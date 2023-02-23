NeoGenomics, Inc.: NeoGenomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue Increased 10% to $139 million;

Full Year Revenue Increased 5% to $510 million

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) (the "Company") , a leading provider of oncology testing and global contract research services, today announced fourth quarter and full year 2022 results for the period ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights Fourth quarter consolidated revenue increased 10% to $139 million; Full year consolidated revenue increased 5% to $510 million Fourth quarter Clinical Services revenue increased 4% to $108 million; Full year Clinical Services revenue increased 4% to $419 million Fourth quarter Pharma Services revenue increased 41% to $31 million; Full year Pharma Services revenue increased 14% to $91 million

"I am proud of the team's dedication to providing transformative cancer care for patients and providers and of the progress made in the fourth quarter as our organizational changes began to show results and we capped the year off with another sequential quarter of revenue, gross margin and adjusted EBITDA improvement. During the quarter we have been putting the pieces in place to advance the business, primarily focused on our people, culture, strategy and execution," said Chris Smith, Chief Executive Officer.

"We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but I believe we have laid the groundwork for sustainable, long-term profitable growth. I am excited about what 2023 has in store and look forward to sharing our progress."

Fourth Quarter Results

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $139 million, an increase of 10% over the same period in 2021. Clinical Services revenue of $108 million was an increase year-over-year of 4%. Clinical test volume(1) increased by 2% year-over-year. Average revenue per clinical test ("revenue per test") increased by 2% to $389. Pharma Services revenue increased by 41% to $31 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

Consolidated gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $56.8 million, an increase of 26% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to an increase in revenue. Consolidated gross profit margin, including amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, was 41.0%. Adjusted Gross Profit Margin(2), excluding amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, was 44.5%.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $83 million, a decrease of $4 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. This decrease primarily reflects a reduction in payroll and payroll-related costs, including non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and a reduction in legal expenses. This decrease was partially offset by charges related to restructuring which were not included in the same period of 2021, and higher commissions.

Net loss for the quarter was $23 million compared to net loss of $42 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) was negative $1.2 million compared to negative $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted Net Loss(2) was $7 million compared to Adjusted Net Loss(2) of $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $438 million at quarter end.

Full Year Results

Consolidated revenue for 2022 was $510 million, an increase of 5% over 2021. Excluding COVID-19 PCR testing, consolidated revenue increased by 6%. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in average unit price due to strategic reimbursement initiatives and a more favorable test mix in our Clinical Services segment and growth in our Pharma Services segment, primarily due to the timing of project billing. Net loss for 2022 was $144 million compared to net loss of $8 million in 2021. The net loss in 2021 included an $109 million gain on the Company's prior investment in, and loan receivable from, non-consolidated affiliate due to the acquisition of Inivata. Adjusted EBITDA(2) for 2022 was negative $48 million compared to negative $4 million in 2021. Adjusted net loss(2) for 2022 was $70 million compared to adjusted net loss of $33 million in 2021.

2023 Financial Guidance

The Company also issued 2023 guidance(3) today (in millions).



FY 2022 FY 2023 Guidance YOY % Change from FY 2022

Actual Low High Low High Consolidated revenue $510 $545 $555 7% 9% Net loss $(144) $(116) $(107) 19% 26% Adjusted EBITDA $(48) $(27) $(22) 44% 54%

(1) Clinical testing excludes requisitions, tests, revenue and costs of revenue for Pharma Services.

(2) The Company has provided adjusted financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Loss, and Adjusted Diluted EPS. Each of these measures is defined in the section of this report entitled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures." See also the tables reconciling such measures to their closest GAAP equivalent.

(3) The Company reserves the right to adjust this guidance at any time based on the ongoing execution of its business plan. Current and prospective investors are encouraged to perform their own due diligence before buying or selling any of the Company's securities, and are reminded that the foregoing estimates should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance.

