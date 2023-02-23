Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2023) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandifi" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement with FanSaves. Both Companies will commence cross-promoting each other's fan platforms to their respective business partners and networks.

FanSaves is a digital couponing platform that connects fans with deals from affiliated brands and sponsors of their favorite sports teams and organizations thus helping users engage with businesses and brands while saving money. FanSaves is currently partnered with nearly 70 teams and organizations across North America with over 1,000 brands and businesses offering deals on the platform. The fast-growing SaaS company is helping teams in 20 different sports leagues to connect their fans with sponsors while increasing engagement and activation. These leagues include the: NHL, AHL, USHL, ECHL, Major League Rugby, National Lacrosse League, Minor League Baseball, USL amongst many others.

"The central tenet of the Fandifi platform is to reward fans for engaging with their favourite content creators; namely sports and esports leagues and influencer communities. By collaborating with the FanSaves team we will be able to amplify team efforts to engage with fans by providing opportunities for their sponsors to seamlessly embed into the fan experience," states David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President

"Fandifi's motto of 'Play, Predict, Get Rewarded' fits nicely with FanSaves' mission of connecting fans with team sponsors. We're looking forward to growing our partnership with Fandifi because we believe that gamifying the viewing experience can innovatively increase the visibility of sponsors through in-game activations," added Shannon Ferguson, Co-Founder and CEO of FanSaves.

"Working with the FanSaves team gives us a foray to 'Fandifi' major North American professional sports leagues including: hockey, baseball, basketball, football, and soccer. Not only will we be streamlining our onboarding and business development processes, Fandifi will be collecting use case data for the major international sports league partners which we're having discussions with," added Mr. Vinokurov. "Fandifi will be finetuning its Unified Information Access platform ("UIA") to collect, collate and present relevant quantitative data for sports predictions. Due to a lack of defined data feeds for a broad swath of these leagues, Fandifi is in a truly unique position to highlight our intelligent data capabilities. This is a truly very exciting opportunity for us as we wrap up or post beta development and go to market."

According to Precedence Research, the global gamification market is expected to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.99% through 2030. The global gamification market size was estimated at USD 10.5 billion in in 2021 and it is expected to reach around USD 96.8 billion by 2030.1 The global sports sponsorship market is measured at USD 64.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 112.2 billion in 2030.2 Fandifi is uniquely positioned at the intersections of these two industries to help deliver a gamified viewing experience for sports teams while simultaneously enabling brand activations and impressions during gameplay and breaks from live gameplay.

Corporate Webinar

Fandifi is pleased to announce that the Company's President & CEO, David Vinokurov, will be presenting Fandifi's story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing the most recent Investor Presentation. All investors and other interested parties are invited to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time: 11am ET

Register: Webinar Registration

HAVE QUESTIONS? Management will be available to answer your questions following the presentation on the webinar platform. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form or by email at: fandifi@rbmilestone.com.

About FanSaves

FanSaves is an award-winning SaaS platform headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. The couponing platform allows sponsors to better activate and engage fans while giving teams a cohesive, digital platform to promote their sponsor promotions and activations all in one place. The growing company was founded in 2017 and has a mission to eliminate paper coupons in professional sports and beyond.

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. Whether Esports, Sports or any type of broadcast or streamed content, Fandifi is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favourite content.

