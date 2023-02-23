

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at RMB3.81 billion, or RMB6.05 per share. This compares with RMB5.66 billion, or RMB8.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.81 billion or RMB7.36 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to RMB25.35 billion from RMB24.37 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB3.81 Bln. vs. RMB5.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB6.05 vs. RMB8.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB25.35 Bln vs. RMB24.37 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!