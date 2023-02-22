CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Offerpad Solutions Inc. ("Offerpad") (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today released financial results for the three months ended and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results - compared with the prior-year fourth quarter:

Revenue was $677.2 million compared to $867.5 million

Gross Profit was ($44.9) million* compared to $70.3 million

Net Income was ($121.1) million* compared to $12.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA was ($103.7) million* compared to $7.7 million

* Reported amounts include an inventory impairment charge of $44.1 million

" I'm pleased to share we've made significant progress on two key challenges, selling inventory acquired prior to the sharp market dislocation and securing additional capital to strengthen our balance sheet," said Brian Bair, Chairman and CEO. " We are nearing the end of our legacy inventory disposition process, and early results from homes acquired after September 1, 2022 are showing positive returns."

" In addition, the investment of $90 million of new equity capital from both new and existing shareholders at the end of January further demonstrates continued confidence in our strategy," said Bair.

Q4 2022 Financial Results

Q4 2022 Q4 2021 Percentage Change Homes acquired 539 3,049 (82%) Homes sold 1,865 2,423 (23%) Revenue $677.2M $867.5M (22%) Gross profit1 ($44.9M) $70.3M n.a. Net income (loss)1, 2 ($121.1M) $12.8M n.a Adjusted net loss1 ($124.5M) ($2.8M) (4,280%) Adjusted EBITDA1 ($103.7M) $7.7M n.a. Gross profit (loss) per home sold ($24,100) $29,000 n.a. Contribution profit (loss) after interest per home sold ($32,800) $18,400 n.a.

1 Includes $44.1 million charge in Q4 2022 for inventory impairments. 2 Includes $3.4 million non-cash credit in Q4 2022 and a $15.6 million non-cash credit in Q4 2021 to mark to market the Warrant Liability.

Operational highlights for full-year 2022 include:

Sold over 10,000 homes in a year for the first time in Offerpad history;

Earned a 93 percent customer satisfaction rating 1 ;

; Increased total listing, buyer and mortgage transactions by 90% year-over-year; and

Cash offer requests from the Agent Partnership Program increased 80% year-over-year.

1 Based on survey of approximately 3,400 customers who sold their home to Offerpad in 2022.

Full-Year 2022 Financial Results

2022 2021 Percentage Change Homes acquired 9,034 9,023 0% Homes sold 10,635 6,373 67% Revenue $4.0B $2.1B 91% Gross profit1 $182.4M $207.8M (12%) Net income (loss)1, 2 ($148.6M) $6.5M n.a. Adjusted net income (loss)1 ($172.1M) $4.0M n.a. Adjusted EBITDA1 ($103.8M) $29.9M n.a. Gross profit per home sold $17,200 $32,600 (47%) Contribution profit after interest per home sold $9,300 $22,900 (59%) Cash and cash equivalents $97.2M $169.8M (43%)

1 Includes $93.8 million charge in 2022 for inventory impairments. 2 Includes $23.5 million non-cash credit in 2022 and a $2.5 million non-cash credit in 2021 to mark to market the Warrant Liability.

Additional information regarding Offerpad's fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company's Quarterly Letter to Shareholders on the Offerpad investor relations website.

First Quarter 2023 Outlook

" Our strategy this year builds upon our long-standing mission to provide a comprehensive solution center, while incorporating new approaches that further capitalize on our existing foundation and expertise. Specifically, we plan to retain and build our foundational cash offer and listing service, responsibly grow our business with an increased focus on existing market penetration and expand our capital light business-to-business partnerships and services," noted Bair.

Offerpad is providing its first quarter outlook for 2023 as follows:

Q1 2023 Outlook Homes Sold 1,300 - 1,450 Revenue $480M - $540M Adjusted EBITDA4 ($35)M - ($55)M

4 See Non-GAAP financial measures below for an explanation of why a reconciliation of this guidance cannot be provided.

" We expect our first quarter 2023 results to reflect sequential bottom line improvement driven by improving returns and cost reductions," said Mike Burnett, CFO of Offerpad. " Consistent with our purposeful decrease in homes acquired during the latter half of 2022, we expect a sequential decline in revenue as we continue to optimize our portfolio."

