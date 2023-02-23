CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) ("CURO" or the "Company"), a tech-enabled, omni-channel consumer finance company serving a full spectrum of non-prime and prime consumers in the U.S. and Canada, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights

Gross Loans Receivables increased 34.8% year-over-year to $2.1 billion

Goodwill impairment of $107.8 million in U.S. Direct Lending and $37.4 million in Canada POS Lending

"2022 was a historical year for CURO as we completed our transformation into a full spectrum consumer lender focused on longer-term, lower credit risk products," said Doug Clark, Chief Executive Officer. "While the macroeconomic headwinds associated with rising interest rates and inflationary and recessionary pressures on the consumer have delayed our ability to recognize all of the benefits of our transformation, we strongly believe in the strength and foundation of our businesses and ability to provide long-term value and returns to our investors."

Consolidated Summary Results

We reported Net loss of $186.4 million ($4.60 loss per share) on total revenue of $217.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared with Net loss of $28.9 million ($0.72 loss per share) on total revenue of $224.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The $157.5 million increase in Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily driven by a $174.9 million increase in other expense, offset by a favorable increase in benefit from income taxes of $12.1 million. The increase in other expense was primarily the result of a $107.8 million goodwill impairment charge recorded on the U.S. Direct Lending reporting unit during the quarter, a $37.4 million goodwill impairment charge recorded on the Canada POS Lending reporting unit, a $26.4 million increase in interest expense, $13.1 million of restructuring charges related to targeted U.S. and Canadian store closures and other cost saving initiatives and a $4.9 million net change in losses recognized on our equity method investment. The goodwill impairment charge on the U.S. Direct Lending Reporting unit was driven by rising interest rates, macroeconomic conditions and performance of recent acquisitions to date. The increase in interest expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was driven by (i) increased non-recourse asset-backed lending (ABL) borrowing to support organic loan growth and acquired portfolios, (ii) Senior Notes issued to fund in part our Q4 2021 Heights Finance acquisition, and (iii) an increase in benchmark rates on variable rate debt.

Net revenue decreased $8.3 million, or 6.4%, year over year for the three months ended December 31, 2022, primarily driven by lower interest and fees revenue attributable to our strategic change in product mix and the additional provision for loan losses driven by loan growth.

Year-over-year growth in Gross loans receivable of $539.5 million, or 34.8%, was primarily driven by an increase of $374.3 million or 81.5% in Canada POS lending as Flexiti continues to increase originations, and $111.4 million or 16.8%, due to the acquisitions of Heights Finance in Q4 2021 and First Heritage in Q3 2022 and an increase of $53.8 million, or 12.6%, for Canada Direct Lending due to organic loan growth, which was partially offset by the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business in Q3 2022.

As of or Quarter-to-Date Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Delinquency and Loss Ratios 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 31-60 days delinquency ratio 2.1 % 2.5 % 2.4 % 2.1 % 2.4 % 61-90 days delinquency ratio 1.2 % 1.5 % 1.8 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 91+ days delinquency ratio 2.5 % 2.6 % 2.0 % 2.2 % 2.0 % Net charge-offs 14.8 % 13.2 % 24.0 % 23.2 % 24.4 %

Operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $126.0 million, a decrease of $13.6 million, or 9.7%, from $139.6 million in the prior year quarter primarily related to the divestiture of our Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business partially offset by the acquisitions of Heights Finance and First Heritage.

Funding and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, we had principal debt balances outstanding of $2.6 billion, which consisted of approximately 65.5% of fixed rate or hedged variable rate debt and 34.5% of variable rate debt. We had $73.9 million of cash and cash equivalents on the Consolidated Balance Sheet and available for general corporate purposes.

Unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, together with $125.6 million in unused borrowing capacity and $123.6 million of unencumbered Gross loans receivable, provides approximately $323.1 million in available capital resources.

About CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We've worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of alternative data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit, First Phase and First Heritage Credit.

