HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or the "Partnership") announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $328.6 million, or $0.85 per common unit (diluted), with fourth-quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $515.8 million, fourth-quarter 2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $489.2 million, and fourth-quarter 2022 Free cash flow(1) totaling $365.6 million. Net income (loss) attributable to limited partners for full-year 2022 totaled $1.190 billion, or $3.01 per common unit (diluted), with full-year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA(1) totaling $2.128 billion, full-year 2022 Cash flows provided by operating activities totaling $1.701 billion, and full-year 2022 Free cash flow(1) totaling $1.268 billion.

2022 HIGHLIGHTS

Increased average throughput for natural-gas, crude-oil and NGLs, and produced-water by 1-percent, 3-percent, and 19-percent year-over-year, respectively.

Repurchased 19,532,305 common units for aggregate consideration of $487.6 million through year-end, including 1,549,948 common units in the fourth quarter for an aggregate consideration of $40.5 million. This represents 39.0-percent of the $1.250 billion common unit repurchase program, which runs through December 31, 2024. The total common units repurchased since September 2020 now represent 13.7-percent of total unaffected units outstanding.

Achieved year-end 2022 net leverage ratio (2) of 3.1 times, which surpasses the 2022 Enhanced Distribution leverage threshold of 3.4 times.

of 3.1 times, which surpasses the 2022 Enhanced Distribution leverage threshold of 3.4 times. Achieved full-year Base Distribution guidance of $2.00 per unit.

Acquired the remaining 50-percent interest in Ranch Westex JV for $40.1 million and sold our 15-percent interest in Cactus II for $264.8 million.

Executed multiple, long-term commercial agreements with some of our largest producers in the Delaware Basin supported by either minimum volume commitments or acreage dedications and executed several agreements with new customers in the Maverick Basin.

On February 13, 2023, WES paid its fourth-quarter 2022 per-unit distribution of $0.50, which is in line with the prior quarter's distribution and is consistent with the Partnership's previously announced annualized regular quarterly distribution ("Base Distribution") target of $2.00 per unit. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 Free cash flow(1) after distributions totaled $168.5 million and $532.7 million, respectively. Fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 capital expenditures(4) totaled $156.0 million and $538.1 million, respectively.

Fourth-quarter 2022 natural-gas throughput(7) averaged 4.2 Bcf/d, representing a 1-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 1-percent increase from fourth-quarter 2021. Fourth-quarter 2022 throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(7) averaged 649 MBbls/d, representing a 9-percent sequential-quarter decrease and an 8-percent decrease from fourth-quarter 2021. Fourth-quarter 2022 throughput for produced-water assets(7) averaged 851 MBbls/d, representing a 3-percent sequential-quarter decrease and a 7-percent increase from fourth-quarter 2021.

Full-year 2022 natural-gas throughput(7) averaged 4.2 Bcf/d, representing a 1-percent increase from full-year 2021. Full-year 2022 throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets(7) averaged 676 MBbls/d, representing a 3-percent increase from full-year 2021. Full-year 2022 throughput for produced-water assets(7) averaged 836 MBbls/d, representing a 19-percent increase from full-year 2021.

"2022 was an incredibly successful year for WES. We grew average year-over-year throughput across all three products and generated the highest Net income and Adjusted EBITDA in our partnership's history," said Michael Ure, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Coming into the year, we introduced our capital-return framework, and we have acted on that framework by increasing our Base Distribution by 53-percent, buying back just under 50-percent of our original unit buyback authorization, retiring $504 million of senior notes, and recommending to pay our first Enhanced Distribution payment. As we reflect on 2022 in its entirety, I am very proud of our team's accomplishments, which include accretive M&A activity, numerous commercial successes, and meaningful execution on our capital-return framework that continues to create substantial value for our stakeholders."

2022 ENHANCED DISTRIBUTION

"We have been able to meaningfully improve the health of our balance sheet and reduce net leverage from 4.6 times at year-end 2019 to 3.1 times at year-end 2022, which is significantly below our 2022 Enhanced Distribution threshold of 3.4 times," said Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "Additionally, we continued to focus on returning capital to stakeholders through a balanced approach of repurchasing $488 million of common units, paying $736 million in Base Distributions, and retiring $504 million of senior notes in 2022."

