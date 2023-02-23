Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Aquaporin A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Aquaporin A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 27 February 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061555109 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: Aquaporin --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 10,130,801 shares (DKK 10,130,801) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 815,353 shares (DKK 815,353) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 10,946,154 shares (DKK 10,946,154) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 90.5 --------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: AQP --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 228228 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66