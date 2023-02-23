

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group Plc. (SRP.L), a British contract service provider, said Thursday that it has received an about $690 million contract from the US Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services or CMS to continue to support eligibility determinations for citizens purchasing health insurance through the Federal Health Insurance Exchanges.



The 4 year and 7-month contract has a one-year base period and four option periods, and is due to start on 1 July 2023.



Serco stated that it will assist qualified citizens to receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!