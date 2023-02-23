Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JGKR ISIN: US52110H1005 Ticker-Symbol: 5ZL 
Frankfurt
23.02.23
08:00 Uhr
11,800 Euro
+0,400
+3,51 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LAZYDAYS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,80012,20014:45
PR Newswire
23.02.2023 | 13:00
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc.: Lazydays Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazydays (NasdaqCM: LAZY) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 .

Fourth quarter 2022 revenue decreased to $243.5 million from $322.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 net loss was ($1.4) million, compared to net income of $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.9 million, compared to $20.2 million for the same period in 2021. Fourth quarter 2022 net loss per diluted share was ($0.24) compared to net income of $0.80 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted fourth quarter 2022 net loss per diluted share was ($0.02) compared to net income of $0.93 for the same period in 2021.

Full year 2022 revenue increased to $1.3 billion from $1.2 billion in 2021.

Full year 2022 net income was $66.4 million compared to $82.0 million in 2021. Full year 2022 adjusted net income was $64.1 million compared to $99.6 million in 2021. Full year 2022 net income per diluted share was $2.42 compared to $3.93 in 2021 and full year 2022 adjusted net income per diluted share was $3.05 compared to $4.82 in 2021.

As shown in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables included in this press release, the 2022 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.22 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and certain compliance, legal and executive transition costs. The 2021 fourth quarter adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.13 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses. The 2022 full year adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.63 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, acquisition expenses and certain compliance, legal and executive transition costs. The 2021 full year adjusted results exclude a net non-core charge of $0.89 related to the effects of changes in fair value of warrant liabilities, our LIFO adjustment, and acquisition expenses.

Corporate Development

On February 15, 2023, we acquired Findlay RV in Las Vegas, Nevada . Concurrent with the acquisition, we were awarded the Tiffin brand for the Las Vegas market. We estimate this store will add approximately $40 million in annualized revenue at steady state. With this addition, we operate 19 stores across the United States .

Balance Sheet Update and Share Repurchases

We ended the fourth quarter with $61.7 million in cash on hand. On February 21, 2023, we amended our credit facility and subsequently estimate total liquidity of approximately $165 million, including unfinanced real estate. The new agreement extends our facility to February 2027, increases our floorplan capacity to $525 million, increases our revolver capacity to $50 million and provides for higher advance rates on used inventory. Concurrently we retired all associated term and mortgage loans.

In December 2022, we acquired the real estate for our Elkhart and Nashville stores. These properties were purchased for approximately $24.5 million and were previously leased facilities recorded as finance leases on our balance sheet.

During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, we have deployed $44.5 million to repurchase approximately 2.7 million shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $16.51 per share. This represents 18.6% of shares outstanding. In December 2022, the Board of Directors authorized an additional $50.0 million for share repurchases, leaving a total of approximately $63.7 million available.

Warrant Expiry

On March 15, 2023, the warrants issued as part of our 2018 de-SPAC transaction will expire. Any warrants that have not been exercised on or prior to that date will automatically lapse. Assuming the exercise of all outstanding warrants, we would generate proceeds of approximately $33 million . Public warrant holders should work with their broker to exercise the warrants. For PIPE warrant holders, please email [email protected] for assistance.

Conference Call Information:

The Company has scheduled a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023 that will also be broadcast live over the internet.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at (877) 407-8029 / +1 (201) 689-8029. To listen live on our website or for replay, visit https://www.lazydays.com/investor-relations.

About Lazydays RV

As an iconic brand in the RV industry, Lazydays, The RV Authority, consistently provides outstanding RV sales, service, and ownership experience, which is why RVers and their families become Customers for Life. Lazydays continues to add locations at a rapid pace as it executes its geographic expansion strategy that includes both acquisitions and greenfields.

Since 1976, Lazydays has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation's leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. is a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "LAZY."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements regarding our goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations, market position, pending and potential future acquisitions and business strategy, and often contain words such as "project," "outlook," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "seek," "would," "should," "likely," "goal," "strategy," "future," "maintain," "continue," "remain," "target" or "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding:

