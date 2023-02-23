DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECL LN) Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2023

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.7881

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7773151

CODE: CECL LN

ISIN: LU1900066462

