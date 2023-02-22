OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights (all metrics compared to Fourth Quarter 2021 unless otherwise noted)

Net Sales of $1.1 billion increased 17.5%, a fourth quarter record

Operating Income increased 116.2% to $109.7 million, or 9.7% of net sales (increased 32.9% to $113.7 million or 10.1% adjusted 1 ) compared to $50.8 million or 5.3% of net sales ($85.6 million or 8.9% adjusted 1 )

) compared to $50.8 million or 5.3% of net sales ($85.6 million or 8.9% adjusted ) Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $1.86 ($3.57 adjusted 1 ) compared to $1.25 ($2.73 adjusted 1 ) GAAP EPS includes a pre-tax loss of $33.3 million or $1.54 per diluted share from the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business

) compared to $1.25 ($2.73 adjusted ) Generated strong operating cash flows of $142.5 million

Repurchased 60,200 shares of company stock for $20.0 million

Announced and completed the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business, Valmont SM TM , which had been reported in the Renewable Energy product line in the Infrastructure segment and is now reported as "Other"

, which had been reported in the Renewable Energy product line in the Infrastructure segment and is now reported as "Other" Incurred GAAP tax rate of 40.6%; adjusted tax rate was 27.4% excluding the loss generated from the divested offshore wind energy structures business which provided no tax benefit

Full Year 2022 Highlights (all metrics compared to Full Year 2021 unless otherwise noted)

Record Net Sales of $4.3 billion, an increase of 24.1% Strong sales growth as Infrastructure grew to a record $2.9 billion and Agriculture grew to a record $1.3 billion, including 17.6% growth in agriculture technology products and services

Operating Income increased 51.1% to $433.2 million, or 10.0% of net sales (increased 34.6% to $449.7 million or 10.3% adjusted 1 ) compared to $286.8 million or 8.2% of net sales ($334.0 million or 9.5% adjusted 1 ) Higher operating income was led by favorable pricing and volume growth in both Infrastructure and Agriculture

) compared to $286.8 million or 8.2% of net sales ($334.0 million or 9.5% adjusted ) Diluted EPS of $11.62 ($13.82 adjusted 1 ) compared to $9.10 ($10.92 adjusted 1 )

) compared to $9.10 ($10.92 adjusted ) Generated strong operating cash flows of $326.3 million, a significant improvement compared to 2021, driven by higher net earnings and improvements in working capital performance

Capital expenditures were $93.3 million, including approximately $30.0 million for strategic investments including a new concrete utility structures facility in Bristol, Indiana and irrigation capacity expansions in Brazil and Dubai

Deployed $39.3 million of cash to acquire a majority interest in ConcealFab, accelerating the Infrastructure segment's global telecommunications growth strategy

Returned $86.3 million of capital to shareholders through dividends of $45.8 million and share repurchases of $40.5 million

Achieved Return on Invested Capital of 12.9% (13.3% adjusted 1 )

) Year-end backlog of approximately $1.7 billion, an increase of 2.1% since the end of fiscal 2021, reflecting sustained pricing and continued strong market demand across the portfolio

Realigned financial reporting from four reportable segments to two: Infrastructure and Agriculture, to elevate focus on market growth strategies, capital allocation, and technology development

1Please see Reg G reconciliation to GAAP measures at end of document

Key Financial Metrics

Fourth Quarter 2022 GAAP Adjusted1 14 weeks 13 weeks 14 weeks 13 weeks (000's except per share amounts) 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2021 Q4 2022 Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2021 Net Sales $ 1,131,516 $ 963,278 17.5 % $ 1,131,516 $ 963,278 17.5 % Operating Income 109,716 50,754 116.2 % 113,734 85,555 32.9 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 9.7 % 5.3 % 10.1 % 8.9 % Net Earnings 40,332 26,856 50.2 % 77,256 58,751 31.5 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.86 $ 1.25 48.8 % $ 3.57 $ 2.73 30.8 % Average Shares Outstanding 21,656 21,523 21,656 21,523 Full Year 2022 GAAP Adjusted1 53 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 52 weeks (000's except per share amounts) 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 vs. FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2021 vs. FY 2021 Net Sales $ 4,345,250 $ 3,501,575 24.1 % $ 4,345,250 $ 3,501,575 24.1 % Operating Income 433,249 286,785 51.1 % 449,725 334,049 34.6 % Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 10.0 % 8.2 % 10.3 % 9.5 % Net Earnings 250,863 195,630 28.2 % 298,139 234,811 27.0 % Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 11.62 $ 9.10 27.7 % $ 13.82 $ 10.92 26.6 % Average Shares Outstanding 21,580 21,493 21,580 21,493