  • Anticipated revenues from acquired and open point stores; and
  • Anticipated availability of liquidity from our credit facility and unfinanced operating real estate.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events that depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity and development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. The risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimated or projected results include, without limitation, future economic and financial conditions (both nationally and locally), changes in customer demand, our relationship with, and the financial and operational stability of, vehicle manufacturers and other suppliers, risks associated with our indebtedness (including available borrowing capacity, compliance with financial covenants and ability to refinance or repay indebtedness on favorable terms), acts of God or other incidents which may adversely impact our operations and financial performance, government regulations, legislation and others set forth throughout "Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and in "Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors" of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and from time to time in our other filings with the SEC. We urge you to carefully consider this information and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements, including our earnings outlook, which are made as of the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted income before taxes, adjusted income tax benefit, adjusted SG&A, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue, adjusted operating income as a percentage of gross profit, adjusted pre-tax income as a percentage of revenue and adjusted net income as a percentage of revenue. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under GAAP and may be defined differently by and not comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. As a result, we review any non-GAAP financial measures in connection with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We caution you not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. We present cash flows from operations in the following tables, adjusted to include the change in non-trade floor plan debt to improve the visibility of cash flows related to vehicle financing. As required by SEC rules, we have reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the attachments to this release. We believe the non-GAAP financial measures we present improve the transparency of our disclosures; provide a meaningful presentation of our results from core business operations, because they exclude items not related to core business operations and other non-cash items; and improve the period-to-period comparability of our results from core business operations. These presentations should not be considered an alternative to GAAP measures.

Contact:
Angela Johnson
+1 (813) 204-4099
[email protected]

Results of Operations

(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)
















For the Three Months Ended
December 31


%
Increase


For the year ended
December 31


%
Increase



2022


2021


(Decrease)


2022


2021


(Decrease)

Revenues













New vehicle retail


$ 137,729


$ 174,748


(21.2 %)


$ 777,807


$ 725,114


7.3 %

Pre-owned vehicle retail


74,927


111,974


(33.1 %)


394,582


372,566


5.9 %

Vehicle wholesale


2,416


4,324


(44.1 %)


21,266


14,241


49.3 %

Finance and insurance


13,891


18,171


(23.6 %)


75,482


72,647


3.9 %

Service, body and parts, other


14,527


13,319


9.1 %


57,824


50,480


14.5 %

Total revenues


243,490


322,536


(24.5 %)


1,326,961


1,235,048


7.4 %














Cost of sales













New vehicle


115,155


140,129


(17.8 %)


632,316


586,876


7.7 %

Pre-owned vehicle


59,186


83,612


(29.2 %)


301,565


278,036


8.5 %

Vehicle wholesale


2,395


4,201


(43.0 %)


21,620


13,591


59.1 %

Finance and insurance


513


679


(24.4 %)


2,729


2,473


10.4 %

Service, body and parts, other


7,714


7,618


1.3 %


27,657


25,771


7.3 %

LIFO


4,153


3,402


22.1 %


12,383


4,811


157.4 %

Total cost of sales


189,116


239,641


(21.1 %)


998,270


911,558


9.5 %














Depreciation and amortization


4,420


4,135


6.9 %


16,758


14,411


16.3 %

Selling, general, and administrative expenses


47,649


52,533


(9.3 %)


222,218


184,985


20.1 %

Income from operations


2,305


26,227


(91.2 %)


89,715


124,094


(27.7 %)

Other income/expenses













PPP loan forgiveness


-


-




-


6,626


(100.0 %)

Floorplan interest expense


(3,534)


(655)


439.5 %


(8,596)


(1,852)


364.1 %

Other interest expense


(2,158)


(2,112)


2.2 %


(7,996)


(6,648)


20.3 %

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities


1,782


(621)


(387.0 %)


12,453


(11,711)


(206.3 %)

Inducement Loss on Warrant Conversion


-


-




-


(246)


(100.0 %)

Total other income (expense)


(3,910)


(3,388)


15.4 %


(4,139)


(13,831)


(70.1 %)

Income before income tax expense


(1,605)


22,839


(107.0 %)


85,576


110,263


(22.4 %)

Income tax expense


205


(5,943)


(103.4 %)


(19,183)


(28,242)


(32.1 %)

Net income


$ (1,400)


$ 16,896


(108.3 %)


$ 66,393


$ 82,021


(19.1 %)

Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock


(1,210)


(1,210)


0.0 %


(4,801)


(4,801)


0.0 %

Net income attributable to common stock and participating securities


$ (2,610)


$ 15,686


(116.6 %)


$ 61,592


$ 77,220


(20.2 %)














EPS:













Basic


$ (0.24)


$ 0.86


(127.9 %)


$ 3.47


$ 4.43


(21.7 %)

Diluted


$ (0.24)


$ 0.80


(130.0 %)


