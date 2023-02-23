Anzeige
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023
WKN: A3CTW5 ISIN: DK0061555109 
Frankfurt
23.02.23
08:01 Uhr
11,900 Euro
-0,350
-2,86 %
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aquaporin A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Aquaporin A/S has been increased. The admittance to
trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 February
2023 in the ISIN below. 



ISIN:         DK0061555109           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Aquaporin             
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 10,130,801 shares (DKK 10,130,801)
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        815,353 shares (DKK 815,353)   
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  10,946,154 shares (DKK 10,946,154)
---------------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:  DKK 90.5             
---------------------------------------------------------
Denomination:     DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      AQP                
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     228228              
---------------------------------------------------------





For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