" The Valmont team delivered another strong quarter of continued growth and outstanding performance, achieving record net sales and further margin improvement year-over-year," said Stephen G. Kaniewski, President and Chief Executive Officer. " These results were driven by a continued commitment to our disciplined pricing strategies, robust demand for our industry-leading products and services, and solid execution by our global teams. Ongoing investments in grid reliability, transportation infrastructure, 5G buildouts, and the clean energy transition are leading to a multi-year runway for growth across our Infrastructure businesses. Continued positive agriculture market fundamentals are driving demand for our irrigation products and technology solutions as elevated commodity prices, global drought conditions and ongoing food security concerns are all supporting market demand. I am very pleased with our ability to effectively manage our operations to best serve our customers and meet this broad-based demand. Our results further demonstrate the value of our long-term strategy led by sustainable growth initiatives across our businesses, operational excellence and price leadership."

Kaniewski added, " Reflecting on 2022, our full-year results exceeded the goals we set at the beginning of the year, despite a continued volatile environment, demonstrating the resiliency and relentless focus of our global team. We achieved record net sales of $4.3 billion and delivered record diluted earnings per share of $13.82 on an adjusted basis, an increase of 26.5% year-over-year. We significantly improved return on invested capital through strategic capital allocation and improved working capital performance, which also contributed to a substantial improvement in free cash flow. We continue to profitably grow and perform at a high level, leveraging the strength and sustainability of our Valmont business model. I am extremely proud of our team of more than 11,000 employees around the world and want to congratulate and thank them for their dedication, hard work, and execution. Together, we remain committed to providing our customers with vital infrastructure products and solutions to advance agricultural productivity with an unwavering focus on employee safety and increasing shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Segment Review

Infrastructure (67.6% of Net Sales)

Products and solutions to serve the infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products

Sales of $771.3 million grew 15.0% year-over-year with double-digit sales growth across all product lines, net of 2.7% unfavorable foreign currency translation impacts. Higher sales were driven by favorable pricing globally, higher volumes, notably in the Lighting and Transportation and Renewable Energy product lines, and sales from the ConcealFab acquisition.

Operating Income improved to $99.6 million or 13.0% of net sales compared to $77.3 million or 11.6% of net sales ($77.8 million or 11.6% adjusted1) in 2021, driven by favorable pricing and higher volumes.

Agriculture (29.4% of Net Sales)

Center pivot and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products; advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture

Sales of $335.1 million increased 21.1% year-over-year, with global sales growth led by higher average selling prices of irrigation equipment and higher volumes, primarily driven by continued strength in North America and Brazil, and higher sales of technology products and services.

Operating Income improved to $40.5 million, or 12.2% of net sales ($44.5 million or 13.4% adjusted1) compared to $28.6 million or 10.5% of net sales ($33.0 million or 12.1% adjusted1) in 2021. The benefit of higher average selling prices and additional volume leverage was partially offset by higher SG&A, including incremental R&D expense for technology investments.

Other (3.0% of Net Sales)

Offshore wind energy structures business

Sales of $33.3 million grew 44.1% year-over-year and operating income was $1.4 million compared to an operating loss of $31.3 million in 2021. As previously announced, the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business was completed in December 2022.

Balance Sheet, Liquidity, and Capital Allocation

The Company generated full-year 2022 operating cash flows of $326.3 million through strong earnings and effectively managing working capital while supporting strong sales growth. At the end of 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $185.4 million. Valmont purchased $20.0 million of company stock in the fourth quarter and $81.4 million remains on the current authorization with no expiration.

Providing 2023 Full Year Financial Outlook and Key Assumptions

Based on an unchanged positive outlook for underlying business growth across the portfolio that was highlighted last quarter, the Company is providing its 2023 full-year net sales and diluted earnings per share outlook and key assumptions for the year.

