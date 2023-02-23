EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.: EYEfi and Axis Communications Launches Major Initiative for Cloud Connect Platform

Customers to receive a 6-month free subscription for every camera connection

Axis sells millions of camera devices annually across Australia and Asia

EYEfi will receive full payment for all camera subscriptions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / EYEfi Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF)(Frankfurt:5OV) ("EYEfi") is pleased to announce that commencing today, in partnership with Axis Communications, a leader in network video, will be offering all new and existing Axis customers a free 6-month subscription to EYEfi Cloud Connect, for a limited time. EYEfi will receive the full payment for the 6-month subscription.

This program will raise awareness and drive connections to the EYEfi Cloud Connect platform. Axis Communication sells millions of camera devices per year in the Australian and Asian markets. By underwriting the cost of each connection, this initiative demonstrates Axis' considerable commitment to the EYEfi Cloud Connect product and its strategic importance.

Axis Communications, Regional Director, Oceania, Wai King Wong, said, "This initiative by Axis Communications is a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to the EYEfi Cloud Connect platform and the capabilities it enables for Axis customers. We have already seen the platform simplify the security demands of thousands of end-users and we are excited to extend this solution to even more customers."

The EYEfi Cloud Connect is a VSaaS web-hosted cloud-based video surveillance solution that allows Axis customers to remotely store, manage, record, play, and monitor surveillance footage, entirely in the cloud. The EYEfi Cloud Connect 'ships in the box' with a scannable QR code with every Axis camera sold to customers.

EYEfi's founder and CEO, Simon Langdon, said, "We are incredibly excited by this commitment from Axis to actively market and fund the 6-month subscription offer of EYEfi Cloud Connect, which will be available for both existing and new camera purchases. With an active and growing sales pipeline, this program will help us drive adoption and close sales contracts faster."

EYEfi has already signed up three major distributors in the Oceania region, who also work with Axis Communications; Dicker Data, VSP Solutions and a global distributor, Anixter, and now has its sights set on its global expansion with several new distributors in negotiations, including one of the largest global distributors headquartered in California, USA.

The Company will continue to provide market updates on sales activities and new marketing initiatives with its sales partners.

More information about EYEfi can be found here

More information about Axis Communications can be found here.

About EYEfi in detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating network solutions that provide insights for improving security and new ways of doing business. As the industry leader in network video, Axis offers products and services for video surveillance and analytics, access control, intercom, and audio systems. Axis has more than 3,800 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984 and has its headquarters in Lund, Sweden.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Simon Langdon"

Simon Langdon, CEO

For more information contact:

Simon Langdon

Chief Executive Officer

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Email: info@eyefi.com.au Anoosh Manzoori

Chief Executive Officer

Shape Capital Pty Ltd

Telephone: +61.409 252 088

Email: anoosh@shape.capital

Devyani Sharma

Marketing Manager, Oceania

Axis Communications

Email: Devyani.sharma@axis.com Mond Liu

PR Consultant

Archetype Sydney

Email: mond.liu@archetype.co

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE. NO SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, opinions and analyses of management made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends in the delivery of services through its Cloud, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors management of EYEfi believes are appropriate, relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. All of these assumptions, estimates and opinions will necessarily be subject to change due to future events and other circumstances outside the control of EYEfi, including the effect of the Covid 19 virus. EYEfi has based the forward looking information on various material assumptions, including: despite the threat of the Covid 19 virus, EYEfi will sustain or increase profitability although on a slower projection then previously planned, and will be able to fund its operations with existing capital and projected revenue from its current agreements with its Channel Partners; EYEfi will be able to attract and retain key personnel in future if required; the general business, economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which EYEfi operates will remain positive as its services can be provided in EYEfi's Cloud although deliver of its hardware may be affect by supply chain disruptions; that the general regulatory environment will not change in a manner adverse to the business of EYEfi; the tax treatment of EYEfi and its subsidiary will remain constant and EYEfi will not become subject to any material legal proceedings; the economy generally; competition, and anticipated and unanticipated costs.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors, assumptions and exclusions is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740463/EYEfi-and-Axis-Communications-Launches-Major-Initiative-for-Cloud-Connect-Platform