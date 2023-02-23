Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Holding(s) in Company 23-Feb-2023 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): Aviva plc & its subsidiaries London, England 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 20 FEBRUARY 2023 6. Date on which issuer notified: 21 FEBRUARY 2023 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 5% 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of (total of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 4.95% 0% 4.95% 529,578,946 reached Position of previous notification 5.68% 0% 5.68% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) IE00BJ34P519 21,356,697 4,871,946 4.03% 0.92% SUBTOTAL A 26,228,643 4.95% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights Period xi SUBTOTAL B.2 10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): [ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii [x ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it Namexv equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold Aviva plc (Parent Company) 4.95% 4.95% Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc) 4.95% 4.95% Aviva Investors Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva 4.95% 4.95% Group Holdings Limited) Aviva Investors Global Services Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Investors Holdings 4.03% 4.03% Limited) Aviva plc (Parent Company) 4.95% 4.95% Aviva Group Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva 4.95% 4.95% plc) Aviva Investors Holdings Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva 4.95% 4.95% Group Holdings Limited) Aviva Investors Asia Pte Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva Investors Holdings Limited) 12. Additional informationxvi: This notification is prompted by a 5% to 4% change at Combined Interest Level (Box 8)

Done at Norwich, England on 21 February 2023

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: HOL TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 Sequence No.: 225420 EQS News ID: 1567225 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567225&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2023 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT)