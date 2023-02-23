PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) ("Denbury" or the "Company") today provided its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results.

4Q 2022 FY 2022 (in thousands, except per-share and volume data) Total Per Diluted

Share Total Per Diluted

Share Net Income $75,115 $1.39 $480,160 $8.83 Adjusted net income(1)(2) (non-GAAP) 79,960 1.48 368,302 6.78 Adjusted EBITDAX(1) (non-GAAP) 140,042 586,429 Net cash flows from operations 124,336 520,745 Adjusted cash flows from operations(1) (non-GAAP) 137,088 568,682 Oil & gas development capital expenditures 120,971 364,198 CCUS capital expenditures - storage sites and related 32,505 64,605 Average daily sales volumes (BOE/d) 46,641 46,809 Blue Oil (% oil volumes using industrial-sourced CO 2 ) 29% 28% Industrial-sourced CO 2 injected (million metric tons) 1.15 4.35 Industrial-sourced CO 2 injected (% of total CO 2 used in EOR operations) 40% 40%

2022 FULL-YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

Generated $521 million in cash flow from operations and $136 million of free cash flow (1) (a non-GAAP measure).

(a non-GAAP measure). Repurchased $100 million of the Company's outstanding shares (1.6 million shares or 3.2% of shares outstanding) at an average price of $61.92 per share.

Exited 2022 with $29 million of debt and $711 million of financial liquidity (cash on hand and borrowing capacity under the Company's existing credit facility).

Utilized 4.4 million metric tons of industrial-sourced carbon dioxide ("CO 2 ") in enhanced oil recovery ("EOR") operations in 2022, an increase of more than 33% from 2021.

") in enhanced oil recovery ("EOR") operations in 2022, an increase of more than 33% from 2021. Commenced CO 2 injection at the Cedar Creek Anticline ("CCA") EOR project in early February 2022. The Company had 74 CO 2 injection wells online at CCA at the end of 2022 and had injected a cumulative 1.4 million metric tons of CO 2 in Phase 1 of the development.

injection at the Cedar Creek Anticline ("CCA") EOR project in early February 2022. The Company had 74 CO injection wells online at CCA at the end of 2022 and had injected a cumulative 1.4 million metric tons of CO in Phase 1 of the development. Estimated proved reserves at the end of 2022 totaled 202 million barrels of oil equivalent, a 5% increase from 2021. The PV-10 value(1)(a non-GAAP measure) of those reserves at that date was nearly $4.5 billion, representing a value uplift of 67% from the end of 2021.

2022 CCUS HIGHLIGHTS

Executed multiple agreements with customers for future transportation and/or storage of industrial-sourced CO 2 covering approximately 18 million metric tons of CO 2 per year, including CO 2 transport and storage associated with ammonia, biofuels, and hydrogen projects.

covering approximately 18 million metric tons of CO per year, including CO transport and storage associated with ammonia, biofuels, and hydrogen projects. Invested $10 million into a greenfield blue ammonia project through an investment in Clean Hydrogen Works, the developer of the proposed project near Donaldsonville, Louisiana. Initial production from this world-scale development is anticipated in 2027.

Expanded Denbury's dedicated CO 2 storage portfolio to a total of 7 contracted sequestration sites along the U.S. Gulf Coast representing approximately 2 billion metric tons of potential CO 2 storage capacity.

storage portfolio to a total of 7 contracted sequestration sites along the U.S. Gulf Coast representing approximately 2 billion metric tons of potential CO storage capacity. Submitted the Company's initial Class VI permit applications (3 wells) for dedicated CO 2 storage at the Orion site in Alabama to the Environmental Protection Agency for review and approval.

EXECUTIVE COMMENT

Chris Kendall, Denbury's President and CEO, commented, "2022 was an incredibly successful year for our Company. Starting with safety, we delivered another strong year, a testament to our highly skilled and focused employees. In addition, we executed well on each of our capital allocation priorities in 2022: to maintain our strong balance sheet; to enhance our oil and gas production base; to advance our leadership position in CCUS; and to return capital to shareholders from our free cash flow."