Conference Call

CURO will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 23, 2023. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the CURO Investor Relations website at http://ir.curo.com/.

You may access the call at 1-833-953-2430 (1-412-317-5759 for international callers). Please ask to join the CURO Group Holdings call. A replay of the conference call will be available until March 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. An archived version of the webcast will be available on the CURO Investors website for 90 days. You may access the conference call replay at 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers). The replay access code is 3665641.

Final Results

The financial results presented and discussed herein are on a preliminary and unaudited basis; final audited data will be included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Table 1 - Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue Interest and fees revenue $ 181,605 $ 180,515 $ 278,331 $ 264,956 $ 204,581 905,407 743,735 Insurance premiums and commissions 26,831 24,746 18,653 18,260 13,389 88,490 49,411 Other revenue 8,762 8,859 7,420 6,980 6,349 32,021 24,697 Total revenue 217,198 214,120 304,404 290,196 224,319 1,025,918 817,843 Provision for losses 94,849 78,399 129,546 97,531 93,640 400,325 245,668 Net revenue 122,349 135,721 174,858 192,665 130,679 625,593 572,175 Operating Expenses Salaries and benefits 66,067 53,413 82,427 79,729 61,762 281,636 237,109 Occupancy 12,114 12,827 17,507 17,037 13,698 59,485 55,559 Advertising 3,692 5,244 12,707 10,500 13,938 32,143 38,762 Direct operations 11,832 11,729 20,293 20,274 19,504 64,128 60,056 Depreciation and amortization 8,337 9,499 8,672 9,814 7,270 36,322 26,955 Other operating expense 24,002 23,645 18,787 16,377 23,452 82,811 68,473 Total operating expenses 126,044 116,357 160,393 153,731 139,624 556,525 486,914 Other expense (income) Interest expense 54,978 50,149 42,193 38,341 28,550 185,661 97,334 Loss (income) from equity method investment 1,932 2,309 1,328 (1,584 ) (2,982 ) 3,985 (3,658 ) Gain from equity method investment - - - - - - (135,387 ) Goodwill impairment 145,241 - - - - 145,241 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 689 3,702 - - - 4,391 40,206 Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration - (11,354 ) 4,014 (265 ) 2,384 (7,605 ) 6,209 Gain on sale of business - (68,443 ) - - - (68,443 ) - Total other expense (income) 202,840 (23,637 ) 47,535 36,492 27,952 263,230 4,704 (Loss) income before income taxes (206,535 ) 43,001 (33,070 ) 2,442 (36,897 ) (194,162 ) 80,557 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (20,142 ) 17,348 (6,990 ) 1,106 (8,018 ) (8,678 ) 21,223 Net (loss) income $ (186,393 ) $ 25,653 $ (26,080 ) $ 1,336 $ (28,879 ) $ (185,484 ) $ 59,334 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (4.60 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.72 ) $ (4.59 ) $ 1.44 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (4.60 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.72 ) $ (4.59 ) $ 1.38 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 40,488 40,479 40,376 40,368 40,254 40,428 41,155 Diluted 40,488 40,835 40,376 41,308 40,254 40,428 43,143