Ms. Shults continued, "Taking our financial success and current business needs into consideration, we have recommended that the Board use its discretion to consider WES's 2022 net proceeds from asset sales of $224.2 million as cash flow available for distribution and consider an Enhanced Distribution for 2022 of $140.0 million, or approximately $0.36 per unit based on our current unit count outstanding. WES expects to request formal approval of this Enhanced Distribution in April and to pay this distribution in conjunction with its first-quarter 2023 distribution in May."

"Our recommendation to pay an Enhanced Distribution reflects our strong Free cash flow profile and the value creation from non-core asset sales in 2022. We view our financial policy, specifically the Enhanced Distribution framework, as a way to generate additional value for our long-term unitholders and to further differentiate WES relative to its peers," concluded Ms. Shults.

2023 GUIDANCE

Based on the most current production-forecast information from our producer customers, WES is providing 2023 guidance as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA (3) between $2.050 billion and $2.150 billion.

between $2.050 billion and $2.150 billion. Total capital expenditures (4) between $575.0 million and $675.0 million.

between $575.0 million and $675.0 million. Free cash flow (3) between $1.125 billion and $1.225 billion.

between $1.125 billion and $1.225 billion. Full-year 2023 Base Distribution of at least $2.00 per unit(6), which excludes the impact of any potential Enhanced Distribution.

"Although our 2023 Adjusted EBITDA outlook is tempered relative to 2022, we expect our profitability to remain strong. Additionally, we are confident in our ability to generate substantial Free cash flow in 2023, even with an expected year-over-year increase in capital expenditures, which predominantly relates to the construction of Mentone Train III," said Mr. Ure. "Looking to the future, producer activity levels should remain strong on the acreage we service in the Delaware Basin, and our remaining capital budget allows us to prepare for increasing throughput growth in 2024. As our capital needs subside upon completing Mentone Train III during the fourth quarter of 2023, we will stay focused on creating even more value for our stakeholders through our capital-return framework."

Mr. Ure continued, "We remain optimistic regarding our expected 2023 operational and financial performance, even with the current and expected challenges facing the energy industry. Our premier asset bases are located within the core of their respective basins, continue to attract producer capital, and are supported by our fee-based contract structures. Additionally, our greatly improved balance sheet puts us in a position of financial strength and enables us to take advantage of market opportunities to create additional value for all stakeholders through further debt reduction, distribution payments, and unit repurchases under our expanded unit buyback program."

(1) Please see the definitions of the Partnership's non-GAAP measures at the end of this release and reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures. (2) Debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA (trailing twelve months). (3) A reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA range to net cash provided by operating activities and net income (loss), and a reconciliation of the Free cash flow range to net cash provided by operating activities, is not provided because the items necessary to estimate such amounts are not reasonably estimable at this time. These items, net of tax, may include, but are not limited to, impairments of assets and other charges, divestiture costs, acquisition costs, or changes in accounting principles. All of these items could significantly impact such financial measures. At this time, WES is not able to estimate the aggregate impact, if any, of these items on future period reported earnings. Accordingly, WES is not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for the Adjusted EBITDA or Free cash flow ranges. (4) Accrual-based, includes equity investments, excludes capitalized interest, and excludes capital expenditures associated with the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta. (5) Board action on any Enhanced Distribution will be requested in April and is subject to the Board's assessment of the needs of the business at that time. (6) Subject to Board review and approval on a quarterly basis based on the needs of the business. (7) Represents total throughput attributable to WES, which excludes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas throughput, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, thousands except per-unit amounts 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues and other Service revenues - fee based $ 647,948 $ 621,093 $ 2,602,053 $ 2,462,835 Service revenues - product based 46,971 34,317 249,692 122,584 Product sales 84,268 63,588 399,023 290,947 Other 250 212 953 789 Total revenues and other 779,437 719,210 3,251,721 2,877,155 Equity income, net - related parties 44,095 45,308 183,483 204,645 Operating expenses Cost of product 92,663 72,040 420,900 322,285 Operation and maintenance 166,923 147,102 654,566 581,300 General and administrative 49,382 55,576 194,017 195,549 Property and other taxes 18,065 18,275 78,559 64,267 Depreciation and amortization 151,910 144,225 582,365 551,629 Long-lived asset and other impairments 20,491 1,345 20,585 30,543 Total operating expenses 499,434 438,563 1,950,992 1,745,573 Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net 104,560 (234 ) 103,676 44 Operating income (loss) 428,658 325,721 1,587,888 1,336,271 Interest expense (84,606 ) (89,472 ) (333,939 ) (376,512 ) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt - - 91 (24,944 ) Other income (expense), net 1,486 390 1,603 (623 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 345,538 236,639 1,255,643 934,192 Income tax expense (benefit) 504 (14,210 ) 4,187 (9,807 ) Net income (loss) 345,034 250,849 1,251,456 943,999 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,710 7,332 34,353 27,707 Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 336,324 $ 243,517 $ 1,217,103 $ 916,292 Limited partners' interest in net income (loss): Net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP $ 336,324 $ 243,517 $ 1,217,103 $ 916,292 General partner interest in net (income) loss (7,747 ) (5,331 ) (27,541 ) (19,815 ) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) $ 328,577 $ 238,186 $ 1,189,562 $ 896,477 Net income (loss) per common unit - basic $ 0.85 $ 0.58 $ 3.01 $ 2.18 Net income (loss) per common unit - diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.58 $ 3.00 $ 2.18 Weighted-average common units outstanding - basic 384,885 407,212 394,951 411,309 Weighted-average common units outstanding - diluted 386,482 408,454 396,236 412,022

