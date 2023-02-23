

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Mondi plc (MNDI.L) reported profit before tax of 1.56 billion euros for the year ended 31 December 2022, up 119% from last year. Earnings per share was 244.4 euros compared to 111.9 euros. Underlying operating profit was 1.44 billion euros, up 85%. Underlying EPS increased to 195.6 euros from 110.0 euros. Group revenue was 8.90 billion euros, up 28% on the prior year.



The Board has recommended an increase in the final 2022 dividend to 48.33 euro cents per share. The final dividend, together with the interim dividend, amount to a total dividend for the year of 70.00 euro cents per share, an increase of 8% on the 2021 total dividend. The final dividend, if approved, is payable on 12 May 2023 to shareholders on the register on 31 March 2023.



