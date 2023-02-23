DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), the provider of the leading small business software platform, Thryv®, announced that it grew its SaaS revenue 25% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022.
"We delivered strong fourth quarter results, closing out a record year at Thryv," said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. "We exceeded all of our guidance metrics - reporting strong SaaS revenue growth, improving SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and increasing marketing services revenue. Our key SaaS metrics, subscribers and ARPU, grew double digits year-over-year as a result of our focus on innovation and execution. Our software platform is driving time to first value for clients. We hear from clients they want to reduce friction by consolidating their multiple point solutions and logins. With our all-in-one cloud based platform, SMBs have one login and one dashboard to gain greater business efficiency."
"As we begin 2023, we are focused on our strategic initiatives - increasing engagement and usage - because these lead to increased renewal and spend," Walsh continued. "In support of our goal of driving engagement, we recently announced the move to a multiple-center platform. By offering multiple centers, we can solve additional problems small to medium businesses (SMBs) face."
Marketing Center, Thryv's newest center, delivers the tools an SMB needs to market and grow their business. The solution offers improved online presence, a suite of marketing tools, search, social, display and connected TV advertising. In the future, additional centers will be launching enabling SMBs to address additional problems.
"I am confident that in 2023, we will sustain durable SaaS revenue growth and will continue to generate strong EBITDA margins from a consolidated standpoint," said Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. "Given the strength of our product offering, size of our customer base and revenue diversification, market demand has remained strong."
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:
Revenue
- Total SaaS1 revenue was $59.3 million, a 24.9% increase year-over-year
- Total Marketing Services2 revenue was $220.1 million, an 11.7% increase year-over-year
- Consolidated total revenue was $279.4 million, an increase of 14.3% year-over-year
- Consolidated net loss was $50.4 million, or $(1.47) per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $102.0 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, related to goodwill impairment; compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $68.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.4%
- Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.2 million
- Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $70.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.0%
- Consolidated Gross Profit was $178.9 million, an increase of 18.2% year-over-year
- Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit was $188.6 million
- SaaS Gross Profit was $35.7 million, representing a Gross Profit Margin of 60.2%
- SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $37.3 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 62.8%
Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights
- Total SaaS revenue was $216.3 million, a 26.5% increase year-over-year
- Total Marketing Services revenue was $986.0 million, an 4.6% increase year-over-year
- Consolidated total revenue was $1,202.4 million, an increase of 8.0% year-over-year
- Consolidated net income was $54.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $102.0 million related to goodwill impairment; compared to net income of $101.6 million, or $2.78 per diluted share, for the same period last year
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $333.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.7%
- Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss was $13.4 million
- Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $346.7 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.2%
- Consolidated Gross Profit was $780.4 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year
- Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit was $819.2 million
- SaaS Gross Profit was $132.3 million, representing a Gross Profit Margin of 61.2%
- SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $137.6 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 63.6%
SaaS Metrics
- SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit ("ARPU")3 increased to $387 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $351 in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Total SaaS clients increased 13% year-over-year to 52 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022
- Seasoned Net Dollar Retention4 was 91% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022
- SaaS monthly active users5 increased 37% year-over-year to 41 thousand active users for the fourth quarter of 2022
- ThryvPay total payment volume increased 114% year-over-year
Outlook
Based on information available as of February 23, 2023, Thryv is issuing guidance6 for the full year 2023 as indicated below:
1st Quarter
Full Year
(in millions)
2023
2023
SaaS Revenue
$59.5 - $60.0
$257 to $259
SaaS Adjusted EBITDA
($2.0 - $3.0)
Turns Profitable
1st Quarter
2nd Quarter
3rd Quarter
4th Quarter
Full Year
(in millions)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2023
Marketing Services Revenue
$176 - $180
$182 - $186
$112 - $115
$165 - $168
$635 - $649
Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA
$185 - $187
____________________________
1 Total SaaS revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $57.9 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
2 Total Marketing Services revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $187.8 million and $32.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.
3 Defined as total client billings by month divided by the number of clients that have revenue-generating solutions during the month.
4 Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months.
5 Defined as a client with one or more users who log into our SaaS solutions at least once during the calendar month.
6 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.
Earnings Conference Call Information
Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2022 results.
For analysts to register for this conference call, please use this link. To listen to the webcast, please use this link or visit Thryv's Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at a minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.thryv.com.
If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter "87769."