Net Sales Growth (vs. PY) of 4% to 7%, which reflects the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business

GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share of $14.70 to $15.25 ($15.35 to $15.90 adjusted 1 )

) Effective tax rate of 28% to 29%, primarily due to expected geographic mix of earnings

Minimal expected foreign currency translation impact to net sales

Capital expenditures expected to be in the range of $105 to $125 million to support strategic growth and digital transformation initiatives

Continued elevated inflation, stabilizing raw material costs and ongoing R&D investments

Kaniewski continued, " We are excited and confident about the opportunity to drive multi-year revenue and profitability growth by capitalizing on the strong market drivers across our businesses and continuing to support our customers. These factors, along with our proven track record of execution and a backlog of $1.7 billion, give us confidence in our 2023 outlook. The long-term need for critical infrastructure investment globally is driving sustainable demand across our Infrastructure businesses. Favorable agriculture economics and market trends globally, a strong international project pipeline and increasing adoption of innovative technology solutions are providing momentum for our Agriculture business. Our balance sheet remains strong, giving us the flexibility to execute on our strategies. We enter this year from a position of strength with a talented team and are investing in the future to meet the needs of our customers and deliver value to our stakeholders."

About Valmont Industries, Inc.

For over 75 years, Valmont® has been a global leader in creating vital infrastructure and advancing agricultural productivity. Today, we remain committed to doing more with less by innovating through technology. Learn more about how we're Conserving Resources. Improving Life.® at valmont.com.

Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that management has made in light of experience in the industries in which Valmont operates, as well as management's perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate under the circumstances. As you read and consider this release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond Valmont's control) and assumptions. Although management believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect Valmont's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These factors include among other things, the continuing and developing effects of the pandemic including the effects of the outbreak on the general economy and the specific economic effects on the Company's business and that of its customers and suppliers, risk factors described from time to time in Valmont's reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as future economic and market circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results, operating efficiencies, availability and price of raw material, availability and market acceptance of new products, product pricing, domestic and international competitive environments, geopolitical risks, and actions and policy changes of domestic and foreign governments. The Company cautions that any forward-looking statement included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 14 and 13 Weeks Ended 53 and 52 Weeks Ended 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 Net sales $ 1,131,516 $ 963,278 $ 4,345,250 $ 3,501,575 Cost of sales 832,557 740,994 3,219,026 2,617,686 Gross profit 298,959 222,284 1,126,224 883,889 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 189,243 165,034 692,975 590,608 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets - 6,496 - 6,496 Operating income 109,716 50,754 433,249 286,785 Other income (expense) Interest expense (13,256 ) (11,146 ) (47,534 ) (42,612 ) Interest income 996 298 2,015 1,192 Gain (loss) on investments (unrealized) 932 364 (3,374 ) 1,920 Loss from divestiture of offshore wind energy structures business (33,273 ) - (33,273 ) - Other 4,268 2,501 12,805 12,798 Other income (expense), net (40,333 ) (7,983 ) (69,361 ) (26,702 ) Earnings before income taxes 69,383 42,771 363,888 260,083 Income tax expense 28,156 15,092 108,687 61,414 Equity in earnings (loss) of nonconsolidated subsidiaries (19 ) 135 (950 ) (944 ) Net earnings 41,208 27,814 254,251 197,725 Less: Earnings attributable to non-controlling interests (876 ) (958 ) (3,388 ) (2,095 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. $ 40,332 $ 26,856 $ 250,863 $ 195,630 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Basic 21,319 21,227 21,311 21,193 Earnings per share - Basic $ 1.89 $ 1.27 $ 11.77 $ 9.23 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 21,656 21,523 21,580 21,493 Earnings per share - Diluted $ 1.86 $ 1.25 $ 11.62 $ 9.10 Cash dividends per share $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 2.20 $ 2.00

