Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2023 / 10:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.3477
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15989645
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN
