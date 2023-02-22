OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) ("LSB" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net sales of $234 million compared to $190 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $105 million compared to $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Adjusted EPS(1) of $0.90 compared to $0.72 in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Cash Flow from Operations of $86 million and Capital Expenditures of $13 million
- Repurchased approximately 5.6 million shares during the fourth quarter
Full Year 2022 Highlights
- Net sales of $902 million compared to $556 million in the full year 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $415 million compared to $191 million in the full year 2021
- Adjusted EPS(1) of $3.09 compared to $0.85 in the full year 2021
- Cash Flow from Operations of $346 million and Capital Expenditures of $46 million
- Total liquidity of approximately $460 million as of December 31, 2022
- Successfully completed major turnarounds at two facilities
- Completed $175 million stock repurchase program of approximately 13.2 million shares during the full year 2022 at an average price of approximately $13 per share leaving shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 of 76.3 million
"Our fourth quarter capped off the most profitable year in our company's history," stated Mark Behrman, LSB's President and CEO. "Our strategic commercial initiatives, optimizing our sales mix to maximize margins, combined with favorable positioning across our end markets, enabled us to capitalize on the robust pricing environment as evidenced by our selling prices in the fourth quarter. As a result, we delivered strong top and bottom-line growth for the quarter and full year. Additionally, we generated significant cash flow and further enhanced our liquidity and net leverage position, providing greater financial flexibility to pursue our multi-year growth plan."
"LSB's transformation continued in 2022. In addition to $175 million in accretive share repurchases, we executed two secondary offerings for our largest shareholder, which allowed us to broaden our shareholder base, create more liquidity in our common stock and increase our profile with the investment community. We continued to invest significantly in our manufacturing assets, completing major turnarounds at both our El Dorado and Pryor facilities and have already seen the benefits from those investments. Lastly, with respect to our sustainability efforts, we launched our clean energy strategy, announcing a low carbon 'blue' ammonia project at our El Dorado facility and a zero carbon 'green' ammonia project at our Pryor facility."
Mr. Behrman continued, "We are excited about our opportunities in the coming year. While moderating from 2022 peak levels, selling prices for our products remain above historical averages and we expect to see an increase in corn and wheat acres planted this spring. As such, we expect another year of strong profitability and cash flow. We expect to make additional investments in our facilities as we progress towards our zero-safety incident and 95% on-stream rate goals and will continue to review using our cash to either reduce our debt or to repurchase additional stock. We also expect to formalize and announce plans to commence debottlenecking projects at one or more of our facilities, increasing our production capacity and enhancing margins in the coming years. Finally, we anticipate taking meaningful steps in our blue and green ammonia projects that will move us closer to our CO2 emission reduction goals, while at the same time, providing us with incremental profitability."
Mr. Behrman concluded, "We are highly enthusiastic about both our near-term and multi-year prospects for driving shareholder value through a variety of company-specific initiatives that are largely independent of commodity market pricing trends."
Fourth Quarter Results Overview
Three Months Ended
Product (Gross Sales in $000's)
2022
2021
% Change
AN & Nitric Acid
$
81,576
$
74,725
9
%
Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN)
55,449
50,269
10
%
Ammonia
83,144
53,146
56
%
Other
13,485
12,088
12
%
$
233,654
$
190,228
23
%
Comparison of 2022 to 2021 quarterly periods:
- Net sales increased during the quarter driven by stronger pricing for all of our products. The benefit of stronger pricing was partially offset by lower sales volumes related to the turnaround at our Pryor facility and the impact of extremely cold weather that caused the Cherokee facility to shut down during the final week of the quarter.
- The year-over-year improvement in operating income and adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from higher selling prices, partially offset by higher natural gas feedstock prices and lower sales volumes.