"Our teams did an excellent job of executing on all fronts in 2022 with strong momentum I believe will carry into 2023. We are excitedly looking forward to the first production from the CCA CO 2 flood in the second half of 2023. CCA represents the Company's largest potential EOR resource, which we expect will significantly strengthen our production and cash flow for decades into the future with 100% carbon-negative blue oil. We also will continue the aggressive pursuit of new CCUS business opportunities, supported by new transportation and storage agreements. To buttress those efforts, we will consider additional investments in new carbon related ventures while expanding our network of dedicated CO 2 storage sites. With two decades of CO 2 expertise and our extensive infrastructure, I believe Denbury is uniquely positioned to execute on our mission to deliver carbon solutions that provide resources to meet today's energy needs while working toward a sustainable future. I am tremendously proud of what we have built at Denbury and more excited about the transformational growth journey that lays ahead."

FOURTH QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Denbury's fourth quarter 2022 total revenues and other income totaled $381 million, down from third quarter 2022 levels primarily as a result of lower oil prices. The Company's fourth quarter 2022 average pre-hedge realized oil price was $82.54 per barrel ("Bbl"), down 11% from the third quarter of 2022. Denbury's average realized oil price differential was nearly identical to benchmark West Texas Intermediate prices in the fourth quarter of 2022, but less favorable than the $0.82 positive differential the Company realized in the third quarter of 2022.

The Company's sales volumes averaged 46,641 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("BOE/d") during the fourth quarter of 2022, down modestly from third quarter 2022 levels primarily due to severe winter storm impacts. Fourth quarter volumes were impacted on average approximately 1,150 BOE/d due to production downtime associated with late December 2022 winter storms and approximately 500 BOE/d related to the temporary curtailment of production in certain areas of the CCA EOR flood where CO 2 arrival has occurred in advance of the completion of CO 2 recycle facilities.

Rocky Mountain region sales volumes were up 2% from the third quarter of the year, largely driven by the Wind River Basin volumes which established a quarterly high in the fourth quarter following 2022 development activities. Sales volumes in the Gulf Coast were down 3%, primarily related to the winter storm impacts and an inventory build at Tinsley. Oil represented 97% of the Company's fourth quarter 2022 volumes, with 29% of the Company's oil produced through the injection of industrial-sourced CO 2 , resulting in carbon-negative blue oil.

CO 2 sales and transportation fee revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was higher than historical periods; however, lower than the third quarter of the year, due primarily to a short-term agreement that expired during the fourth quarter 2022.

Lease operating expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $126 million, or $29.31 per BOE. The 6% decrease on a per BOE basis from the third quarter 2022 was primarily related to lower power and fuel costs, which were benefitted by lower natural gas prices, along with lower workover expenses.

General and administrative expenses were $23 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, slightly higher than in the third quarter of the year, driven primarily by personnel costs and a performance-based adjustment to the Company's annual bonus program. Depletion, depreciation, and amortization expense was $43 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, or $10.02 per BOE.

Commodity derivatives expense totaled $38 million in the final quarter of 2022, comprised primarily of cash payments on hedges that settled in the quarter. Other expense of $5 million for the quarter included CCUS costs of approximately $3 million.

The Company's fourth quarter 2022 effective income tax rate was approximately 17%, lower than the Company's 25% statutory rate due to a $12 million valuation allowance released during the fourth quarter of 2022. Current taxes provided a benefit of $1 million in the period, primarily resulting from lower than projected income due to oil price changes versus forecast, reducing full year 2022 current taxes to 7% of total income tax expense.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Fourth quarter 2022 capital expenditures, excluding capitalized interest, totaled $153 million, with 79% related to oil & gas development and 21% related to CCUS business activities. During the fourth quarter, the Company spent $51 million on the CCA EOR project, primarily focused on the construction of four planned CO 2 recycle facilities, well conversions, and drilling the Interlake Pennel CO 2 pilot. The CCA project remains on plan to commence EOR production in the second half of 2023. Non-CCA oil & gas development capital was deployed principally for horizontal drilling activity at Webster, drilling of Mission Canyon and Charles wells in the Cedar Creek Anticline, and the Oyster Bayou A2 phase 2 development.

