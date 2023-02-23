BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year
The company's earnings came in at RMB3.81 billion, or RMB6.05 per share. This compares with RMB5.66 billion, or RMB8.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB4.81 billion or RMB7.36 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to RMB25.35 billion from RMB24.37 billion last year.
Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): RMB3.81 Bln. vs. RMB5.66 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB6.05 vs. RMB8.57 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB25.35 Bln vs. RMB24.37 Bln last year.