Table 2 - Consolidated Balance Sheets As of Dec, 31 Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec, 31 (in thousands, unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,932 $ 45,683 $ 37,394 $ 60,209 $ 63,179 Restricted cash 91,745 144,020 97,465 110,118 98,896 Gross loans receivable 2,087,833 1,894,427 1,592,815 1,628,568 1,548,318 Less: Allowance for loan losses (122,028 ) (102,743 ) (90,286 ) (98,168 ) (87,560 ) Loans receivable, net 1,965,805 1,791,684 1,502,529 1,530,400 1,460,758 Income taxes receivable 21,918 13,469 46,450 28,664 31,774 Prepaid expenses and other 53,057 65,167 25,370 40,112 42,038 Property and equipment, net 31,957 37,402 38,752 54,865 54,635 Investment in Katapult 23,915 25,848 28,157 29,484 27,900 Right of use asset - operating leases 61,197 64,683 64,602 114,305 116,300 Deferred tax assets 49,893 31,986 23,993 20,066 15,639 Goodwill 276,269 424,292 352,990 430,967 429,792 Intangibles, net 123,677 120,345 113,130 113,640 109,930 Other assets 15,828 12,774 8,558 9,535 9,755 Assets held for sale (1) - - 338,779 - - Total Assets $ 2,789,193 $ 2,777,353 $ 2,678,169 $ 2,542,365 $ 2,460,596 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 73,827 $ 66,723 $ 81,423 $ 84,783 $ 121,434 Deferred revenue 32,259 25,111 23,425 24,265 21,649 Lease liability - operating leases 62,847 66,370 67,339 120,593 122,431 Contingent consideration related to acquisition 16,884 15,770 30,354 26,687 26,508 Income taxes payable - - 4 - 680 Accrued interest 38,460 18,048 34,970 16,481 34,974 Liability for losses on CSO lender-owned consumer loans - - - 7,166 6,908 Debt 2,607,314 2,449,316 2,189,431 2,090,085 1,945,793 Other long-term liabilities 11,736 11,563 12,146 13,679 13,845 Deferred tax liabilities - - 12,360 5,839 6,044 Liabilities held for sale (1) - - 111,137 - - Total Liabilities $ 2,843,327 $ 2,652,901 $ 2,562,589 $ 2,389,578 $ 2,300,266 Total Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity (54,134 ) 124,452 115,580 152,787 160,330 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity $ 2,789,193 $ 2,777,353 $ 2,678,169 $ 2,542,365 $ 2,460,596 (1) Assets held for sale and Liabilities held for sale represent the balance, as of June 30, 2022, for assets and liabilities, respectively, associated with the sale of the U.S. Legacy Direct Lending Business. The sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business closed in July 2022.

Table 3 - Consolidated Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022(2) Q1 2022 Q4 2021(1) Gross loans receivable Revolving LOC $ 1,284,515 $ 1,129,387 $ 1,128,372 $ 1,015,338 $ 914,113 Installment loans 803,318 765,040 652,468 613,230 634,205 Total gross loans receivable (3) $ 2,087,833 $ 1,894,427 $ 1,780,840 $ 1,628,568 $ 1,548,318 Lending Revenue: Revolving LOC $ 81,170 $ 77,037 $ 96,582 $ 91,023 $ 85,558 Installment loans(4) 100,435 103,478 181,749 173,933 119,023 Total lending revenue 181,605 180,515 278,331 264,956 204,581 Lending Provision: Revolving LOC $ 46,745 $ 41,787 $ 40,435 $ 37,447 $ 44,183 Installment loans(5) 46,442 33,510 86,484 57,435 47,529 Total lending provision $ 93,187 $ 75,297 $ 126,919 $ 94,882 $ 91,712 NCOs (6) Revolving LOC $ 35,387 $ 30,907 $ 33,945 $ 34,372 $ 28,324 Installment loans(7) 38,168 31,372 71,056 60,386 48,487 Total NCOs $ 73,555 $ 62,279 $ 105,001 $ 94,758 $ 76,811 NCO rate (annualized) (6) (8) Revolving LOC 11.6 % 10.8 % 12.8 % 14.4 % 14.0 % Installment loans 19.6 % 17.6 % 44.8 % 38.8 % 48.8 % Total NCO rate(9) 14.8 % 13.2 % 24.0 % 23.2 % 24.4 % ALL rate (10) Revolving LOC 6.1 % 6.0 % 6.7 % 7.0 % 7.5 % Installment loans 5.4 % 4.6 % 8.1 % 5.5 % 4.2 % Total ALL rate (11) 5.8 % 5.4 % 6.7 % 6.0 % 5.7 % 31+ days past-due rate (10) Revolving LOC 3.3 % 4.1 % 4.1 % 3.7 % 3.2 % Installment loans 9.6 % 10.2 % 9.2 % 9.0 % 8.6 % Total past-due rate(12) 5.8 % 6.6 % 6.1 % 5.8 % 5.5 % (1) On December 27, 2021, we acquired Heights Finance, which accounted for approximately $472 million of U.S. Direct Lending Installment loans as of December 31, 2021. As the period between December 27, 2021 and December 31, 2021 did not result in material loan performance, we have excluded Heights Finance from the table for the fourth quarter of 2021. (2) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale. (3) Total combined gross loans receivable including receivables from installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company were $1,832.2 million, $1,673.0 million and $1,594.6 million as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, including installment loans - guaranteed by the Company of $51.3 million, $44.4 million and $46.3 million as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon the completion of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. Total combined gross loans receivable and installment loans - guaranteed by the Company are non-GAAP measures. For a description of each non-GAAP metric, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (4) Includes lending revenue from installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company of $3.9 million, $48.3 million, $49.0 million and $47.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (5) Includes provision from installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company of $0.0, $28.3 million, $21.7 million and $26.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (6) NCOs presented above include $0.0 million, $0.5 million, $10.3 million, $5.0 million and $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision. (7) Total consolidated NCOs included NCOs for installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company of $1.6 million, $27.4 million, $21.5 million and $26.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (8) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable; then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (9) Total consolidated NCO rate included the NCO rate for installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company was 24.8%, 228.8%, 189.6% and 232.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (10) We calculate (i) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) rate and (ii) past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end. (11) Total consolidated CSO liability for losses for installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company was 15.7%, 16.1% and 14.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. Total consolidated ALL and CSO liability for losses rate was 7.0%, 6.3% and 8.4% for the three months ended, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (12) Total consolidated past-due rate included the past-due rate for installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company was 2.6%, 4.5% and 3.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business.