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date 14 and 13 Weeks Ended 53 and 52 Weeks Ended 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 Net sales Infrastructure $ 771,337 $ 670,481 $ 2,928,419 $ 2,372,100 Agriculture 335,066 276,757 1,346,672 1,028,717 Other 33,272 23,087 100,219 123,001 Total 1,139,675 970,325 4,375,310 3,523,818 Less: Intersegment sales (8,159 ) (7,047 ) (30,060 ) (22,243 ) Total $ 1,131,516 $ 963,278 $ 4,345,250 $ 3,501,575 Operating Income (Loss) Infrastructure $ 99,591 $ 77,253 $ 354,499 $ 273,598 Agriculture 40,484 28,560 179,263 137,027 Other 1,445 (31,268 ) 2,259 (40,192 ) Corporate (31,804 ) (23,791 ) (102,772 ) (83,648 ) Total $ 109,716 $ 50,754 $ 433,249 $ 286,785

The backlog of orders for the principal products manufactured and marketed was $1,656.4 million at the end of the 2022 fiscal year and $1,621.9 at the end of the 2021 fiscal year. An order is reported in our backlog upon receipt of a purchase order from the customer or execution of a sales order contract. We anticipate that most of the 2022 backlog of orders will be filled during fiscal year 2023. At year-end, the segments with backlog were as follows (dollar amounts in millions):

12/31/2022 12/25/2021 Infrastructure $ 1,339.1 $ 1,086.3 Agriculture 317.3 471.0 Other - 64.6 $ 1,656.4 $ 1,621.9

Valmont has aggregated its business segments into two global reportable segments as follows.

Infrastructure: This segment consists of the manufacture and distribution of products and solutions to serve infrastructure markets of utility, renewable energy, lighting, transportation, and telecommunications, and coatings services to preserve metal products.

Agriculture: This segment consists of the manufacture of center pivot components and linear irrigation equipment for agricultural markets, including parts and tubular products, and advanced technology solutions for precision agriculture.

In addition to these two reportable segments, the Company had a business and related activities that is not more than 10% of consolidated sales, operating income, or assets. This includes the offshore wind energy structures business and was reported in the "Other" segment until its divestiture in 2022.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fourteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 588,867 $ 202,560 $ - $ (5,932 ) $ 785,495 International 182,470 132,506 33,272 (2,227 ) 346,021 Total $ 771,337 $ 335,066 $ 33,272 $ (8,159 ) $ 1,131,516 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 302,444 $ - $ - $ - $ 302,444 Lighting and Transportation 239,453 - - - 239,453 Coatings 92,441 - - (4,032 ) 88,409 Telecommunications 87,577 - - - 87,577 Renewable Energy 49,422 - 33,272 (2,228 ) 80,466 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology - 302,965 - (1,899 ) 301,066 Technology Products and Services - 32,101 - - 32,101 Total $ 771,337 $ 335,066 $ 33,272 $ (8,159 ) $ 1,131,516 Thirteen weeks ended December 25, 2021 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 478,019 $ 150,478 $ - $ (7,047 ) $ 621,450 International 192,462 126,279 23,087 - 341,828 Total $ 670,481 $ 276,757 $ 23,087 $ (7,047 ) $ 963,278 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 266,625 $ - $ - $ - $ 266,625 Lighting and Transportation 216,198 - - - 216,198 Coatings 77,747 - - (2,752 ) 74,995 Telecommunications 75,697 - - - 75,697 Renewable Energy 34,214 - 23,087 - 57,301 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology - 251,258 - (4,295 ) 246,963 Technology Products and Services - 25,499 - - 25,499 Total $ 670,481 $ 276,757 $ 23,087 $ (7,047 ) $ 963,278

