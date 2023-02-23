

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, utility PG&E Corp. (PCG) trimmed its earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while reaffirming core earnings outlook.



For fiscal 2023, the company now expects earnings in a range of $0.98 to $1.13 per share and core earnings in a range of $1.19 to $1.23 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $0.98 to $1.21 per share and core earnings in the range of $1.19 to $1.23 per share.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.22 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