$ 2.42


$ 3.93


(38.4 %)

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic


10,928,362


12,164,192


(10.2 %)


11,701,302


11,402,655


2.6 %

Diluted


10,928,362


14,719,764


(25.8 %)


12,797,796


12,852,318


(0.4 %)














NM - Not meaningful



Total Results Summary


Three Months Ended


%


Year ended


%


December 31, 2022


Increase


December 31, 2022


Increase


2022


2021


(Decrease)


2022


2021


(Decrease)

Gross Margin












New Vehicle Retail

16.4 %


19.8 %


(342) bps


18.7 %


19.1 %


(36) bps

Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail

21.0 %


25.3 %


(432)


23.6 %


25.4 %


(180)

Vehicle Wholesale

0.9 %


2.9 %


(197)


(1.7 %)


4.6 %


(623)

Finance & Insurance

96.3 %


96.3 %


4


96.4 %


96.6 %


(21)

Service, Body & Parts, Other

46.9 %


42.8 %


410


52.2 %


48.9 %


322

Total Gross Margin

22.3 %


25.7 %


(337)


24.8 %


26.2 %


(142)

Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO)

24.0 %


26.8 %


(272)


25.7 %


26.6 %


(88)













Unit Sales












New Vehicle Retail

1,501


1,835


(18.2 %)


8,603


8,930


(3.7 %)

Used Vehicle Retail

999


1,368


(27.0 %)


5,409


5,283


2.4 %

Total Retail Units Sold

2,500


3,203


(21.9 %)


14,012


14,213


(1.4 %)













Average Selling Price












New Vehicle Retail

$91,758


$95,231


(3.6 %)


$90,411


$81,200


11.3 %

Used Vehicle Retail

75,001


81,853


(8.4 %)


72,949


70,522


3.4 %













Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)












New Vehicle Retail

$15,040


$18,866


(20.3 %)


$16,912


$15,480


9.2 %

Used Vehicle Retail

15,756


20,733


(24.0 %)


17,197


17,893


(3.9 %)

Finance and Insurance

5,351


5,461


(2.0 %)


5,192


4,937


5.2 %

Total Vehicle Retail

20,677


25,125


(17.7 %)


22,214


21,314


4.2 %













Revenue Mix












New Vehicle Retail

56.6 %


54.2 %




58.6 %


58.7 %



Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail

30.8 %


34.7 %




29.7 %


30.2 %



Vehicle Wholesale

1.0 %


1.3 %




1.6 %


1.2 %



Finance & Insurance

5.7 %


5.6 %




5.7 %


5.9 %



Service, Body & Parts, Other

5.9 %


4.2 %




4.4 %


4.0 %




100.0 %


100.0 %




100.0 %


100.0 %















Gross Profit Mix












New Vehicle Retail

37.6 %


39.7 %




42.7 %


42.1 %



Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail

26.2 %


32.5 %




27.3 %


28.8 %



Vehicle Wholesale

0.0 %


0.1 %




(0.1 %)


0.2 %



Finance & Insurance

22.3 %


20.1 %




21.3 %


21.4 %



Service, Body & Parts, Other

13.9 %


7.6 %




8.8 %


7.5 %




100.0 %


100.0 %




100.0 %


100.0 %



Other Metrics



Adjusted


As Reported


Adjusted


As Reported



Three months ended
December 31,


Three months ended
December 31,


Year ended
December 31,


Year ended
December 31,



2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021


2022


2021

SG&A as a % of revenue


19 %


16 %


20 %


16 %


17 %


15 %


17 %


15 %


















SG&A as a % of gross profit (Ex-LIFO)


81 %


61 %


80 %


61 %


65 %


56 %


65 %


56 %


















Operating income as a % of revenue


3 %


9 %


1 %


8 %


8 %


11 %


7 %


10 %


















Operating income as a % of gross profit


12 %


35 %


4 %


30 %


30 %


40 %


26 %


38 %


















Pre-tax income as a % of revenue


1 %


8 %


-1 %


7 %


7 %


10 %


6 %


9 %


















Net income as a % of revenue


0 %


6 %


-1 %


5 %


5 %


8 %


5 %


7 %

Other Highlights








As of





December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021






Store Count





Dealership


18


15

Service Center**


0


1






Days Supply*










New vehicle inventory


250


84






Used vehicle inventory


78


58






* Days supply calculated based on current inventory levels and a 90 day historical average cost of sales level.

