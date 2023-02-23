Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: A2QL01 ISIN: NL00150001Q9 Ticker-Symbol: 8TI 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.02.2023 | 08:54
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

STELLANTIS N.V.: Thierry Koskas Is Appointed Citroën Brand CEO and Stellantis Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

Thierry Koskas Is Appointed Citroën Brand CEO and Stellantis Chief Sales & Marketing Officer

AMSTERDAM, February 23, 2023 - In light of the growing challenges related to the accessibility of electrified mobility for customers and the arrival of new entrants to the automotive market, Thierry Koskas is appointed Citroën brand CEO and Stellantis Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, effective March 1, 2023.

Building on previous experience as a brand commercial director, Thierry Koskas will take responsibility for the Citroën brand to leverage the potential of the Citroën brand in Europe and in the world.

Thierry Koskas keeps his Chief Sales & Marketing Officer role and remains in direct reporting to the CEO Carlos Tavares. Vincent Cobée has decided to pursue personal projects outside the company.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, said: "I have full confidence in Thierry Koskas to carry out these strategic and valuable missions for our company, so that Stellantis can lead the way the market moves, while developing the iconic Citroën brand. Thierry's dual responsibility is part of a logic of cross-functionality, as is already the case for other EVPs within the Stellantis leadership team. I would like to thank Vincent Cobée for having set the positioning of Citroën within the Stellantis brand portfolio and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves - aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@StellantisStellantis StellantisStellantis


For more information, contact:

Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 - fernao.silveira@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

