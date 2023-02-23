

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group PLC (DRX.L) reported pretax profit of 78.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 121.5 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 20.5 pence compared to 13.5 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 405.4 million pounds from 100.5 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 82.2 pence compared to 21.5 pence.



Adjusted revenue increased to 8.16 billion pounds from 5.17 billion pounds, last year. Total revenue was 7.77 billion pounds compared to 5.09 billion pounds.



The Board proposed to pay a final dividend of 12.6 pence per share. This will make the full year 2022 dividend 21.0 pence per share.