The following tables provide key sales metrics for our products:
Three Months Ended
Key Product Volumes (short tons sold)
2022
2021
% Change
AN & Nitric Acid
157,104
181,467
(13
)%
Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN)
102,912
126,476
(19
)%
Ammonia
84,100
74,801
12
%
344,116
382,744
(10
)%
Average Selling Prices (price per short ton) (A)
AN & Nitric Acid
$
464
$
354
31
|%
Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN)
$
522
$
382
37
|%
Ammonia
$
978
$
701
40
|%
(A) Average selling prices represent "net back" prices which are calculated as sales less freight expenses divided by product sales volume in tons.
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
% Change
Average Benchmark Prices (price per ton)
Tampa Ammonia (MT) Benchmark
$
1,116
$
851
31
%
NOLA UAN
$
533
$
530
1
%
Input Costs
Average natural gas cost/MMBtu
$
6.95
$
4.42
57
%
Financial Position and Capital Expenditures
As of December 31, 2022, our total liquidity was approximately $460 million, including $394 million in cash and short-term investments and approximately $64 million of availability under our Working Capital Revolver. Total long-term debt, including the $10 million current portion, was $712 million on December 31, 2022 compared to $528 million on December 31, 2021.
Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12 million, in-line with the fourth quarter of 2021.
During the fourth quarter we repurchased approximately 5.6 million shares of the Company's stock at an average price of approximately $13 per share. Shares were repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase plan which was approved by our Board of Directors in May 2022 at $50 million, expanded by the Board to $100 million in August 2022 and to $175 million in October 2022. We completed the full amount of the repurchase plan over the course of 2022.
Capital expenditures were approximately $13 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, total capital expenditures are expected to be between $60 million to $80 million which includes maintenance and margin enhancement investments.
Market Outlook
Nitrogen fertilizer prices moderated in recent months, largely reflecting a decline in European production costs coupled with the seasonal pause in demand that typically precedes the start of the spring planting season. Despite these factors, nitrogen pricing remains significantly above 10-year averages and appears likely to remain above these averages for 2023 due to the following:
U.S. corn stock/use ratios are at their lowest levels in a decade. Key factors include the impact on global corn supplies of dry conditions in South America, the Western U.S. and parts of Europe during 2022. As a result, corn prices remain near 10-year highs suggesting that farmers will likely be incentivized to plant additional acres and maximize yield through the coming planting season in order to capitalize on the favorable economics. Subject to supportive weather we expect this to translate into strong demand and above historic average pricing for nitrogen fertilizers in the coming planting season.
Additionally, natural gas prices in Europe have dropped in recent months due to a reduction in demand primarily related to warmer than expected temperatures throughout the continent this winter and a reduction in industrial production. The drop in feedstock costs has enabled numerous European ammonia facilities to resume operations. Despite lower gas costs, natural gas costs in Europe remain significantly higher than those in the U.S. and European operators remain the marginal producers, with production costs substantially higher than those in the U.S.
With respect to industrial markets, demand remains generally stable with domestic end-use markets continuing to be stronger than those in Europe and Asia. Inflation and other economic pressures are impacting some parts of the chemical manufacturing industry, while mining activity remains strong. Additionally, recent announcements from automotive manufacturers and suppliers indicate that some degree of improvement in auto production could unfold during 2023, which would be beneficial to demand for nitric acid.
Sales Volume Outlook
Estimated sales volumes for the full year 2023 are as follows:
Products
Full Year 2023
Full Year Actual
AN & Nitric Acid
590,000 - 610,000
589,000
Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN)
530,000 - 550,000
449,000
Ammonia
330,000 - 350,000
276,000
*2023 sales volumes forecast reflects no planned turnarounds as compared to turnarounds at the El Dorado and Pryor facilities during 2022.
LSB Industries, Inc.
LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated performance based on our growth and other strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or actual achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or anticipated achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, business and market disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions and price volatility for our products and feedstocks, as well as global and regional economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that adversely affect the demand for our end-use products; disruptions in production at our manufacturing facilities and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal and regulatory factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments.
