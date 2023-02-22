OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) ("LSB" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $234 million compared to $190 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $105 million compared to $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

of $105 million compared to $90 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 Adjusted EPS (1) of $0.90 compared to $0.72 in the fourth quarter of 2021

of $0.90 compared to $0.72 in the fourth quarter of 2021 Cash Flow from Operations of $86 million and Capital Expenditures of $13 million

Repurchased approximately 5.6 million shares during the fourth quarter

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Net sales of $902 million compared to $556 million in the full year 2021

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $415 million compared to $191 million in the full year 2021

of $415 million compared to $191 million in the full year 2021 Adjusted EPS (1) of $3.09 compared to $0.85 in the full year 2021

of $3.09 compared to $0.85 in the full year 2021 Cash Flow from Operations of $346 million and Capital Expenditures of $46 million

Total liquidity of approximately $460 million as of December 31, 2022

Successfully completed major turnarounds at two facilities

Completed $175 million stock repurchase program of approximately 13.2 million shares during the full year 2022 at an average price of approximately $13 per share leaving shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 of 76.3 million

"Our fourth quarter capped off the most profitable year in our company's history," stated Mark Behrman, LSB's President and CEO. "Our strategic commercial initiatives, optimizing our sales mix to maximize margins, combined with favorable positioning across our end markets, enabled us to capitalize on the robust pricing environment as evidenced by our selling prices in the fourth quarter. As a result, we delivered strong top and bottom-line growth for the quarter and full year. Additionally, we generated significant cash flow and further enhanced our liquidity and net leverage position, providing greater financial flexibility to pursue our multi-year growth plan."

"LSB's transformation continued in 2022. In addition to $175 million in accretive share repurchases, we executed two secondary offerings for our largest shareholder, which allowed us to broaden our shareholder base, create more liquidity in our common stock and increase our profile with the investment community. We continued to invest significantly in our manufacturing assets, completing major turnarounds at both our El Dorado and Pryor facilities and have already seen the benefits from those investments. Lastly, with respect to our sustainability efforts, we launched our clean energy strategy, announcing a low carbon 'blue' ammonia project at our El Dorado facility and a zero carbon 'green' ammonia project at our Pryor facility."

Mr. Behrman continued, "We are excited about our opportunities in the coming year. While moderating from 2022 peak levels, selling prices for our products remain above historical averages and we expect to see an increase in corn and wheat acres planted this spring. As such, we expect another year of strong profitability and cash flow. We expect to make additional investments in our facilities as we progress towards our zero-safety incident and 95% on-stream rate goals and will continue to review using our cash to either reduce our debt or to repurchase additional stock. We also expect to formalize and announce plans to commence debottlenecking projects at one or more of our facilities, increasing our production capacity and enhancing margins in the coming years. Finally, we anticipate taking meaningful steps in our blue and green ammonia projects that will move us closer to our CO 2 emission reduction goals, while at the same time, providing us with incremental profitability."

Mr. Behrman concluded, "We are highly enthusiastic about both our near-term and multi-year prospects for driving shareholder value through a variety of company-specific initiatives that are largely independent of commodity market pricing trends."

Fourth Quarter Results Overview

Three Months Ended

December 31, Product (Gross Sales in $000's) 2022 2021 % Change AN & Nitric Acid $ 81,576 $ 74,725 9 % Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) 55,449 50,269 10 % Ammonia 83,144 53,146 56 % Other 13,485 12,088 12 % $ 233,654 $ 190,228 23 %

Comparison of 2022 to 2021 quarterly periods:

Net sales increased during the quarter driven by stronger pricing for all of our products. The benefit of stronger pricing was partially offset by lower sales volumes related to the turnaround at our Pryor facility and the impact of extremely cold weather that caused the Cherokee facility to shut down during the final week of the quarter.

The year-over-year improvement in operating income and adjusted EBITDA primarily resulted from higher selling prices, partially offset by higher natural gas feedstock prices and lower sales volumes.