** Dealership added to service center in Q4 2022








Financial Covenants







Requirement


As of
December 31, 2022






Fixed charge coverage ratio


Not less than 1.25 to 1


2.17 to 1






Leverage ratio


Not more than 3.0 to 1


0.57 to 1

Same-Store Results Summary



Three months ended


%


Year ended


%



December 31


Increase


December 31


Increase



2022


2021


(Decrease)


2022



2021


(Decrease)

Revenue














New Vehicle Retail


$131,200


$174,748


(24.9 %)


$682,077



$725,114


(5.9 %)

Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail


71,209


111,974


(36.4 %)


360,173



372,566


(3.3 %)

Vehicle Wholesale


2,416


4,324


(44.1 %)


19,841



14,241


39.3 %

Finance & Insurance


13,464


18,171


(25.9 %)


67,680



72,647


(6.8 %)

Service, Body & Parts, Other


13,956


13,318


4.8 %


51,979



50,480


3.0 %

Total Revenue


232,245


322,535


(28.0 %)


1,181,750



1,235,048


(4.3 %)















Gross Profit














New Vehicle Retail


$21,548


$34,619


(37.8 %)


$125,128



$138,237


(9.5 %)

Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail


15,001


28,363


(47.1 %)


83,375



94,531


(11.8 %)

Vehicle Wholesale


21


124


(82.6 %)


(377)



650


NM

Finance & Insurance


12,963


17,492


(25.9 %)


65,296



70,174


(7.0 %)

Service, Body & Parts, Other


8,023


6,610


21.4 %


27,182



24,710


10.0 %

LIFO


(4,153)


(3,402)


22.1 %


(12,383)



(4,811)


157.4 %

Total Gross Profit


53,403


83,806


(36.3 %)


288,221



323,491


(10.9 %)















Gross Margin














New Vehicle Retail


16.4 %


19.8 %


(339) bps


18.3 %



19.1 %


(72) bps

Pre-Owned Vehicle Retail


21.1 %


25.3 %


(426)


23.1 %



25.4 %


(222)

Vehicle Wholesale


0.9 %


2.9 %


(197)


(1.9 %)



4.6 %


(646)

Finance & Insurance


96.3 %


96.3 %


1


96.5 %



96.6 %


(12)

Service, Body & Parts


57.5 %


49.6 %


786


52.3 %



48.9 %


335

Total Gross Margin


23.0 %


26.0 %


(299)


24.4 %



26.2 %


(180)

Total Gross Margin (Ex-LIFO)


24.8 %


27.0 %


(226)


25.4 %



26.6 %


(114)















Unit Sales














New Vehicle Retail


1,411


1,835


(23.1 %)


7,361



8,930


(17.6 %)

Used Vehicle Retail


947


1,368


(30.8 %)


4,847



5,283


(8.3 %)

Total Retail Units Sold


2,358


3,203


(26.4 %)


12,208



14,213


(14.1 %)















Average Selling Price














New Vehicle Retail


$92,984


$95,231


(2.4 %)


$92,661



$81,200


14.1 %

Used Vehicle Retail


$75,195


81,853


(8.1 %)


74,308



70,522


5.4 %















Average Gross Profit Per Unit (ex-LIFO)












New Vehicle Retail


$15,272


$18,866


(19.1 %)


$16,999



$15,480


9.8 %

Used Vehicle Retail


15,840


20,733


(23.6 %)


17,201



17,893


(3.9 %)

Finance and Insurance


5,497


5,461


0.7 %


5,349



4,937


8.3 %

Total Vehicle Retail


20,998


25,125


(16.4 %)


22,428



21,314


5.2 %


NM - Not meaningful

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)












As of


As of






December 31, 2022


December 31, 2021

Cash





$ 61,687


$ 98,120

Receivables, net

25,053


30,604

Inventories





378,881


242,906

Other current assets




11,228


4,005

Total current assets




476,849


375,635









Property and equipment, net



158,991


120,748

Goodwill and intangible assets, net



165,125


168,118

Other assets





29,753


33,627

Total assets





$ 830,718


$ 698,128









Floor plan notes payable, net



348,735


192,220

Other current liabilities




50,890


74,130

Total current liabilities




399,625


266,350









Financing liability, non-current portion, net


89,770


102,466

Long term debt, non-current portion, net


10,131


13,684

Other current liabilities




39,197


54,519

Total liabilities





538,723


437,019









Series A Convertible Preferred Stock



54,983


54,983









Stockholders' Equity




237,012


206,126

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 830,718


$ 698,128

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Dollar amounts in thousands)