CCUS capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $33 million and included, among other things, lease acquisitions of two planned CO 2 sequestration sites (one in Louisiana and one in Mississippi), costs associated with the preparation for the Company's initial stratigraphic test well, and acquiring 3-D seismic data over multiple potential CO 2 sequestration sites. During the fourth quarter, the Company submitted its initial Class VI permit applications for 3 wells associated with its Orion site located in Alabama.

2022 PROVED RESERVES

The Company's total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves as of December 31, 2022, were 202 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), consisting of 197 million barrels of crude oil and 30 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Proved reserve revisions during 2022 were 28 MMBOE, primarily resulting from higher commodity prices utilized in determining economic reserves and, to a lesser degree, positive field performance revisions. As of the end of 2022, 98% of proved reserves were proved developed.

Year-end 2022 estimated proved reserves, the standardized measure of future net cash flows, and the pre-tax discounted net present value of Denbury's proved reserves, using a 10% per annum discount rate ("PV-10 Value")(1), were computed using first-day-of-the-month 12-month average prices of $93.67 per Bbl for oil (based on NYMEX prices) and $6.36 per million British thermal unit ("MMBtu") for natural gas (based on Henry Hub cash prices), adjusted for prices received at the field. Comparative prices for 2021 were $66.56 per Bbl of oil and $3.60 per MMBtu for natural gas, adjusted for prices received at the field. The tax-effected standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows (a GAAP measure) at year-end 2022 was nearly $3.5 billion. The PV-10 Value(1) of Denbury's proved reserves (a non-GAAP measure) was nearly $4.5 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.7 billion at December 31, 2021. These values are reconciled in the last two tables at the end of this release.

Denbury's estimated proved CO 2 reserves at year-end 2022 were 4.8 trillion cubic feet ("Tcf"), including 3.8 Tcf at Jackson Dome in Mississippi (on a gross basis) and 1.0 Tcf at LaBarge Field in Wyoming (overriding royalty interest).

(1) A non-GAAP measure. See accompanying schedules that reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures along with a statement indicating why the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors. (2) Calculated using weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 53.9 million and 54.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

WEBCAST INFORMATION

Denbury management will host a webcast to review and discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial and operating results, as well as its outlook for 2023, today, Thursday, February 23, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Denbury will post additional supporting materials on its website before market open today. The presentation webcast will be available, both live and for replay, on the Investors page of the Company's website at www.denbury.com.

ABOUT DENBURY

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO 2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO 2. The Company currently injects over four million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 annually, with an objective to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO 2 emissions by 2030, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO 2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

This press release, other than historical information, contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Denbury's 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K to be filed with the SEC today. These risks and uncertainties are incorporated by this reference as though fully set forth herein. These statements are based on financial and market, engineering, geological and operating assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and the Company's future performance are both subject to a wide range of risks, and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Actual results may vary materially. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its estimates as of any future date. Denbury assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA TABLES AND RECONCILIATION SCHEDULES

The following tables include selected unaudited financial and operational information for the three month and annual periods ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in order to assist investors in understanding the comparability of the Company's financial and operational results for the applicable periods. All sales volumes and dollars are expressed on a net revenue interest basis with gas volumes converted to equivalent barrels at 6:1.

