CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today reported fourth quarter 2022 financial results, including revenue of $210 million and cash flow from operating activities of $29 million. The Company reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $49 million, or $0.17 per share, driven by a $62 million gain on sale of the Crown and Sterling ("Crown Sterling") holdings. On an adjusted basis1, Coeur reported EBITDA of $36 million, cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital of $20 million and net loss from continuing operations of $18 million, or $0.06 per share.

For the full year, Coeur reported revenue of $786 million, cash flow from operating activities of $26 million and GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $78 million, or $0.28 per share. On an adjusted basis1, the Company reported EBITDA of $139 million, cash flow from operating activities prior to changes in working capital of $72 million and net loss from continuing operations of $89 million, or $0.32 per share.

Key Highlights

Solid fourth quarter production growth led to full-year production within guidance ranges - Gold and silver production increased 5% and 4% quarter-over-quarter, respectively, to 87,727 ounces and 2.5 million ounces. Full-year gold and silver production totaled 330,346 ounces and 9.8 million ounces, respectively, within the Company's consolidated production guidance ranges

Rochester delivered strong quarterly performance - Fourth quarter production at Rochester totaled 973,000 ounces and 11,589 ounces of silver and gold, respectively, representing quarter-over-quarter increases of 31% and 32%. Costs applicable to sales2 decreased 5% for silver and 12% for gold quarter-over-quarter

POA 11 expansion nearing scheduled mid-year construction completion and remains on-track - Construction at Rochester is scheduled to be completed mid-year 2023. At the end of 2022, the project was 74% complete. The new Stage VI leach pad is now operational, with first ore placed on February 1, 2023. As of December 31, 2022, approximately $605 million of the estimated capital had been committed, of which $494 million of the estimated capital cost had been incurred. Total expected project capital remains unchanged at $650 - $670 million

Exploration investment drives approximately 12% and 3% year-over-year increases in gold and silver reserves, respectively - Gold reserves at Kensington grew roughly 56% year-over-year, adding approximately a year and a half to its mine life. Successful exploration at Silvertip contributed to year-over-year increases in measured and indicated resources of 73%, 69% and 81% in silver, zinc and lead, respectively, excluding reclassified ounces. Over the last five years, the Company has invested approximately $245 million in exploration, leading to increases of approximately 21% and 49% in Company-wide gold and silver reserves, respectively over the five-year period

Liquidity further bolstered to support remaining elevated levels of growth investments - The sale of the Crown Sterling holdings was completed on November 4, 2022 for upfront cash consideration of $150 million. On January 17, 2023, Coeur announced the sale of its remaining shares of Victoria Gold Corporation ("Victoria Gold") for net cash proceeds of approximately $40 million. Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $342 million, including $62 million of cash and $280 million of available capacity under its $390 million revolving credit facility ("RCF")3 and is further supported by robust hedges covering approximately 52% and 29% of 2023 estimated gold and silver production, respectively. As adjusted to reflect the receipt of proceeds from Victoria Gold, Coeur's total liquidity stood at $382 million at December 31, 2022

2023 guidance ranges consistent with 2022 investor day outlook - The Company expects 2023 gold and silver production of 320,000 - 370,000 ounces and 10.0 - 12.0 million ounces, respectively, driven by strong expected second half silver and gold production increases consistent with the planned ramp-up at Rochester following completion of the POA 11 expansion project and by higher expected gold production from the Wharf gold operation

" A stronger fourth quarter capped off an important year for Coeur in 2022 as we positioned the Company to deliver on a pivotal 2023 composed of several important catalysts, including the mid-year construction completion of the POA 11 expansion project at Rochester," said Mitchell J. Krebs, President and Chief Executive Officer.

" 2022 represented a year of unprecedented global volatility and intensive capital investment by the Company. Decades high inflation, strength in the U.S. dollar and supply chain disruptions made it a challenging year to deliver on many of Coeur's key priorities. Despite the unique challenges, I am proud that our team achieved our full-year production guidance for the third consecutive year, delivered full-year capital expenditures in-line with our guidance and came in below our full-year G&A guidance range. Even with strong fourth quarter production increases, our costs applicable to sales declined, which is a testament to our team's ongoing aggressive cost management efforts and effective business improvement initiatives. In addition, I am particularly proud of our team's safety performance last year, which resulted in all-time Company low incident rates and among the lowest in the industry.

" The POA 11 expansion project made tremendous progress during the fourth quarter, while the Rochester operation ended 2022 with one of its strongest quarters in recent years. Rochester's fourth quarter reflected higher grades placed in the prior quarter as well as the application of many of the important lessons we have generated over the past two years in preparation for the transition to the newly expanded infrastructure later this year.

" 2022 also marked another successful year for reserve replacement, which reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in near-mine exploration. Over the past five years, the Company has invested nearly $245 million in exploration to increase our gold and silver reserves by 21% and 49%, respectively, while boosting measured and indicated resources by 77% for gold and 53% for silver. In particular, early success from Kensington's multi-year development and drilling program led to a 56% increase in reserves and the addition of one and a half years of mine life. At Silvertip, silver, zinc and lead measured and indicated resources materially increased year-over-year by approximately 73%, 69% and 81%, respectively, excluding reclassified ounces. We expect Silvertip's resource to continue to expand and support a future potential source of meaningful growth for the Company."

Financial and Operating Highlights (Unaudited)

