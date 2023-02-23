DJ Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRUC LN) Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2023 / 09:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Prime US Corporates UCITS ETF DR (D)
DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.9677
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2928401
CODE: PRUC LN
ISIN: LU2037749152
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2037749152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUC LN Sequence No.: 225317 EQS News ID: 1566903 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1566903&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 23, 2023 03:27 ET (08:27 GMT)