DENBURY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) The following information is based on GAAP reported earnings. Additional required disclosures will be included in the Company's Form 10-K: Quarter Ended In thousands, except per-share data December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Revenues and other income Oil sales $ 341,734 $ 329,308 Natural gas sales 4,844 4,040 CO 2 sales and transportation fees 15,952 12,576 Oil marketing revenues 17,368 12,204 Other income 1,259 3,770 Total revenues and other income 381,157 361,898 Expenses Lease operating expenses 125,766 115,819 Transportation and marketing expenses 5,474 6,513 CO 2 operating and discovery expenses 1,910 2,191 Taxes other than income 30,015 25,891 Oil marketing purchases 17,335 11,971 General and administrative expenses 23,182 16,437 Interest, net of amounts capitalized of $1,060 and $1,085, respectively 933 690 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 43,003 37,118 Commodity derivatives expense 38,419 22,832 Other expenses 4,825 903 Total expenses 290,862 240,365 Income before income taxes 90,295 121,533 Income tax provision (benefit) Current income taxes (1,000 ) 504 Deferred income taxes 16,180 398 Net income $ 75,115 $ 120,631 Net income per common share Basic $ 1.47 $ 2.35 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 2.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 51,173 51,247 Diluted 53,851 55,114

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2021 In thousands, except per-share data Revenues and other income Oil sales $ 1,559,111 $ 1,148,022 Natural gas sales 19,571 11,933 CO 2 sales and transportation fees 60,570 44,175 Oil marketing revenues 65,093 38,742 Other income 10,314 15,288 Total revenues and other income 1,714,659 1,258,160 Expenses Lease operating expenses 502,409 424,550 Transportation and marketing expenses 20,112 28,817 CO 2 operating and discovery expenses 8,474 6,678 Taxes other than income 131,502 91,390 Oil marketing purchases 64,497 37,734 General and administrative expenses 82,180 79,258 Interest, net of amounts capitalized of $4,237 and $4,585, respectively 4,025 4,147 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 151,428 150,640 Commodity derivatives expense 178,744 352,984 Write-down of oil and natural gas properties - 14,377 Other expenses 16,284 10,816 Total expenses 1,159,655 1,201,391 Income before income taxes 555,004 56,769 Income tax provision Current income taxes 5,363 403 Deferred income taxes 69,481 364 Net income $ 480,160 $ 56,002 Net income per common share Basic $ 9.34 $ 1.10 Diluted $ 8.83 $ 1.04 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 51,427 50,918 Diluted 54,355 53,818

DENBURY INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Quarter Ended In thousands December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 75,115 $ 120,631 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 43,003 37,118 Deferred income taxes 16,180 398 Stock-based compensation 4,564 2,534 Commodity derivatives expense 38,419 22,832 Payment on settlements of commodity derivatives (38,956 ) (97,774 ) Debt issuance costs and discounts 531 685 Gain from asset sales and other (113 ) (3,583 ) Other, net (1,655 ) (17 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accrued production receivable 31,973 1,004 Trade and other receivables (8,307 ) 1,525 Other current and long-term assets 12,070 3,053 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (27,395 ) (18,984 ) Oil and natural gas production payable (8,943 ) 6,183 Asset retirement obligation settlements (12,106 ) (4,152 ) Other liabilities (44 ) (1,852 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 124,336 69,601 Cash flows from investing activities Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (99,260 ) (37,870 ) CCUS storage sites and related capital expenditures (32,362 ) - Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (102 ) (52 ) Pipeline capital expenditures (1,219 ) (50,100 ) Net proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties and equipment - - Equity investment (218 ) - Other (6,775 ) 3,331 Net cash used in investing activities (139,936 ) (84,691 ) Cash flows from financing activities Bank repayments (207,000 ) (236,000 ) Bank borrowings 221,000 271,000 Pipeline financing repayments - (17,332 ) Other 1,328 (696 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 15,328 16,972 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (272 ) 1,882 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,152 48,462 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 47,880 $ 50,344

