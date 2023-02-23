

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ViiV Healthcare, majority owned by GSK (GSK), said its Phase 3 SOLAR study of long-acting injectable Cabenuva compared with Gilead Sciences' daily oral Biktarvy for the treatment of HIV-1 met its primary goal at Month 12.



In the SOLAR study, 447 out of 670 participants with HIV, who were taking Biktarvy, were switched to Cabenuva and others continued with daily oral Biktarvy.



12- month data showed that every-two-month regimen of Cabenuva demonstrated non-inferior efficacy compared to Biktarvy. Also, 90% of participants who switched from Biktarvy to Cabenuva preferred the long-acting regimen to daily pills.



The complete long-acting regimen of Cabenuva is licensed in Canada, USA, Australia, Europe and Japan.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!