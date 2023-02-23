Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .
Fourth quarter 2022 revenue decreased to $243.5 million from $322.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Fourth quarter 2022 net loss was ($1.4) million, compared to net income of $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.9 million, compared to $20.2 million for the same period in 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net loss per diluted share was ($0.24) compared to net income of $0.80 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted fourth quarter 2022 net loss per diluted share was ($0.02) compared to net income of $0.93 for the same period in 2021.
Full year 2022 revenue increased to $1.3 billion from $1.2 billion in 2021.
Full year 2022 net income was $66.4 million compared to $82.0 million in 2021. Full year 2022 adjusted net income was $64.1 million compared to $99.6 million in 2021. Full year 2022 net income per diluted share was $2.42 compared to $3.93 in 2021 and full year 2022 adjusted net income per diluted share was $3.05 compared to $4.82 in 2021.
As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables included in this press release, the 2022 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.22 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and certain compliance, legal and executive transition costs. The 2021 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.13 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses. The 2022 full year adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.63 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and certain compliance, legal and executive transition costs. The 2021 full year adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.89 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses.
Corporate Development
On February 15, 2023, we acquired Findlay RV in Las Vegas, Nevada . Concurrent with the acquisition, we were awarded the Tiffin brand for the Las Vegas market. We estimate this store will add approximately $40 million in annualized revenue at steady state. With this addition, we operate 19 stores across the United States .
Balance Sheet Update and Share Repurchases
We ended the fourth quarter with $61.7 million in cash on hand. On February 21, 2023, we amended our credit facility and subsequently estimate total liquidity of approximately $165 million, including unfinanced real estate. The new agreement extends our facility to February 2027, increases our floorplan capacity to $525 million, increases our revolver capacity to $50 million and provides for higher advance rates on used inventory. Concurrently we retired all associated term and mortgage loans.
In December 2022, we acquired the real estate for our Elkhart and Nashville stores. These properties were purchased for approximately $24.5 million and were previously leased facilities recorded as finance leases on our balance sheet.
During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, we have deployed $44.5 million to repurchase approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $16.51 per share. This represents 18.6% of shares outstanding. In December 2022, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $50.0 million for share repurchases, leaving a total of approximately $63.7 million available.
Warrant Expiry
On March 15, 2023, the warrants issued as part of our 2018 de-SPAC transaction will expire. Any warrants that have not been exercised on or prior to that date will automatically lapse. Assuming the exercise of all outstanding warrants, we would generate proceeds of approximately $33 million . Public warrant holders should work with their broker to exercise the warrants. For PIPE warrant holders, please email [email protected] for assistance.
Conference Call Information:
The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.
The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.
About Lazydays RV
As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides outstanding RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.
Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:
- Anticipated revenues from acquired and open point stores; and
- Anticipated availability of liquidity from our credit facility and unfinanced operating real estate.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue, adjusted operating income as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted pre-tax income as a percentage of revenue and adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.
Results of Operations
(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
%
For the year ended
%
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Revenues
New vehicle retail
$ 137,729
$ 174,748
(21.2 %)
$ 777,807
$ 725,114
7.3 %
Pre-owned vehicle retail
74,927
111,974
(33.1 %)
394,582
372,566
5.9 %
Vehicle wholesale
