Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 22
[23.02.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,579,000.00
|EUR
|0
|212,805,720.68
|8.658
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|880,464.41
|87.3477
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,069,810.74
|100.4384
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|139,602.00
|USD
|0
|14,921,447.96
|106.8856
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|61,689.00
|GBP
|0
|6,476,750.22
|104.9904
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|94,901.00
|EUR
|11,660.0000
|9,740,905.35
|102.6428
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|51,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,983,227.90
|97.6166
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|6,985,618.00
|USD
|0
|63,482,250.41
|9.0876
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,990,380.00
|USD
|0
|29,844,083.79
|9.98
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|22.02.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|339,040.00
|GBP
|0
|3,353,240.54
|9.8904