Table 4 - U.S. Direct Lending Segment - Operating Loss/Income (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 104,182 $ 107,430 $ 205,711 $ 198,399 $ 139,002 615,722 525,962 Provision for losses 44,117 32,073 97,563 66,825 57,925 240,578 166,033 Net revenue 60,065 75,357 108,148 131,574 81,077 375,144 359,929 Total operating expenses 80,803 76,067 115,633 110,941 93,085 383,444 338,708 Segment operating (loss) income $ (20,738 ) $ (710 ) $ (7,485 ) $ 20,633 $ (12,008 ) $ (8,300 ) $ 21,221

Table 5 - U.S. Direct Lending Segment - Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022(2) Q1 2022 Q4 2021(1) Gross loans receivable Revolving LOC $ - $ - $ 58,471 $ 49,077 $ 52,532 Installment loans 773,380 739,100 627,651 589,652 137,782 Total gross loans receivable (3) $ 773,380 $ 739,100 $ 686,122 $ 638,729 $ 190,314 Lending Revenue: Revolving LOC $ - $ 2,210 $ 28,145 $ 26,913 $ 27,911 Installment loans (4) 88,001 90,834 169,878 162,824 104,168 Total lending revenue $ 88,001 $ 93,044 $ 198,023 $ 189,737 $ 132,079 Lending Provision: Revolving LOC $ - $ - $ 11,831 $ 9,577 $ 11,592 Installment loans (5) 42,523 29,045 83,181 54,711 44,585 Total lending provision $ 42,523 $ 29,045 $ 95,012 $ 64,288 $ 56,177 NCOs (6) Revolving LOC $ - $ 1,140 $ 10,248 $ 10,055 $ 11,481 Installment loans (7) 34,664 27,311 68,152 57,739 45,729 Total NCOs $ 34,664 $ 28,451 $ 78,400 $ 67,794 $ 57,210 NCO rate (annualized) (6) (8) Revolving LOC - % 15.6 % 76.4 % 79.2 % 88.4 % Installment loans 18.4 % 16.0 % 44.8 % 63.6 % 132.8 % Total NCO rate (9) 18.4 % 15.6 % 44.0 % 58.8 % 97.6 % ALL rate (10) Revolving LOC - % - % 25.1 % 26.7 % 25.9 % Installment loans 5.2 % 4.4 % 8.1 % 5.4 % 17.7 % Total ALL rate (11) 5.2 % 4.4 % 8.9 % 6.6 % 16.0 % 31+ days past-due rate (10) Revolving LOC - % - % 17.4 % 19.1 % 19.2 % Installment loans 9.9 % 10.5 % 20.5 % 19.0 % 19.0 % Total past-due rate(12) 9.9 % 10.5 % 10.1 % 10.0 % 9.7 % (1) On December 27, 2021, we acquired Heights Finance, which accounted for approximately $472 million of U.S. Direct Lending Installment loans as of December 31, 2021. As the period between December 27, 2021 and December 31, 2021 did not result in material loan performance, we have excluded Heights Finance from the table for the fourth quarter of 2021. (2) Includes loan balances and activity classified as Held for Sale. (3)Total combined gross loans receivable including receivables from installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company were $737.4 million, $683.1 million and $236.6 million as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, including installment loans - guaranteed by the Company of $51.3 million, $44.4 million and $46.3 million as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. Total combined gross loans receivable and installment loans - guaranteed by the Company are non-GAAP measures. For a description of each non-GAAP metric, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." (4) Includes lending revenue from installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company of $3.9 million, $48.3 million, $49.0 million and $47.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (5) Includes provision from installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company of $28.3 million, $21.7 million and $26.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (6) NCOs presented above include $0.0 million, $0.5 million, $10.3 million and $5.0 million, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision. (7) Total NCOs included NCOs for installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company of $1.6 million, $27.4 million, $21.5 million and $26.07 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (8) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable, then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (9) Total NCO rate included the NCO rate for installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company was 24.8%, 228.8%, 189.6% and 232.4% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. (10) We calculate (i) Allowance for loan losses (ALL) rate and (ii) past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end. (11)Total CSO liability for losses for installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company was 0%, 15.7%, 16.1% and 14.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business. Total U.S. Direct Lending ALL and CSO liability for losses rate was 8.9%, 6.6% and 16.0% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (12) Total past-due rate included the past-due rate for installment loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs and guaranteed by the Company was 2.6%, 4.5% and 3.1% for the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. All balances in connection with the CSO programs were disposed of on July 8, 2022 upon closing of the divestiture of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business.

Table 6 - Canada Direct Lending Segment - Operating Income (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 77,743 $ 78,979 $ 75,540 $ 71,488 $ 70,529 303,750 257,039 Provision for losses 33,607 32,947 26,021 21,992 23,204 114,567 54,997 Net revenue 44,136 46,032 49,519 49,496 47,325 189,183 202,042 Total operating expenses 30,829 26,773 28,332 27,021 27,423 112,955 103,513 Segment operating income $ 13,307 $ 19,259 $ 21,187 $ 22,475 $ 19,902 $ 76,228 $ 98,529