Final Results
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
$
279,368
$
244,439
$
1,202,388
$
1,113,382
Cost of services
100,463
93,109
422,006
408,043
Gross profit
178,905
151,330
780,382
705,339
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
86,773
99,536
362,432
357,813
General and administrative
56,892
46,540
216,406
153,902
Impairment charges
102,000
-
102,222
3,611
Total operating expenses
245,665
146,076
681,060
515,326
Operating (loss) income
(66,760
)
5,254
99,322
190,013
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(16,318
)
(10,708
)
(56,902
)
(48,867
)
Interest expense, related party
-
(4,278
)
(3,505
)
(17,507
)
Other components of net periodic pension benefit
39,317
13,831
44,612
14,829
Other income (expense)
(119
)
3
15,448
(4,154
)
(Loss) income before income tax (expense) benefit
(43,880
)
4,102
98,975
134,314
Income tax (expense) benefit
(6,565
)
986
(44,627
)
(32,737
)
Net (loss) income
$
(50,445
)
$
5,088
$
54,348
$
101,577
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
4,397
498
(8,214
)
(8,047
)
Comprehensive (loss) income
$
(46,048
)
$
5,586
$
46,134
$
93,530
Net (loss) income per common share:
Basic
$
(1.47
)
$
0.15
$
1.58
$
3.02
Diluted
$
(1.47
)
$
0.13
$
1.49
$
2.78
Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share:
Basic
34,270,520
34,006,358
34,336,493
33,607,446
Diluted
34,270,520
37,983,847
36,506,095
36,495,746
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share data)
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
16,031
$
11,262
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,766 in 2022 and $17,387 in 2021
284,698
279,053
Contract assets, net of allowance of $33 in 2022 and $88 in 2021
2,583
5,259
Taxes receivable
11,553
14,711
Prepaid expenses
25,092
22,418
Indemnification asset
26,495
24,346
Other current assets
11,864
13,596
Total current assets
378,316
370,645
Fixed assets and capitalized software, net
42,334
50,938
Goodwill
566,004
671,886
Intangible assets, net
34,715
82,577
Deferred tax assets
113,859
90,565
Other assets
42,649
33,891
Total assets
$
1,177,877
$
1,300,502
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
18,972
$
8,610
Accrued liabilities
126,810
131,813
Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits
31,919
29,771
Contract liabilities
41,854
51,726
Current portion of long-term debt
70,000
70,000
Other current liabilities
10,937
15,214
Total current liabilities
300,492
307,134
Term Loan, net
345,256
309,672
Term Loan, related party
-
142,875
ABL Facility
54,554
39,929
Pension obligations, net
72,590
140,167
Deferred tax liabilities
513
10,798
Other liabilities
22,205
35,212
Total long-term liabilities
495,118
678,653
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity
Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 61,279,379 shares issued and 34,593,837 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022; and 60,830,853 shares issued and 34,145,311 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021
613
608
Additional paid-in capital
1,105,701
1,084,288
Treasury stock - 26,685,542 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(468,879
)
(468,879
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(16,261
)
(8,047
)
Accumulated deficit
(238,907
)
(293,255
)
Total stockholders' equity
382,267
314,715
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
1,177,877
$
1,300,502
Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
54,348
$
101,577
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
88,392
105,473
Amortization of debt issuance costs
5,749
4,919
Deferred income taxes
(15,119
)
(20,438
)
Provision for credit losses and service credits
25,971
19,394
Stock-based compensation expense
14,628
8,094
Other components of net periodic pension (benefit)
(44,612
)
(14,829
)
Impairment charges
102,222
3,611
(Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange rates
(1,591
)
745
Bargain purchase gain
(10,883
)
-
Other
(2,866
)
(2,569
)
Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(5,242
)
74,368
Contract assets
2,764
5,628
Prepaid expenses and other assets
2,518
6,084
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(41,105
)
(125,883
)
Other liabilities
(26,601
)
4,397
Net cash provided by operating activities
148,573
170,571
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software
(29,233
)
(26,849
)
Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets
-
6,836
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired
(22,793
)
(175,370
)
Other
-
(1,192
)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(52,026
)
(196,575
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from Term Loan
-
418,070
Proceeds from Term Loan, related party
-
260,930
Payments of Term Loan
(104,165
)
(110,215
)
Payments of Term Loan, related party
(8,347
)
(47,785
)
Payments of Senior Term Loan
-
(335,821
)