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Offerpad Chairman and CEO Brian Bair and CFO Mike Burnett will host a conference call and accompanying webcast on February 22, 2023, at 5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed on Offerpad's Investor Relations website. Participants can register here to receive a personalized dial in number and PIN. Access to a replay of the webcast will be available from the same website address shortly after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad's mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience so you can spend less time 'real estat-ing' and more time living. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

OPAD_IR

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad's future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding Offerpad's financial outlook for the first quarter 2023, expectations regarding profitability and anticipated growth in the industry in which Offerpad operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "pro forma," "may," "should," "could," "might," "plan," "possible," "project," "strive," "budget," "forecast," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Offerpad's ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry; Offerpad's ability to grow market share in its existing markets or any new markets it may enter; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Offerpad's ability to manage its growth effectively; Offerpad's ability to accurately value and manage inventory, and to maintain an adequate and desirable supply of inventory; Offerpad's ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine its technology platform; Offerpad's ability to maintain and enhance its products and brand, and to attract customers; Offerpad's ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; the success of strategic relationships with third parties; and Offerpad's failure to meet the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing standards. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Offerpad's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or about February 28, 2023, and Offerpad's other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 677,214 $ 867,540 $ 3,952,314 $ 2,070,446 Cost of revenue 722,074 797,248 3,769,892 1,862,631 Gross (loss) profit (44,860 ) 70,292 182,422 207,815 Operating expenses: Sales, marketing and operating 48,761 51,474 238,931 146,872 General and administrative 13,300 12,286 58,718 30,317 Technology and development 2,978 3,197 12,090 10,860 Total operating expenses 65,039 66,957 309,739 188,049 (Loss) income from operations (109,899 ) 3,335 (127,317 ) 19,766 Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 3,360 15,649 23,522 2,464 Interest expense (15,135 ) (6,178 ) (45,991 ) (15,848 ) Other income, net 861 - 1,532 248 Total other (expense) income (10,914 ) 9,471 (20,937 ) (13,136 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (120,813 ) 12,806 (148,254 ) 6,630 Income tax expense (324 ) - (359 ) (170 ) Net (loss) income $ (121,137 ) $ 12,806 $ (148,613 ) $ 6,460 Net (loss) income per share, basic $ (0.49 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.05 Net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.49 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.61 ) $ 0.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 247,379 238,395 245,148 118,571 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 247,379 261,897 245,148 143,220

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, (in thousands, except par value per share) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,241 $ 169,817 Restricted cash 43,058 24,616 Accounts receivable 2,350 6,165 Inventory 664,697 1,132,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,833 9,808 Total current assets 814,179 1,342,977 Property and equipment, net 5,194 5,146 Other non-current assets 5,696 4,959 TOTAL ASSETS $ 825,069 $ 1,353,082 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,647 $ 6,399 Accrued and other current liabilities 28,252 35,027 Secured credit facilities and other debt, net 605,889 861,762 Secured credit facilities and other debt - related party 60,176 164,434 Total current liabilities 698,964 1,067,622 Warrant liabilities 539 24,061 Other long-term liabilities 3,689 3,830 Total liabilities 703,192 1,095,513 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 232,379 and 224,154 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 23 22 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 14,816 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 2 2 Additional paid in capital 402,521 389,601 Accumulated deficit (280,669 ) (132,056 ) Total stockholders' equity 121,877 257,569 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 825,069 $ 1,353,082

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Year Ended December 31 ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (148,613 ) $ 6,460 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 1,022 523 Gain on sale of property and equipment - (246 ) Amortization of debt financing costs 2,948 916 Impairment of inventory 93,810 2,843 Stock-based compensation 8,307 3,079 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (23,522 ) (2,464 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,815 (3,845 ) Inventory 374,064 (949,591 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (275 ) (5,288 ) Accounts payable (1,752 ) 4,130 Accrued and other liabilities (4,402 ) 21,563 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 305,402 (921,920 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,070 ) (13,687 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment - 2,032 Net cash used in investing activities (1,070 ) (11,655 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from credit facilities and other debt 3,178,033 2,764,071 Repayments of credit facilities and other debt (3,540,466 ) (1,912,837 ) Payment of debt financing costs (646 ) (7,632 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,898 902 Payments for taxes related to stock-based awards (285 ) - Proceeds from Business Combination - 284,011 Issuance cost of common stock - (51,249 ) Proceeds from issuance of Class C preferred stock, net - - Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (358,466 ) 1,077,266 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (54,134 ) 143,691 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 194,433 50,742 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 140,299 $ 194,433 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 97,241 $ 169,817 Restricted cash 43,058 24,616 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 140,299 $ 194,433 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash payments for interest $ 59,732 $ 21,875 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of property and equipment, net to inventory $ - $ 14,464 Acquisition of warrant liabilities $ - $ 26,525 Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ - $ 184,123 Conversion of treasury stock $ - $ 10,650

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Offerpad's results of operations above, Offerpad reports certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These measures have limitations as analytical tools when assessing Offerpad's operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, including gross profit and net income.