In thousands Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 480,160 $ 56,002 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities Noncash reorganization items, net - - Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 151,428 150,640 Write-down of oil and natural gas properties - 14,377 Deferred income taxes 69,481 364 Stock-based compensation 16,055 25,322 Commodity derivatives expense 178,744 352,984 Payment on settlements of commodity derivatives (315,752 ) (277,240 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - - Debt issuance costs and discounts 2,996 2,740 Gain from asset sales and other (1,232 ) (10,609 ) Other, net (13,198 ) (2,465 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accrued production receivable (911 ) (51,944 ) Trade and other receivables (8,241 ) (284 ) Other current and long-term assets (9,659 ) 10,390 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 964 28,500 Oil and natural gas production payable 4,469 29,351 Asset retirement obligation settlements (34,260 ) (10,185 ) Other liabilities (299 ) (785 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 520,745 317,158 Cash flows from investing activities Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (317,094 ) (150,911 ) CCUS storage sites and related capital expenditures (59,880 ) - Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties (976 ) (10,979 ) Pipeline capital expenditures (23,478 ) (69,223 ) Net proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties and equipment 237 19,053 Equity investment (10,218 ) - Other (16,521 ) 9,128 Net cash used in investing activities (427,930 ) (202,932 ) Cash flows from financing activities Bank repayments (1,015,000 ) (933,000 ) Bank borrowings 1,009,000 898,000 Common stock repurchase program (100,028 ) - Pipeline financing repayments - (68,008 ) Other 10,749 (3,122 ) Net cash used in financing activities (95,279 ) (106,130 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,464 ) 8,096 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 50,344 42,248 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 47,880 $ 50,344

DENBURY INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS In thousands, except par value and share data December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 521 $ 3,671 Accrued production receivable 144,277 143,365 Trade and other receivables, net 27,343 19,270 Derivative assets 15,517 - Prepaids 18,572 9,099 Total current assets 206,230 175,405 Property and equipment Oil and natural gas properties (using full cost accounting) Proved properties 1,414,779 1,109,011 Unevaluated properties 240,435 112,169 CO 2 properties 190,985 183,369 Pipelines 220,125 224,394 CCUS storage sites and related assets 64,971 - Other property and equipment 107,133 93,950 Less accumulated depletion, depreciation, amortization and impairment (306,743 ) (181,393 ) Net property and equipment 1,931,685 1,541,500 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,017 19,502 Intangible assets, net 79,128 88,248 Restricted cash for future asset retirement obligations 47,359 46,673 Other assets 45,080 31,625 Total assets $ 2,327,499 $ 1,902,953 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 248,800 $ 191,598 Oil and gas production payable 80,368 75,899 Derivative liabilities 13,018 134,509 Operating lease liabilities 4,676 4,677 Total current liabilities 346,862 406,683 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt, net of current portion 29,000 35,000 Asset retirement obligations 315,942 284,238 Deferred tax liabilities, net 71,120 1,638 Operating lease liabilities 15,431 17,094 Other liabilities 16,527 22,910 Total long-term liabilities 448,020 360,880 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $.001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 49,814,874 and 50,193,656 shares issued, respectively 50 50 Paid-in capital in excess of par 1,047,063 1,129,996 Retained earnings 485,504 5,344 Total stockholders' equity 1,532,617 1,135,390 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,327,499 $ 1,902,953

DENBURY INC. OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) All sales volumes and dollars are expressed on a net revenue interest basis with gas volumes converted to equivalent barrels at 6:1. Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Average daily sales (BOE/d) Tertiary Gulf Coast region 21,713 23,933 22,356 24,306 Rocky Mountain region 10,317 8,882 9,648 8,475 Total tertiary sales 32,030 32,815 32,004 32,781 Non-tertiary Gulf Coast region 3,666 3,929 3,647 3,683 Rocky Mountain region 10,945 12,138 11,158 12,306 Total non-tertiary sales 14,611 16,067 14,805 15,989 Total Company Oil (Bbls/d) 45,001 47,298 45,302 47,281 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 9,835 9,508 9,038 8,933 BOE/d (6:1) 46,641 48,882 46,809 48,770 Unit sales price (excluding derivative settlements) Gulf Coast region Oil (per Bbl) $ 82.11 $ 75.48 $ 94.20 $ 66.48 Natural gas (per mcf) 5.53 5.01 6.44 3.97 Rocky Mountain region Oil (per Bbl) $ 83.07 $ 75.95 $ 94.41 $ 66.58 Natural gas (per mcf) 5.26 4.34 5.65 3.44 Total Company Oil (per Bbl)(1) $ 82.54 $ 75.68 $ 94.29 $ 66.52 Natural gas (per mcf) 5.35 4.62 5.93 3.66 BOE (6:1) 80.77 74.12 92.40 65.16