Conference Call

The Company has scheduled a webcast and conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT. Interested investors should dial (888) 506-0062 (domestic) and (973) 528-0011 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. The participant access code provided for this call is 647216. A replay of the conference call will be available until 8:30 AM EDT on March 9, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010 (domestic) and (919) 882-2331 (international). The playback conference ID number is 47529. The webcast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.neogenomics.com. An archive of the webcast will be available until 8:30 AM EDT on February 23, 2024.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services, providing one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services Division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

NeoGenomics is committed to connecting patients with life altering therapies and trials. We believe that, together, with our partners, we can help patients with cancer today and the next person diagnosed tomorrow. In carrying out these commitments, NeoGenomics adheres to relevant data protection laws, provides transparency and choice to patients regarding the handling and use of their data through our Notice of Privacy Practices, and has invested in leading technologies to secure the data we maintain.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories for full-service sample processing in Fort Myers, Florida; Aliso Viejo and San Diego, California; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina; and Houston, Texas; and CAP accredited full-service, sample-processing laboratories in Rolle, Switzerland; Singapore and China. CAP accreditation is pending in Cambridge, United Kingdom. NeoGenomics also has several, small, non-processing laboratory locations across the United States for providing analysis services. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," "guidance," "plan," "potential" and other words of similar meaning, although not all forward-looking statements include these words. These forward-looking statements address various matters, including statements regarding improving operational efficiency, returning to profitable growth and its ongoing executive recruitment process. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to identify and implement appropriate financial and operational initiatives to improve performance, to identify and recruit executive candidates, to continue gaining new customers, respond to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, offer new types of tests, integrate its acquisitions and otherwise implement its business plan, and the risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read our filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document (unless another date is indicated), and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited, in thousands)

As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 263,180 $ 316,827 Marketable securities, at fair value 174,809 198,563 Accounts receivable, net 119,711 112,130 Inventories 24,277 23,395 Prepaid assets 15,237 12,354 Assets held for sale - 10,050 Other current assets 8,077 8,189 Total current assets 605,291 681,508 Property and equipment (net of accumulated depreciation of $131,930 and $109,952, respectively) 102,499 109,465 Operating lease right-of-use assets 96,109 102,197 Intangible assets, net 408,260 442,325 Goodwill 522,766 527,115 Other assets 5,109 7,168 Total non-current assets 1,134,743 1,188,270 Total assets $ 1,740,034 $ 1,869,778 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 83,278 $ 79,213 Current portion of equipment financing obligations 70 1,135 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,584 6,884 Total current liabilities 89,932 87,232 Long-term liabilities Convertible senior notes, net 535,322 532,483 Operating lease liabilities 68,952 72,289 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 34,750 55,475 Other long-term liabilities 13,055 14,022 Total long-term liabilities 652,079 674,269 Total liabilities 742,011 761,501 Stockholders' equity Total stockholders' equity 998,023 1,108,277 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,740,034 $ 1,869,778

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET REVENUE Clinical Services $ 108,166 $ 104,053 $ 418,754 $ 404,172 Pharma Services 30,539 21,679 90,974 80,157 Total net revenue 138,705 125,732 509,728 484,329 COST OF REVENUE 81,880 80,475 321,832 297,269 GROSS PROFIT 56,825 45,257 187,896 187,060 Operating expenses: General and administrative 57,855 62,394 243,356 221,347 Research and development 6,675 8,513 30,326 21,873 Sales and marketing 17,142 15,917 67,321 62,594 Restructuring charges 1,536 - 4,516 - Total operating expenses 83,208 86,824 345,519 305,814 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (26,383 ) (41,567 ) (157,623 ) (118,754 ) Interest (income) expense, net (860 ) 1,707 1,506 5,082 Other expense (income), net 1 930 213 499 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - - - (109,260 ) Loss before taxes (25,524 ) (44,204 ) (159,342 ) (15,075 ) Income tax benefit (2,837 ) (2,445 ) (15,092 ) (6,728 ) NET LOSS $ (22,687 ) $ (41,759 ) $ (144,250 ) $ (8,347 ) NET LOSS PER SHARE Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.07 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 124,714 123,082 124,217 119,962 Diluted 124,714 123,082 124,217 119,962

