Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue decreased to $243.5 million from $322.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 net loss was ($1.4) million, compared to net income of $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.9 million, compared to $20.2 million for the same period in 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net loss per diluted share was ($0.24) compared to net income of $0.80 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted fourth quarter 2022 net loss per diluted share was ($0.02) compared to net income of $0.93 for the same period in 2021.

Full year 2022 revenue increased to $1.3 billion from $1.2 billion in 2021.

Full year 2022 net income was $66.4 million compared to $82.0 million in 2021. Full year 2022 adjusted net income was $64.1 million compared to $99.6 million in 2021. Full year 2022 net income per diluted share was $2.42 compared to $3.93 in 2021 and full year 2022 adjusted net income per diluted share was $3.05 compared to $4.82 in 2021.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables included in this press release, the 2022 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.22 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and certain compliance, legal and executive transition costs. The 2021 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.13 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses. The 2022 full year adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.63 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and certain compliance, legal and executive transition costs. The 2021 full year adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.89 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses.

Corporate Development

On February 15, 2023, we acquired Findlay RV in Las Vegas, Nevada . Concurrent with the acquisition, we were awarded the Tiffin brand for the Las Vegas market. We estimate this store will add approximately $40 million in annualized revenue at steady state. With this addition, we operate 19 stores across the United States .

Balance Sheet Update and Share Repurchases

We ended the fourth quarter with $61.7 million in cash on hand. On February 21, 2023, we amended our credit facility and subsequently estimate total liquidity of approximately $165 million, including unfinanced real estate. The new agreement extends our facility to February 2027, increases our floorplan capacity to $525 million, increases our revolver capacity to $50 million and provides for higher advance rates on used inventory. Concurrently we retired all associated term and mortgage loans.

In December 2022, we acquired the real estate for our Elkhart and Nashville stores. These properties were purchased for approximately $24.5 million and were previously leased facilities recorded as finance leases on our balance sheet.

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, we have deployed $44.5 million to repurchase approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $16.51 per share. This represents 18.6% of shares outstanding. In December 2022, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $50.0 million for share repurchases, leaving a total of approximately $63.7 million available.

Warrant Expiry

On March 15, 2023, the warrants issued as part of our 2018 de-SPAC transaction will expire. Any warrants that have not been exercised on or prior to that date will automatically lapse. Assuming the exercise of all outstanding warrants, we would generate proceeds of approximately $33 million . Public warrant holders should work with their broker to exercise the warrants. For PIPE warrant holders, please email [email protected] for assistance.

Results of Operations (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)





























For the Three Months Ended

December 31

%

Increase

For the year ended

December 31

%

Increase



2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease) Revenues























New vehicle retail

$ 137,729

$ 174,748

(21.2 %)

$ 777,807

$ 725,114

7.3 % Pre-owned vehicle retail

74,927

111,974

(33.1 %)

394,582

372,566

5.9 % Vehicle wholesale

2,416

4,324

(44.1 %)

21,266

14,241

49.3 % Finance and insurance

13,891

18,171

(23.6 %)

75,482

72,647

3.9 % Service, body and parts, other

14,527

13,319

9.1 %

57,824

50,480

14.5 % Total revenues

243,490

322,536

(24.5 %)

1,326,961

1,235,048

7.4 %

























Cost of sales























New vehicle

115,155

140,129

(17.8 %)

632,316

586,876

7.7 % Pre-owned vehicle

59,186

83,612

(29.2 %)

301,565

278,036

8.5 % Vehicle wholesale

2,395

4,201

(43.0 %)

21,620

13,591

59.1 % Finance and insurance

513

679

(24.4 %)

2,729

2,473

10.4 % Service, body and parts, other

7,714

7,618

1.3 %

27,657

25,771

7.3 % LIFO

4,153

3,402

22.1 %

12,383

4,811

157.4 % Total cost of sales

189,116

239,641

(21.1 %)

998,270

911,558

9.5 %

























Depreciation and amortization

4,420

4,135

6.9 %

16,758

14,411

16.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses

47,649

52,533

(9.3 %)

222,218

184,985

20.1 % Income from operations

2,305

26,227

(91.2 %)

89,715

124,094

(27.7 %) Other income/expenses























PPP loan forgiveness

-

-





-

6,626

(100.0 %) Floorplan interest expense

(3,534)

(655)

439.5 %

(8,596)

(1,852)

364.1 % Other interest expense

(2,158)

(2,112)

2.2 %

(7,996)

(6,648)

20.3 % Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,782

(621)

(387.0 %)