Table 7 - Canada Direct Lending Segment - Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Gross loans receivable: Revolving LOC $ 451,077 $ 439,117 $ 442,738 $ 424,485 $ 402,405 Installment loans 29,938 25,941 24,817 23,578 24,792 Total gross loans receivable $ 481,015 $ 465,058 $ 467,555 $ 448,063 $ 427,197 Lending Revenue: Revolving LOC $ 49,915 $ 50,251 $ 47,591 $ 45,455 $ 43,943 Installment loans 12,434 12,645 11,868 11,109 11,416 Total lending revenue $ 62,349 $ 62,896 $ 59,459 $ 56,564 $ 55,359 Lending Provision: Revolving LOC $ 29,620 $ 28,408 $ 22,641 $ 19,156 $ 20,080 Installment loans 3,919 4,466 3,303 2,723 2,945 Total lending provision $ 33,539 $ 32,874 $ 25,944 $ 21,879 $ 23,025 NCOs Revolving LOC $ 26,715 $ 23,652 $ 20,160 $ 21,590 $ 15,112 Installment loans 3,504 4,061 2,904 2,647 2,758 Total NCOs $ 30,219 $ 27,713 $ 23,064 $ 24,237 $ 17,870 NCO rate (annualized) (1) Revolving LOC 24.0 % 21.6 % 18.4 % 20.8 % 15.6 % Installment loans 50.0 % 64.0 % 48.0 % 43.6 % 44.8 % Total NCO rate 25.6 % 23.6 % 20.0 % 22.0 % 17.6 % ALL rate (2) Revolving LOC 8.4 % 7.9 % 7.2 % 7.2 % 8.0 % Installment loans 10.4 % 10.3 % 9.7 % 8.8 % 8.0 % Total ALL rate 8.5 % 8.0 % 7.4 % 7.3 % 8.0 % 31+ days past-due rate (2) Revolving LOC 4.1 % 5.1 % 4.2 % 4.3 % 3.2 % Installment loans 1.9 % 1.0 % 0.8 % 1.0 % 0.9 % Total past-due rate 4.0 % 4.8 % 4.0 % 4.1 % 3.1 % (1) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable; then we annualize the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (2) We calculate ALL rate and past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end.

Table 8 - Canada POS Lending Segment - Operating Loss/Income

(in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total revenue $ 35,273 $ 27,710 $ 23,154 $ 20,309 $ 14,788 106,446 34,842 Provision for losses 17,125 13,378 5,963 8,714 12,511 45,180 24,638 Net revenue 18,148 14,332 17,191 11,595 2,277 61,266 10,204 Total operating expenses 14,412 13,519 16,427 15,768 19,116 60,126 44,693 Segment operating income (loss) $ 3,736 $ 813 $ 764 $ (4,173 ) $ (16,839 ) $ 1,140 $ (34,489 )

Table 9 - Canada POS Lending Segment - Portfolio Performance (in thousands, except percentages, unaudited) Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Revolving LOC Total gross loans receivable $ 833,438 $ 690,270 $ 627,163 $ 541,776 $ 459,176 Total lending revenue $ 31,255 $ 24,575 $ 20,846 $ 18,655 $ 13,704 Total lending provision $ 17,125 $ 13,379 $ 5,963 $ 8,714 $ 12,511 NCOs (1) $ 8,672 $ 6,114 $ 3,537 $ 2,727 $ 1,731 NCO rate (annualized) (1)(2) 4.4 % 3.6 % 2.4 % 2.0 % 2.0 % ALL rate (3) 4.9 % 4.8 % 4.5 % 5.1 % 4.8 % 31+ days past-due rate (3) 2.9 % 3.6 % 2.8 % 1.8 % 1.5 % (1) NCOs presented above include $0.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021 of NCOs related to the purchase accounting fair value discount, which are excluded from provision. (2) We calculate NCO rate as total quarterly NCOs divided by Average gross loans receivable then annualized the rate. The amount and timing of recoveries are impacted by our collection strategies, which are based on customer behavior and risk profile and include direct customer communications and the periodic sale of charged off loans. (3) We calculate ALL rate and past-due rate as the respective totals divided by gross loans receivable at each respective quarter end.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with U.S. GAAP, we provide certain "non-GAAP financial measures," including:

Adjusted Net Income ("ANI") and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, or the Adjusted Earnings Measures (net income plus or minus certain legal and other costs, income or loss from equity method investment, goodwill and intangible asset impairments, transaction-related costs, restructuring costs, loss on extinguishment of debt, adjustments related to acquisition accounting, share-based compensation, intangible asset amortization, gain on sale of business, changes in fair value of contingent consideration, certain tax adjustments and cumulative tax effect of applicable adjustments, on a total and per share basis); and

Gross Combined Loans Receivable (includes loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs which are not included in the Consolidated Financial Statements). As a result of the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business, we no longer guarantee loans originated by third-party lenders through CSO programs.