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUMMARY OPERATING RESULTS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Fifty-three weeks ended December 31, 2022 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 2,234,339 $ 766,929 $ - $ (26,248 ) $ 2,975,020 International 694,080 579,743 100,219 (3,812 ) 1,370,230 Total $ 2,928,419 $ 1,346,672 $ 100,219 $ (30,060 ) $ 4,345,250 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 1,184,660 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,184,660 Lighting and Transportation 940,462 - - - 940,462 Coatings 356,707 - - (15,327 ) 341,380 Telecommunications 320,342 - - - 320,342 Renewable Energy 126,248 - 100,219 (3,346 ) 223,121 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology - 1,231,587 - (11,387 ) 1,220,200 Technology Products and Services - 115,085 - - 115,085 Total $ 2,928,419 $ 1,346,672 $ 100,219 $ (30,060 ) $ 4,345,250 Fifty-two weeks ended December 25, 2021 Intersegment Infrastructure Agriculture Other Sales Consolidated Geographical market: North America $ 1,724,531 $ 545,574 $ - $ (22,243 ) $ 2,247,862 International 647,569 483,143 123,001 - 1,253,713 Total $ 2,372,100 $ 1,028,717 $ 123,001 $ (22,243 ) $ 3,501,575 Product line: Transmission, Distribution, and Substation $ 935,099 $ - $ - $ - $ 935,099 Lighting and Transportation 825,923 - - - 825,923 Coatings 309,647 - - (10,575 ) 299,072 Telecommunications 238,527 - - - 238,527 Renewable Energy 62,904 - 123,001 - 185,905 Irrigation Equipment and Parts, excluding Technology - 930,858 - (11,668 ) 919,190 Technology Products and Services - 97,859 - - 97,859 Total $ 2,372,100 $ 1,028,717 $ 123,001 $ (22,243 ) $ 3,501,575

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 12/31/2022 12/25/2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 185,406 $ 177,232 Accounts receivable, net 604,181 571,593 Inventories 728,762 728,834 Contract assets - costs and profits in excess of billings 174,539 142,643 Prepaid expenses and other assets 87,697 83,646 Refundable income taxes - 8,815 Total current assets 1,780,585 1,712,763 Property, plant, and equipment, net 595,578 598,605 Goodwill and other assets 1,180,833 1,135,881 $ 3,556,996 $ 3,447,249 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of long-term debt $ 1,194 $ 4,884 Notes payable to banks 5,846 13,439 Accounts payable 360,312 347,841 Accrued expenses 248,320 253,330 Contract liabilities - billings in excess of costs and earnings 172,915 135,746 Income taxes payable 3,664 - Dividends payable 11,742 10,616 Total current liabilities 803,993 765,856 Long-term debt, excluding current installments 870,935 947,072 Operating lease liabilities 155,469 147,759 Other long-term liabilities 84,887 172,965 Shareholders' equity 1,641,712 1,413,597 $ 3,556,996 $ 3,447,249

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 53 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 31-Dec-22 25-Dec-21 Cash flows from operating activities Net Earnings $ 254,251 $ 197,725 Depreciation and amortization 97,167 92,577 Impairment of long-lived assets - 27,911 Contribution to defined benefit pension plan (17,155 ) (1,924 ) Loss on sale of offshore wind energy structures business 33,273 - Change in working capital (56,092 ) (284,739 ) Other 14,821 34,388 Net cash flows from operating activities 326,265 65,938 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (93,288 ) (107,790 ) Acquisitions (39,287 ) (312,500 ) Other 495 2,982 Net cash flows from investing activities (132,080 ) (417,308 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings 253,999 312,485 Principal payments on long-term borrowings (336,403 ) (91,313 ) Net payments on short-term borrowings (7,577 ) (20,241 ) Purchase of treasury shares (40,474 ) (26,100 ) Dividends to noncontrolling interests (714 ) - Purchase of noncontrolling interests (7,338 ) - Dividends paid (45,813 ) (41,412 ) Other 2,415 81 Net cash flows from financing activities (181,905 ) 133,500 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (4,106 ) (5,624 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 8,174 (223,494 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of year 177,232 400,726 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 185,406 $ 177,232

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF EFFECT OF SIGNIFICANT NON-RECURRING ITEMS ON REPORTED RESULTS

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact of the loss from the divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business on fiscal 2022 results. Further, the non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact of intangible asset amortization (Prospera) and stock-based compensation recognized for the Prospera employees on fiscal 2022 and 2021 results. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. The non-GAAP tables below also disclose the impact of the nonrecurring impairment of long-lived assets for the offshore wind energy structures business, a write off a receivable following arbitration of a commercial transaction from 2014, acquisition diligence, severance expenses on segment operating income and net earnings, as well as the impact of the U.K. tax rate change on net earnings (adjusts GAAP tax rate from 19.0% to 22.5%) on fiscal 2021 results. Amounts may be impacted by rounding. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings and operating income to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Fourteen Diluted Fifty-three Diluted weeks ended earnings per weeks ended earnings per December 31,