Offerpad may calculate or present its non-GAAP financial measures differently than other companies who report measures with similar titles and, as a result, the non-GAAP financial measures Offerpad reports may not be comparable with those of companies in Offerpad's industry or in other industries. Offerpad has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted net income (loss) within this press release because Offerpad is unable to calculate certain reconciling items without making unreasonable efforts. These items, which include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation with respect to future grants and forfeitures, could materially affect the computation of forward-looking net income (loss), are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of Offerpad's control.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins)

To provide investors with additional information regarding Offerpad's margins, Offerpad has included Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins), which are non-GAAP financial measures. Offerpad believes that Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest are useful financial measures for investors as they are used by management in evaluating unit level economics and operating performance across Offerpad's markets. Each of these measures is intended to present the economics related to homes sold during a given period. Offerpad does so by including revenue generated from homes sold (and ancillary services) in the period and only the expenses that are directly attributable to such home sales, even if such expenses were recognized in prior periods, and excluding expenses related to homes that remain in inventory as of the end of the period presented. Contribution Profit provides investors a measure to assess Offerpad's ability to generate returns on homes sold during a reporting period after considering home acquisition costs, renovation and repair costs, and adjusting for holding costs and selling costs. Contribution Profit After Interest further impacts gross profit by including interest costs (including senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities) attributable to homes sold during a reporting period. Offerpad believes these measures facilitate meaningful period over period comparisons and illustrate Offerpad's ability to generate returns on assets sold after considering the costs directly related to the assets sold in a presented period.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins) are supplemental measures of Offerpad's operating performance and have limitations as analytical tools. For example, these measures include costs that were recorded in prior periods under GAAP and exclude, in connection with homes held in inventory at the end of the period, costs required to be recorded under GAAP in the same period.

Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Offerpad's results as reported under GAAP. Offerpad includes a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is gross profit.

Adjusted Gross Profit / Margin

Offerpad calculates Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit under GAAP adjusted for (1) net inventory impairment plus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue. Net inventory impairment is calculated by adding back the inventory impairment charges recorded during the period on homes that remain in inventory at period end and subtracting the inventory impairment charges recorded in prior periods on homes sold in the current period. Offerpad defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance, as it captures gross margin performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Adjusted Gross Profit helps management assess performance across the key phases of processing a home (acquisitions, renovations, and resale) for a specific resale cohort.

Contribution Profit / Margin

Offerpad calculates Contribution Profit as Adjusted Gross Profit, minus (1) direct selling costs incurred on homes sold during the presented period, minus (2) holding costs incurred in the current period on homes sold during the period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, minus (3) holding costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the current period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, plus (4) other income which is primarily comprised of interest income earned on our cash and cash equivalents and income earned from the sale of certain fixed assets. The composition of Offerpad's holding costs is described in the footnotes to the reconciliation table below. Offerpad defines Contribution Margin as Contribution Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance as it captures the unit level performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Contribution Profit helps management assess inflows and outflow directly associated with a specific resale cohort.