See Accompanying Tables
LSB Industries, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
Net sales
$
233,654
$
190,228
$
901,711
$
556,239
Cost of sales
141,070
111,764
553,344
417,260
Gross profit
92,584
78,464
348,367
138,979
Selling, general and administrative expense
9,717
9,090
39,428
38,028
Other expense (income), net
184
(314
)
561
(97
)
Operating income
82,683
69,688
308,378
101,048
Interest expense, net
12,372
11,760
46,827
49,378
Net loss on extinguishments of debt
-
20,259
113
10,259
Non-operating other expense (income), net
(2,456
)
(44
)
(8,083
)
2,422
Income before benefit for income taxes
72,767
37,713
269,521
38,989
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
6,897
(4,369
)
39,174
(4,556
)
Net income
65,870
42,082
230,347
43,545
Dividends on convertible preferred stocks
-
73
-
298
Dividends on Series E redeemable preferred stock
-
-
-
29,914
Accretion of Series E redeemable preferred stock
-
-
-
1,523
Deemed dividend on Series E and Series F redeemable preferred stocks
-
-
-
231,812
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
65,870
$
42,009
$
230,347
$
(220,002
)
Basic:
Net income (loss)
$
0.84
$
0.49
$
2.72
$
(4.40
)
Diluted:
Net income (loss)
$
0.83
$
0.47
$
2.68
$
(4.40
)
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS(1)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction
$
65,870
$
42,009
$
230,347
$
43,247
Other adjustments
5,698
23,005
35,706
32,721
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments
$
71,568
$
65,014
$
266,053
$
75,968
Adjusted net income per common share, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments
$
0.90
$
0.72
$
3.09
$
0.85
|(1) This is a Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.
LSB Industries, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Information at December 31, 2022 is unaudited)
December 31,
2022
2021
(In Thousands)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
63,769
$
82,144
Short-term investments
330,553
-
Accounts receivable
75,494
86,902
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(699
)
(474
)
Accounts receivable, net
74,795
86,428
Inventories:
Finished goods
28,893
14,688
Raw materials
1,990
1,895
Total inventories
30,883
16,583
Supplies, prepaid items and other:
Prepaid insurance
17,429
14,244
Precious metals
13,323
14,945
Supplies
27,501
26,558
Other
8,346
2,234
Total supplies, prepaid items and other
66,599
57,981
Total current assets
566,599
243,136
Property, plant and equipment, net
848,661
858,480
Other assets:
Operating lease assets
22,682
27,317
Intangible and other assets, net
1,877
3,907
24,559
31,224
$
1,439,819
$
1,132,840
LSB Industries, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)
(Information at December 31, 2022 is unaudited)
December 31,
2022
2021
(In Thousands)
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
78,182
$
49,458
Short-term financing
16,134
12,716
Accrued and other liabilities
38,470
33,301
Current portion of long-term debt
9,522
9,454
Total current liabilities
142,308
104,929
Long-term debt, net
702,733
518,190
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
14,896
19,568
Other noncurrent accrued and other liabilities
522
3,030
Deferred income taxes
63,487
26,633
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $.10 par value; 150 million shares authorized, 91.2 million shares issued
9,117
9,117
Capital in excess of par value
497,179
493,161
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
199,092
(31,255
)
705,388
471,023
Less treasury stock, at cost:
Common stock, 14.9 million shares (1.4 million shares at December 31, 2021)
189,515
10,533
Total stockholders' equity
515,873
460,490
$
1,439,819
$
1,132,840
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our consolidated financial statements.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, less gain on extinguishment of debt, plus depreciation and amortization (D&A) (which includes D&A of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible and other assets), plus provision (benefit) for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is reported to show the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, one time/non-cash or non-operating items-such as, one-time income or fees, loss (gain) on sale of a business and/or other property and equipment, certain fair market value (FMV) adjustments, and consulting costs associated with reliability and purchasing initiatives (Initiatives). We historically have performed turnaround activities on an annual basis; however, we have moved towards extending turnarounds to a two or three-year cycle. Rather than being capitalized and amortized over the period of benefit, our accounting policy is to recognize the costs as incurred. Given these turnarounds are essentially investments that provide benefits over multiple years, they are not reflective of our operating performance in a given year.