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) thousands except number of units December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Total current assets $ 900,425 $ 684,764 Net property, plant, and equipment 8,541,600 8,512,907 Other assets 1,829,603 2,075,408 Total assets $ 11,271,628 $ 11,273,079 Total current liabilities $ 903,857 $ 1,140,197 Long-term debt 6,569,582 6,400,616 Asset retirement obligations 290,021 298,275 Other liabilities 400,053 338,231 Total liabilities 8,163,513 8,177,319 Equity and partners' capital Common units (384,070,984 and 402,993,919 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 2,969,604 2,966,955 General partner units (9,060,641 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021) 2,105 (8,882 ) Noncontrolling interests 136,406 137,687 Total liabilities, equity, and partners' capital $ 11,271,628 $ 11,273,079

Western Midstream Partners, LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, thousands 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1,251,456 $ 943,999 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities and changes in assets and liabilities: Depreciation and amortization 582,365 551,629 Long-lived asset and other impairments 20,585 30,543 (Gain) loss on divestiture and other, net (103,676 ) (44 ) (Gain) loss on early extinguishment of debt (91 ) 24,944 Change in other items, net (49,213 ) 215,781 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,701,426 $ 1,766,852 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures $ (487,228 ) $ (313,674 ) Acquisitions from third parties (40,127 ) - Contributions to equity investments - related parties (9,632 ) (4,435 ) Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings - related parties 63,897 41,385 Proceeds from the sale of assets to related parties 200 - Proceeds from the sale of assets to third parties 264,121 8,102 (Increase) decrease in materials and supplies inventory and other (9,468 ) 11,084 Net cash used in investing activities $ (218,237 ) $ (257,538 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings, net of debt issuance costs $ 1,389,010 $ 480,000 Repayments of debt (1,518,548 ) (1,432,966 ) Increase (decrease) in outstanding checks 2,206 (21,631 ) Distributions to Partnership unitholders (735,755 ) (533,758 ) Distributions to Chipeta noncontrolling interest owner (10,736 ) (9,117 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner of WES Operating (24,898 ) (14,984 ) Net contributions from (distributions to) related parties 1,423 8,533 Unit repurchases (487,590 ) (217,465 ) Other (13,644 ) (10,849 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (1,398,532 ) $ (1,752,237 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 84,657 $ (242,923 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 201,999 444,922 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 286,656 $ 201,999

Western Midstream Partners, LP

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

WES defines Adjusted gross margin attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP ("Adjusted gross margin") as total revenues and other (less reimbursements for electricity-related expenses recorded as revenue), less cost of product, plus distributions from equity investments, and excluding the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and cost of product.