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts, gold ounces produced & sold, and per-ounce metrics) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Gold Sales $ 572.9 $ 157.6 $ 139.2 $ 146.6 $ 129.5 $ 578.9 $ 146.7 Silver Sales $ 212.8 $ 52.5 $ 43.8 $ 57.5 $ 59.0 $ 253.9 $ 61.2 Consolidated Revenue $ 785.6 $ 210.1 $ 183.0 $ 204.1 $ 188.4 $ 832.8 $ 207.8 Costs Applicable to Sales2 $ 606.5 $ 159.3 $ 163.2 $ 150.7 $ 133.3 $ 511.5 $ 136.5 General and Administrative Expenses $ 39.5 $ 10.2 $ 9.7 $ 9.3 $ 10.3 $ 40.4 $ 9.6 Net Income (Loss) $ (78.1 ) $ 49.0 $ (57.4 ) $ (77.4 ) $ 7.7 $ (31.3 ) $ (10.7 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ (0.28 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.04 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 $ (89.1 ) $ (17.5 ) $ (44.7 ) $ (13.1 ) $ (13.8 ) $ (1.4 ) $ (11.6 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss)1 Per Share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 275.2 284.5 278.1 278.0 263.6 250.0 254.8 EBITDA1 $ 72.0 $ 84.9 $ (20.5 ) $ (32.8 ) $ 40.4 $ 148.4 $ 28.3 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 139.0 $ 35.9 $ 18.3 $ 43.3 $ 41.5 $ 216.1 $ 48.7 Cash Flow from Operating Activities $ 25.6 $ 28.5 $ (19.1 ) $ 22.6 $ (6.4 ) $ 110.5 $ 35.0 Capital Expenditures $ 352.4 $ 113.1 $ 96.6 $ 73.2 $ 69.5 $ 309.8 $ 100.9 Free Cash Flow1 $ (326.7 ) $ (84.5 ) $ (115.7 ) $ (50.6 ) $ (75.9 ) $ (199.3 ) $ (65.9 ) Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments $ 61.5 $ 61.5 $ 75.4 $ 74.2 $ 73.3 $ 56.7 $ 56.7 Total Debt4 $ 515.9 $ 515.9 $ 635.7 $ 547.5 $ 485.5 $ 487.5 $ 487.5 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Gold $ 1,736 $ 1,787 $ 1,702 $ 1,729 $ 1,721 $ 1,652 $ 1,652 Average Realized Price Per Ounce - Silver $ 21.77 $ 21.14 $ 19.09 $ 22.61 $ 24.06 $ 25.06 $ 23.17 Gold Ounces Produced 330,346 87,727 83,438 83,772 75,409 348,529 88,946 Silver Ounces Produced 9.8 2.4 2.4 2.5 2.5 10.1 2.6 Gold Ounces Sold 329,968 88,189 81,782 84,786 75,211 350,347 88,930 Silver Ounces Sold 9.8 2.5 2.3 2.5 2.5 10.1 2.6 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,300 $ 1,270 $ 1,318 $ 1,207 $ 1,169 $ 977 $ 1,016 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 17.00 $ 15.57 $ 14.52 $ 15.09 $ 14.95 $ 15.70 $ 14.47

Financial Results

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue totaled $210 million compared to $183 million in the prior period and $208 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company produced 87,727 and 2.5 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively, during the quarter. Metal sales for the quarter totaled 88,189 ounces of gold and 2.5 million ounces of silver. Average realized gold and silver prices for the quarter were $1,787 and $21.14 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,702 and $19.09 per ounce in the prior period, a respective 5% and 11% increase quarter-over-quarter, and $1,652 and $23.17 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, an 8% increase in gold and 9% decrease in silver.

Coeur generated $786 million in revenue during 2022, compared to $833 million in 2021. Full-year gold and silver production totaled 330,346 and 9.8 million ounces, respectively, compared to 348,529 ounces of gold and 10.1 million ounces of silver in 2021. Metal sales in 2022 included 329,968 and 9.8 million ounces of gold and silver, respectively. Average realized gold and silver prices for the year were $1,736 and $21.77 per ounce, respectively, compared to $1,652 and $25.06 per ounce in 2021.

Gold and silver sales represented 75% and 25% of quarterly revenue, respectively. For the full year, gold and silver sales accounted for 73% and 27% of revenue. The Company's U.S. operations accounted for approximately 67% and 61% of fourth quarter and full-year revenue, respectively.

Costs applicable to sales2 decreased 2% quarter-over-quarter to $159 million while increasing 19% year-over-year to $607 million. Higher costs during the year were due primarily to increased consumable costs driven by inflation. General and administrative expenses remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at $10 million.

Coeur invested approximately $9 million ($8 million expensed and $2 million capitalized) in exploration during the quarter, compared to roughly $12 million ($8 million expensed and $4 million capitalized) in the prior period. For the full year, the Company invested approximately $48 million ($27 million expensed and $22 million capitalized), compared to roughly $71 million ($51 million expensed and $20 million capitalized), reflecting lower planned investment across the portfolio following the Company's highest-ever exploration investment in 2021. See the "Operations" and "Exploration" sections for additional detail on the Company's exploration activities.

The Company recorded income tax benefit of approximately $0.4 million and expense of approximately $15 million during the fourth quarter and for the full year, respectively. Cash income and mining taxes paid during the period totaled approximately $9 million, bringing the full-year total to $42 million. Cash taxes paid in 2022 primarily reflect income and mining tax payments in Mexico. Additionally, Coeur expects to pay approximately $14 - $18 million in cash taxes during the first quarter of 2023 primarily as a result of its annual tax filings in Mexico.

Quarterly operating cash flow totaled $29 million compared to $(19) million in the prior period, mainly driven by higher metal sales and favorable changes in working capital. Changes in working capital during the quarter were $9 million, compared to $(18) million in the prior period, reflecting the timing of semi-annual interest payments on the Company's 2029 5.125% Senior Notes. For the full year, operating cash flow decreased 77% to $26 million driven by lower profitability at each site.

Capital expenditures increased 17% quarter-over-quarter to $113 million, bringing the full-year total to $352 million and within Coeur's 2022 guidance range of $330 - $395 million. Expenditures related to the expansion project at Rochester totaled $89 million and $229 million during the fourth quarter and full-year, respectively, compared to $68 million in the third quarter and $148 million in 2021. Sustaining and development capital expenditures accounted for approximately 18% and 82%, respectively, of Coeur's total capital investment during the quarter.

Capital Project Update

Rochester Expansion

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had committed approximately $605 million of capital since inception of the project and approximately $494 million of the estimated project cost had been incurred. Total estimated project capital remains between $650 - $670 million. At the end of 2022, the project was 74% complete.

Coeur achieved several key milestones at the Rochester expansion during the quarter.

Notably, the Company (i) completed concrete foundations for the pre-screen structure, while advancing the concrete work in the primary crusher area, (ii) continued structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation construction work throughout the project, and (iii) achieved mechanical completion of the Merrill-Crowe electrical substation construction.

Progress on the Merrill-Crowe plant remained on schedule during the quarter, including (i) completion of mechanical equipment setting, (ii) completion of process plant building cladding, (iii) commencement of electrical cable installation and continuation of piping installation, and (iv) successful completion of control systems programming and factory testing.

Further work on the crusher corridor also advanced, including (i) completion of the first lift of the primary crusher vertical concrete, (ii) continuation of steel erection and equipment installation above the secondary cone crushers in the secondary crusher area, (iii) continuation of steel erection and equipment installation above the tertiary HPGR crushers in the tertiary crusher area, and (iv) commencement of control systems programming.

During the quarter, Coeur made solid progress on the final major high-voltage electrical distribution and substation construction, while also advancing pre-commissioning planning and system development. Mechanical completion remains on target for mid-2023 with ramp-up and commissioning expected to take place during the second half of the year. Key elements of the project timeline in 2023 are highlighted below:

Target Completion Date Placing Ore on Stage VI Leach Pad 1Q ? Merrill-Crowe Mechanical Completion 2Q Crushing Circuit Inauguration 3Q Commission and Ramp-Up Completion Year-End

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

Coeur ended the quarter with total liquidity of approximately $342 million, including $62 million of cash and $280 million of available capacity under its $390 million RCF3 subject to certain financial covenants. Additionally, the Company had $44 million of marketable securities at the end of the fourth quarter.

