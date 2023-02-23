DJ Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C) (AASU LN) Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2023 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Em Asia UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 22-Feb-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.4227

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 22715018

CODE: AASU LN

ISIN: LU1681044563

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU LN Sequence No.: 225402 EQS News ID: 1567175 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

