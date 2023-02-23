Amdocs Management Limited: Communications Service Providers Are Ready to Seize the Growing Enterprise and Industrial Connectivity Opportunity Enabled by Mobile Private Networks, Amdocs Research Finds

According to research from Coleman Parkes, 40% of communications service providers (CSPs) are focusing on large and enterprise level companies for their mobile private network solutions; half cite developing private network use cases as a top three short-term priority

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2023 / Communications service providers are ready to jump into new revenue streams enabled by enterprise and industrial connectivity, according to research published today by Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies.

As the needs and connectivity challenges of communications and media service providers related to coverage, capacity, reliability, and control evolve, they're demanding new communication capabilities that go beyond those enabled by traditional public networks. Mobile private networks (MPN) allow service providers to monetize their network investments by creating additional revenue streams from existing enterprise customers. Still, deploying a private network is an intricate process that demands a broad range of skill sets, network components and technologies.

According to research by Coleman Parkes*, commissioned by Amdocs, 90% of CSPs have already executed or have plans for MPN offerings, stating that developing use cases is a top three short-term priority. Further, almost 60% of CSPs say their private network partners need to have a deep understanding of their business requirements. Complexity and variety of options also increase the need for software automation for scalability to ensure future growth (46%).

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: "Mobile private networks will form a key component of a secured enterprise network in an increasingly hyper-connected world. From autonomous factories, to connected campuses, to automated workplaces and beyond, mobile private networks enable enterprises to address quality, latency and security demands."

Amdocs' Mobile Private Network solution is built to tackle the challenges of MPN implementation by providing end-to-end accountability across all building blocks of the private network. This includes the RAN, core, security and applications, combined with services for deployment and operations. From the start, Amdocs applies its skills and expertise to discover the enterprise's business objective, designing the best solution while maximizing ROI by choosing the optimal solution.

Through its deep expertise and collaboration with various partners, Amdocs is developing enterprise connectivity solutions blueprints on MPNs through its Americas 5G Experience Lab, laying out new opportunities.

Among use cases, Amdocs has demonstrated how doctors can virtually scrub in from any location to teach and collaborate with other medical professionals; introduced real-time computer vision to determine access eligibility and personalized concierge experiences; brought real-life guidance and support to field engineers via AR; automated the quality control of manufactured products, and more.

Amdocs will demonstrate network solutions, including MPN solutions, at Mobile World Congress Barcelona, February 27-March 2, 2023.

*Research was conducted by Coleman Parkes in January 2023, surveying 250 decision makers in global CSPs and mobile network operators across the US, Europe, Asia and Latin America

Amdocs at MWC

The Amdocs booth is situated in Hall 3, stand 3G10 , where we will be showcasing a wide range of innovative, immersive demos and experiences related to 5G, augmented reality, virtual reality, the cloud and more

, where we will be showcasing a wide range of innovative, immersive demos and experiences related to 5G, augmented reality, virtual reality, the cloud and more Amdocs will also showcase industry vertical use cases from the 5G Experience Lab, including a live manufacturing demo with Intel

Niall Norton, Amdocs General Manager & Amdocs Networks Division President, will be taking part in the MWC conference session That's My Slice! on Monday, February 27

on Monday, February 27 Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, will join T-Mobile's Meg Knauth for a session on Enabling The Next Phase Of The Un-Carrier: The T-Mobile & Amdocs Story in the Broadcast Studio on Wednesday, March 1

There will be an Amdocs Digital Brands Suite as a Service demo at the AWS Village

Amdocs is the podcast sponsor of MWC, hosting The Great Indoors MWC23 Barcelona Special Edition and recording live from the event

Find out more and book a meeting with us

Supporting Resources

Learn more about Amdocs' Private Network Solution

Download the Coleman Parkes research

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023.

Media Contacts:

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: michael.zema@amdocs.com

Dana Trismen

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/740422/Communications-Service-Providers-Are-Ready-to-Seize-the-Growing-Enterprise-and-Industrial-Connectivity-Opportunity-Enabled-by-Mobile-Private-Networks-Amdocs-Research-Finds