Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Neuvorstellung + Schlüssel-News! Jeder Diabetiker wird es haben wollen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA3E ISIN: US36467X2062 Ticker-Symbol: GI11 
Frankfurt
23.02.23
09:06 Uhr
2,450 Euro
+0,044
+1,83 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
23.02.2023 | 13:48
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaming Innovation Group expands strategic commercial partnership with News UK

ST JULIANS, Malta., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has expanded its commercial partnership with News Corp UK & Ireland Limited to enter the Irish market with exclusive offers and casino and sports betting content. The Irish Sun's website now features a dedicated hub for all betting-related content, allowing readers to access everything in one place.

The decision to expand the commercial partnership follows the successful launch in the UK in December 2022, already delivering material revenues to GiG Media after only two months in operation.

GiG and News Corp UK & Ireland Limited are working towards entering further new markets, starting with the lucrative US market by the end of Q1 2023.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry-leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world-class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

For more information, please contact:
Jonas Warrer,
Chief Marketing Officer, GiG
jonas.warrer@gig.com
+45 30788450

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-expands-strategic-commercial-partnership-with-news-uk-301754411.html

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.