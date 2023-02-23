DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 310.7362

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 927297

CODE: DJEL LN

ISIN: FR0007056841

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 225121 EQS News ID: 1566499 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566499&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2023 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)