Payments of Senior Term Loan, related party
-
(113,789
)
Proceeds from ABL Facility
976,296
1,046,249
Payments of ABL Facility
(961,670
)
(1,085,558
)
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and stock warrants
6,789
20,967
Other
-
(13,960
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(91,097
)
39,088
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(827
)
(1,933
)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
4,623
11,151
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
13,557
2,406
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
18,180
$
13,557
Supplemental Information
Cash paid for interest
$
57,084
$
66,737
Cash paid for income taxes, net
$
58,259
$
63,893
The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Change
(in thousands of $)
2022
2021
Amount
%
Revenue
Thryv U.S. (1)
Marketing Services
$
187,755
$
153,555
$
34,200
22.3
%
SaaS
57,938
47,061
10,877
23.1
%
Thryv International (2)
Marketing Services
32,295
43,409
(11,114
)
(25.6
)%
SaaS
1,380
414
966
NM
Consolidated Revenue
$
279,368
$
244,439
$
34,929
14.3
%
Segment Gross Profit
Thryv U.S. (1)
Marketing Services
$
124,413
$
97,622
$
26,791
27.4
%
SaaS
34,944
28,710
6,234
21.7
%
Thryv International (2)
Marketing Services
18,802
25,006
(6,204
)
(24.8
)%
SaaS
746
(8
)
754
NM
Consolidated Segment Gross Profit
$
178,905
$
151,330
$
27,575
18.2
%
Segment EBITDA
Thryv U.S. (1)
Marketing Services
$
59,758
$
40,684
$
19,074
46.9
%
SaaS
83
(6,693
)
6,776
101.2
%
Thryv International (2)
Marketing Services
10,657
16,968
(6,311
)
(37.2
)%
SaaS
(2,305
)
(4,481
)
2,176
(48.6
)%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
68,193
$
46,478
$
21,715
46.7
%
(1)
Thryv U.S. includes Vivial results of operations subsequent to the January 21, 2022 acquisition date.
(2)
Thryv International includes Thryv Australia results of operations subsequent to the March 1, 2021 acquisition date.
Years Ended December 31,
Change
(in thousands of $)
2022
2021
Amount
%
Revenue
Thryv U.S. (1)
Marketing Services
$
820,032
$
797,493
$
22,539
2.8
%
SaaS
211,801
170,498
41,303
24.2
%
Thryv International (2)
Marketing Services
166,010
144,837
21,173
14.6
%
SaaS
4,545
554
3,991
NM
Consolidated Revenue
$
1,202,388
$
1,113,382
$
89,006
8.0
%
Segment Gross Profit
Thryv U.S. (1)
Marketing Services
$
539,543
$
539,866
$
(323
)
(0.1
)%
SaaS
130,272
104,944
25,328
24.1
%
Thryv International (2)
Marketing Services
108,496
60,761
47,735
78.6
%
SaaS
2,071
(232
)
2,303
NM
Consolidated Segment Gross Profit
$
780,382
$
705,339
$
75,043
10.6
%
Segment EBITDA
Thryv U.S. (1)
Marketing Services
$
271,629
$
318,230
$
(46,601
)
(14.6
)%
SaaS
(3,686
)
(14,004
)
10,318
73.7
%
Thryv International (2)
Marketing Services
75,106
53,150
21,956
41.3
%
SaaS
(9,707
)
(6,853
)
(2,854
)
41.6
%
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
$
333,342
$
350,523
$
(17,181
)
(4.9
)%
(1)
Thryv U.S. includes Vivial results subsequent to the January 21, 2022 acquisition date.
(2)
Thryv International includes Thryv Australia results subsequent to the March 1, 2021 acquisition date.
Non-GAAP Measures
Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.
The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA
Net (loss) income
$
(50,445
)
$
5,088
$
54,348
$
101,577
Impairment charges
102,000
-
102,222
3,611
Depreciation and amortization expense
22,438
24,798
88,392
105,473
Interest expense
16,318
14,986
60,407
66,374
Income tax expense (benefit)
6,565
(986
)
44,627
32,737
Restructuring and integration expenses (1)
3,365
3,109
17,804
18,145
Stock-based compensation expense (2)
4,488
1,862
14,628
8,094
Transaction costs (3)
1,322
5,086
6,119
25,059
Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) (4)
(39,317
)
(13,831
)
(44,612
)
(14,829
)
Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (5)
(676
)
1,247
(2,148
)
(1
)
Other (6)
2,135
5,119
(8,445
)
4,283
Adjusted EBITDA
$
68,193
$
46,478
$
333,342
$
350,523
|(1)
For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, loss on disposal of fixed assets and capitalized software, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation.
|(2)
We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company's stock-based compensation awards.
|(3)
Expenses related to the Thryv Australia and Vivial acquisitions and other transaction costs.
|(4)
Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) relates to the mark-to-market pension remeasurement.
|(5)
In connection with the YP Acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date.
|(6)
During the year ended December 31, 2022, Other primarily represents the bargain purchase gain as a result of the Vivial Acquisition, partially offset by foreign exchange-related expense. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Other primarily includes expenses related to potential non-income based tax liabilities and foreign exchange-related expense.
