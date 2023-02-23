HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc. (SRP.L), a British contract service provider, said Thursday that it has received an about $690 million contract from the US Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS to continue to support eligibility determinations for citizens purchasing health insurance through the Federal Health Insurance Exchanges.
The 4 year and 7-month contract has a one-year base period and four option periods, and is due to start on 1 July 2023.
Serco stated that it will assist qualified citizens to receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
