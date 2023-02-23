Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2023 | 11:10
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: European Surveillance Annual Report for 2022

Attached is the report from Nasdaq European Surveillance for the year 2022.

The overarching goal of the Surveillance function within the Nasdaq Nordic
markets is to maintain and strengthen the confidence of market participants,
investors and the general public in our exchanges. This is primarily achieved
by professional, trustworthy and integrated surveillance of trading and of the
listed companies as well as by the surveillance department's responsibilities
with regards to listing of shares and other financial instruments. 

This report describes the main day-to-day activities and achievements within
European Surveillance in 2022. 





Any queries regarding the report will be answered by Andreas Gustafsson,
General Counsel Europe, at +46 73 449 6711.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1120726
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