12,453

(11,711)

(206.3 %) Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion

-

-





-

(246)

(100.0 %) Total other income (expense)

(3,910)

(3,388)

15.4 %

(4,139)

(13,831)

(70.1 %) Income before income tax expense

(1,605)

22,839

(107.0 %)

85,576

110,263

(22.4 %) Income tax expense

205

(5,943)

(103.4 %)

(19,183)

(28,242)

(32.1 %) Net income

$ (1,400)

$ 16,896

(108.3 %)

$ 66,393

$ 82,021

(19.1 %) Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock

(1,210)

(1,210)

0.0 %

(4,801)

(4,801)

0.0 % Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities

$ (2,610)

$ 15,686

(116.6 %)

$ 61,592

$ 77,220

(20.2 %)

























EPS:























Basic

$ (0.24)

$ 0.86

(127.9 %)

$ 3.47

$ 4.43

(21.7 %) Diluted

$ (0.24)

$ 0.80

(130.0 %)

$ 2.42

$ 3.93

(38.4 %) Weighted average shares outstanding:























Basic

10,928,362

12,164,192

(10.2 %)

11,701,302

11,402,655

2.6 % Diluted

10,928,362

14,719,764

(25.8 %)

12,797,796

12,852,318

(0.4 %)

























NM - Not meaningful





Total Results Summary

Three Months Ended

%

Year ended

%

December 31, 2022

Increase

December 31, 2022

Increase

2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022

2021

(Decrease) Gross Margin





















New Vehicle Retail 16.4 %

19.8 %

(342) bps

18.7 %

19.1 %

(36) bps Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 21.0 %

25.3 %

(432)

23.6 %

25.4 %

(180) Vehicle Wholesale 0.9 %

2.9 %

(197)

(1.7 %)

4.6 %

(623) Finance & Insurance 96.3 %

96.3 %

4

96.4 %

96.6 %

(21) Service, Body & Parts, Other 46.9 %

42.8 %

410

52.2 %

48.9 %

322 Total Gross Margin 22.3 %

25.7 %

(337)

24.8 %

26.2 %

(142) Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO) 24.0 %

26.8 %

(272)

25.7 %

26.6 %

(88)























Unit Sales





















New Vehicle Retail 1,501

1,835

(18.2 %)

8,603

8,930

(3.7 %) Used Vehicle Retail 999

1,368

(27.0 %)

5,409

5,283

2.4 % Total Retail Units Sold 2,500

3,203

(21.9 %)

14,012

14,213

(1.4 %)























Average Selling Price





















New Vehicle Retail $91,758

$95,231

(3.6 %)

$90,411

$81,200

11.3 % Used Vehicle Retail 75,001

81,853

(8.4 %)

72,949

70,522

3.4 %























Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)





















New Vehicle Retail $15,040

$18,866

(20.3 %)

$16,912

$15,480

9.2 % Used Vehicle Retail 15,756

20,733

(24.0 %)

17,197

17,893

(3.9 %) Finance and Insurance 5,351

5,461

(2.0 %)

5,192

4,937

5.2 % Total Vehicle Retail 20,677

25,125

(17.7 %)

22,214

21,314

4.2 %























Revenue Mix





















New Vehicle Retail 56.6 %

54.2 %





58.6 %

58.7 %



Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 30.8 %

34.7 %





29.7 %

30.2 %



Vehicle Wholesale 1.0 %

1.3 %





1.6 %

1.2 %



Finance & Insurance 5.7 %

5.6 %





5.7 %

5.9 %



Service, Body & Parts, Other 5.9 %

4.2 %





4.4 %

4.0 %





100.0 %

100.0 %





100.0 %

100.0 %



























Gross Profit Mix





















New Vehicle Retail 37.6 %

39.7 %





42.7 %

42.1 %



Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail 26.2 %

32.5 %





27.3 %

28.8 %



Vehicle Wholesale 0.0 %

0.1 %





(0.1 %)

0.2 %



Finance & Insurance 22.3 %

20.1 %





21.3 %

21.4 %



Service, Body & Parts, Other 13.9 %

7.6 %





8.8 %

7.5 %





100.0 %

100.0 %





100.0 %

100.0 %





Other Metrics



Adjusted

As Reported

Adjusted

As Reported



Three months ended

December 31,

Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021

2022

2021 SG&A as a % of revenue

19 %

16 %

20 %

16 %

17 %

15 %

17 %

15 %

































SG&A as a % of gross profit (Ex-LIFO)