Contribution Profit / Margin After Interest

Offerpad defines Contribution Profit After Interest as Contribution Profit, minus (1) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue, minus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period, recorded in costs of sales, and previously excluded from Adjusted Gross Profit, and minus (3) interest expense under Offerpad's senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities incurred on homes sold during the period. This includes interest expense recorded in prior periods in which the sale occurred. Offerpad's senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities are secured by their homes in inventory and drawdowns are made on a per-home basis at the time of purchase and are required to be repaid at the time the homes are sold. Offerpad defines Contribution Margin After Interest as Contribution Profit After Interest as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance. Contribution Profit After Interest helps management assess Contribution Margin performance, per above, when fully burdened with costs of financing.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Offerpad's Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit and Contribution Profit After Interest to Offerpad's gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except percentages and homes sold, unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit (GAAP) $ (44,860 ) $ 70,292 $ 182,422 $ 207,815 Gross margin -6.6 % 8.1 % 4.6 % 10.0 % Homes sold 1,865 2,423 10,635 6,373 Gross profit per home sold $ (24.1 ) $ 29.0 $ 17.2 $ 32.6 Adjustments: Inventory impairment - current period (1) 44,075 985 58,413 1,205 Inventory impairment - prior period (2) (25,469 ) (511 ) (1,205 ) (160 ) Interest expense capitalized (3) 3,081 3,511 12,660 6,294 Adjusted gross profit $ (23,173 ) $ 74,277 $ 252,290 $ 215,154 Adjusted gross margin -3.4 % 8.6 % 6.4 % 10.4 % Adjustments: Direct selling costs (4) (20,584 ) (19,894 ) (97,381 ) (48,066 ) Holding costs on sales - current period (5)(6) (1,251 ) (1,339 ) (8,342 ) (4,262 ) Holding costs on sales - prior period (5)(7) (1,209 ) (558 ) (918 ) (214 ) Other income (8) 861 - 1,532 248 Contribution profit $ (45,356 ) $ 52,486 $ 147,181 $ 162,860 Contribution margin -6.7 % 6.0 % 3.7 % 7.9 % Homes sold 1,865 2,423 10,635 6,373 Contribution profit per home sold $ (24.3 ) $ 21.7 $ 13.8 $ 25.6 Adjustments: Interest expense capitalized (3) (3,081 ) (3,511 ) (12,660 ) (6,294 ) Interest expense on homes sold - current period (9) (5,858 ) (2,575 ) (32,022 ) (10,228 ) Interest expense on homes sold - prior period (10) (6,943 ) (1,749 ) (3,737 ) (468 ) Contribution profit after interest $ (61,238 ) $ 44,651 $ 98,762 $ 145,870 Contribution margin after interest -9.0 % 5.1 % 2.5 % 7.0 % Homes sold 1,865 2,423 10,635 6,373 Contribution profit after interest per home sold $ (32.8 ) $ 18.4 $ 9.3 $ 22.9

(1) Inventory impairment - current period is the inventory valuation adjustments recorded during the period presented associated with homes that remain in inventory at period end. (2) Inventory impairment - prior period is the inventory valuation adjustments recorded in prior periods associated with homes that sold in the period presented. (3) Interest expense capitalized represents all interest related costs, including senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities, incurred on homes sold in the period presented that were capitalized and expensed in cost of sales at the time of sale. (4) Direct selling costs represents selling costs incurred related to homes sold in the period presented. This primarily includes broker commissions and title and escrow closing fees. (5) Holding costs primarily include insurance, utilities, homeowners association dues, property taxes, cleaning, and maintenance costs. (6) Represents holding costs incurred on homes sold in the period presented and expensed to Sales, marketing, and operating on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (7) Represents holding costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the period presented and expensed to Sales, marketing, and operating on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (8) Other income principally represents interest income earned on our cash and cash equivalents and income earned from the sale of certain fixed assets. (9) Represents both senior and mezzanine interest expense incurred on homes sold in the period presented and expensed to interest expense on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (10) Represents both senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities interest expense incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the period presented and expensed to Interest expense on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA

Offerpad also presents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures, which the management team uses to assess Offerpad's underlying financial performance. Offerpad believes these measures provide insight into period over period performance, adjusted for non-recurring or non-cash items.

Offerpad calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as GAAP Net Income (Loss) adjusted for the change in fair value of warrant liabilities. Offerpad defines Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Margin as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad calculates Adjusted EBITDA as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) adjusted for interest expense, amortization of capitalized interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Offerpad defines Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA are supplemental to Offerpad's operating performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and have important limitations. For example, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA exclude the impact of certain costs required to be recorded under GAAP and could differ substantially from similarly titled measures presented by other companies in Offerpad's industry or companies in other industries. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Offerpad's results as reported under GAAP.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Offerpad's Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to their GAAP Net Income (Loss), which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (121,137 ) $ 12,806 $ (148,613 ) $ 6,460 Change in fair value of warrant liability (3,360 ) (15,649 ) (23,522 ) (2,464 ) Adjusted net (loss) income $ (124,497 ) $ (2,843 ) $ (172,135 ) $ 3,996 Adjusted net (loss) income margin (18.4 %) (0.3 %) (4.4 %) 0.2 % Adjustments: Interest expense 15,135 6,178 45,991 15,848 Amortization of capitalized interest (1) 3,081 3,511 12,660 6,294 Income tax expense 324 - 359 170 Depreciation and amortization 258 90 1,022 523 Amortization of share based compensation 2,014 763 8,307 3,079 Adjusted EBITDA (103,685 ) 7,699 (103,796 ) 29,910 Adjusted EBITDA margin (15.3 %) 0.9 % (2.6 %) 1.4 %

(1) Amortization of capitalized interest represents all interest related costs, including senior and mezzanine secured interest related costs, incurred on homes sold in the period presented that were capitalized and expensed in cost of sales at the time of sale.

Contacts

Investors

Stefanie Layton

Investors@offerpad.com

Media

Press@Offerpad.com