Verifone Selects Lacework to Help Secure its Cloud Infrastructure

Global fintech leader chooses the Polygraph Data Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework ®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced that Verifone, a global FinTech leader and payment solution provider to the world's best-known brands, has selected the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform to help secure its cloud infrastructure as the company moves to a cloud-native DevSecOps model.





Verifone's platform processes 12+ billion transactions annually, accounting for nearly 46% of the world's non-cash payments. Given this scale, the company needed a dedicated security platform built for cloud-native environments.

"With Lacework's behavioral ML-led approach, we'll dramatically reduce security alerting while automating key audit data delivery so that we can focus on the secure development of new products for our customers. The Polygraph Data Platform will completely transform the way our security team works," said Luke Clinch, Global Director of Infrastructure, Verifone.

Verifone will take advantage of the comprehensive cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) capabilities of the Polygraph Data Platform. This will enable the company to eliminate multiple point tools while increasing its ability to identify and eliminate vulnerabilities across multi-cloud configuration, infrastructure-as-code (IaC), Kubernetes, containers, applications, and their dependencies. The Verifone security team will also take advantage of continuous posture and compliance assessments from the Polygraph Platform to fully automate audit and compliance processes. With easy integration into DevOps and CI/CD pipelines, Lacework is helping Verifone ensure that security becomes a build-time priority and further advancing its DevSecOps model.

"As companies modernize their infrastructure, it's imperative they have a security partner that can innovate alongside them, helping extend the capabilities of their human teams to further improve and secure their service for customers," said Andreas Schneider, EMEA Field CISO, Lacework.