NeoGenomics, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



Net loss $ (144,250 ) $ (8,347 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 35,372 30,192 Amortization of intangibles 34,058 23,160 Non-cash stock-based compensation 24,672 22,458 Non-cash operating lease expense 9,775 8,716 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - (109,260 ) Amortization of convertible debt discount and debt issue costs 2,839 2,741 Loss on disposal of assets 2,858 606 Gain on sale of assets held for sale (2,048 ) - Impairment of long-lived assets 718 - Write off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment - 6,061 Other non-cash items 1,714 1,550 Changes in assets and liabilities, net: (31,701 ) (4,600 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (65,993 ) $ (26,723 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of marketable securities (97,605 ) (196,791 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 116,915 62,970 Purchases of property and equipment (30,891 ) (64,142 ) Proceeds from assets held for sale 12,098 - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (419,404 ) Loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate - (15,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 517 $ (632,367 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of equipment financing obligations (758 ) (3,047 ) Issuance of common stock, net 12,587 15,080 Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt, net of issuance costs - 334,410 Premiums paid for capped call transactions - (29,291 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of issuance costs - 408,133 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 11,829 $ 725,285 Net change in cash and cash equivalents $ (53,647 ) $ 66,195

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 316,827 250,632 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 263,180 $ 316,827

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In order to provide greater transparency regarding our operating performance, the financial results and financial guidance in this press release refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that involve adjustments to GAAP results. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude certain income and/or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating results and/or certain items that are inconsistent in amounts and frequency, making it difficult to perform a meaningful evaluation of our current or past operating performance. Management believes that the presentation of operating results using non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information to investors by facilitating the analysis of the Company's core test-level operating results across reporting periods and when comparing those same results to those published by our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in evaluating future prospects. Management also uses non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making, planning and forecasting purposes and to manage the business. These non-GAAP financial measures do not replace the presentation of financial information in accordance with U.S. GAAP financial results, should not be considered measures of liquidity, and are unlikely to be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

"Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations before: (i) interest expense, net, (ii) tax (benefit) or expense, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (v) acquisition and integration related expenses, (vi) write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment, (vii) CEO transition costs, (viii) new headquarters moving expenses, (ix) gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net, (x) loss contingency for regulatory matter, (xi) restructuring charges, and (xii) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

"Adjusted cost of revenue" is defined by NeoGenomics as cost of revenue before: (i) amortization expense of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (ii) the write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory equipment.

"Adjusted gross profit" is defined by NeoGenomics as total revenue less adjusted cost of revenue.

"Adjusted gross profit margin" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted cost of revenue divided by total revenue.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net (Loss) Income

"Adjusted net (loss) income" is defined by NeoGenomics as net (loss) income from continuing operations plus: (i) non-cash amortization of intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, and, if applicable in a reporting period, (iii) acquisition and integration related expenses, (iv) write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory equipment, (v) CEO transition costs, (vi) new headquarters moving expenses, (vii) gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net, (viii) loss contingency for regulatory matter, (ix) restructuring charges, and (x) other significant or non-operating (income) or expenses, net. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method unless the effect of this adjustment on both the adjusted net (loss) income and weighted average diluted common shares outstanding would be anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted net (loss) income will also be adjusted to reverse any recognized interest expense (including any amortization of discounts) on the convertible notes using the if-converted method.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS

"Adjusted diluted EPS" is defined by NeoGenomics as adjusted net (loss) income divided by adjusted diluted shares outstanding. If GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will also include any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive. If GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, adjusted diluted shares outstanding will exclude any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss (GAAP) $ (22,687 ) $ (41,759 ) $ (144,250 ) $ (8,347 ) Adjustments to net loss: Interest (income) expense, net (860 ) 1,707 1,506 5,082 Income tax benefit (2,837 ) (2,445 ) (15,092 ) (6,728 ) Depreciation 9,478 8,385 35,372 30,192 Amortization of intangibles 8,588 8,477 34,058 23,160 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (8,318 ) (25,635 ) (88,406 ) 43,359 Further adjustments to EBITDA: Acquisition and integration related expenses - 2,338 2,479 15,683 Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment - - - 6,061 CEO transition costs - - 4,518 591 New headquarters moving expenses - 378 - 1,521 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4,662 10,062 24,672 22,458 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - - - (109,260 ) Loss contingency for regulatory matter - 700 - 11,200 Restructuring charges 1,536 - 4,516 - Other significant expenses (income), net(4) 952 2,372 4,211 4,226 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (1,168 ) $ (9,785 ) $ (48,010 ) $ (4,161 )

_________________

(4) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes strategic deal costs, moving costs and other non-recurring items. For the year ended December 31, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter, moving costs, a gain on the sale of a building and other non-recurring items. For the year ended December 31, 2021, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes strategic deal costs, moving costs, and other non-recurring items.

