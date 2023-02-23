Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: LYX0CA ISIN: FR0010527275 Ticker-Symbol: LYM8 
Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (WATC LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2023 / 10:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 5.1883

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1836540

CODE: WATC LN

ISIN: FR0014002CH1

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      FR0014002CH1 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      WATC LN 
Sequence No.:  225377 
EQS News ID:  1567087 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567087&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2023 04:42 ET (09:42 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
