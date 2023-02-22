HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) ("Solaris" or the "Company"), a leading provider of supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to drive efficiencies and reduce costs for the oil and natural gas industry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

Operational Update and Outlook

During the fourth quarter of 2022, an average of 92 mobile proppant management systems were fully utilized, which was down 2% from average third quarter 2022 levels. Extreme weather events in December 2022 caused job startup delays which negatively impacted the fully utilized system count in the fourth quarter. Absent weather-related delays, the fully utilized system count would have been flat sequentially.

"I am very proud of the Solaris team's accomplishments in 2022, a year where we saw tremendous growth across our business. Our average fully utilized system count grew over 50% versus 2021, we rapidly rolled out our new top fill offering, expanded into new basins and onboarded over 200 new team members," Solaris' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bill Zartler commented. "We are experiencing continued growth in our business in 2023, including additional manufacturing and deployments of our new technology offerings to existing and new customers. These new technology deployments will drive both well site efficiency for our customers and earnings and cash flow growth for Solaris. As the pace of spending on new technology slows during 2023, we anticipate generating excess cash and will continue to prioritize shareholder returns. We look forward to engaging with our shareholders about potential uses of our future free cash flow."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Review

Solaris reported net income of $8.0 million, or $0.15 per diluted Class A share, for fourth quarter 2022, compared to third quarter 2022 net income of $11.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted Class A share. Adjusted pro forma net income for fourth quarter 2022 was $10.2 million, or $0.22 per fully diluted share, compared to third quarter 2022 adjusted pro forma net income of $11.1 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted share. A description of adjusted pro forma net income and a reconciliation to net income attributable to Solaris, its most directly comparable generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are provided below.

Revenues were $84.1 million for fourth quarter 2022, which were down 9% from third quarter 2022, driven by a seasonal decline in activity that was exacerbated by extreme cold weather-related job startup delays in December. The decrease in systems was partially offset by an increase in systems deployed with new technologies.

Adjusted EBITDA for fourth quarter 2022 was $23.0 million, which was down 4% from third quarter 2022. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by a seasonal decline in activity that was exacerbated by extreme cold weather-related job startup delays in December. The decrease in systems was partially offset by an increase in systems deployed with new top fill solutions. Absent job startup delays and higher costs associated with the severe winter weather in December, the Company expects Adjusted EBITDA would have been approximately in line with third quarter levels. A description of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP measure, is provided below.

Capital Expenditures, Free Cash Flow and Liquidity

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter 2022 were $21.9 million, which was above prior guidance of $15 million to $20 million due to advance orders for parts related to new top fills to be manufactured in 2023. The Company is revising its capital expenditure guidance for full year 2023 to a range of $65 million to $75 million, which accounts for improving operational efficiencies and flexibility to respond to changing market dynamics while maintaining prior expectations for Solaris top fill system growth. This compares to prior guidance of approximately $75 million. The Company's guidance for 2023 capital expenditures includes $15 million for maintenance capital which is unchanged from prior guidance.

Free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less investment in property, plant and equipment) during fourth quarter 2022 was $2.2 million and reflects lower capital expenditures sequentially and a working capital source of $1.0 million as activity modestly slowed at year-end. Distributable cash flow (defined as Adjusted EBITDA less maintenance capital expenditures) was approximately $19 million for the fourth quarter 2022 and covered quarterly dividend distributions of approximately $4.9 million.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $8.8 million of cash on the balance sheet. The Company had $8.0 million in borrowings outstanding on the credit facility, and total liquidity, including availability under the credit facility, was $50.8 million as of the end of the fourth quarter 2022.

Shareholder Returns

On November 17, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.105 per share of Class A common stock, which was paid on December 16, 2022 to holders of record as of December 6, 2022. A distribution of $0.105 per unit was also approved for holders of units in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, LLC ("Solaris LLC"). Since initiating the dividend in December 2018, the Company has paid 17 consecutive quarterly dividends. Cumulatively, the Company has returned approximately $112 million in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases since December 2018.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Revenue 77,658 41,599 89,376 300,000 145,723 Revenue - related parties 6,396 4,365 2,949 20,005 13,466 Total revenue 84,054 45,964 92,325 320,005 159,189 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 56,696 32,658 64,171 219,775 115,459 Depreciation and amortization 8,657 6,923 7,716 30,433 27,210 Property tax contingency (1) - - - 3,072 - Selling, general and administrative 5,873 4,934 5,929 23,074 19,264 Other operating expense (income) (2) 2,746 (280 ) 524 1,847 (2,357 ) Total operating costs and expenses 73,972 44,235 78,340 278,201 159,576 Operating income (loss) 10,082 1,729 13,985 41,804 (387 ) Interest expense, net (181 ) (77 ) (141 ) (489 ) (247 ) Total other expense (181 ) (77 ) (141 ) (489 ) (247 ) Income (loss) before income tax expense 9,901 1,652 13,844 41,315 (634 ) Provision for income taxes 1,913 549 2,332 7,803 626 Net income (loss) 7,988 1,103 11,512 33,512 (1,260 ) Less: net (income) loss related to non-controlling interests (3,192 ) (465 ) (4,106 ) (12,354 ) 392 Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ 4,796 $ 638 $ 7,406 $ 21,158 $ (868 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock - basic $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.64 $ (0.04 ) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock - diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.01 $ 0.22 $ 0.64 $ (0.04 ) Basic weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,640 31,129 31,599 31,479 30,786 Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,640 31,129 31,599 31,479 30,786

1) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. 2) Other expense (income) includes the sale or disposal of assets, settlements of insurance claims, change in payable related to Tax Receivable Agreement, credit losses or recoveries, and transaction costs.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,835 $ 36,497 Accounts receivable, net of allowances for credit losses of $385 and $746, respectively 64,543 29,513 Accounts receivable - related party 4,925 3,607 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,151 9,797 Inventories 5,289 1,654 Total current assets 88,743 81,068 Property, plant and equipment, net 298,160 240,091 Non-current inventories 1,569 2,676 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,033 4,182 Goodwill 13,004 13,004 Intangible assets, net 1,429 2,203 Deferred tax assets 55,370 62,942 Other assets 268 57 Total assets $ 462,576 $ 406,223 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 25,934 $ 9,927 Accrued liabilities 25,252 16,918 Current portion of payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 1,092 1,210 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 917 717 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 1,924 31 Other current liabilities 790 496 Total current liabilities 55,909 29,299 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 6,212 6,702 Credit agreement 8,000 - Finance lease liabilities, net of current 3,429 70 Payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement 71,530 71,892 Other long-term liabilities 367 384 Total liabilities 145,447 108,347 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000 shares authorized, 31,641 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 31,146 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 317 312 Class B common stock, $0.00 par value, 180,000 shares authorized, 13,674 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 13,770 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 202,551 196,912 Retained earnings 12,847 5,925 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Solaris and members' equity 215,715 203,149 Non-controlling interest 101,414 94,727 Total stockholders' equity 317,129 297,876 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 462,576 $ 406,223

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended

December 31, Three Months

Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 33,512 $ (1,260 ) $ 7,988 Adjustment to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 30,433 27,210 8,657 Loss on disposal of asset 3,707 125 2,400 Stock-based compensation 6,092 5,210 1,427 Amortization of debt issuance costs 159 176 31 Allowance for credit losses (420 ) 365 - Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (663 ) - (10 ) Deferred income tax expense 7,683 132 2,540 Other (169 ) (150 ) 5 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (34,611 ) (12,157 ) 3,952 Accounts receivable - related party (1,318 ) (3,085 ) (2,329 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,394 (6,726 ) 3,423 Inventories (4,622 ) (978 ) 123 Accounts payable 13,337 2,959 768 Accrued liabilities 5,410 4,652 (4,895 ) Property tax contingency (1) 3,072 - - Net cash provided by operating activities 67,996 16,473 24,080 Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (81,411 ) (19,638 ) (21,884 ) Cash received from insurance proceeds 1,463 34 155 Proceeds from disposal of assets 409 80 (13 ) Net cash used in investing activities (79,539 ) (19,524 ) (21,742 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Distribution and dividend paid to Solaris LLC unitholders and Class A common shareholders (19,567 ) (19,205 ) (4,894 ) Borrowings under the credit agreement 11,000 - 2,000 Repayment of the credit agreement (3,000 ) - - Payments under finance leases (1,610 ) (30 ) (509 ) Payments under insurance premium financing (1,484 ) (657 ) (537 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 6 13 - Distribution to Solaris LLC unitholders for income tax withholding - (153 ) - Payments related to debt issuance costs (358 ) - - Payments for shares withheld for taxes from RSU vesting and cancelled (1,106 ) (786 ) 4 Net cash used in financing activities (16,119 ) (20,818 ) (3,936 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (27,662 ) (23,869 ) (1,598 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 36,497 60,366 10,433 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 8,835 $ 36,497 $ 8,835 Non-cash activities Operating: Employee retention credit $ - $ 1,900 $ - Investing: Capitalized depreciation in property, plant and equipment 555 582 131 Capitalized stock based compensation 386 299 91 Property and equipment additions incurred but not paid at period-end 3,173 206 3,173 Property, plant and equipment additions transferred from inventory 1,826 920 615 Additions to fixed assets through finance leases 6,863 - 2,309 Financing: Insurance premium financing 1,931 246 483 Cash paid for: Interest 249 132 147 Income taxes 370 325 -

1) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal.