On January 17, 2023, Coeur announced the sale of the remaining 6 million shares of its Victoria Gold investment for net proceeds of approximately $40 million, which is not included as part of the Company's fourth quarter results. As adjusted to reflect the receipt of proceeds from this transaction, Coeur's total liquidity stood at $382 million at December 31, 2022.

Hedging Update

During the fourth quarter, the Company added to its hedge position by executing additional hedges on 18,000 ounces of its expected 2023 gold production. Additionally, early in the first quarter, Coeur executed additional hedges on 30,000 ounces of its expected 2023 gold production. The Company continues to have meaningful gold price protection in place for 2023. In 2022, Coeur realized a net hedge gain of roughly $24 million.

Coeur established a new silver hedge position through the execution of hedges on 3.2 million ounces of its expected 2023 silver production early in the first quarter of 2023. The Company's hedging strategy continues to focus on mitigating risk during this time of capital intensity. An overview of the hedges in place is outlined below.

1Q 2023 2Q 2023 3Q 2023 4Q 2023 Gold Ounces Hedged 40,500 40,500 49,749 49,749 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $1,944 $1,944 $1,975 $1,975 Silver Ounces Hedged 800,000 1,200,000 600,000 600,000 Avg. Forward Price ($/oz) $24.29 $24.29 $25.00 $25.00

Mark-to-Market Adjustments

The Company values its strategic investments in equity securities at the end of each reporting period. The estimated fair values of Coeur's equity investments in Victoria Gold, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and Integra Resources Corp. totaled $44 million at December 31, 2022, consisting of $32 million, $10 million and $2 million, respectively (and does not reflect the sale of Victoria Gold stock that occurred after quarter-end), compared to $45 million at September 30, 2022, consisting of $36 million, $7 million and $2 million, respectively.

Rochester LCM Adjustment

Coeur reports the carrying value of metal and leach pad inventory at the lower of cost or net realizable value, with cost being determined using a weighted average cost method. Decreases in the market price of gold and silver can affect the value of metal inventory, stockpiles and leach pads, and it may be necessary to record a write-down to the net realizable value, as well as impact carrying value of long-lived assets. At the end of the fourth quarter, the cost of ore on leach pads at Rochester exceeded its net realizable value which resulted in a lower of cost or market ("LCM") adjustment of $9 million (approximately $8 million in costs applicable to sales2 and $1 million of amortization).

Operations

Fourth quarter and full-year 2022 highlights for each of the Company's operations are provided below.

Palmarejo, Mexico

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Tons milled 2,197,808 554,247 538,750 539,600 565,211 2,106,741 587,615 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.053 0.051 0.049 0.054 0.056 0.056 0.055 Average silver grade (oz/t) 3.63 3.16 3.53 3.95 3.87 3.93 3.86 Average recovery rate - Au 92.1 % 92.4 % 93.3 % 92.4 % 90.6 % 92.8 % 89.7 % Average recovery rate - Ag 84.2 % 85.0 % 84.9 % 84.2 % 83.0 % 82.4 % 81.3 % Gold ounces produced 106,782 25,935 24,807 27,109 28,931 109,202 28,748 Silver ounces produced (000's) 6,709 1,489 1,612 1,795 1,813 6,821 1,843 Gold ounces sold 107,157 25,252 24,378 29,285 28,242 108,806 27,706 Silver ounces sold (000's) 6,695 1,490 1,554 1,855 1,796 6,806 1,813 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,471 $ 1,509 $ 1,447 $ 1,507 $ 1,419 $ 1,380 $ 1,374 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 21.78 $ 21.10 $ 19.01 $ 22.56 $ 23.94 $ 25.00 $ 23.26 Metal sales $ 303.4 $ 69.5 $ 64.8 $ 86.0 $ 83.1 $ 320.3 $ 80.4 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 182.6 $ 47.1 $ 43.2 $ 49.1 $ 43.2 $ 153.7 $ 38.8 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 883 $ 1,027 $ 948 $ 855 $ 730 $ 663 $ 653 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 13.05 $ 14.23 $ 12.67 $ 12.97 $ 12.43 $ 11.95 $ 11.25 Exploration expense $ 6.6 $ 1.5 $ 1.8 $ 1.7 $ 1.6 $ 8.6 $ 2.3 Cash flow from operating activities $ 88.4 $ 18.9 $ 12.9 $ 22.3 $ 34.3 $ 102.7 $ 32.9 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 42.6 $ 8.1 $ 10.8 $ 10.1 $ 13.6 $ 36.5 $ 8.3 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (0.1 ) Total capital expenditures $ 42.6 $ 8.1 $ 10.8 $ 10.1 $ 13.6 $ 36.5 $ 8.2 Free cash flow1 $ 45.8 $ 10.8 $ 2.1 $ 12.2 $ 20.7 $ 66.2 $ 24.7

Operational

Fourth quarter gold and silver production totaled 25,935 and 1.5 million ounces, respectively, compared to 24,807 and 1.6 million ounces in the prior period and 28,748 and 1.8 million ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, gold and silver production totaled 106,782 and 6.7 million ounces, respectively, and were within 2022 guidance ranges of 106,000 - 108,000 ounces of gold and 6.6 - 7.0 million ounces of silver

Production during the quarter benefited from increased mill throughput as well as higher average gold grade, offset by lower average silver grade

Financial

Fourth quarter adjusted CAS1 for gold and silver on a co-product basis increased 8% and 12% to $1,027 and $14.23 per ounce, respectively, driven by increased costs related to higher throughput to offset lower silver grades during the quarter as well as unfavorable changes in foreign exchange rates on consumables and labor costs

For the full year, adjusted CAS1 for gold and silver totaled $883 and $13.05 per ounce, respectively, compared to $663 and $11.95 per ounce in the prior period. Both cost metrics finished the year within their 2022 guidance ranges of $825 - $925 and $12.75 - $13.75 per ounce of gold and silver, respectively

Capital expenditures decreased 25% quarter-over-quarter to $8 million, reflecting decreased infill drilling and timing of projects at year-end

Full-year capital expenditures increased 17% to $43 million, primarily as a result of increased sustaining capital to support future production

Free cash flow1 in the fourth quarter and full-year totaled $11 million and $46 million, respectively, compared to $2 million and $66 million in the prior periods. Fourth quarter free cash flow benefited from higher metal sales while lower full-year free cash flow was driven by higher costs applicable to sales

Exploration

Exploration investment for the fourth quarter decreased 36% to approximately $2 million (substantially all expensed), while full-year exploration investment decreased 22% year-over-year to roughly $11 million ($7 million expensed and $5 million)

The number of active rigs was reduced from three at the beginning of the period to one by the end of the quarter. Expansion drilling during the quarter continued to focus on the northwest extension of the Hidalgo zone (located at the northwest end of the Independencia deposit). In this portion of the system, three mineralized vein arrays have been identified - Hidalgo, Libertad and San Juan