We believe that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the business that, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the business.

We believe that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in the business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, we believe that the adjustments shown above are useful to investors to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these income or expense items. In addition, we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of public companies in our industry, many of which present non-GAAP financial measures when reporting their results.

In addition to reporting loans receivable information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we provide Gross Combined Loans Receivable consisting of owned loans receivable plus loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which we guaranteed but do not include in the Consolidated Financial Statements. Management believes this analysis provides investors with important information needed to evaluate overall lending performance. As noted above, we no longer provide these guarantees to third-party lenders as a result of the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to income, segment operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities or any other liquidity measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, the financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Description and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our income or cash flows as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

they do not include cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

they do not include changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

they do not include the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt;

depreciation and amortization are non-cash expense items reported in the statements of cash flows; and

other companies in our industry may calculate these measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We calculate Adjusted Earnings per Share utilizing diluted shares outstanding at quarter-end. If we record a loss under U.S. GAAP, shares outstanding utilized to calculate Diluted Loss per Share are equivalent to basic shares outstanding. Shares outstanding utilized to calculate Adjusted Earnings per Share reflect the number of diluted shares we would have reported if reporting net income under U.S. GAAP. If we record an Adjusted Loss per Share, shares outstanding utilized to calculate Diluted Loss per Share are equivalent to basic shares outstanding.

We believe investors use the non-GAAP measures we present to analyze operating performance and to evaluate our ability to incur and service debt and the capacity for making capital expenditures.

Table 10 - Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share, non-GAAP measures Three Months Ended, Twelve Months Ended, Dec 31, Sept 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, Dec 31, (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited) 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (loss) income $ (186,393 ) $ 25,653 $ (26,080 ) $ 1,336 $ (28,879 ) ($ 185,484 ) $ 59,334 Adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) 13,084 739 1,146 1,069 1,303 16,038 12,717 Legal and other costs (2) 406 46 950 87 1,764 1,489 2,134 Loss (income) from equity method investment (3) 1,932 2,309 1,328 (1,584 ) (2,982 ) 3,985 (3,658 ) Gain from equity method investment (4) - - - - - - (135,387 ) Transaction costs (5) 1,116 10,063 (168 ) 168 8,924 11,179 15,406 Acquisition-related adjustments (6) (2,713 ) (2,883 ) 3,371 221 4,162 (2,004 ) 13,949 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (7) - (11,355 ) 4,014 (264 ) 2,384 (7,605 ) 6,209 Loss on extinguishment of debt (8) 689 3,702 - - - 4,391 42,262 Share-based compensation (9) 3,998 1,448 4,417 4,093 3,828 13,956 13,976 Intangible asset amortization (10) 3,101 3,151 3,524 2,977 1,811 12,753 6,282 Gain on sale of business (11) - (68,443 ) - - - (68,443 ) - Goodwill impairment (12) 145,241 - - - - 145,241 - Cumulative tax effect of adjustments (13) (12,745 ) 23,677 (3,788 ) (1,828 ) (4,603 ) 5,316 8,455 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (32,284 ) $ (11,893 ) $ (11,286 ) $ 6,275 $ (12,288 ) $ (49,188 ) $ 41,679 Net (loss) income $ (186,393 ) $ 25,653 $ (26,080 ) $ 1,336 $ (28,879 ) ($ 185,484 ) $ 59,334 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 40,488 40,835 40,376 41,308 40,254 40,428 43,143 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding 40,488 40,835 40,376 41,308 42,389 40,428 43,143 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (4.60 ) $ 0.63 $ (0.65 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.72 ) $ (4.59 ) $ 1.38 Per share impact of adjustments to net income (loss) 3.80 (0.92 ) 0.37 0.12 0.43 3.37 (0.41 ) Adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.80 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.28 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.29 ) ($ 1.22 ) $ 0.97

