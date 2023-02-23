Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.02.2023 | 13:00
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 22

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust PLC at
close of business on 22 February 2023 were:

175.42c Capital only USD (cents)
145.39p Capital only Sterling (pence)
176.81c Including current year income USD (cents)
146.54p Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.    Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.    Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.    Following the buyback of 51,884,770 treasury shares on 31st March
2021, the Company has 241,822,801 Ordinary Shares in issue, including
52,497,053 which are held in Treasury.
Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.