Coeur expects one drill rig to be active at Palmarejo in the first quarter focused on expansion drilling at the Hidalgo zone

Other

Approximately 36% and 38% of Palmarejo's gold sales in the fourth quarter and full-year, respectively, were sold under its gold stream agreement at a price of $800 per ounce, totaling 9,050 ounces in the fourth quarter and 41,000 ounces for the full year. The Company anticipates approximately 30% - 40% of Palmarejo's gold sales for 2023 will be sold under the stream agreement

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 100,000 - 112,500 ounces of gold and 6.5 - 7.5 million ounces of silver. Production in 2023 is expected to be relatively flat compared to 2022 production

CAS1 in 2023 are expected to be $900 - $1,050 per gold ounce and $14.25 - $15.25 per silver ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $35 - $47 million consisting primarily of underground development as well as development of the high compression thickener and open pit backfill project

Rochester, Nevada

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Ore tons placed 14,919,803 2,754,118 3,551,353 4,236,459 4,377,873 13,687,536 3,823,764 Average silver grade (oz/t) 0.41 0.68 0.37 0.35 0.34 0.42 0.40 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.003 0.003 0.004 0.003 0.003 0.002 0.003 Silver ounces produced (000's) 3,062 973 745 689 655 3,158 757 Gold ounces produced 34,735 11,589 8,761 8,319 6,066 27,051 6,864 Silver ounces sold (000's) 3,029 975 733 683 638 3,242 801 Gold ounces sold 34,370 11,646 8,725 8,071 5,928 27,697 7,386 Average realized price per silver ounce $ 21.53 $ 21.10 $ 19.10 $ 22.42 $ 24.00 $ 25.04 $ 22.98 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,875 $ 1,893 $ 1,852 $ 1,883 $ 1,864 $ 1,793 $ 1,797 Metal sales $ 129.7 $ 42.6 $ 30.2 $ 30.5 $ 26.4 $ 130.8 $ 31.6 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 165.2 $ 44.1 $ 50.8 $ 38.0 $ 32.3 $ 131.2 $ 37.5 Adjusted CAS per AgOz1 $ 25.74 $ 17.60 $ 18.46 $ 20.85 $ 22.06 $ 23.57 $ 21.76 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 2,268 $ 1,596 $ 1,821 $ 1,763 $ 1,720 $ 1,691 $ 1,707 Exploration expense $ 4.6 $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 1.5 $ 1.9 $ 6.0 $ 2.2 Cash flow from operating activities $ (48.0 ) $ (5.5 ) $ (13.7 ) $ (9.1 ) $ (19.7 ) $ (26.5 ) $ (12.3 ) Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 14.9 $ 3.0 $ 5.1 $ 4.5 $ 2.3 $ 17.5 $ 5.8 Development capital expenditures $ 231.5 $ 89.3 $ 68.9 $ 42.5 $ 30.8 $ 149.0 $ 48.1 Total capital expenditures $ 246.4 $ 92.3 $ 74.0 $ 47.0 $ 33.1 $ 166.5 $ 53.9 Free cash flow1 $ (294.4 ) $ (97.8 ) $ (87.7 ) $ (56.1 ) $ (52.8 ) $ (193.0 ) $ (66.2 )

Operational

Silver and gold production increased 31% and 32% in the fourth quarter, respectively, to 973,000 and 11,589 ounces compared to 744,880 and 8,761 ounces in the prior period and 757,000 and 6,864 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, silver production totaled 3.1 million and was at the high end of the 2022 guidance range of 2.9 - 3.1 million ounces, while gold production totaled 34,735 ounces which exceeded the 2022 guidance range of 32,000 - 34,000 ounces

Increased production during the quarter was primarily driven by timing of higher-grade material placed on the leach pad during the prior period as a result of planned mine sequencing

Financial

Fourth quarter adjusted CAS1 figures in the table above and highlighted below exclude the impact of an LCM adjustment totaling approximately $8 million related to the net realizable value of metal and leach pad inventory due to higher operating costs exceeding the lower market value of ounces under leach at Rochester

Fourth quarter adjusted CAS1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $17.60 and $1,596 per ounce, respectively, with significant reductions compared to the prior period largely driven by increased metal sales

Full-year adjusted CAS1 for silver and gold on a co-product basis totaled $25.74 and $2,268 per ounce, respectively, compared to $23.57 and $1,691 per ounce in the prior period, largely driven by inflation pressures on consumable costs

Capital expenditures increased 25% quarter-over-quarter to $92 million, bringing the full year total to $246 million compared to $167 million in the prior year, reflecting increased spending related to the POA 11 expansion project

Free cash flow1 in the fourth quarter and full-year totaled $(98) million and $(294) million, respectively, compared to $(88) million and $(193) million in the prior periods

Exploration

Quarterly exploration investment decreased 15% quarter-over-quarter to approximately $1 million ($0.6 million expensed and $0.5 million capitalized), while full-year exploration investment decreased 21% year-over-year to roughly $7 million ($5 million expensed and $3 million capitalized)

Condemnation drilling at the west waste dump was undertaken during the quarter with results pending

In the first quarter, Coeur plans to focus on data organization and geologic logging, interpretation and modeling ahead of the mid-year resource calculations

Additionally, region target assessment and ranking will be undertaken as part of a wider geological prospectivity review which will later feed into medium- and long-term work-program planning

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to increase to 3.5 - 4.5 million ounces of silver and 35,000 - 50,000 ounces of gold compared to 2022 production levels. Production in 2023 is expected to be second half weighted with the construction completion of POA 11 occurring mid-year

With the completion of the POA 11 expansion construction expected in mid-2023, the Company has elected to defer providing cost guidance at Rochester until mid-year, following the transitional period anticipated in the first half of 2023

Capital expenditures are expected to be $228 - $252 million primarily due to investment in POA 11 weighted towards the first half of 2023

Kensington, Alaska

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Tons milled 700,346 183,410 175,246 175,722 165,968 667,560 168,295 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.17 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.14 0.19 0.21 Average recovery rate 92.5 % 92.4 % 91.1 % 91.6 % 95.3 % 93.2 % 93.9 % Gold ounces produced 109,061 30,335 28,214 27,866 22,646 121,140 33,516 Gold ounces sold 108,972 30,863 27,609 27,666 22,834 122,181 33,888 Average realized price per gold ounce, gross $ 1,888 $ 1,942 $ 1,808 $ 1,842 $ 1,967 $ 1,785 $ 1,790 Treatment and refining charges per gold ounce $ 36 $ 38 $ 33 $ 34 $ 37 $ 28 $ 27 Average realized price per gold ounce, net $ 1,852 $ 1,904 $ 1,775 $ 1,808 $ 1,930 $ 1,757 $ 1,763 Metal sales $ 202.5 $ 58.8 $ 49.1 $ 50.3 $ 44.3 $ 215.0 $ 59.8 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 155.7 $ 39.2 $ 40.3 $ 39.3 $ 36.9 $ 133.1 $ 37.9 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,420 $ 1,265 $ 1,455 $ 1,399 $ 1,610 $ 1,082 $ 1,111 Prepayment, working capital cash flow $ 10.0 $ 9.6 $ (9.6 ) $ (0.1 ) $ 10.1 $ - $ 7.4 Exploration expense $ 6.6 $ 2.2 $ 2.8 $ 1.2 $ 0.4 $ 6.7 $ 1.6 Cash flow from operating activities $ 42.2 $ 20.8 $ (0.2 ) $ 10.7 $ 10.9 $ 70.8 $ 26.8 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 31.5 $ 7.7 $ 7.1 $ 8.8 $ 7.9 $ 27.5 $ 8.0 Development capital expenditures $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Total capital expenditures $ 31.5 $ 7.7 $ 7.1 $ 8.8 $ 7.9 $ 27.5 $ 8.0 Free cash flow1 $ 10.7 $ 13.1 $ (7.3 ) $ 1.9 $ 3.0 $ 43.3 $ 18.8

