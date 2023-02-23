Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.: K.B. Recycling Provides Corporate Update

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as "Alkemy", which is currently carrying out the rebranding to oceansix with headquarters in Israel and production subsidiaries in Spain is a publicly-traded company on the TSX Venture Exchange in Toronto (TSXV, CUSIP M62895103, AKMYF), New York (OTC), and since November 2022 also listed and traded at Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A3CPD2, ISIN: IL0011747214, 5FC).

K.B. Recycling Industries/Alkemy/oceansix is a technology and manufacturing company on an environmental mission. The Company uses plastic waste to create innovative products and builds transformative businesses that disrupt conventional methods. Thus, the Company is a global source of sustainable solutions and high-impact inventions. It invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste and is thus contributing to resolving some of Earth's most important challenges.

Following the Company's decision to sustainably expand the operating activities in Europe, the listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was initiated in November 2022. This is now accompanied by a professionalization of investor relations activities - a renowned Munich IR agency recently has been entrusted with these tasks. Further, the new website for oceansix has already been created. Please visit: www.oceansix.com

K.B. Recycling Industries/Alkemy/oceansix' growing offering of high-value products is designed to meet the market needs and ESG programs of leading global brands, e.g., in the automotive, transportation, and agriculture industries. Key is the combination of an active green manufacturing business with cutting-edge sustainable technological innovation.

In addition, to maintain its technological advantage, the Company will have to maintain and expand strategic relationships with leading industrial partners and academic institutions to ensure target-oriented development and decisive market access. Also, the Company will keep its production process highly cost-efficient, also in comparison to virgin plastic manufacturers.

You are invited to be a part of oceansix' impact, business, and future to build better tomorrows.

For more information, please visit oceansix.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.
For Investor Relations information, please contact:

maximilian@oceansix.com | phone +49 89 139 28 890

K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. - Derech Menachem Begin 11 - Ramat Gan - Israel

About oceansix

oceansix is a global source of radical, sustainable solutions and waste-to-product inventions. Powered by a vision of creating meaningful solutions, oceansix constantly invents ways of combining advanced technology with sustainable production and products from plastic waste. Oceansix builds successful businesses in global industries while resolving some of Earth's burning challenges. The Company is propelled by its circular model, where products are manufactured from waste, and revenue is funneled to imagine revolutionary ideas for new products with huge market potential and impact.

SOURCE: K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740473/KB-Recycling-Provides-Corporate-Update

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