We believe that certain investors consider EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. In addition, we believe that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA as more meaningful to further assess our performance. We believe that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about certain items.
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by taking adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share have been adjusted for the impact of the closing of the Exchange Transaction on September 27, 2021 as well as the one time/non-cash or non-operating items referred to in the above section relating to Adjusted EBITDA.
LSB Industries, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
LSB Consolidated ($ In Thousands)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income
$
65,870
$
42,082
$
230,347
$
43,545
Plus:
Interest expense, net
9,908
11,760
41,407
49,378
Net loss on extinguishments of debt
-
20,259
113
10,259
Depreciation and amortization
17,117
17,619
68,019
69,943
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
6,897
(4,369
)
39,174
(4,556
)
EBITDA
$
99,792
$
87,351
$
379,060
$
168,569
Stock-based compensation
936
1,187
4,025
5,516
Change of Control
-
-
-
3,223
Noncash (gain) on natural gas contracts
-
-
-
(1,205
)
Legal fees (Leidos)
200
296
1,114
1,894
Loss on disposal of assets
391
133
1,219
823
Fair market value adjustment on preferred stock embedded derivatives
-
-
-
2,258
Turnaround costs
4,171
1,130
29,235
9,953
Adjusted EBITDA
$
105,490
$
90,097
$
414,653
$
191,031
LSB Industries, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Numerator:
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
$
65,870
$
42,009
$
230,347
$
(220,002
)
Adjustments for Exchange Transaction:
Dividend requirements on Series E Redeemable Preferred
-
-
-
29,914
Deemed dividend on Series E and Series F Redeemable Preferred
-
-
-
231,812
Accretion of Series E Redeemable Preferred
-
-
-
1,523
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction
65,870
42,009
230,347
43,247
Other Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation
936
1,187
4,025
5,516
Change of control
-
-
-
3,223
Noncash gain on natural gas contracts
-
-
-
(1,205
)
Legal fees (Leidos)
200
296
1,114
1,894
Loss on disposal of assets
391
133
1,219
823
FMV adjustment on preferred stock embedded derivative
-
-
-
2,258
Turnaround costs
4,171
1,130
29,235
9,953
Net loss on extinguishment of debt
-
20,259
113
10,259
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments
$
71,568
$
65,014
$
266,053
$
75,968
Denominator:
Adjusted weighted-average shares for basic net income per share and for adjusted net income per share, excluding Exchange Transaction (1)
78,224
86,507
84,753
49,963
Adjustment:
Unweighted shares, including unvested restricted stock subject to forfeiture
859
3,286
1,250
39,830
Outstanding shares, net of treasury, at period end for adjusted net income per share, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments
79,083
89,793
86,003
89,793
Basic net income (loss) per common share
$
0.84
$
0.49
$
2.72
$
(4.40
)
Adjusted net income per common share, excluding Exchange Transaction
$
0.84
$
0.49
$
2.72
$
0.87
Adjusted net income per common share, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments
$
0.90
$
0.72
$
3.09
$
0.85
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS(1)
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction
$
65,870
$
42,009
$
230,347
$
43,247
Other adjustments
5,698
23,005
35,706
32,721
Adjusted net income
$
71,568
$
65,014
$
266,053
$
75,968
Adjusted net income per common share, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments
$
0.90
$
0.72
$
3.09
$
0.85
|(1) Excludes the weighted-average shares of unvested restricted stock that are subject to forfeiture
Ammonia, AN, Nitric Acid, UAN Sales Price Reconciliation
The following table provides a reconciliation of total identified net sales as reported under GAAP in our consolidated financial statements reconciled to netback sales which is calculated as net sales less freight and other non-netback costs. We believe this provides a relevant industry comparison among our peer group.
Three Months Ended
2022
2021
(In Thousands)
Ammonia, AN, Nitric Acid, UAN Net sales
$
220,170
$
178,140
Less freight and other
11,344
13,233
Ammonia, AN, Nitric Acid, UAN netback sales
$
208,826
$
164,907