Operational

Gold production increased in the fourth quarter to 30,335 ounces compared to 28,214 ounces in the prior period and 33,516 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year, gold production totaled 109,061 ounces and was just below 2022 guidance of 110,000 - 111,000 ounces

Higher production during the fourth quarter was driven by an increase in mill throughput - a record high quarter - due to efficiencies at the mill, as well as improved average gold recoveries compared to the prior period

Financial

Fourth quarter adjusted CAS1 totaled $1,265 per ounce compared to $1,455 per ounce in the prior period, reflecting increased metal sales. Full-year adjusted CAS1 totaled $1,420 per ounce compared to $1,082 per ounce in 2021, largely driven by higher consumable costs and employee-related expenses

Capital expenditures increased slightly quarter-over-quarter to $8 million due to increased capital development as well as infill drilling. For the full year, capital expenditures increased 15% to $32 million primarily due to increased capital development

Free cash flow1 in the fourth quarter and full-year totaled $13 million and $11 million, respectively, compared to $(7) million and $43 million in the prior periods

Exploration

Exploration investment in the quarter totaled approximately $3 million ($2 million expensed and $1 million capitalized), compared to $3 million ($3 million expensed and $1 million capitalized) in the prior period. For the full year, exploration investment increased 7% to roughly $11 million ($7 million expensed and $5 million capitalized)

During the quarter, four underground drill rigs were focused on expansion and infill drilling at Elmira, Kensington and Johnson

At Kensington, the Company continues to trace Zone 30A, Zone 30B and Zone 12 structures to the south and down dip. Drilling continues to intercept zones of consistent widths and grades with the potential to increase mineral resources and further extend mine life

In the first quarter of 2023, up to six underground drill rigs are expected to focus on infill and expansion drilling at multiple zones at Kensington, Johnson and Elmira as part of Kensington's multi-year enhanced development and drilling program

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 100,000 - 112,500 gold ounces. Production in 2023 is expected to be relatively flat compared to 2022

CAS1 in 2023 are expected to be $1,500 - $1,700 per gold ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $50 - $62 million, primarily related to the multi-year development and drilling program

Wharf, South Dakota

(Dollars in millions, except per ounce amounts) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Ore tons placed 4,506,849 975,994 1,353,071 1,050,215 1,127,569 4,702,882 1,074,189 Average gold grade (oz/t) 0.021 0.024 0.019 0.015 0.025 0.027 0.022 Gold ounces produced 79,768 19,868 21,656 20,478 17,766 91,136 19,818 Silver ounces produced (000's) 46 9 13 12 12 90 15 Gold ounces sold 79,469 20,428 21,070 19,764 18,207 91,663 19,950 Silver ounces sold (000's) 47 17 8 6 16 86 11 Average realized price per gold ounce $ 1,874 $ 1,895 $ 1,838 $ 1,886 $ 1,882 $ 1,795 $ 1,799 Metal sales $ 150.0 $ 39.0 $ 38.9 $ 37.4 $ 34.7 $ 166.7 $ 36.2 Costs applicable to sales2 $ 103.1 $ 28.9 $ 28.9 $ 24.4 $ 20.9 $ 93.6 $ 22.4 Adjusted CAS per AuOz1 $ 1,281 $ 1,393 $ 1,357 $ 1,233 $ 1,118 $ 994 $ 1,104 Exploration expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 0.1 $ (0.1 ) Cash flow from operating activities $ 33.0 $ 10.3 $ 6.9 $ 10.3 $ 5.5 $ 58.4 $ 8.4 Sustaining capital expenditures (excludes capital lease payments) $ 1.5 $ 0.7 $ 0.3 $ 0.3 $ 0.2 $ 4.0 $ 3.0 Development capital expenditures $ 1.6 $ 0.1 $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 1.2 $ 4.1 $ 1.2 Total capital expenditures $ 3.1 $ 0.8 $ 0.5 $ 0.5 $ 1.4 $ 8.1 $ 4.2 Free cash flow1 $ 29.9 $ 9.5 $ 6.4 $ 9.8 $ 4.1 $ 50.3 $ 4.2

Operational

Gold production in the fourth quarter decreased 8% quarter-over-quarter to 19,868 ounces. For the full year, gold production totaled 79,768 ounces, within 2022 guidance of 77,000 - 82,000 ounces

Lower production during the quarter was primarily due to lower grade material placed on the leach pad during the prior period as a result of planned mine sequencing. Ore tons placed decreased 28% during the quarter due to weather events

Financial

Adjusted CAS1 on a by-product basis increased 3% quarter-over-quarter to $1,393 per ounce, largely driven by lower metal sales. Full-year adjusted CAS1 totaled $1,281 per ounce and was within the 2022 guidance range of $1,250 - $1,350 per ounce

Capital expenditures remained consistent quarter-over-quarter at $1 million

Free cash flow1 in the fourth quarter and full-year totaled $10 million and $30 million, respectively, compared to $6 million and $50 million in the prior periods. Higher free cash flow1 in the fourth quarter was largely driven by higher metal sales, while full-year free cash flow reflected lower metal sales and higher costs compared to 2021. Coeur has now generated cumulative free cash flow from Wharf of more than three times its original investment of approximately $99.5 million in February 2015

Exploration

Exploration investment remained flat quarter-over-quarter as the infill program was completed in the first quarter, which focused on resource conversion at the Portland Ridge - Boston claim group (located on the southern edge of the operation) and Flossie (located west of Portland Ridge) areas

In 2023, the focus will be on geological modeling and planning for 2024

Guidance

Full-year 2023 production is expected to be 85,000 - 95,000 gold ounces. Higher anticipated production in 2023 is primarily related to higher expected gold grade due to mine sequencing

CAS1 in 2023 are expected to be $1,200 - $1,350 per gold ounce

Capital expenditures are expected to be $1 - $4 million

Exploration

Coeur had up to 16 active rigs across all sites during the fourth quarter, for a total investment of approximately $9 million ($8 million expensed and $2 million capitalized), compared to roughly $12 million ($8 million expensed and $4 million capitalized) in the prior period. The decrease in drilling activity was largely driven by the ramp down of projects for the year.