(1) Total Company realized oil prices including derivative settlements were $73.13 per Bbl and $53.21 per Bbl during the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $75.19 per Bbl and $50.46 per Bbl during the year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

DENBURY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of net income (GAAP measure) to adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP measure provided as a supplement to present an alternative net income measure which excludes expense and income items (and their related tax effects) not directly related to the Company's ongoing operations. Management believes that adjusted net income may be helpful to investors by eliminating the impact of noncash and/or special items not indicative of the Company's performance from period to period, and is widely used by the investment community, while also being used by management, in evaluating the comparability of the Company's ongoing operational results and trends. Adjusted net income should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income or any other measure reported in accordance with GAAP, but rather to provide additional information useful in evaluating the Company's operational trends and performance.

Quarter Ended

December 31, 2022 Quarter Ended

December 31, 2021 In thousands, except per-share data Amount Per Diluted

Share(1) Amount Per Diluted

Share(1) Net income (GAAP measure) $ 75,115 $ 1.39 $ 120,631 $ 2.19 Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) Noncash fair value gains on commodity derivatives(2) (537 ) (0.01 ) (74,942 ) (1.36 ) Litigation expense 572 0.01 - - Accelerated depreciation charge 3,391 0.06 - - Insurance reimbursements(7) - - (2,399 ) (0.04 ) Noncash fair value adjustment - contingent consideration(8) 102 0.00 270 0.00 Other(9) 2,295 0.04 (1,890 ) (0.03 ) Estimated income taxes on above adjustments to net income and other discrete tax items(10) (978 ) (0.01 ) - - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 79,960 $ 1.48 $ 41,670 $ 0.76

Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2021 In thousands, except per-share data Amount Per Diluted

Share (1) Amount Per Diluted

Share(1) Net income (GAAP measure) $ 480,160 $ 8.83 $ 56,002 $ 1.04 Adjustments to reconcile to adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives(2) (137,008 ) (2.52 ) 75,744 1.41 Delta pipeline incident costs (included in other expenses)(3) 3,867 0.07 - - Contract contingency reversal(4) (7,763 ) (0.14 ) - - Litigation expense(5) 2,016 0.04 - - Write-down of oil and natural gas properties(6) - - 14,377 0.27 Accelerated depreciation charge 3,391 0.06 - - Insurance reimbursements(7) (6,692 ) (0.12 ) (2,399 ) (0.04 ) Noncash fair value adjustment - contingent consideration(8) 334 0.01 2,346 0.04 Other(9) 2,295 0.04 (8,424 ) (0.16 ) Estimated income taxes on above adjustments to net income and other discrete tax items(10) 27,702 0.51 - - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure) $ 368,302 $ 6.78 $ 137,646 $ 2.56