Reconciliation of Segment and Consolidated GAAP Cost of Revenue, Gross Profit and Gross Profit Margin to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Cost of Revenue, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Margin

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,

2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Clinical Services:











Total revenue (GAAP) $ 108,166 $ 104,053 4.0% $ 418,754 $ 404,172 3.6%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 64,180 $ 66,002 (2.8)% $ 261,742 $ 244,360 7.1% Adjustments to cost of revenue(5) (4,264 ) (4,263 ) (17,054 ) (14,531 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 59,916 $ 61,739 (3.0)% $ 244,688 $ 229,829 6.5%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 43,986 $ 38,051 15.6% $ 157,012 $ 159,812 (1.8)% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 48,250 $ 42,314 14.0% $ 174,066 $ 174,343 (0.2)%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 40.7 % 36.6 % 37.5 % 39.5 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 44.6 % 40.7 % 41.6 % 43.1 %

Pharma Services: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 30,539 $ 21,679 40.9% $ 90,974 $ 80,157 13.5%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 17,700 $ 14,473 22.3% $ 60,090 $ 52,909 13.6% Adjustments to cost of revenue(6) (590 ) (590 ) (2,358 ) (1,175 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 17,110 $ 13,883 23.2% $ 57,732 $ 51,734 11.6%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 12,839 $ 7,206 78.2% $ 30,884 $ 27,248 13.3% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP ) $ 13,429 $ 7,796 72.3% $ 33,242 $ 28,423 17.0%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 42.0 % 33.2 % 33.9 % 34.0 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 44.0 % 36.0 % 36.5 % 35.5 %

Consolidated: Total revenue (GAAP) $ 138,705 $ 125,732 10.3% $ 509,728 $ 484,329 5.2%

Cost of revenue (GAAP) $ 81,880 $ 80,475 1.7% $ 321,832 $ 297,269 8.3% Adjustments to cost of revenue(5)(6) (4,854 ) (4,853 ) (19,412 ) (15,706 ) Adjusted cost of revenue (non-GAAP) $ 77,026 $ 75,622 1.9% $ 302,420 $ 281,563 7.4%

Gross profit (GAAP) $ 56,825 $ 45,257 25.6% $ 187,896 $ 187,060 0.4% Adjusted gross profit (non-GAAP) $ 61,679 $ 50,110 23.1% $ 207,308 $ 202,766 2.2%

Gross profit margin (GAAP) 41.0 % 36.0 % 36.9 % 38.6 % Adjusted gross profit margin (non-GAAP) 44.5 % 39.9 % 40.7 % 41.9 %

_________________

(5) Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include $4.3 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2022 include $17.1 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Clinical Services cost of revenue adjustments for the year ended December 31, 2021 include $9.2 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets and write-offs of $5.3 million for COVID-19 PCR testing inventory.

(6) Pharma Services cost of revenue adjustments for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include $0.6 million of amortization of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets. Pharma Services cost of revenue adjustments for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 include $2.4 million and $1.2 million of amortization, respectively, of acquired Inivata developed technology intangible assets.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non- GAAP Adjusted Net Loss and