For the full year, Coeur invested approximately $48 million ($27 million and $22 million capitalized), compared to roughly $71 million ($51 million expensed and $20 million capitalized) in 2021. The decrease in drilling activity was primarily driven by lower planned investment across the portfolio in 2022 versus 2021, which was a record year of exploration investment for the Company.

Exploration investment at the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia, Canada in the fourth quarter totaled approximately $3 million (substantially all expensed) compared to roughly $3 million ($2 million expensed and $1 million capitalized) in the prior period.

For the full year, Coeur invested approximately $10 million ($5 million expensed and $5 million capitalized) compared to roughly $19 million ($15 million expensed and $3 million capitalized) in 2021 at Silvertip.

Since acquisition, exploration at Silvertip has been consistently successful, with measured and indicated resource tonnage increasing from approximately 2.6 million tons to 7.1 million tons. Multiple new zones have been discovered, providing a clear path to potentially significant resource growth for the foreseeable future. The Company anticipates a slower overall timeline to advance the Silvertip project, with the primary focus on growth of the overall deposit. Consistent with Silvertip's status as a long-term exploration project, the Company has reclassified its mineral reserves to measured and indicated resources as of year-end 2022.

Up to four core drill rigs were active at Silvertip with two underground rigs focused on infill and expansion holes at the Southern Silver and Discovery zones. At the Southern Silver zone, down dip extensions to the zone were intersected in several holes. Drilling in the Discovery zone added continuity to the manto horizon through targeted drillholes into gaps in the resource shapes. A deep drillhole targeting the source (hub) of the deposit began late in the fourth quarter and is expected to be completed in the first quarter. Additionally, a new zone of mineralization was encountered in the exploration ramp which was expanded upon with underground drillholes. This new zone remains open in all directions and will be a priority drill target in 2023.

Two surface rigs were also active during the quarter, completing both scout and expansion drilling at Tour Ridge and Camp Creek West. Drillhole results at Camp Creek West confined the mineralization to a narrow corridor which allows the team to plan follow-up drilling in the area. Drilling at Tour Ridge was completed during the quarter. Results are pending, but multiple geological indicators or proximity to mineralization were intersected.

The Company expects to invest $10 - $14 million in exploration in 2023 at Silvertip, including $8 - $10 million and $2 - $4 million of expensed and capitalized drilling, respectively.

2023 Guidance

Gold and silver production is expected to increase compared to 2022, driven by the planned construction completion of POA 11 at Rochester mid-year as well as higher expected grades at Wharf due to mine sequencing and resource model enhancements. Overall cost guidance has increased compared to 2022 primarily driven by expected continued inflationary pressures on operating costs.

Additionally, with the completion of the POA 11 expansion construction expected in mid-2023, Coeur has elected to defer providing cost guidance at Rochester until mid-year, following the transitional period anticipated in the first half of 2023. The Company expects to have an LCM adjustment at Rochester of roughly $10 - $15 million each quarter in 2023.

2023 Production Guidance

Gold Silver (oz) (K oz) Palmarejo 100,000 - 112,500 6,500 - 7,500 Rochester 35,000 - 50,000 3,500 - 4,500 Kensington 100,000 - 112,500 - Wharf 85,000 - 95,000 - Total 320,000 - 370,000 10,000 - 12,000

2023 Costs Applicable to Sales Guidance

Gold Silver ($/oz) ($/oz) Palmarejo (co-product) $900 - $1,050 $14.25 - $15.25 Rochester (co-product) - - Kensington $1,500 - $1,700 - Wharf (by-product) $1,200 - $1,350 -

2023 Capital, Exploration and G&A Guidance

($M) Capital Expenditures, Sustaining $120 - $145 Capital Expenditures, Development $200 - $235 Exploration, Expensed $30 - $35 Exploration, Capitalized $10 - $15 General & Administrative Expenses $36 - $40

Note: The Company's guidance figures assume estimated prices of $1,800/oz gold and $23.00/oz silver as well as CAD of 1.25 and MXN of 20.00. Guidance figures exclude the impact of any metal sales or foreign exchange hedges.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining, Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead exploration project in British Columbia and has interests in other precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP) with certain non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) or pound (zinc or lead). We believe that these adjusted measures provide meaningful information to assist management, investors and analysts in understanding our financial results and assessing our prospects for future performance. We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to our core operating results, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) and pound (zinc and lead) are important measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. For additional explanation regarding our use of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, please refer to our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Notes

1. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss), operating cash flow before changes in working capital and adjusted costs applicable to sales per ounce (gold and silver) are non-GAAP measures. Please see tables in the Appendix for the reconciliation to U.S. GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures. Liquidity is defined as cash and cash equivalents plus availability under the Company's RCF. Adjusted liquidity is defined as liquidity plus the proceeds of the sale of Crown Sterling holdings which settled subsequent to quarter end. Please see tables in Appendix for the calculation of consolidated free cash flow, liquidity and adjusted liquidity. 2. Excludes amortization. 3. As of December 31, 2022, Coeur had $30 million in outstanding letters of credit and $80 million in outstanding borrowings under its RCF. 4. Includes capital leases. Net of debt issuance costs and premium received.

Average Spot Prices

2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Average Gold Spot Price Per Ounce $ 1,800 $ 1,726 $ 1,729 $ 1,871 $ 1,877 $ 1,799 $ 1,795 Average Silver Spot Price Per Ounce $ 21.73 $ 21.17 $ 19.23 $ 22.60 $ 24.00 $ 25.14 $ 23.33 Average Zinc Spot Price Per Pound $ 1.58 $ 1.36 $ 1.49 $ 1.77 $ 1.70 $ 1.36 $ 1.52 Average Lead Spot Price Per Pound $ 0.97 $ 0.95 $ 0.90 $ 0.99 $ 1.05 $ 1.00 $ 1.05

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS In thousands, except share data CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,464 $ 56,664 Receivables 36,333 32,417 Inventory 61,831 51,281 Ore on leach pads 82,958 81,128 Equity securities 32,032 - Prepaid expenses and other 25,814 13,847 Assets held for sale - 54,240 300,432 289,577 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 392,320 319,967 Mining properties, net 997,435 852,799 Ore on leach pads 51,268 73,495 Restricted assets 9,028 9,138 Equity securities 12,120 132,197 Receivables 22,023 - Other 61,517 57,249 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,846,143 $ 1,734,422 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 96,123 $ 103,901 Accrued liabilities and other 92,863 87,946 Debt 24,578 29,821 Reclamation 5,796 2,931 Liabilities held for sale - 11,269 219,360 235,868 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Debt 491,355 457,680 Reclamation 196,635 178,957 Deferred tax liabilities 14,459 21,969 Other long-term liabilities 35,318 39,686 737,767 698,292 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; authorized 600,000,000 shares, 295,697,624 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 256,919,803 at December 31, 2021 2,957 2,569 Additional paid-in capital 3,891,265 3,738,347 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12,343 (1,212 ) Accumulated deficit (3,017,549 ) (2,939,442 ) 889,016 800,262 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,846,143 $ 1,734,422