(1) Includes the impact of potentially dilutive securities including nonvested restricted stock, restricted stock units, performance stock units, shares to be issued under the employee stock purchase plan and warrants. (2) The net change between periods of the fair market values of open commodity derivative positions, excluding the impact of settlements on commodity derivatives during the period. (3) Represents an accrual for a preliminarily assessed civil penalty proposed in May 2022 by the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration related to the Company's February 2020 Delta-Tinsley pipeline incident. (4) Represents the reversal of a contract contingency primarily established in fresh start accounting which is no longer considered necessary. (5) Represents litigation expense, including $1 million recorded in other expenses and $1 million recorded in lease operating expenses during the 12 months ended December 31, 2022. (6) Full cost pool ceiling test write-downs related to the Company's oil and natural gas properties. (7) Insurance reimbursements during 2022 and 2021 associated with a 2013 insurance claim related to property damage at Delhi Field and the 2020 Delta-Tinsley pipeline repair, respectively. (8) Expense related to the change in fair value of the contingent consideration payments related to our March 2021 Wind River Basin CO 2 EOR field acquisition. (9) Other adjustments during 2022 represent the write-off of costs associated with a potential CO 2 storage site. Other adjustments during the three months ended December 31, 2021 include a $3.3 million gain on land sales, slightly offset by $1.4 million asset retirement obligation impairment, with the year ended December 31, 2021 further impacted by a $7.0 million gain on land sales, slightly offset by $0.3 million write-off of trade receivables. (10) Represents the estimated income tax impacts on pre-tax adjustments to net income which rate incorporates discrete tax adjustments primarily related to the release of the valuation allowance on certain of the Company's federal and state deferred tax assets. The valuation allowance release was $12.3 million and $66.2 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

DENBURY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of net income (GAAP measure) to Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure which management uses and is calculated based upon (but not identical to) a financial covenant related to "Consolidated EBITDAX" in the Company's senior secured bank credit facility, which excludes certain items that are included in net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Items excluded include interest, income taxes, depletion, depreciation, and amortization, and items that the Company believes affect the comparability of operating results such as items whose timing and/or amount cannot be reasonably estimated or are non-recurring. Management believes Adjusted EBITDAX may be helpful to investors in order to assess the Company's operating performance as compared to that of other companies in its industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. It is also commonly used by third parties to assess leverage and the Company's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), cash flows from operations, or any other measure reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company's Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDAX, EBITDAX, or EBITDA in the same manner. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA.

In thousands Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Net income (GAAP measure) $ 75,115 $ 120,631 $ 480,160 $ 56,002 Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDAX Interest expense 933 690 4,025 4,147 Income tax expense (benefit) 15,180 902 74,844 767 Depletion, depreciation, and amortization 43,003 37,118 151,428 150,640 Noncash fair value losses (gains) on commodity derivatives (537 ) (74,942 ) (137,008 ) 75,744 Stock-based compensation 4,564 2,534 16,055 25,322 Write-down of oil and natural gas properties - - - 14,377 Severance-related expense - - - 476 Noncash, non-recurring and other 1,784 (5,467 ) (3,075 ) (11,053 ) Adjusted EBITDAX (non-GAAP measure) $ 140,042 $ 81,466 $ 586,429 $ 316,422

DENBURY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of cash flows from operations (GAAP measure) to adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP measure) and free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)

Adjusted cash flows from operations is a non-GAAP measure that represents cash flows provided by operations before changes in assets and liabilities, as summarized from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Adjusted cash flows from operations measures the cash flows earned or incurred from operating activities without regard to the collection or payment of associated receivables or payables. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure that represents adjusted cash flows from operations less reorganization items settled in cash, interest treated as debt reduction, development capital expenditures and capitalized interest, but before acquisitions. Management believes that it is important to consider these additional measures, along with cash flows from operations, as it believes the non-GAAP measures can often be a better way to discuss changes in operating trends in its business caused by changes in sales volumes, prices, operating costs and related factors, without regard to whether the earned or incurred item was collected or paid during that period. Adjusted cash flows from operations and free cash flow are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to cash flows from operations, investing, or financing activities, nor as a liquidity measure or indicator of cash flows.