2,416
4,324
(44.1 %)
21,266
14,241
49.3 %
Finance and insurance
13,891
18,171
(23.6 %)
75,482
72,647
3.9 %
Service, body and parts, other
14,527
13,319
9.1 %
57,824
50,480
14.5 %
Total revenues
243,490
322,536
(24.5 %)
1,326,961
1,235,048
7.4 %
Cost of sales
New vehicle
115,155
140,129
(17.8 %)
632,316
586,876
7.7 %
Pre-owned vehicle
59,186
83,612
(29.2 %)
301,565
278,036
8.5 %
Vehicle wholesale
2,395
4,201
(43.0 %)
21,620
13,591
59.1 %
Finance and insurance
513
679
(24.4 %)
2,729
2,473
10.4 %
Service, body and parts, other
7,714
7,618
1.3 %
27,657
25,771
7.3 %
LIFO
4,153
3,402
22.1 %
12,383
4,811
157.4 %
Total cost of sales
189,116
239,641
(21.1 %)
998,270
911,558
9.5 %
Depreciation and amortization
4,420
4,135
6.9 %
16,758
14,411
16.3 %
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
47,649
52,533
(9.3 %)
222,218
184,985
20.1 %
Income from operations
2,305
26,227
(91.2 %)
89,715
124,094
(27.7 %)
Other income/expenses
PPP loan forgiveness
-
-
-
6,626
(100.0 %)
Floorplan interest expense
(3,534)
(655)
439.5 %
(8,596)
(1,852)
364.1 %
Other interest expense
(2,158)
(2,112)
2.2 %
(7,996)
(6,648)
20.3 %
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,782
(621)
(387.0 %)
12,453
(11,711)
(206.3 %)
Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion
-
-
-
(246)
(100.0 %)
Total other income (expense)
(3,910)
(3,388)
15.4 %
(4,139)
(13,831)
(70.1 %)
Income before income tax expense
(1,605)
22,839
(107.0 %)
85,576
110,263
(22.4 %)
Income tax expense
205
(5,943)
(103.4 %)
(19,183)
(28,242)
(32.1 %)
Net income
$ (1,400)
$ 16,896
(108.3 %)
$ 66,393
$ 82,021
(19.1 %)
Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
(1,210)
(1,210)
0.0 %
(4,801)
(4,801)
0.0 %
Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities
$ (2,610)
$ 15,686
(116.6 %)
$ 61,592
$ 77,220
(20.2 %)
EPS:
Basic
$ (0.24)
$ 0.86
(127.9 %)
$ 3.47
$ 4.43
(21.7 %)
Diluted
$ (0.24)
$ 0.80
(130.0 %)
$ 2.42
$ 3.93
(38.4 %)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
10,928,362
12,164,192
(10.2 %)
11,701,302
11,402,655
2.6 %
Diluted
10,928,362
14,719,764
(25.8 %)
12,797,796
12,852,318
(0.4 %)
NM - Not meaningful
Total Results Summary
Three Months Ended
%
Year ended
%
December 31, 2022
Increase
December 31, 2022
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Gross Margin
New Vehicle Retail
16.4 %
19.8 %
(342) bps
18.7 %
19.1 %
(36) bps
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
21.0 %
25.3 %
(432)
23.6 %
25.4 %
(180)
Vehicle Wholesale
0.9 %
2.9 %
(197)
(1.7 %)
4.6 %
(623)
Finance & Insurance
96.3 %
96.3 %
4
96.4 %
96.6 %
(21)
Service, Body & Parts, Other
46.9 %
42.8 %
410
52.2 %
48.9 %
322
Total Gross Margin
22.3 %
25.7 %
(337)
24.8 %
26.2 %
(142)
Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO)
24.0 %
26.8 %
(272)
25.7 %
26.6 %
(88)
Unit Sales
New Vehicle Retail
1,501
1,835
(18.2 %)
8,603
8,930
(3.7 %)
Used Vehicle Retail
999
1,368
(27.0 %)
5,409
5,283
2.4 %
Total Retail Units Sold
2,500
3,203
(21.9 %)
14,012
14,213
(1.4 %)
Average Selling Price
New Vehicle Retail
$91,758
$95,231
(3.6 %)
$90,411
$81,200
11.3 %
Used Vehicle Retail
75,001
81,853
(8.4 %)
72,949
70,522
3.4 %
Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)
New Vehicle Retail
$15,040
$18,866
(20.3 %)
$16,912
$15,480
9.2 %
Used Vehicle Retail
15,756
20,733
(24.0 %)
17,197
17,893
(3.9 %)
Finance and Insurance
5,351
5,461
(2.0 %)
5,192
4,937
5.2 %
Total Vehicle Retail
20,677
25,125
(17.7 %)
22,214
21,314
4.2 %
Revenue Mix
New Vehicle Retail
56.6 %
54.2 %
58.6 %
58.7 %
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
30.8 %
34.7 %
29.7 %
30.2 %
Vehicle Wholesale
1.0 %
1.3 %
1.6 %
1.2 %
Finance & Insurance
5.7 %
5.6 %
5.7 %
5.9 %
Service, Body & Parts, Other
5.9 %
4.2 %
4.4 %
4.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Gross Profit Mix
New Vehicle Retail
37.6 %
39.7 %
42.7 %
42.1 %
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
26.2 %
32.5 %
27.3 %
28.8 %
Vehicle Wholesale
0.0 %
0.1 %
(0.1 %)
0.2 %
Finance & Insurance
22.3 %
20.1 %
21.3 %
21.4 %
Service, Body & Parts, Other
13.9 %
7.6 %
8.8 %
7.5 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Other Metrics
Adjusted
As Reported
Adjusted
As Reported
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year ended
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
2022
2021
SG&A as a % of revenue
19 %
16 %
20 %
16 %
17 %
15 %
17 %
15 %
SG&A as a % of gross profit (Ex-LIFO)
81 %
61 %
80 %
61 %
65 %
56 %
65 %
56 %
Operating income as a % of revenue
3 %
9 %
1 %
8 %
8 %
11 %
7 %
10 %
Operating income as a % of gross profit
12 %
35 %
4 %
30 %
30 %
40 %
26 %
38 %
Pre-tax income as a % of revenue
1 %
8 %
-1 %
7 %
7 %
10 %
6 %
9 %
Net income as a % of revenue
0 %
6 %
-1 %
5 %
5 %
8 %
5 %
7 %
Other Highlights
As of
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Store Count
Dealership
18
15
Service Center**
0
1
Days Supply*
New vehicle inventory
250
84
Used vehicle inventory
78
58
* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.