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 In thousands, except share data Revenue $ 785,636 $ 832,828 $ 785,461 COSTS AND EXPENSES Costs applicable to sales(1) 606,530 511,539 440,335 Amortization 111,626 128,315 131,387 General and administrative 39,460 40,399 33,722 Exploration 26,624 51,169 42,643 Pre-development, reclamation, and other 41,287 48,678 55,654 Total costs and expenses 825,527 780,100 703,741 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET Loss on debt extinguishment - (9,173 ) - Fair value adjustments, net (66,668 ) (543 ) 7,601 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (23,861 ) (16,451 ) (20,708 ) Other, net 66,971 (22,925 ) (5,941 ) Total other income (expense), net (23,558 ) (49,092 ) (19,048 ) Income (loss) before income and mining taxes (63,449 ) 3,636 62,672 Income and mining tax (expense) benefit (14,658 ) (34,958 ) (37,045 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ (78,107 ) $ (31,322 ) $ 25,627 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS): Change in fair value of derivative contracts designated as cash flow hedges 37,445 22,783 (12,434 ) Reclassification adjustments for realized (gain) loss on cash flow hedges (23,890 ) (12,859 ) 1,434 Other comprehensive income (loss) 13,555 9,924 (11,000 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (64,552 ) $ (21,398 ) $ 14,627 NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE Basic income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.11 (1) Excludes amortization.

COEUR MINING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2020 In thousands CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income (loss) $ (78,107 ) $ (31,322 ) $ 25,627 Adjustments: Amortization 111,626 128,315 131,387 Accretion 14,850 12,897 11,984 Deferred taxes (18,450 ) (10,932 ) (7,283 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - 9,173 - Fair value adjustments, net 63,529 543 (7,634 ) Stock-based compensation 10,030 13,660 8,548 Gain on modification of right of use lease - - (4,051 ) Gain on the sale of Sterling/Crown (62,249 ) - - Write-downs 45,978 38,596 16,821 Deferred revenue recognition (15,887 ) (16,226 ) (16,702 ) Other 542 911 3,737 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 4,452 (983 ) (9,463 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 240 489 (2,621 ) Inventory and ore on leach pads (51,448 ) (27,628 ) (34,538 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 510 (7,011 ) 32,897 CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 25,616 110,482 148,709 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (352,354 ) (309,781 ) (99,279 ) Proceeds from the sale of assets 165,829 6,824 5,529 Purchase of investments - (1,955 ) (2,500 ) Sale of investments 40,469 935 30,831 Other (107 ) (99 ) (252 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (146,163 ) (304,076 ) (65,671 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Issuance of common stock 147,408 - - Issuance of notes and bank borrowings, net of issuance costs 320,000 592,493 150,000 Payments on debt, finance leases, and associated costs (338,721 ) (430,101 ) (175,984 ) Silvertip contingent consideration - - (18,750 ) Other (3,661 ) (4,256 ) (1,801 ) CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 125,026 158,136 (46,535 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 401 (423 ) 649 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 4,880 (35,881 ) 37,152 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 58,289 94,170 57,018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 63,169 $ 58,289 $ 94,170

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Net income (loss) $ (78,107 ) $ 49,089 $ (57,444 ) $ (77,434 ) $ 7,682 $ (31,322 ) $ (10,760 ) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 23,861 8,191 5,932 5,170 4,568 16,451 3,211 Income tax provision (benefit) 14,658 (421 ) 1,883 11,502 1,694 34,958 432 Amortization 111,626 28,077 29,151 27,965 26,433 128,315 35,443 EBITDA 72,038 84,936 (20,478 ) (32,797 ) 40,377 148,402 28,326 Fair value adjustments, net 66,668 1,396 13,067 62,810 (10,605 ) 543 7,543 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 850 (123 ) (93 ) 507 559 2,779 479 Asset retirement obligation accretion 14,232 3,643 3,597 3,529 3,463 11,988 3,091 Inventory adjustments and write-downs 49,085 8,725 22,005 9,763 8,592 14,738 8,109 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (64,429 ) (62,064 ) 87 (621 ) (1,831 ) (4,111 ) 471 RMC bankruptcy distribution (1,651 ) (1,651 ) - - - - - VAT litigation 1,142 1,142 - - - - - Value-added tax write-off - - - - - 25,982 - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - 9,173 - COVID-19 costs 1,739 155 294 318 972 6,618 681 Interest income on notes receivables (720 ) (360 ) (181 ) (179 ) - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ 138,954 $ 35,799 $ 18,298 $ 43,330 $ 41,527 $ 216,112 $ 48,700 Revenue $ 785,636 $ 210,116 $ 182,993 $ 204,123 $ 188,404 $ 832,828 $ 207,884 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18 % 17 % 10 % 21 % 22 % 26 % 23 %

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Net income (loss) $ (78,107 ) $ 49,089 $ (57,444 ) $ (77,434 ) $ 7,682 $ (31,322 ) $ (10,760 ) Fair value adjustments, net 66,668 1,396 13,067 62,810 (10,605 ) 543 7,543 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,648 458 (313 ) 513 990 1,994 146 (Gain) loss on sale of assets and securities (64,429 ) (62,064 ) 87 (621 ) (1,831 ) (4,111 ) 471 RMC bankruptcy distribution (1,651 ) (1,651 ) - - - - - VAT litigation 1,142 1,142 - - - - - Value-added tax write-off - - - - - 25,982 - Loss on debt extinguishment - - - - - 9,173 - COVID-19 costs 1,739 155 294 318 972 6,618 681 Interest income on notes receivables (720 ) (360 ) (181 ) (179 ) - - - Tax effect of adjustments (15,349 ) (5,616 ) (231 ) 1,488 (10,990 ) (10,270 ) (9,696 ) Adjusted net income (loss) $ (89,059 ) $ (17,451 ) $ (44,721 ) $ (13,105 ) $ (13,782 ) $ (1,393 ) $ (11,615 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Basic $ (0.32 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per share - Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.05 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 )

Consolidated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Cash flow from operations $ 25,616 $ 28,516 $ (19,117 ) $ 22,644 $ (6,427 ) $ 110,482 $ 34,936 Capital expenditures 352,354 113,094 96,602 73,156 69,502 309,781 100,868 Free cash flow $ (326,738 ) $ (84,578 ) $ (115,719 ) $ (50,512 ) $ (75,929 ) $ (199,299 ) $ (65,932 )