2022 share December 31,

2022 share Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 40,332 $ 1.86 $ 250,863 $ 11.62 Loss from divestiture of offshore wind energy structures business 33,273 1.54 33,273 1.54 Prospera intangible asset amortization 1,645 0.08 6,580 0.30 Stock-based compensation - Prospera 2,373 0.11 9,896 0.46 Total Adjustments, pre-tax1 37,291 1.72 49,749 2.31 Tax effect of adjustments2 (367 ) (0.02 ) (2,473 ) (0.11 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted1 $ 77,256 $ 3.57 $ 298,139 $ 13.82 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 21,656 21,580 Thirteen Diluted Fifty-two Diluted weeks ended earnings per weeks ended earnings per December 25,

2021 share December 25,

2021 share Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - as reported $ 26,856 $ 1.25 $ 195,630 $ 9.10 Impairment of long-lived assets - offshore wind energy structures business 27,911 1.30 27,911 1.30 Prospera intangible asset amortization 1,470 0.07 3,396 0.16 Stock-based compensation - Prospera 2,928 0.14 5,240 0.24 Write-off of a receivable, pre-tax - - 5,545 0.26 Acquisition diligence expense, pre-tax - - 1,120 0.05 Severance expense, pre-tax 2,492 0.12 4,052 0.19 Total Adjustments, pre-tax1 34,801 1.62 47,264 2.20 Change in U.K. statutory tax rate - - (2,819 ) (0.13 ) Valuation allowance against offshore wind energy structures business' tax assets 5,076 0.24 5,076 0.24 Tax effect of adjustments2 (7,982 ) (0.37 ) (10,340 ) (0.48 ) Net earnings attributable to Valmont Industries, Inc. - Adjusted1 $ 58,751 $ 2.73 $ 234,811 $ 10.92 Average shares outstanding (000's) - Diluted 21,523 21,493 1Earnings per share includes rounding 2The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.

Fourteen weeks ended December 31, 2022 Operating Income Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Other Corporate Valmont Operating income - as reported $ 99,591 $ 40,484 $ 1,445 $ (31,804 ) $ 109,716 Stock-based compensation - Prospera - 2,373 - - 2,373 Prospera intangible asset amortization - 1,645 - - 1,645 Adjusted Operating Income $ 99,591 $ 44,502 $ 1,445 $ (31,804 ) $ 113,734 Net Sales - as reported 765,077 333,167 33,272 NM 1,131,516 Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 13.0 % 12.2 % 4.3 % NM 9.7 % Adj. Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 13.0 % 13.4 % 4.3 % NM 10.1 % Thirteen weeks ended December 25, 2021 Operating Income Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Other Corporate Valmont Operating income - as reported $ 77,253 $ 28,560 $ (31,268 ) $ (23,791 ) $ 50,754 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 27,911 - 27,911 Stock-based compensation - 2,928 - - 2,928 Prospera intangible asset amortization - 1,470 - - 1,470 Severance expense, pre-tax 500 - 1,992 - 2,492 Adjusted Operating Income $ 77,753 $ 32,958 $ (1,365 ) $ (23,791 ) $ 85,555 Net Sales - as reported 667,728 272,463 23,087 NM 963,278 Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 11.6 % 10.5 % (135.4 )% NM 5.3 % Adj. Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 11.6 % 12.1 % (5.9 )% NM 8.9 % Fifty-three weeks ended December 31, 2022 Operating Income Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Other Corporate Valmont Operating income - as reported $ 354,499 $ 179,263 $ 2,259 $ (102,772 ) $ 433,249 Stock-based compensation - Prospera - 9,896 - - 9,896 Prospera intangible asset amortization - 6,580 - - 6,580 Adjusted Operating Income $ 354,499 $ 195,739 $ 2,259 $ (102,772 ) $ 449,725 Net Sales - as reported 2,909,746 1,335,285 100,219 NM 4,345,250 Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 12.2 % 13.4 % 2.3 % NM 10.0 % Adj. Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 12.2 % 14.7 % 2.3 % NM 10.3 % Fifty-two weeks ended December 25, 2021 Operating Income Reconciliation Infrastructure Agriculture Other Corporate Valmont Operating income - as reported $ 273,598 $ 137,027 $ (40,192 ) $ (83,648 ) $ 286,785 Impairment of long-lived assets - - 27,911 - 27,911 Prospera intangible asset amortization - 3,396 - - 3,396 Stock-based compensation - Prospera - 5,240 - - 5,240 Write-off of a receivable, pre-tax - - 5,545 - 5,545 Acquisition diligence expense, pre-tax - - - 1,120 1,120 Severance expense, pre-tax 500 910 2,642 - 4,052 Adjusted Operating Income $ 274,098 $ 146,573 $ (4,094 ) $ (82,528 ) $ 334,049 Net Sales - as reported 2,361,524 1,017,050 123,001 NM 3,501,575 Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 11.6 % 13.5 % (32.7 )% NM 8.2 % Adj. Operating Income as a % of Net Sales 11.6 % 14.4 % (3.3 )% NM 9.5 %