The following tables provide key sales metrics for our products:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Key Product Volumes (short tons sold) 2022 2021 % Change AN & Nitric Acid 157,104 181,467 (13 )% Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) 102,912 126,476 (19 )% Ammonia 84,100 74,801 12 % 344,116 382,744 (10 )% Average Selling Prices (price per short ton) (A) AN & Nitric Acid $ 464 $ 354 31 % Urea ammonium nitrate (UAN) $ 522 $ 382 37 % Ammonia $ 978 $ 701 40 % (A) Average selling prices represent "net back" prices which are calculated as sales less freight expenses divided by product sales volume in tons.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 % Change Average Benchmark Prices (price per ton) Tampa Ammonia (MT) Benchmark $ 1,116 $ 851 31 % NOLA UAN $ 533 $ 530 1 % Input Costs Average natural gas cost/MMBtu $ 6.95 $ 4.42 57 %

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

As of December 31, 2022, our total liquidity was approximately $460 million, including $394 million in cash and short-term investments and approximately $64 million of availability under our Working Capital Revolver. Total long-term debt, including the $10 million current portion, was $712 million on December 31, 2022 compared to $528 million on December 31, 2021.

Interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12 million, in-line with the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the fourth quarter we repurchased approximately 5.6 million shares of the Company's stock at an average price of approximately $13 per share. Shares were repurchased under the Company's stock repurchase plan which was approved by our Board of Directors in May 2022 at $50 million, expanded by the Board to $100 million in August 2022 and to $175 million in October 2022. We completed the full amount of the repurchase plan over the course of 2022.

Capital expenditures were approximately $13 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full year 2023, total capital expenditures are expected to be between $60 million to $80 million which includes maintenance and margin enhancement investments.

Market Outlook

Nitrogen fertilizer prices moderated in recent months, largely reflecting a decline in European production costs coupled with the seasonal pause in demand that typically precedes the start of the spring planting season. Despite these factors, nitrogen pricing remains significantly above 10-year averages and appears likely to remain above these averages for 2023 due to the following:

U.S. corn stock/use ratios are at their lowest levels in a decade. Key factors include the impact on global corn supplies of dry conditions in South America, the Western U.S. and parts of Europe during 2022. As a result, corn prices remain near 10-year highs suggesting that farmers will likely be incentivized to plant additional acres and maximize yield through the coming planting season in order to capitalize on the favorable economics. Subject to supportive weather we expect this to translate into strong demand and above historic average pricing for nitrogen fertilizers in the coming planting season.

Additionally, natural gas prices in Europe have dropped in recent months due to a reduction in demand primarily related to warmer than expected temperatures throughout the continent this winter and a reduction in industrial production. The drop in feedstock costs has enabled numerous European ammonia facilities to resume operations. Despite lower gas costs, natural gas costs in Europe remain significantly higher than those in the U.S. and European operators remain the marginal producers, with production costs substantially higher than those in the U.S.

With respect to industrial markets, demand remains generally stable with domestic end-use markets continuing to be stronger than those in Europe and Asia. Inflation and other economic pressures are impacting some parts of the chemical manufacturing industry, while mining activity remains strong. Additionally, recent announcements from automotive manufacturers and suppliers indicate that some degree of improvement in auto production could unfold during 2023, which would be beneficial to demand for nitric acid.

Sales Volume Outlook

Estimated sales volumes for the full year 2023 are as follows:

Products Full Year 2023

Sales*(tons) Full Year Actual

2022 Sales (tons) AN & Nitric Acid 590,000 - 610,000 589,000 Urea Ammonium Nitrate (UAN) 530,000 - 550,000 449,000 Ammonia 330,000 - 350,000 276,000 *2023 sales volumes forecast reflects no planned turnarounds as compared to turnarounds at the El Dorado and Pryor facilities during 2022.

Conference Call

LSB's management will host a conference call covering the fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results and recent corporate developments. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (877) 407-6176 / (201) 689-8451. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor tab of our website.

To listen to a webcast of the call, please go to the Company's website at www.lsbindustries.com at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, the conference call webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB's products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated performance based on our growth and other strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or actual achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or anticipated achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, business and market disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions and price volatility for our products and feedstocks, as well as global and regional economic downturns, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, that adversely affect the demand for our end-use products; disruptions in production at our manufacturing facilities and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal and regulatory factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless otherwise required by applicable laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information or future developments.