GAAP EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss (GAAP) $ (22,687 ) $ (41,759 ) $ (144,250 ) $ (8,347 ) Adjustments to net loss: Amortization of intangibles 8,588 8,477 34,058 23,160 Acquisition and integration related expenses - 2,338 2,479 15,683 Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment - - - 6,061 CEO transition costs - - 4,518 591 New headquarters moving expenses - 378 - 1,521 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4,662 10,062 24,672 22,458 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - - - (109,260 ) Loss contingency for regulatory matter - 700 - 11,200 Restructuring charges 1,536 - 4,516 - Other significant expenses (income), net(7) 952 2,372 4,211 4,226 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) $ (6,949 ) $ (17,432 ) $ (69,796 ) $ (32,707 ) Net loss per diluted share (GAAP) Diluted EPS $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (1.16 ) $ (0.07 ) Adjustments to net loss per diluted share: Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.07 0.27 0.19 Acquisition and integration related expenses - 0.02 0.02 0.13 Write-off of COVID-19 PCR testing inventory and equipment - - - 0.05 CEO transition costs - - 0.04 - New headquarters moving expenses - - - 0.01 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 0.04 0.08 0.20 0.19 Gain on investment in and loan receivable from non-consolidated affiliate, net - - - (0.91 ) Loss contingency for regulatory matter - 0.01 - 0.09 Restructuring charges 0.01 - 0.04 - Other significant expenses (income), net(7) 0.01 0.02 0.03 0.04 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted share(8) (0.01 ) - - 0.01 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.27 )

Weighted average shares used in computation of adjusted diluted EPS: Diluted common shares (GAAP) 124,714 123,082 124,217 119,962 Dilutive effect of options, restricted stock, and converted shares(9)(10) - - - - Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 124,714 123,082 124,217 119,962

_________________

(7) For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter and other non-recurring items. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes strategic deal costs, moving costs and other non-recurring items. For the year ended December 31, 2022, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes fees related to a regulatory matter, moving costs, a gain on the sale of a building and other non-recurring items. For the year ended December 31, 2021, other significant (income) expenses, net, includes strategic deal costs, moving costs, and other non-recurring items.

(8) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive or GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included or excluded in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(9) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

(10) In those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is positive and adjusted net (loss) income is negative, this adjustment excludes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of common shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such common shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance to Corresponding GAAP Measures

(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP net loss in 2023 will be impacted by certain charges, including: (i) expense related to the amortization of intangible assets, (ii) non-cash stock based compensation and (iii) restructuring charges. These charges have been included in GAAP net loss available to stockholders and GAAP net loss per share; however, they have been removed from adjusted net loss and adjusted diluted net loss per share.

The following table reconciles the Company's 2023 outlook for net loss and EPS to the corresponding non-GAAP measures of adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS:



Year Ended December 31, 2023

Low Range High Range Net loss (GAAP) $ (116,000 ) $ (107,000 ) Amortization of intangibles 34,000 34,000 Non-cash stock-based compensation 28,000 27,000 Restructuring charges 5,000 5,000 Adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) (49,000 ) (41,000 ) Interest and taxes (14,000 ) (16,000 ) Depreciation 36,000 35,000 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (27,000 ) $ (22,000 )

Net loss per diluted share (GAAP) $ (0.91 ) $ (0.84 ) Adjustments to net loss per diluted share: Amortization of intangibles 0.27 0.27 Non-cash stock-based compensation expenses 0.22 0.21 Restructuring charges 0.04 0.04 Rounding and impact of diluted shares in adjusted diluted shares(11) - - Adjusted diluted EPS(12) (non-GAAP) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.32 ) Weighted average assumed shares outstanding in 2023: Diluted shares (GAAP) 128,000 128,000 Options, restricted stock, and converted shares not included in diluted shares(12) - - Adjusted diluted shares outstanding (non-GAAP) 128,000 128,000

_________________

(11) This adjustment is for rounding and, in those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, also compensates for the effects of additional diluted shares included in adjusted diluted shares outstanding for the treasury stock impact of outstanding stock options and restricted stock and the if-converted impact of convertible notes.

(12) For those periods in which GAAP net (loss) income is negative and adjusted net (loss) income is positive, this adjustment includes any options or restricted stock that would be outstanding as dilutive instruments using the treasury stock method and the weighted average number of shares that would be outstanding if the convertible notes were converted into common stock on the original issue date based on the number of days such shares would have been outstanding in the reporting period, until the effect of these adjustments are anti-dilutive.

Supplemental Information

Clinical(13) Tests Performed and Revenue

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31,

2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Clinical (13) :











Number of tests performed 278,089 271,760 2.3% 1,088,055 1,086,768 0.1% Average revenue/test $ 389 $ 383 1.6% $ 385 $ 370 4.1%

_________________

(13) Excludes tests and revenue for Pharma Services. In addition, the year ended December 31, 2021 excludes tests and revenue COVID-19 PCR testing.

