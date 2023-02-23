Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0EADN ISIN: US92342Y1091 
PR Newswire
23.02.2023 | 09:06
Verifone Selects Lacework to Help Secure its Cloud Infrastructure

Global fintech leader chooses the Polygraph Data Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced that Verifone, a global FinTech leader and payment solution provider to the world's best-known brands, has selected the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform to help secure its cloud infrastructure as the company moves to a cloud-native DevSecOps model.

Lacework Logo

Verifone's platform processes 12+ billion transactions annually, accounting for nearly 46% of the world's non-cash payments. Given this scale, the company needed a dedicated security platform built for cloud-native environments.

"With Lacework's behavioral ML-led approach, we'll dramatically reduce security alerting while automating key audit data delivery so that we can focus on the secure development of new products for our customers. The Polygraph Data Platform will completely transform the way our security team works," said Luke Clinch, Global Director of Infrastructure, Verifone.

Verifone will take advantage of the comprehensive cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities of the Polygraph Data Platform. This will enable the company to eliminate multiple point tools while increasing its ability to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities across multi-cloud configuration, infrastructure-as-code (IaC), Kubernetes, containers, applications, and their dependencies. The Verifone security team will also take advantage of continuous posture and compliance assessments from the Polygraph Platform to fully automate audit and compliance processes. With easy integration into DevOps and CI/CD pipelines, Lacework is helping Verifone ensure that security becomes a build-time priority and further advancing its DevSecOps model.

"As companies modernize their infrastructure, it's imperative they have a security partner that can innovate alongside them, helping extend the capabilities of their human teams to further improve and secure their service for customers," said Andreas Schneider, EMEA Field CISO, Lacework.

Additional resources:

  • Lacework is hiring! Browse open positions today
  • Get started with Lacework now
  • Join Lacework on LinkedIn and follow @Lacework on Twitter and Facebook

About Lacework

Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data - without requiring manually written rules - across an organization's AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com.

Media Contact:
Kate Reed
Kate.reed@lacework.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874547/Lacework_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verifone-selects-lacework-to-help-secure-its-cloud-infrastructure-301753673.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