See Accompanying Tables

LSB Industries, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Net sales $ 233,654 $ 190,228 $ 901,711 $ 556,239 Cost of sales 141,070 111,764 553,344 417,260 Gross profit 92,584 78,464 348,367 138,979 Selling, general and administrative expense 9,717 9,090 39,428 38,028 Other expense (income), net 184 (314 ) 561 (97 ) Operating income 82,683 69,688 308,378 101,048 Interest expense, net 12,372 11,760 46,827 49,378 Net loss on extinguishments of debt - 20,259 113 10,259 Non-operating other expense (income), net (2,456 ) (44 ) (8,083 ) 2,422 Income before benefit for income taxes 72,767 37,713 269,521 38,989 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,897 (4,369 ) 39,174 (4,556 ) Net income 65,870 42,082 230,347 43,545 Dividends on convertible preferred stocks - 73 - 298 Dividends on Series E redeemable preferred stock - - - 29,914 Accretion of Series E redeemable preferred stock - - - 1,523 Deemed dividend on Series E and Series F redeemable preferred stocks - - - 231,812 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 65,870 $ 42,009 $ 230,347 $ (220,002 ) Basic: Net income (loss) $ 0.84 $ 0.49 $ 2.72 $ (4.40 ) Diluted: Net income (loss) $ 0.83 $ 0.47 $ 2.68 $ (4.40 ) Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS(1) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction $ 65,870 $ 42,009 $ 230,347 $ 43,247 Other adjustments 5,698 23,005 35,706 32,721 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments $ 71,568 $ 65,014 $ 266,053 $ 75,968 Adjusted net income per common share, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments $ 0.90 $ 0.72 $ 3.09 $ 0.85 (1) This is a Non-GAAP measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP Reconciliation section.

LSB Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Information at December 31, 2022 is unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 (In Thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 63,769 $ 82,144 Short-term investments 330,553 - Accounts receivable 75,494 86,902 Allowance for doubtful accounts (699 ) (474 ) Accounts receivable, net 74,795 86,428 Inventories: Finished goods 28,893 14,688 Raw materials 1,990 1,895 Total inventories 30,883 16,583 Supplies, prepaid items and other: Prepaid insurance 17,429 14,244 Precious metals 13,323 14,945 Supplies 27,501 26,558 Other 8,346 2,234 Total supplies, prepaid items and other 66,599 57,981 Total current assets 566,599 243,136 Property, plant and equipment, net 848,661 858,480 Other assets: Operating lease assets 22,682 27,317 Intangible and other assets, net 1,877 3,907 24,559 31,224 $ 1,439,819 $ 1,132,840

LSB Industries, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued) (Information at December 31, 2022 is unaudited) December 31, 2022 2021 (In Thousands) Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 78,182 $ 49,458 Short-term financing 16,134 12,716 Accrued and other liabilities 38,470 33,301 Current portion of long-term debt 9,522 9,454 Total current liabilities 142,308 104,929 Long-term debt, net 702,733 518,190 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 14,896 19,568 Other noncurrent accrued and other liabilities 522 3,030 Deferred income taxes 63,487 26,633 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $.10 par value; 150 million shares authorized, 91.2 million shares issued 9,117 9,117 Capital in excess of par value 497,179 493,161 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 199,092 (31,255 ) 705,388 471,023 Less treasury stock, at cost: Common stock, 14.9 million shares (1.4 million shares at December 31, 2021) 189,515 10,533 Total stockholders' equity 515,873 460,490 $ 1,439,819 $ 1,132,840

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

This news release includes certain "non-GAAP financial measures" under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Regulation G. These non-GAAP measures are calculated using GAAP amounts in our consolidated financial statements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) plus interest expense, less gain on extinguishment of debt, plus depreciation and amortization (D&A) (which includes D&A of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible and other assets), plus provision (benefit) for income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA is reported to show the impact of non-cash stock-based compensation, one time/non-cash or non-operating items-such as, one-time income or fees, loss (gain) on sale of a business and/or other property and equipment, certain fair market value (FMV) adjustments, and consulting costs associated with reliability and purchasing initiatives (Initiatives). We historically have performed turnaround activities on an annual basis; however, we have moved towards extending turnarounds to a two or three-year cycle. Rather than being capitalized and amortized over the period of benefit, our accounting policy is to recognize the costs as incurred. Given these turnarounds are essentially investments that provide benefits over multiple years, they are not reflective of our operating performance in a given year.