** Dealership added to service center in Q4 2022
Financial Covenants
Requirement
As of
Fixed charge coverage ratio
Not less than 1.25 to 1
2.17 to 1
Leverage ratio
Not more than 3.0 to 1
0.57 to 1
Same-Store Results Summary
Three months ended
%
Year ended
%
December 31
Increase
December 31
Increase
2022
2021
(Decrease)
2022
2021
(Decrease)
Revenue
New Vehicle Retail
$131,200
$174,748
(24.9 %)
$682,077
$725,114
(5.9 %)
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
71,209
111,974
(36.4 %)
360,173
372,566
(3.3 %)
Vehicle Wholesale
2,416
4,324
(44.1 %)
19,841
14,241
39.3 %
Finance & Insurance
13,464
18,171
(25.9 %)
67,680
72,647
(6.8 %)
Service, Body & Parts, Other
13,956
13,318
4.8 %
51,979
50,480
3.0 %
Total Revenue
232,245
322,535
(28.0 %)
1,181,750
1,235,048
(4.3 %)
Gross Profit
New Vehicle Retail
$21,548
$34,619
(37.8 %)
$125,128
$138,237
(9.5 %)
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
15,001
28,363
(47.1 %)
83,375
94,531
(11.8 %)
Vehicle Wholesale
21
124
(82.6 %)
(377)
650
NM
Finance & Insurance
12,963
17,492
(25.9 %)
65,296
70,174
(7.0 %)
Service, Body & Parts, Other
8,023
6,610
21.4 %
27,182
24,710
10.0 %
LIFO
(4,153)
(3,402)
22.1 %
(12,383)
(4,811)
157.4 %
Total Gross Profit
53,403
83,806
(36.3 %)
288,221
323,491
(10.9 %)
Gross Margin
New Vehicle Retail
16.4 %
19.8 %
(339) bps
18.3 %
19.1 %
(72) bps
Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail
21.1 %
25.3 %
(426)
23.1 %
25.4 %
(222)
Vehicle Wholesale
0.9 %
2.9 %
(197)
(1.9 %)
4.6 %
(646)
Finance & Insurance
96.3 %
96.3 %
1
96.5 %
96.6 %
(12)
Service, Body & Parts
57.5 %
49.6 %
786
52.3 %
48.9 %
335
Total Gross Margin
23.0 %
26.0 %
(299)
24.4 %
26.2 %
(180)
Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO)
24.8 %
27.0 %
(226)
25.4 %
26.6 %
(114)
Unit Sales
New Vehicle Retail
1,411
1,835
(23.1 %)
7,361
8,930
(17.6 %)
Used Vehicle Retail
947
1,368
(30.8 %)
4,847
5,283
(8.3 %)
Total Retail Units Sold
2,358
3,203
(26.4 %)
12,208
14,213
(14.1 %)
Average Selling Price
New Vehicle Retail
$92,984
$95,231
(2.4 %)
$92,661
$81,200
14.1 %
Used Vehicle Retail
$75,195
81,853
(8.1 %)
74,308
70,522
5.4 %
Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)
New Vehicle Retail
$15,272
$18,866
(19.1 %)
$16,999
$15,480
9.8 %
Used Vehicle Retail
15,840
20,733
(23.6 %)
17,201
17,893
(3.9 %)
Finance and Insurance
5,497
5,461
0.7 %
5,349
4,937
8.3 %
Total Vehicle Retail
20,998
25,125
(16.4 %)
22,428
21,314
5.2 %
NM - Not meaningful
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)
As of
As of
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash
$ 61,687
$ 98,120
Receivables, net
25,053
30,604
Inventories
378,881
242,906
Other current assets
11,228
4,005
Total current assets
476,849
375,635
Property and equipment, net
158,991
120,748
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
165,125
168,118
Other assets
29,753
33,627
Total assets
$ 830,718
$ 698,128
Floor plan notes payable, net
348,735
192,220
Other current liabilities
50,890
74,130
Total current liabilities
399,625
266,350
Financing liability, non-current portion, net
89,770
102,466
Long term debt, non-current portion, net
10,131
13,684
Other current liabilities
39,197
54,519
Total liabilities
538,723
437,019
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
54,983
54,983
Stockholders' Equity
237,012
206,126
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 830,718
$ 698,128
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollar amounts in thousands)
For the year ended
For the year ended
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net income
$ 66,393
$ 82,021