WES defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), plus (i) distributions from equity investments, (ii) non-cash equity-based compensation expense, (iii) interest expense, (iv) income tax expense, (v) depreciation and amortization, (vi) impairments, and (vii) other expense (including lower of cost or market inventory adjustments recorded in cost of product), less (i) gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net, (ii) gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, (iii) income from equity investments, (iv) interest income, (v) income tax benefit, (vi) other income, and (vii) the noncontrolling interest owners' proportionate share of revenues and expenses.

WES defines Free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures and contributions to equity investments, plus distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings. Management considers Free cash flow an appropriate metric for assessing capital discipline, cost efficiency, and balance-sheet strength. Although Free cash flow is the metric used to assess WES's ability to make distributions to unitholders, this measure should not be viewed as indicative of the actual amount of cash that is available for distributions or planned for distributions for a given period. Instead, Free cash flow should be considered indicative of the amount of cash that is available for distributions, debt repayments, and other general partnership purposes.

Below are reconciliations of (i) gross margin (GAAP) to Adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP), (ii) net income (loss) (GAAP) and net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), and (iii) net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free cash flow (non-GAAP), as required under Regulation G of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Management believes that Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow are widely accepted financial indicators of WES's financial performance compared to other publicly traded partnerships and are useful in assessing WES's ability to incur and service debt, fund capital expenditures, and make distributions. Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow as defined by WES, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Therefore, WES's Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Free cash flow should be considered in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to Western Midstream Partners, LP and other applicable performance measures, such as gross margin or cash flows provided by operating activities.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Adjusted Gross Margin Three Months Ended Year Ended thousands December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Reconciliation of Gross margin to Adjusted gross margin Total revenues and other $ 779,437 $ 837,568 $ 3,251,721 $ 2,877,155 Less: Cost of product 92,663 106,833 420,900 322,285 Depreciation and amortization 151,910 156,837 582,365 551,629 Gross margin 534,864 573,898 2,248,456 2,003,241 Add: Distributions from equity investments 69,282 58,957 250,050 254,901 Depreciation and amortization 151,910 156,837 582,365 551,629 Less: Reimbursed electricity-related charges recorded as revenues 23,577 20,741 81,764 74,405 Adjusted gross margin attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) 17,490 18,886 73,632 67,850 Adjusted gross margin $ 714,989 $ 750,065 $ 2,925,475 $ 2,667,516 Gross margin Gross margin for natural-gas assets (2) $ 403,043 $ 422,709 $ 1,676,732 $ 1,536,163 Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (2) 75,690 90,581 346,406 287,391 Gross margin for produced-water assets (2) 61,189 65,439 245,274 197,821 Adjusted gross margin Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets $ 492,591 $ 521,117 $ 2,031,600 $ 1,882,726 Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets 150,611 153,225 607,769 547,134 Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets 71,787 75,723 286,106 237,656

(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (2) Excludes corporate-level depreciation and amortization.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended thousands December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 345,034 $ 273,581 $ 1,251,456 $ 943,999 Add: Distributions from equity investments 69,282 58,957 250,050 254,901 Non-cash equity-based compensation expense 6,538 6,464 27,783 27,676 Interest expense 84,606 83,106 333,939 376,512 Income tax expense 504 387 4,187 4,403 Depreciation and amortization 151,910 156,837 582,365 551,629 Impairments 20,491 4 20,585 30,543 Other expense 209 165 555 1,468 Less: Gain (loss) on divestiture and other, net 104,560 (104 ) 103,676 44 Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt - - 91 (24,944 ) Equity income, net - related parties 44,095 41,317 183,483 204,645 Other income 1,484 58 1,648 585 Income tax benefit - - - 14,210 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) 12,654 13,406 54,049 49,901 Adjusted EBITDA $ 515,781 $ 524,824 $ 2,127,973 $ 1,946,690 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted EBITDA Net cash provided by operating activities $ 489,219 $ 468,768 $ 1,701,426 $ 1,766,852 Interest (income) expense, net 84,606 83,106 333,939 376,512 Accretion and amortization of long-term obligations, net (1,783 ) (1,773 ) (7,142 ) (7,635 ) Current income tax expense (benefit) 262 550 2,188 (37 ) Other (income) expense, net (1,486 ) (56 ) (1,603 ) 623 Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings - related parties 22,839 15,651 63,897 41,385 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (96,659 ) (66,875 ) 116,296 (16,366 ) Accounts and imbalance payables and accrued liabilities, net 72,881 17,840 7,812 (114,887 ) Other items, net (41,444 ) 21,019 (34,791 ) (49,856 ) Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (1) (12,654 ) (13,406 ) (54,049 ) (49,901 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 515,781 $ 524,824 $ 2,127,973 $ 1,946,690 Cash flow information Net cash provided by operating activities $ 489,219 $ 468,768 $ 1,701,426 $ 1,766,852 Net cash used in investing activities 138,015 (185,305 ) (218,237 ) (257,538 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (499,671 ) (221,804 ) (1,398,532 ) (1,752,237 )