We believe that certain investors consider EBITDA a useful means of measuring our ability to meet our debt service obligations and evaluating our financial performance. In addition, we believe that certain investors consider adjusted EBITDA as more meaningful to further assess our performance. We believe that the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA is appropriate to provide additional information to investors about certain items.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flow from operations or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of other companies. The following table provides a reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by taking adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per share have been adjusted for the impact of the closing of the Exchange Transaction on September 27, 2021 as well as the one time/non-cash or non-operating items referred to in the above section relating to Adjusted EBITDA.

LSB Industries, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) LSB Consolidated ($ In Thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 65,870 $ 42,082 $ 230,347 $ 43,545 Plus: Interest expense, net 9,908 11,760 41,407 49,378 Net loss on extinguishments of debt - 20,259 113 10,259 Depreciation and amortization 17,117 17,619 68,019 69,943 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 6,897 (4,369 ) 39,174 (4,556 ) EBITDA $ 99,792 $ 87,351 $ 379,060 $ 168,569 Stock-based compensation 936 1,187 4,025 5,516 Change of Control - - - 3,223 Noncash (gain) on natural gas contracts - - - (1,205 ) Legal fees (Leidos) 200 296 1,114 1,894 Loss on disposal of assets 391 133 1,219 823 Fair market value adjustment on preferred stock embedded derivatives - - - 2,258 Turnaround costs 4,171 1,130 29,235 9,953 Adjusted EBITDA $ 105,490 $ 90,097 $ 414,653 $ 191,031

LSB Industries, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 65,870 $ 42,009 $ 230,347 $ (220,002 ) Adjustments for Exchange Transaction: Dividend requirements on Series E Redeemable Preferred - - - 29,914 Deemed dividend on Series E and Series F Redeemable Preferred - - - 231,812 Accretion of Series E Redeemable Preferred - - - 1,523 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction 65,870 42,009 230,347 43,247 Other Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 936 1,187 4,025 5,516 Change of control - - - 3,223 Noncash gain on natural gas contracts - - - (1,205 ) Legal fees (Leidos) 200 296 1,114 1,894 Loss on disposal of assets 391 133 1,219 823 FMV adjustment on preferred stock embedded derivative - - - 2,258 Turnaround costs 4,171 1,130 29,235 9,953 Net loss on extinguishment of debt - 20,259 113 10,259 Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments $ 71,568 $ 65,014 $ 266,053 $ 75,968 Denominator: Adjusted weighted-average shares for basic net income per share and for adjusted net income per share, excluding Exchange Transaction (1) 78,224 86,507 84,753 49,963 Adjustment: Unweighted shares, including unvested restricted stock subject to forfeiture 859 3,286 1,250 39,830 Outstanding shares, net of treasury, at period end for adjusted net income per share, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments 79,083 89,793 86,003 89,793 Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.84 $ 0.49 $ 2.72 $ (4.40 ) Adjusted net income per common share, excluding Exchange Transaction $ 0.84 $ 0.49 $ 2.72 $ 0.87 Adjusted net income per common share, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments $ 0.90 $ 0.72 $ 3.09 $ 0.85 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS(1) Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, excluding Exchange Transaction $ 65,870 $ 42,009 $ 230,347 $ 43,247 Other adjustments 5,698 23,005 35,706 32,721 Adjusted net income $ 71,568 $ 65,014 $ 266,053 $ 75,968 Adjusted net income per common share, excluding Exchange Transaction and other adjustments $ 0.90 $ 0.72 $ 3.09 $ 0.85 (1) Excludes the weighted-average shares of unvested restricted stock that are subject to forfeiture

Ammonia, AN, Nitric Acid, UAN Sales Price Reconciliation

The following table provides a reconciliation of total identified net sales as reported under GAAP in our consolidated financial statements reconciled to netback sales which is calculated as net sales less freight and other non-netback costs. We believe this provides a relevant industry comparison among our peer group.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 (In Thousands) Ammonia, AN, Nitric Acid, UAN Net sales $ 220,170 $ 178,140 Less freight and other 11,344 13,233 Ammonia, AN, Nitric Acid, UAN netback sales $ 208,826 $ 164,907

Contacts

Cheryl Maguire, Executive Vice President & CFO

(405) 510-3524

Fred Buonocore, CFA, Vice President of Investor Relations

(405) 510-3550

fbuonocore@lsbindustries.com