Consolidated Operating Cash Flow Before Changes in Working Capital Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) 2022 4Q 2022 3Q 2022 2Q 2022 1Q 2022 2021 4Q 2021 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 25,616 $ 28,516 $ (19,117 ) $ 22,644 $ (6,427 ) $ 110,482 $ 34,936 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (4,452 ) (353 ) 119 4,882 (9,100 ) 983 1,999 Prepaid expenses and other (240 ) 699 2,075 (3,523 ) 509 (489 ) 104 Inventories 51,448 8,798 13,715 11,263 17,672 27,628 9,581 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (510 ) (18,022 ) 1,880 (5,493 ) 21,125 7,011 (8,831 ) Operating cash flow before changes in working capital $ 71,862 $ 19,638 $ (1,328 ) $ 29,773 $ 23,779 $ 145,615 $ 37,789

Total Adjusted Liquidity (Dollars in thousands) 4Q 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,464 Available capacity under the RCF 280,432 Total liquidity 341,896 Proceeds from sale of Victoria Gold 39,775 Total adjusted liquidity $ 381,671

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Year Ended December 31, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 218,008 $ 187,792 $ 194,757 $ 111,310 $ 4,912 $ 716,779 Amortization (35,432 ) (22,626 ) (39,032 ) (8,247 ) (4,912 ) (110,249 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 182,576 $ 165,166 $ 155,725 $ 103,063 $ - $ 606,530 Inventory Adjustments (599 ) (9,232 ) (401 ) (217 ) (10,449 ) By-product credit - - (634 ) (1,083 ) (1,717 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 181,977 $ 155,934 $ 154,690 $ 101,763 $ - $ 594,364 Metal Sales Gold ounces 107,157 34,370 108,972 79,469 - 329,968 Silver ounces 6,695,454 3,028,986 - 47,284 - 9,771,724 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 52 % 50 % 100 % 100 % Silver 48 % 50 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 883 $ 2,268 $ 1,420 $ 1,281 Silver ($/oz) $ 13.05 $ 25.74 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 55,325 $ 50,211 $ 49,887 $ 30,716 $ 1,133 $ 187,272 Amortization (8,281 ) (6,034 ) (10,672 ) (1,748 ) (1,133 ) (27,868 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 47,044 $ 44,177 $ 39,215 $ 28,968 $ - $ 159,404 Inventory Adjustments 103 (8,429 ) (103 ) (106 ) - (8,535 ) By-product credit - - (59 ) (413 ) - (472 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 47,147 $ 35,748 $ 39,053 $ 28,449 $ - $ 150,397 Metal Sales Gold ounces 25,252 11,646 30,863 20,428 - 88,189 Silver ounces 1,490,444 974,810 - 17,387 - 2,482,641 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 55 % 52 % 100 % 100 % Silver 45 % 48 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 1,027 $ 1,596 $ 1,265 $ 1,393 Silver ($/oz) $ 14.23 $ 17.60 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 51,271 $ 57,681 $ 50,658 $ 31,078 $ 1,260 $ 191,948 Amortization (8,027 ) (6,921 ) (10,369 ) (2,191 ) (1,260 ) (28,768 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 43,244 $ 50,760 $ 40,289 $ 28,887 $ - $ 163,180 Inventory Adjustments (445 ) (21,331 ) (28 ) (152 ) - (21,956 ) By-product credit - - (97 ) (153 ) - (250 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,799 $ 29,429 $ 40,164 $ 28,582 $ - $ 140,974 Metal Sales Gold ounces 24,378 8,725 27,609 21,070 - 81,782 Silver ounces 1,554,288 733,383 - 7,931 - 2,295,602 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 54 % 54 % 100 % 100 % Silver 46 % 46 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 948 $ 1,821 $ 1,455 $ 1,357 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.67 $ 18.46 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 58,800 $ 42,914 $ 48,680 $ 26,600 $ 1,259 $ 178,253 Amortization (9,737 ) (4,961 ) (9,369 ) (2,248 ) (1,259 ) (27,574 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 49,063 $ 37,953 $ 39,311 $ 24,352 $ - $ 150,679 Inventory Adjustments 45 (9,490 ) (362 ) 147 - (9,660 ) By-product credit - - (233 ) (124 ) - (357 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 49,108 $ 28,463 $ 38,716 $ 24,375 $ - $ 140,662 Metal Sales Gold ounces 29,285 8,071 27,666 19,764 - 84,786 Silver ounces 1,854,695 682,677 - 5,828 - 2,543,200 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 51 % 50 % 100 % 100 % Silver 49 % 50 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 855 $ 1,763 $ 1,399 $ 1,233 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.97 $ 20.85 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 52,611 $ 36,985 $ 45,532 $ 22,918 $ 1,259 $ 159,305 Amortization (9,386 ) (4,710 ) (8,622 ) (2,061 ) (1,259 ) (26,038 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 43,225 $ 32,275 $ 36,910 $ 20,857 $ - $ 133,267 Inventory Adjustments (303 ) (8,001 ) 92 (106 ) - (8,318 ) By-product credit - - (245 ) (392 ) - (637 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 42,922 $ 24,274 $ 36,757 $ 20,359 $ - $ 124,312 Metal Sales Gold ounces 28,242 5,928 22,834 18,207 75,211 Silver ounces 1,796,028 638,116 - 16,138 - 2,450,282 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 48 % 42 % 100 % 100 % Silver 52 % 58 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 730 $ 1,720 $ 1,610 $ 1,118 Silver ($/oz) $ 12.43 $ 22.06 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -

Reconciliation of Costs Applicable to Sales for Year Ended December 31, 2021 In thousands (except metal sales, per ounce or per pound amounts) Palmarejo Rochester Kensington Wharf Silvertip Total Costs applicable to sales, including amortization (U.S. GAAP) $ 189,717 $ 151,427 $ 187,998 $ 104,617 $ 4,797 $ 638,556 Amortization (36,062 ) (20,187 ) (54,933 ) (11,038 ) (4,797 ) (127,017 ) Costs applicable to sales $ 153,655 $ 131,240 $ 133,065 $ 93,579 $ - $ 511,539 Inventory Adjustments (203 ) (8,015 ) (512 ) (256 ) - (8,986 ) By-product credit - - (370 ) (2,208 ) - (2,578 ) Adjusted costs applicable to sales $ 153,452 $ 123,225 $ 132,183 $ 91,115 $ - $ 499,975 Metal Sales Gold ounces 108,806 27,697 122,181 91,663 350,347 Silver ounces 6,805,816 3,241,624 - 86,397 - 10,133,837 Zinc pounds - - Lead pounds - - Revenue Split Gold 47 % 38 % 100 % 100 % Silver 53 % 62 % - % Zinc - % Lead - % Adjusted costs applicable to sales Gold ($/oz) $ 663 $ 1,691 $ 1,082 $ 994 Silver ($/oz) $ 11.95 $ 23.57 $ - Zinc ($/lb) $ - Lead ($/lb) $ -