The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
Thryv U.S.
Thryv International
(in thousands)
Marketing
SaaS
Marketing
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
124,413
$
34,944
$
18,802
$
746
$
178,905
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
4,419
1,379
3,614
168
9,580
Stock-based compensation expense
81
26
-
-
107
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
128,913
$
36,349
$
22,416
$
914
$
188,592
Gross Margin
66.3
%
60.3
%
58.2
%
54.1
%
64.0
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
68.7
%
62.7
%
69.4
%
66.2
%
67.5
%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
Thryv U.S.
Thryv International
(in thousands)
Marketing
SaaS
Marketing
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
97,622
$
28,710
$
25,006
$
(8
)
$
151,330
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
3,493
1,102
5,594
53
10,242
Stock-based compensation expense
44
16
-
-
60
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
101,159
$
29,828
$
30,600
$
45
$
161,632
Gross Margin
63.6
%
61.0
%
57.6
%
(1.9
)%
61.9
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
65.9
%
63.4
%
70.5
%
10.9
%
66.1
%
Year Ended December 31, 2022
Thryv U.S.
Thryv International
(in thousands)
Marketing
SaaS
Marketing
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
539,543
$
130,272
$
108,496
$
2,071
$
780,382
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
17,800
4,657
15,385
505
38,347
Stock-based compensation expense
332
89
-
-
421
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
557,675
$
135,018
$
123,881
$
2,576
$
819,150
Gross Margin
65.8
%
61.5
%
65.4
%
45.6
%
64.9
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
68.0
%
63.7
%
74.6
%
56.7
%
68.1
%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
Thryv U.S.
Thryv International
(in thousands)
Marketing
SaaS
Marketing
SaaS
Total
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit
Gross profit
$
539,866
$
104,944
$
60,761
$
(232
)
$
705,339
Plus:
Depreciation and amortization expense
16,978
3,700
32,463
92
53,233
Stock-based compensation expense
309
71
-
-
380
Adjusted Gross Profit
$
557,153
$
108,715
$
93,224
$
(140
)
$
758,952
Gross Margin
67.7
%
61.6
%
42.0
%
(41.9
)%
63.4
%
Adjusted Gross Margin
69.9
%
63.8
%
64.4
%
(25.3
)%
68.2
%
Supplemental Financial Information
The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses in the U.S., International and in Total and (ii) SaaS businesses in the U.S., International and in Total. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
U.S.
International
Total
U.S.
International
Total
Revenue
$
187,755
$
32,295
$
220,050
$
57,938
$
1,380
$
59,318
Adjusted EBITDA
59,758
10,657
70,415
83
(2,305
)
(2,222
)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
31.8
%
33.0
%
32.0
%
0.1
%
(167.0
)%
(3.7
)%
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
U.S.
International
Total
U.S.
International
Total
Revenue
$
153,555
$
43,409
$
196,964
$
47,061
$
414
$
47,475
Adjusted EBITDA
40,684
16,968
57,652
(6,693
)
(4,481
)
(11,174
)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
26.5
%
39.1
%
29.3
%
(14.2
)%
NM
(23.5
)%
Year Ended December 31, 2022
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
U.S.
International
Total
U.S.
International
Total
Revenue
$
820,032
$
166,010
$
986,042
$
211,801
$
4,545
$
216,346
Adjusted EBITDA
271,629
75,106
346,735
(3,686
)
(9,707
)
(13,393
)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
33.1
%
45.2
%
35.2
%
(1.7
)%
(213.6
)%
(6.2
)%
Year Ended December 31, 2021
(in thousands)
Marketing Services
SaaS
U.S.
International
Total
U.S.
International
Total
Revenue
$
797,493
$
144,837
$
942,330
$
170,498
$
554
$
171,052
Adjusted EBITDA
318,230
53,150
371,380
(14,004
)
(6,853
)
(20,857
)
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
39.9
%
36.7
%
39.4
%
(8.2
)%
NM
(12.2
)%
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that include the words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "preliminary", "intend", "plan", "target", "project", "outlook", "future", "forward", "guidance" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company's future operating and financial performance; the Company's ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company's operations, the Company's ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on From 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.
If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
About Thryv Holdings, Inc.
Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for approximately 390,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Paige Blankenship
Thryv, Inc.
214-392-9609
paige.blankenship@thryv.com
Investor Contact:
Cameron Lessard
Thryv, Inc.
214.773.7022
cameron.lessard@thryv.com