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL

(Dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Return on Invested Capital is a non-GAAP measure. Accordingly, Invested Capital and Return on Invested Capital should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net earnings, cash flows from operations or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP, or as a measure of our operating performance or liquidity. The table below shows how Invested Capital and Return on Invested Capital are calculated from our income statement and balance sheet. Return on Invested Capital is calculated as Operating Income (after-tax) divided by average of beginning and ending Invested Capital. Invested Capital represents total assets minus total liabilities (excluding interest-bearing debt). Return on Invested Capital is one of our key operating ratios, as it allows investors to analyze our operating performance in light of the amount of investment required to generate our operating profit. Return on Invested Capital is also a measure used to determine management incentives.

2022 Operating income $ 433,249 Adjusted effective tax rate1 27.7 % Tax effect on operating income (119,872 ) After-tax operating income 313,377 Average invested capital 2,437,232 Return on invested capital 12.9 % Adjusted operating income 449,725 Adjusted effective tax rate1 27.7 % Tax effect on operating income (124,431 ) After-tax operating income 325,294 Average invested capital 2,437,232 Adjusted return on invested capital 13.3 % Total assets 3,556,996 Less: Accounts payable (360,312 ) Less: Accrued expenses (248,320 ) Less: Income taxes payable (3,664 ) Less: Defined benefit pension asset (24,216 ) Less: Deferred compensation (30,316 ) Less: Other noncurrent liabilities (13,480 ) Less: Dividends payable (11,742 ) Less: Lease liability (155,469 ) Less: Contract liability (172,915 ) Less: Deferred tax liability (41,091 ) Total invested capital $ 2,495,471 Beginning of year invested capital $ 2,378,992 Average invested capital $ 2,437,232

1The adjusted effective tax rate for 2022 excludes the $33,273 loss from divestiture of the offshore wind energy structures business which is not deductible for tax purposes. The effective tax rate including the loss on the divestiture is 29.9%. Return on invested capital, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

REGULATION G RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED GAAP AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

The non-GAAP tables below disclose the impact on the range of estimated diluted earnings per share of the (1) amortization of the intangible asset (Prospera) and (2) stock-based compensation for Prospera employees. We believe the adjustments for Prospera allow for a better investor understanding of Agriculture segment performance related to traditional segment products. We believe it is useful when considering company performance for the non-GAAP adjusted net earnings to be taken into consideration by management and investors with the related reported GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Range of Net Earnings - 2023 Guidance Low End High End Adjustments Estimated net earnings - GAAP $ 318,900 $ 330,800 Prospera intangible asset (proprietary technology) amortization, pre-tax 6,700 Stock-based compensation - Prospera, pre-tax 10,000 Total pre-tax adjustments 16,700 Estimated tax benefit from above expenses* (2,500 ) Total Adjustments, after-tax $ 14,200 Estimated net earnings - Adjusted $ 333,100 $ 345,000 Diluted Earnings Per Share Range - GAAP $ 14.70 $ 15.25 Diluted Earnings Per Share Range - Adjusted $ 15.35 $ 15.90 * The tax effect of adjustments is calculated based on the estimated income tax rate in each applicable jurisdiction.