(1) Restructuring costs primarily related to U.S. and Canada store closures and other cost saving initiatives. (2) Legal and other costs primarily related to settlement costs related to certain legal matters. (3) Share of Katapult's U.S. GAAP net income or loss, recognized on a one quarter lag. (4) Gain on investment in Katapult recorded as a result of the completion of its reverse merger with FinServ. (5) Transaction costs primarily related to the sale of the Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business in July 2022, the acquisition of First Heritage in July 2022 and the acquisition of Heights Finance in December 2021. (6) During 2022, acquisition-related adjustments related to the Heights Finance and First Heritage acquisitions. During 2022 and 2021, acquisition-related adjustments related to the Flexiti acquisition. (7) Adjustments related to the fair value of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Flexiti. (8) On July 30, 2021, we entered into new 7.50% Senior Secured Notes due 2028, which were used on August 12, 2021 to extinguish the 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. During the three and nine months ended December 30, 2021, $40.2 million from the loss on the extinguishment of debt was due to the early redemption of the 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. An additional $2.1 million of interest was incurred for the year ended December 30, 2021, which represents interest on the 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 for the period between July 30, 2021 and August 12, 2021, the period during which the 8.25% Senior Secured Notes and 7.50% Senior Secured Notes were outstanding. During three months September 30, 2022, $3.1 million of the loss on extinguishment of debt was due to the early extinguishment of the U.S. SPV on July 8, 2022 upon the completion of the divestiture of our Legacy U.S.Direct Lending business to Community Choice Financial, and $0.6 million was due to the extinguishment of the Heights Finance SPV on July 15, 2022. During three months December 31, 2022, $0.7 million of the loss on extinguishment of debt was due to the Flexiti SPF loan settlement. (9) Estimated fair value of share-based awards was recognized as non-cash compensation expense on a straight-line basis over the vesting period. (10) Intangible asset amortization primarily included amortization of identifiable intangible assets established in connection with the acquisitions of Flexiti in March 2021, Heights Finance in December 2021 and First Heritage in July 2022. (11) Gain on the divestiture of its Legacy U.S. Direct Lending business to Community Choice Financial in July 2022. (12) Goodwill impairment charge of $107.8 million recorded on the U.S. Direct Lending reporting unit and $37.4 million recorded on the Canada POS Lending reporting unit during the fourth quarter of 2022. (13) Cumulative tax effect of adjustments included in Reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted net (loss) income table is calculated using the estimated incremental tax rate by country.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include projections, estimates and assumptions about various matters, such as future financial and operational performance, including our ability to provide long-term value and return to our investors, reduction in operating expenses and our belief in the usefulness of the various non-GAAP financial measures used in this release. In addition, words such as "guidance," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "step," "plan," "predict," "focused," "project," "is likely," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "will," "confident," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Our ability to achieve these forward-looking statements is based on certain assumptions, judgments and other factors, both within and outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: risks relating to the uncertainty of projected financial and operational information and forecasts, including errors in our internal forecasts; our ability to manage growth; our dependence on third-party lenders to provide the cash we need to fund our loans and our ability to affordably access third-arty financing; our level of indebtedness; the effects of competition on our business; our ability to attract and retain customers; global economic, market, financial, political or health conditions or events; actions of regulators and the negative impact of those actions on our business; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and analytics and keep up with that of our competitors; disruption of our information technology systems that adversely affect our business operations; ineffective pricing of the credit risk of our prospective or existing customers; inaccurate information supplied by customers or third parties that could lead to errors in judging customers' qualifications to receive loans; improper disclosure of customer personal data; failure of third parties who provide products, services or support to us; disruption to our relationships with banks and other third-party electronic payment solutions providers as well as other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These projections, estimates and assumptions may prove to be inaccurate in the future. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. There may be additional risks that we presently do not know or that we currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual future results. We undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statement for any reason.

