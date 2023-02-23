Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: A3C35N ISIN: SE0016589188 
23.02.23
08:14 Uhr
23.02.2023 | 09:00
Electrolux Group: AB Electrolux publishes 2022 Annual Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Electrolux Annual Report for 2022 has been published on the Group's website as of today.

The Annual Report in Swedish as well as an English translation are available on www.electroluxgroup.com in pdf-format and will be distributed in mid-March 2023 to shareholders who have requested it. The Swedish Annual Report is also available on the Group's website in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

This disclosure contains information that AB Electrolux is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 23-02-202308:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:
Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3720873/1866059.pdf

Annual Report 2022

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ab-electrolux-publishes-2022-annual-report-301754120.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