81 %

61 %

80 %

61 %

65 %

56 %

65 %

56 %

































Operating income as a % of revenue

3 %

9 %

1 %

8 %

8 %

11 %

7 %

10 %

































Operating income as a % of gross profit

12 %

35 %

4 %

30 %

30 %

40 %

26 %

38 %

































Pre-tax income as a % of revenue

1 %

8 %

-1 %

7 %

7 %

10 %

6 %

9 %

































Net income as a % of revenue

0 %

6 %

-1 %

5 %

5 %

8 %

5 %

7 %

Other Highlights













As of







December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021









Store Count







Dealership

18

15 Service Center**

0

1









Days Supply*

















New vehicle inventory

250

84









Used vehicle inventory

78

58









* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level. ** Dealership added to service center in Q4 2022













Financial Covenants











Requirement

As of

December 31, 2022









Fixed charge coverage ratio

Not less than 1.25 to 1

2.17 to 1









Leverage ratio

Not more than 3.0 to 1

0.57 to 1

Same-Store Results Summary



Three months ended

%

Year ended

%



December 31

Increase

December 31

Increase



2022

2021

(Decrease)

2022



2021

(Decrease) Revenue

























New Vehicle Retail

$131,200

$174,748

(24.9 %)

$682,077



$725,114

(5.9 %) Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail

71,209

111,974

(36.4 %)

360,173



372,566

(3.3 %) Vehicle Wholesale

2,416

4,324

(44.1 %)

19,841



14,241

39.3 % Finance & Insurance

13,464

18,171

(25.9 %)

67,680



72,647

(6.8 %) Service, Body & Parts, Other

13,956

13,318

4.8 %

51,979



50,480

3.0 % Total Revenue

232,245

322,535

(28.0 %)

1,181,750



1,235,048

(4.3 %)



























Gross Profit

























New Vehicle Retail

$21,548

$34,619

(37.8 %)

$125,128



$138,237

(9.5 %) Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail

15,001

28,363

(47.1 %)

83,375



94,531

(11.8 %) Vehicle Wholesale

21

124

(82.6 %)

(377)



650

NM Finance & Insurance

12,963

17,492

(25.9 %)

65,296



70,174

(7.0 %) Service, Body & Parts, Other

8,023

6,610

21.4 %

27,182



24,710

10.0 % LIFO

(4,153)

(3,402)

22.1 %

(12,383)



(4,811)

157.4 % Total Gross Profit

53,403

83,806

(36.3 %)

288,221



323,491

(10.9 %)



























Gross Margin

























New Vehicle Retail

16.4 %

19.8 %

(339) bps

18.3 %



19.1 %

(72) bps Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail

21.1 %

25.3 %

(426)

23.1 %



25.4 %

(222) Vehicle Wholesale

0.9 %

2.9 %

(197)

(1.9 %)



4.6 %

(646) Finance & Insurance

96.3 %

96.3 %

1

96.5 %



96.6 %

(12) Service, Body & Parts

57.5 %

49.6 %

786

52.3 %



48.9 %

335 Total Gross Margin

23.0 %

26.0 %

(299)

24.4 %



26.2 %

(180) Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO)

24.8 %

27.0 %

(226)

25.4 %



26.6 %

(114)



























Unit Sales

























New Vehicle Retail

1,411

1,835

(23.1 %)

7,361



8,930

(17.6 %) Used Vehicle Retail

947

1,368

(30.8 %)

4,847



5,283

(8.3 %) Total Retail Units Sold

2,358

3,203

(26.4 %)

12,208



14,213

(14.1 %)



























Average Selling Price

























New Vehicle Retail

$92,984

$95,231

(2.4 %)

$92,661



$81,200

14.1 % Used Vehicle Retail

$75,195

81,853

(8.1 %)

74,308



70,522

5.4 %



























Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)





















New Vehicle Retail

$15,272

$18,866

(19.1 %)

$16,999



$15,480

9.8 % Used Vehicle Retail

15,840

20,733

(23.6 %)

17,201



17,893

(3.9 %) Finance and Insurance

5,497

5,461

0.7 %

5,349



4,937

8.3 % Total Vehicle Retail

20,998

25,125

(16.4 %)

22,428



21,314

5.2 %



NM - Not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)





















