Donnerstag, 23.02.2023

WKN: A0YEQ6 ISIN: KYG781631059 Ticker-Symbol: YXS 
Frankfurt
23.02.23
08:07 Uhr
0,944 Euro
-0,002
-0,16 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
23.02.2023 | 13:06
SANY Group: SANY to Reveal Latest Construction Equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

BEIJING, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group, ("SANY"), a global leader in the high-end equipment manufacturing industry, is gearing up for the 2023 CONEXPO-CON/AGG, the largest construction trade show in North America and premier event connecting professionals from every major construction sector, running from March 14 to 18 in Las Vegas. Under the banner "Made for America, Raised in Georgia", SANY's booth (F9553) will feature over thirty machines including its latest electricity-powered excavator and loader alongside an array of product presentations to demonstrate how SANY's ingenious technical solutions and professional services optimize fuel efficiency, maximize construction productivity, and deliver responsive customer support.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.