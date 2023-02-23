Salon Chairs Market to Reach $22.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increased demand for personal and beauty care service providers is projected to result from rising per capita income, consumer preference for skin and hair care products, and population growth in major cities. Also, the expansion of salon franchises, particularly in developing nations like China and India, is expected to increase the demand for salon chairs.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Salon Chairs Market by Mechanism (Electric and Hydraulic), by Salon Types (Hybrid Salons, Hair Care Salon, Facial and Skin Care Salon, Others), by Distribution channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global salon chairs industry generated $12.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $22.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.





Prime determinants of growth

Rising demand for personal and beauty care services from the middle-class segment is likely to increase salon services across the globe. Furthermore, luxurious salon chairs are used in salon shops to provide immense comfort and flexibility to customers. Moreover, an increase in the number of various beauty services and treatments propels the growth of the salon chair market.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global salon chairs market, owing to the temporary closure of salon services during the lockdown.

The pandemic disrupted growth of the business environment of every country, which is expected to be the major challenge for the salon chairs market growth.

The electric segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on mechanism, the electric segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global salon chair market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, various features and designs are used in electric salon chairs to enhance the salon experience for the customers. Some of the electric salon chairs are designed with robust bases and comfortable seat cushions. Furthermore, electric salon chairs can be widely used in almost all varieties of salon procedures, hence such factors are increasing the demand in the salon chairs market.

The hybrid salon segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on salon shops, the hybrid salon segment held the highest market share in 2021. The business strategy for hybrid salons combines components from spas, salons, aesthetic clinics, stores, and other establishments. Some manufacturers provide other facilities such as bars and event rooms in addition to cosmetic services. Furthermore, entrepreneurs in the personal and beauty care services sector are opening hybrid salons due to positive feedback from their customers.

The direct sales segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the direct sales segment accounted for the largest share in 2021. Moreover, direct sellers are distributors who deal directly with consumers who are likely to offer customized salon chairs across the globe. Due to the close client contact involved, direct selling frequently helps to build skills in sales, customer service, and marketing. Moreover, manufacturer discounts, large order discounts, more product alternatives, and cost-effectiveness, businesses providing salon services typically favor direct sales channels. As a result, during the projected period, the aforementioned factors are likely to support the market for salon chairs through direct sales.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the increased demand for salon chair products in the countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan. The expansion of independent salon chains and the rise in population are significant drivers of the salon chairs industry in this area. An increase in salon shops and rising spending on personal and beauty care services are specifically driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific salon chairs market. The demand for salons is also predicted to expand due to the growth of salon shop chains, an increase in the urban population, and a concentration of people in large cities, all of which would significantly increase the demand for salon chairs in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players: -

HBA Salon Equipment Pty Ltd.

Salon Ambience

DIR Group

Foshan Yoocell Furniture Co. Ltd.

Collions Manufacturing Co.

SSIZ International Pvt. Ltd.

Maletti S.p.A.

GAMMA & BROSS S.p.A.

Pietranera S.r.l.

Takara Belmont Corporation

Keller International, LLC

LCL Beauty Inc.

Buy-Rite Salon & Spa Equipment

Marc Salon & Beauty Equipments Private Limited

& Beauty Equipments Private Limited EarthLite, LLC