As of

As of









December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Cash







$ 61,687

$ 98,120 Receivables, net 25,053

30,604 Inventories







378,881

242,906 Other current assets





11,228

4,005 Total current assets





476,849

375,635















Property and equipment, net



158,991

120,748 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



165,125

168,118 Other assets







29,753

33,627 Total assets







$ 830,718

$ 698,128















Floor plan notes payable, net



348,735

192,220 Other current liabilities





50,890

74,130 Total current liabilities





399,625

266,350















Financing liability, non-current portion, net

89,770

102,466 Long term debt, non-current portion, net

10,131

13,684 Other current liabilities





39,197

54,519 Total liabilities







538,723

437,019















Series A Convertible Preferred Stock



54,983

54,983















Stockholders' Equity





237,012

206,126 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 830,718

$ 698,128

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Dollar amounts in thousands)







For the year ended

December 31, 2022

For the year ended

December 31, 2021

























































Cash Flows From Operating Activities









Net income

$ 66,393

$ 82,021



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash









provided by operating activities:











Stock based compensation 2,813

750





Bad debt expense (526)

128





Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 9,480

8,386





Amortization of intangible assets 7,278

6,025





Amortization of debt discount 431

261





Non-cash lease expense 173

80





Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment (20)

(156)





Deferred income taxes 1,872

(1,428)





PPP loan forgiveness -

(6,626)





Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (12,453)

11,711





Inducement loss on warrant conversion -

246



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables 6,512

(8,473)





Inventories (127,594)

(105,511)





Prepaid expenses and other (613)

37





Income tax receivable/payable (6,725)

595





Other assets (1,146)

(1,130)





Accounts payable, accrued expenses











and other current liabilities (17,835)

15,855





















Total Adjustments (138,353)

(79,250)





Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities (71,960)

2,771

























For the year ended

December 31, 2022

For the year ended

December 31, 2021









































Net cash provided by operating activities









As Reported $ (71,960)

$ 2,771



Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable 148,180

73,097

Adjusted



$ 76,220

$ 75,868



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)

























Three months ended December 31, 2022

As reported

(Gain)/Loss on

fair value of

warrant

liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition

expense

Severance and

transition costs

Adjusted Cost of goods sold $ 189,116





$ (4,153)









$ 184,963 Selling, general and administrative 47,649









(203)

(299)

47,147 Operating income 2,305





4,153

203

299

6,960 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,782

(1,782)













-























Income before taxes (1,605)

(1,782)

4,153

203

299

1,268 Income tax (provision) benefit 205





(458)

(46)

(33)

(332) Net income $ (1,400)

$ (1,782)

$ 3,695

$ 157

$ 266

$ 936























Diluted earnings per share $ (0.24)

















$ (0.02) Diluted share count 12.8













































Three months ended December 31, 2021

As reported

(Gain)/Loss on

fair value of

warrant

liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition

expense

Severance and

transition costs

Adjusted Cost of goods sold $ 239,641





$ (3,402)









$ 236,239 Selling, general and administrative 52,533









(216)

-

52,317 Operating income 26,227





3,402

216

-

29,845 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (621)

621













-























Income before taxes 22,839

621

3,402

216

-

27,078 Income tax (provision) benefit (5,943)





(862)

(55)

-

(6,860) Net income $ 16,896

$ 621

$ 2,540

$ 161

$ -

$ 20,218























Diluted earnings per share $ 0.80

















$ 0.93 Diluted share count 12.9













































Year ended December 31, 2022

As reported

(Gain)/Loss on

fair value of

warrant

liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition

expense

Severance and

transition costs

Adjusted Cost of goods sold $ 998,270





$ (12,383)









$ 985,887 Selling, general and administrative 222,218









(286)

(900)

221,032 Operating income 89,715





12,383

286

900

103,284 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 12,453

(12,453)













-























Income before taxes 85,576

(12,453)

12,383

286

900

86,692 Income tax (provision) benefit (19,183)





(3,143)

(73)

(228)

(22,627) Net income $ 66,393

$ (12,453)

$ 9,240

$ 213

$ 672

$ 64,065























Diluted earnings per share $ 2.42

















$ 3.05 Diluted share count 12.8





































































Year ended December 31, 2021

As reported

(Gain)/Loss on

fair value of

warrant

liabilities

LIFO

Acquisition

expense

Severance and

transition costs

Adjusted Cost of goods sold $ 911,588





$ (4,811)









$ 906,777 Selling, general and administrative 184,235









(1,744)

-

182,491 Operating income 124,094





4,811

1,744

-

130,649 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (11,711)

11,711













-























Income before taxes 110,263

11,711

4,811

1,744

-

128,529 Income tax (provision) benefit (28,242)





(498)

(180)

-

(28,920) Net income $ 82,021

$ 11,711

$ 4,313

$ 1,564

$ -

$ 99,609























Diluted earnings per share $ 3.93

















$ 4.82 Diluted share count 12.9











































* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.





SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.