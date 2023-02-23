

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential plc (PRU.L) on Thursday confirmed that as announced in May 2022, Anil Wadhwani would join the company on 25 February 2023, as CEO.



Mark FitzPatrick, chief executive since 1 April 2022, would step down on 24.



Anil Wadhwani, 54, has more than 30 years' financial services experience, predominantly in Asia and most recently, as CEO of Manulife's Asia region. Prior to this he spent 25 years with Citi across Asia Pacific, EMEA and the US, in a number of consumer financial services roles.



Shares of Prudential are currently trading at 1243.50 pence, down 13 pence or 1.03 percent from the previous close.



