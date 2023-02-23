Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Silver Valley Metals Corp. (TSXV: SILV) (OTCQB: SVMFF) ("Silver Valley" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") it will extend the expiry date on 2,750,000 $0.30 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"), issued pursuant to a Private Placement Financing on March 1 2021, originally expiring March 1, 2023, by 2 years to March 1, 2025. All other terms of the warrants remain unchanged.

About Silver Valley Metals:

Silver Valley Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company comprised of a group of experienced exploration, mining, and financing specialists focused on the pursuit of mineral discovery and development. We are focused on the advancement of strategic and precious mineral properties including Lithium-Potash in Mexico and Silver-Zinc-Lead in northern Idaho, USA.

