MONDI PLC - 2022 Final Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

Mondi plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registered number: 6209386

Tax registration number: 454 12394 14454

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

23 February 2023

Mondi Group - 2022 Final Dividend ZAR/euro Exchange Rate

On 23 February 2023 Mondi Group announced, in its Preliminary Results announcement, that a proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022 of 48.33 euro cents per ordinary share will be paid on Friday 12 May 2023 to all Mondi plc ordinary shareholders on either the UK main register or the South African branch register on Friday 31 March 2023.

The final dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the annual general meeting scheduled for Thursday 4 May 2023.

Mondi plc will pay its dividend in euro. However, ordinary shareholders resident in the United Kingdom will receive the final dividend in sterling (unless shareholders have elected to receive their dividend in euro). The last date for euro currency elections will be Tuesday 18 April 2023. The exchange rate for this payment will be set on Thursday 20 April 2023.

Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register will receive the final dividend in South African rand cents, converted on Thursday 23 February 2023 at a rate of EUR 1 to ZAR 19.45225. Therefore, the equivalent gross final dividend in rand cents per ordinary share will be 940.12724.

For shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, the dividend will, for South African dividends tax purposes, be taxed like local dividends. As such, for South African tax resident shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register, dividends withholding tax will be withheld from the dividends payable to these shareholders at a rate of 20%, unless a shareholder qualifies for an exemption, resulting in a net final dividend of 752.10179 rand cents per ordinary share. Shareholders holding their shares on the South African branch register who are not tax resident in South Africa are exempted from South African dividends withholdings tax.

For the purposes of South Africa dividends tax reporting, the source of income for the payment of the dividend is the United Kingdom.

Additional Information

The final dividend will be paid from income reserves.

Mondi plc had a total of 485,553,780 ordinary shares in issue of which 198,945,860 were held on the branch register, excluding treasury shares, at the final dividend recommendation date of 23 February 2023.

Mondi is a global leader in packaging and paper, contributing to a better world by making innovative solutions that are sustainable by design. Our business is integrated across the value chain - from managing forests and producing pulp, paper and films, to developing and manufacturing sustainable consumer and industrial packaging solutions using paper where possible, plastic when useful. Sustainability is at the centre of our strategy, with our ambitious commitments to 2030 focused on circular driven solutions, created by empowered people, taking action on climate.

In 2022, Mondi had revenues of €8.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of €1.8 billion from continuing operations, and employed 22,000 people worldwide. Mondi has a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange (MNDI), where the Group is a FTSE100 constituent, and also has a secondary listing on the JSE Limited (MNP).

