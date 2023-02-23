Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S - rights issue, admission to trading and official listing of subscription rights

Subscription rights in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 February 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0060299063 (DAB) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062268256 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Danske Andelskassers Bank, T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 5:1 (DK) Shareholders in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right for each existing share. 5 subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 28 February 2023 - 13 March 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267165 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: DAB T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S makes a rights issue of 37,182,462 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 2 per share. Subscription price is DKK 9 per share of DKK 2. Subscription period: 2 March 2023 - 15 March 2023, both days included. For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66