For the year ended
December 31, 2022


For the year ended
December 31, 2021






























Cash Flows From Operating Activities






Net income


$ 66,393


$ 82,021



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash






provided by operating activities:







Stock based compensation

2,813


750




Bad debt expense

(526)


128




Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

9,480


8,386




Amortization of intangible assets

7,278


6,025




Amortization of debt discount

431


261




Non-cash lease expense

173


80




Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment

(20)


(156)




Deferred income taxes

1,872


(1,428)




PPP loan forgiveness

-


(6,626)




Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(12,453)


11,711




Inducement loss on warrant conversion

-


246



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Receivables

6,512


(8,473)




Inventories

(127,594)


(105,511)




Prepaid expenses and other

(613)


37




Income tax receivable/payable

(6,725)


595




Other assets

(1,146)


(1,130)




Accounts payable, accrued expenses







and other current liabilities

(17,835)


15,855












Total Adjustments

(138,353)


(79,250)




Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities

(71,960)


2,771














For the year ended
December 31, 2022


For the year ended
December 31, 2021






















Net cash provided by operating activities






As Reported

$ (71,960)


$ 2,771



Net borrowings on floor plan notes payable

148,180


73,097


Adjusted



$ 76,220


$ 75,868


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Dollar amounts in thousands except for share and per share data)














Three months ended December 31, 2022


As reported


(Gain)/Loss on
fair value of
warrant
liabilities


LIFO


Acquisition
expense


Severance and
transition costs


Adjusted

Cost of goods sold

$ 189,116




$ (4,153)






$ 184,963

Selling, general and administrative

47,649






(203)


(299)


47,147

Operating income

2,305




4,153


203


299


6,960

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

1,782


(1,782)








-













Income before taxes

(1,605)


(1,782)


4,153


203


299


1,268

Income tax (provision) benefit

205




(458)


(46)


(33)


(332)

Net income

$ (1,400)


$ (1,782)


$ 3,695


$ 157


$ 266


$ 936













Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.24)










$ (0.02)

Diluted share count

12.8
























Three months ended December 31, 2021


As reported


(Gain)/Loss on
fair value of
warrant
liabilities


LIFO


Acquisition
expense


Severance and
transition costs


Adjusted

Cost of goods sold

$ 239,641




$ (3,402)






$ 236,239

Selling, general and administrative

52,533






(216)


-


52,317

Operating income

26,227




3,402


216


-


29,845

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(621)


621








-













Income before taxes

22,839


621


3,402


216


-


27,078

Income tax (provision) benefit

(5,943)




(862)


(55)


-


(6,860)

Net income

$ 16,896


$ 621


$ 2,540


$ 161


$ -


$ 20,218













Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.80










$ 0.93

Diluted share count

12.9
























Year ended December 31, 2022


As reported


(Gain)/Loss on
fair value of
warrant
liabilities


LIFO


Acquisition
expense


Severance and
transition costs


Adjusted

Cost of goods sold

$ 998,270




$ (12,383)






$ 985,887

Selling, general and administrative

222,218






(286)


(900)


221,032

Operating income

89,715




12,383


286


900


103,284

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

12,453


(12,453)








-













Income before taxes

85,576


(12,453)


12,383


286


900


86,692

Income tax (provision) benefit

(19,183)




(3,143)


(73)


(228)


(22,627)

Net income

$ 66,393


$ (12,453)


$ 9,240


$ 213


$ 672


$ 64,065













Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.42










$ 3.05

Diluted share count

12.8




































Year ended December 31, 2021


As reported


(Gain)/Loss on
fair value of
warrant
liabilities


LIFO


Acquisition
expense


Severance and
transition costs


Adjusted

Cost of goods sold

$ 911,588




$ (4,811)






$ 906,777

Selling, general and administrative

184,235






(1,744)


-


182,491

Operating income

124,094




4,811


1,744


-


130,649

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(11,711)


11,711








-













Income before taxes

110,263


11,711


4,811


1,744


-


128,529

Income tax (provision) benefit

(28,242)




(498)


(180)


-


(28,920)

Net income

$ 82,021


$ 11,711


$ 4,313


$ 1,564


$ -


$ 99,609













Diluted earnings per share

$ 3.93










$ 4.82

Diluted share count

12.9























* In periods where the change in fair value of warrants is a gain, the diluted EPS calculation is not affected by this line item.



SOURCE Lazydays Holdings, Inc.

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.