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Stock based compensation
2,813
750
Bad debt expense
(526)
128
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
9,480
8,386
Amortization of intangible assets
7,278
6,025
Amortization of debt discount
431
261
Non-cash lease expense
173
80
Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment
(20)
(156)
Deferred income taxes
1,872
(1,428)
PPP loan forgiveness
-
(6,626)
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(12,453)
11,711
Inducement loss on warrant conversion
-
246
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables
6,512
(8,473)
Inventories
(127,594)
(105,511)
Prepaid expenses and other
(613)
37
Income tax receivable/payable
(6,725)
595
Other assets
(1,146)
(1,130)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses
and other current liabilities
(17,835)
15,855
Total Adjustments
(138,353)
(79,250)
Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities
(71,960)
2,771
For the year ended
For the year ended
Net cash provided by operating activities
As Reported
$ (71,960)
$ 2,771
Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable
148,180
73,097
Adjusted
$ 76,220
$ 75,868
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)
Three months ended December 31, 2022
As reported
(Gain)/Loss on
LIFO
Acquisition
Severance and
Adjusted
Cost of goods sold
$ 189,116
$ (4,153)
$ 184,963
Selling, general and administrative
47,649
(203)
(299)
47,147
Operating income
2,305
4,153
203
299
6,960
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
1,782
(1,782)
-
Income before taxes
(1,605)
(1,782)
4,153
203
299
1,268
Income tax (provision) benefit
205
(458)
(46)
(33)
(332)
Net income
$ (1,400)
$ (1,782)
$ 3,695
$ 157
$ 266
$ 936
Diluted earnings per share
$ (0.24)
$ (0.02)
Diluted share count
12.8
Three months ended December 31, 2021
As reported
(Gain)/Loss on
LIFO
Acquisition
Severance and
Adjusted
Cost of goods sold
$ 239,641
$ (3,402)
$ 236,239
Selling, general and administrative
52,533
(216)
-
52,317
Operating income
26,227
3,402
216
-
29,845
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(621)
621
-
Income before taxes
22,839
621
3,402
216
-
27,078
Income tax (provision) benefit
(5,943)
(862)
(55)
-
(6,860)
Net income
$ 16,896
$ 621
$ 2,540
$ 161
$ -
$ 20,218
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.80
$ 0.93
Diluted share count
12.9
Year ended December 31, 2022
As reported
(Gain)/Loss on
LIFO
Acquisition
Severance and
Adjusted
Cost of goods sold
$ 998,270
$ (12,383)
$ 985,887
Selling, general and administrative
222,218
(286)
(900)
221,032
Operating income
89,715
12,383
286
900
103,284
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
12,453
(12,453)
-
Income before taxes
85,576
(12,453)
12,383
286
900
86,692
Income tax (provision) benefit
(19,183)
(3,143)
(73)
(228)
(22,627)
Net income
$ 66,393
$ (12,453)
$ 9,240
$ 213
$ 672
$ 64,065
Diluted earnings per share
$ 2.42
$ 3.05
Diluted share count
12.8
Year ended December 31, 2021
As reported
(Gain)/Loss on
LIFO
Acquisition
Severance and
Adjusted
Cost of goods sold
$ 911,588
$ (4,811)
$ 906,777
Selling, general and administrative
184,235
(1,744)
-
182,491
Operating income
124,094
4,811
1,744
-
130,649
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
(11,711)
11,711
-
Income before taxes
110,263
11,711
4,811
1,744
-
128,529
Income tax (provision) benefit
(28,242)
(498)
(180)
-
(28,920)
Net income
$ 82,021
$ 11,711
$ 4,313
$ 1,564
$ -
$ 99,609
Diluted earnings per share
$ 3.93
$ 4.82
Diluted share count
12.9
* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.
SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.