(1) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta and (ii) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests.

Western Midstream Partners, LP RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Year Ended thousands December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Reconciliation of Net cash provided by operating activities to Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 489,219 $ 468,768 $ 1,701,426 $ 1,766,852 Less: Capital expenditures 145,723 150,148 487,228 313,674 Contributions to equity investments - related parties 733 3,859 9,632 4,435 Add: Distributions from equity investments in excess of cumulative earnings - related parties 22,839 15,651 63,897 41,385 Free cash flow $ 365,602 $ 330,412 $ 1,268,463 $ 1,490,128 Cash flow information Net cash provided by operating activities $ 489,219 $ 468,768 $ 1,701,426 $ 1,766,852 Net cash used in investing activities 138,015 (185,305 ) (218,237 ) (257,538 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (499,671 ) (221,804 ) (1,398,532 ) (1,752,237 )

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Gathering, treating, and transportation 402 418 409 466 Processing 3,520 3,544 3,474 3,374 Equity investments (1) 463 473 483 463 Total throughput 4,385 4,435 4,366 4,303 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 154 161 156 155 Total throughput attributable to WES for natural-gas assets 4,231 4,274 4,210 4,148 Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Gathering, treating, and transportation 315 319 317 306 Equity investments (1) 347 411 373 366 Total throughput 662 730 690 672 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 13 15 14 13 Total throughput attributable to WES for crude-oil and NGLs assets 649 715 676 659 Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Gathering and disposal 868 895 853 717 Throughput attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 17 18 17 14 Total throughput attributable to WES for produced-water assets 851 877 836 703 Per-Mcf Gross margin for natural-gas assets (3) $ 1.00 $ 1.04 $ 1.05 $ 0.98 Per-Bbl Gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (3) 1.24 1.35 1.38 1.17 Per-Bbl Gross margin for produced-water assets (3) 0.77 0.79 0.79 0.76 Per-Mcf Adjusted gross margin for natural-gas assets (4) $ 1.27 $ 1.33 $ 1.32 $ 1.24 Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for crude-oil and NGLs assets (4) 2.53 2.33 2.46 2.28 Per-Bbl Adjusted gross margin for produced-water assets (4) 0.92 0.94 0.94 0.93

(1) Represents our share of average throughput for investments accounted for under the equity method of accounting. (2) For all periods presented, includes (i) the 2.0% Occidental subsidiary-owned limited partner interest in WES Operating and (ii) for natural-gas assets, the 25% third-party interest in Chipeta, which collectively represent WES's noncontrolling interests. (3) Average for period. Calculated as Gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets. (4) Average for period. Calculated as Adjusted Gross margin for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets, divided by the respective total throughput (MMcf or MBbls) attributable to WES for natural-gas assets, crude-oil and NGLs assets, or produced-water assets.

Western Midstream Partners, LP OPERATING STATISTICS (CONTINUED) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Throughput for natural-gas assets (MMcf/d) Delaware Basin 1,524 1,536 1,470 1,256 DJ Basin 1,343 1,326 1,331 1,369 Equity investments 463 473 483 463 Other 1,055 1,100 1,082 1,215 Total throughput for natural-gas assets 4,385 4,435 4,366 4,303 Throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 203 199 198 183 DJ Basin 77 81 82 90 Equity investments 347 411 373 366 Other 35 39 37 33 Total throughput for crude-oil and NGLs assets 662 730 690 672 Throughput for produced-water assets (MBbls/d) Delaware Basin 868 895 853 717 Total throughput for produced-water assets 868 895 853 717