SOLARIS OILFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE, INC AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION AND CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL MEASURES (In thousands) (Unaudited) EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA We view EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as important indicators of performance. We define EBITDA as net income, plus (i) depreciation and amortization expense, (ii) interest expense and (iii) income tax expense, including franchise taxes. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA plus (i) stock-based compensation expense and (ii) certain non-cash items and extraordinary, unusual or non-recurring gains, losses or expenses. We believe that our presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. Net income is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered alternatives to net income presented in accordance with GAAP. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definitions of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods indicated. Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30 December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 7,988 $ 1,103 $ 11,512 $ 33,512 $ (1,260 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,657 6,923 7,716 30,433 27,210 Interest expense, net 181 77 141 489 247 Income taxes (1) 1,913 549 2,332 7,803 626 EBITDA $ 18,739 $ 8,652 $ 21,701 $ 72,237 $ 26,823 Property tax contingency (2) - - - 3,072 - Stock-based compensation expense (3) 1,427 1,303 1,553 6,092 5,210 Employee retention credit (4) - 35 - - (2,957 ) Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (5) (10 ) - - (663 ) - Credit losses and adjustments to credit losses - (264 ) (32 ) (420 ) 365 Other (6) 2,888 61 712 3,464 625 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,044 $ 9,787 $ 23,934 $ 83,782 $ 30,066

________________________________

1) Federal and state income taxes. 2) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. 3) Represents stock-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards. 4) Employee retention credit as part of Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, net of administrative fees. 5) Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change. 6) Other includes loss on disposal of assets, gain on insurance claims and other settlements, and costs related to the evaluation of potential acquisitions.

ADJUSTED PRO FORMA NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED PRO FORMA EARNINGS PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE

Adjusted pro forma net income represents net income attributable to Solaris assuming the full exchange of all outstanding membership interests in Solaris LLC not held by Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company doesn't believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of ongoing business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding units of Solaris LLC ("Solaris LLC Units"), after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in net income attributable to Solaris as a result of increases in its ownership of Solaris LLC, which are unrelated to the Company's operating performance, and excludes items that are non-recurring or may not be indicative of ongoing operating performance.

Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should not be considered alternatives to net income and earnings per share, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating the Company's performance, it does not account for the earnings attributable to the non-controlling interest holders and therefore does not provide a complete understanding of the net income attributable to Solaris. Adjusted pro forma net income and adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share should be evaluated in conjunction with GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of adjusted pro forma net income to net income attributable to Solaris, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of adjusted pro forma earnings per fully diluted share are set forth below.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30 December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Numerator: Net income (loss) attributable to Solaris $ 4,796 $ 638 $ 7,406 $ 21,158 $ (868 ) Adjustments: Reallocation of net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests from the assumed exchange of LLC Interests (1) 3,192 465 4,106 12,354 (392 ) Employee retention credit (2) - 35 - - (2,957 ) Property tax contingency (3) - - - 3,072 - Change in payables related to Tax Receivable Agreement (4) (10 ) - - (663 ) - Credit losses and adjustments to credit losses - (264 ) (32 ) (420 ) 365 Other (5) 2,888 61 712 3,464 625 Incremental income tax benefit (expense) (671 ) 102 (1,071 ) (3,452 ) 672 Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) $ 10,195 $ 1,037 $ 11,121 $ 35,513 $ (2,555 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 31,640 31,129 31,599 31,479 30,786 Adjustments: Assumed exchange of Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock (1) 14,968 14,641 15,021 14,979 14,878 Adjusted pro forma fully weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 46,608 45,770 46,620 46,458 45,664 Adjusted pro forma earnings per share - diluted $ 0.22 $ 0.02 $ 0.24 $ 0.76 $ (0.06 )

(1) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding Solaris LLC Units for shares of Class A common stock at the beginning of the relevant reporting period, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the net income attributable to non-controlling interests. (2) Employee retention credit as part of Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, net of administrative fees. (3) Property tax contingency represents a reserve related to an unfavorable Texas District Court ruling related to prior period property taxes. The ruling is currently under appeal. (4) Reduction in liability due to state tax rate change. (5) Other includes loss on disposal of assets, gain on insurance claims and other settlements, and costs related to the evaluation of potential acquisitions.