In thousands Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Quarter Ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2022 Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2021 Cash flows from operations (GAAP measure) $ 124,336 $ 69,601 $ 520,745 $ 317,158 Net change in assets and liabilities relating to operations 12,752 13,223 47,937 (5,043 ) Adjusted cash flows from operations (non-GAAP measure) 137,088 82,824 568,682 312,115 Development capital expenditures (120,971 ) (78,350 ) (364,198 ) (252,171 ) CCUS storage sites and related capital expenditures (32,505 ) - (64,605 ) - Capitalized interest (1,060 ) (1,085 ) (4,237 ) (4,585 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure) $ (17,448 ) $ 3,389 $ 135,642 $ 55,359

DENBURY INC.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, In thousands 2022 2021 2022 2021 Capital expenditure summary (1) CCA EOR field expenditures (2) $ 50,432 $ 16,664 $ 124,257 $ 35,754 CCA CO 2 pipelines 792 28,142 2,520 87,688 CCA tertiary development 51,224 44,806 126,777 123,442 Non-CCA tertiary and non-tertiary fields 57,991 25,578 196,901 97,085 CO 2 sources and other CO 2 pipelines 2,850 618 8,974 1,657 Capitalized internal costs(3) 8,906 7,348 31,546 29,987 Oil & gas development capital expenditures 120,971 78,350 364,198 252,171 CCUS storage sites and related capital expenditures 32,505 - 64,605 - Oil and gas and CCUS development capital expenditures 153,476 78,350 428,803 252,171 Capitalized interest 1,060 1,085 4,237 4,585 Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties(4) 102 52 976 10,979 Investment in Clean Hydrogen Works 218 - 10,218 - Total capital expenditures $ 154,856 $ 79,487 $ 444,234 $ 267,735

(1) Capital expenditures in this summary are presented on an as-incurred basis (including accruals), and are $20.1 million higher and $27.3 million higher and than the capital expenditures in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Includes pre-production CO 2 costs associated with the CCA EOR development project totaling $5.2 million and $23.1 million during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. (3) Includes capitalized internal acquisition, exploration and development costs and pre-production tertiary startup costs. (4) Primarily consists of working interest positions in the Wind River Basin enhanced oil recovery fields acquired on March 3, 2021.

DENBURY INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE (UNAUDITED)

Reconciliation of the standardized measure of discounted estimated future net cash flows after income taxes (GAAP measure) to PV-10 Value (non-GAAP measure)

PV-10 Value is a non-GAAP measure and is different from the Standardized Measure in that PV-10 Value is a pre-tax number and the Standardized Measure is an after-tax number. Denbury's 2022 and 2021 year-end estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves and proved CO 2 reserves quantities were prepared by the independent reservoir engineering firm of DeGolyer and MacNaughton. The information used to calculate PV-10 Value is derived directly from data determined in accordance with FASC Topic 932. Management believes PV-10 Value is a useful supplemental disclosure to the Standardized Measure because the Standardized Measure can be impacted by a company's unique tax situation, and it is not practical to calculate the Standardized Measure on a property-by-property basis. Because of this, PV-10 Value is a widely used measure within the industry and is commonly used by securities analysts, banks and credit rating agencies to evaluate the estimated future net cash flows from proved reserves on a comparative basis across companies or specific properties. PV-10 Value is commonly used by management and others in the industry to evaluate properties that are bought and sold, to assess the potential return on investment in the Company's oil and natural gas properties, and to perform impairment testing of oil and natural gas properties. PV-10 Value is not a measure of financial or operating performance under GAAP, nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Standardized Measure. PV-10 Value and the Standardized Measure do not purport to represent the fair value of the Company's oil and natural gas reserves.

In thousands December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Standardized Measure (GAAP measure) $ 3,490,923 $ 2,187,051 Discounted estimated future income tax 966,133 486,771 PV-10 Value (non-GAAP measure) $ 4,457,056 $ 2,673,822

ESTIMATED QUANTITIES OF PROVED RESERVES ROLLFORWARD

Oil (MBbl) Gas (MMcf) Total (MBOE) Balance at December 31, 2021 188,938 16,506 191,689 Revisions of previous estimates(1) 24,863 16,378 27,593 Production (16,535 ) (3,299 ) (17,085 ) Balance at December 31, 2022 197,266 29,585 202,197 Proved Developed Reserves - end of year 193,343 29,585 198,274 Proved Undeveloped Reserves - end of year 3,923 - 3,923

(1) Reflects changes in commodity prices resulting in upward revisions of 23.1 MMBOE.

