Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2023

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/02/2023) of GBP55.59m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 22/02/2023) of GBP37.85m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 22/02/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 181.10p 20,900,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 177.45p Ordinary share price 185.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 2.15% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 122.34p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (3.96)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2022 to 22/02/2023

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81

February 23, 2023