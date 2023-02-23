DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) ("Thryv" or the "Company"), the provider of the leading small business software platform, Thryv®, announced that it grew its SaaS revenue 25% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We delivered strong fourth quarter results, closing out a record year at Thryv," said Joe Walsh, Thryv Chairman and CEO. "We exceeded all of our guidance metrics - reporting strong SaaS revenue growth, improving SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and increasing marketing services revenue. Our key SaaS metrics, subscribers and ARPU, grew double digits year-over-year as a result of our focus on innovation and execution. Our software platform is driving time to first value for clients. We hear from clients they want to reduce friction by consolidating their multiple point solutions and logins. With our all-in-one cloud based platform, SMBs have one login and one dashboard to gain greater business efficiency."

"As we begin 2023, we are focused on our strategic initiatives - increasing engagement and usage - because these lead to increased renewal and spend," Walsh continued. "In support of our goal of driving engagement, we recently announced the move to a multiple-center platform. By offering multiple centers, we can solve additional problems small to medium businesses (SMBs) face."

Marketing Center, Thryv's newest center, delivers the tools an SMB needs to market and grow their business. The solution offers improved online presence, a suite of marketing tools, search, social, display and connected TV advertising. In the future, additional centers will be launching enabling SMBs to address additional problems.

"I am confident that in 2023, we will sustain durable SaaS revenue growth and will continue to generate strong EBITDA margins from a consolidated standpoint," said Paul Rouse, Chief Financial Officer. "Given the strength of our product offering, size of our customer base and revenue diversification, market demand has remained strong."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Revenue

Total SaaS 1 revenue was $59.3 million, a 24.9% increase year-over-year

Total Marketing Services 2 revenue was $220.1 million, an 11.7% increase year-over-year

Consolidated total revenue was $279.4 million, an increase of 14.3% year-over-year

Consolidated net loss was $50.4 million, or $(1.47) per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $102.0 million, or $2.98 per diluted share, related to goodwill impairment; compared to net income of $5.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $68.2 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.4%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.2 million

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $70.4 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.0%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $178.9 million, an increase of 18.2% year-over-year

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit was $188.6 million

SaaS Gross Profit was $35.7 million, representing a Gross Profit Margin of 60.2%

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $37.3 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 62.8%

Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Total SaaS revenue was $216.3 million, a 26.5% increase year-over-year

Total Marketing Services revenue was $986.0 million, an 4.6% increase year-over-year

Consolidated total revenue was $1,202.4 million, an increase of 8.0% year-over-year

Consolidated net income was $54.3 million, or $1.49 per diluted share, which includes a non-cash charge of $102.0 million related to goodwill impairment; compared to net income of $101.6 million, or $2.78 per diluted share, for the same period last year

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $333.3 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 27.7%

Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA loss was $13.4 million

Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA was $346.7 million, representing an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35.2%

Consolidated Gross Profit was $780.4 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year

Consolidated Adjusted Gross Profit was $819.2 million

SaaS Gross Profit was $132.3 million, representing a Gross Profit Margin of 61.2%

SaaS Adjusted Gross Profit was $137.6 million, representing an Adjusted Gross Profit Margin of 63.6%

SaaS Metrics

SaaS monthly Average Revenue per Unit ("ARPU") 3 increased to $387 for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $351 in the fourth quarter of 2021

Total SaaS clients increased 13% year-over-year to 52 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2022

Seasoned Net Dollar Retention 4 was 91% at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022

SaaS monthly active users 5 increased 37% year-over-year to 41 thousand active users for the fourth quarter of 2022

increased 37% year-over-year to 41 thousand active users for the fourth quarter of 2022 ThryvPay total payment volume increased 114% year-over-year

Outlook

Based on information available as of February 23, 2023, Thryv is issuing guidance6 for the full year 2023 as indicated below:

1st Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2023 2023 SaaS Revenue $59.5 - $60.0 $257 to $259 SaaS Adjusted EBITDA ($2.0 - $3.0) Turns Profitable

1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Full Year (in millions) 2023 2023 2023 2023 2023 Marketing Services Revenue $176 - $180 $182 - $186 $112 - $115 $165 - $168 $635 - $649 Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA $185 - $187

____________________________

1 Total SaaS revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $57.9 million and $1.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

2 Total Marketing Services revenue in the U.S. and International segments was $187.8 million and $32.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.

3 Defined as total client billings by month divided by the number of clients that have revenue-generating solutions during the month.

4 Seasoned Net Dollar Retention is defined as net dollar retention excluding clients acquired over the previous 12 months.

5 Defined as a client with one or more users who log into our SaaS solutions at least once during the calendar month.

6 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Thryv will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2022 results.

For analysts to register for this conference call, please use this link. To listen to the webcast, please use this link or visit Thryv's Investor Relations website at investor.thryv.com. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent, including dial-in details and a unique code for entry. We recommend registering a day in advance or at a minimum thirty minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.thryv.com.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available. To access the replay, please dial (800) 770-2030 or (647) 362-9199 and enter "87769."

Final Results

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 279,368 $ 244,439 $ 1,202,388 $ 1,113,382 Cost of services 100,463 93,109 422,006 408,043 Gross profit 178,905 151,330 780,382 705,339 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 86,773 99,536 362,432 357,813 General and administrative 56,892 46,540 216,406 153,902 Impairment charges 102,000 - 102,222 3,611 Total operating expenses 245,665 146,076 681,060 515,326 Operating (loss) income (66,760 ) 5,254 99,322 190,013 Other income (expense): Interest expense (16,318 ) (10,708 ) (56,902 ) (48,867 ) Interest expense, related party - (4,278 ) (3,505 ) (17,507 ) Other components of net periodic pension benefit 39,317 13,831 44,612 14,829 Other income (expense) (119 ) 3 15,448 (4,154 ) (Loss) income before income tax (expense) benefit (43,880 ) 4,102 98,975 134,314 Income tax (expense) benefit (6,565 ) 986 (44,627 ) (32,737 ) Net (loss) income $ (50,445 ) $ 5,088 $ 54,348 $ 101,577 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax 4,397 498 (8,214 ) (8,047 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (46,048 ) $ 5,586 $ 46,134 $ 93,530 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (1.47 ) $ 0.15 $ 1.58 $ 3.02 Diluted $ (1.47 ) $ 0.13 $ 1.49 $ 2.78 Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net (loss) income per common share: Basic 34,270,520 34,006,358 34,336,493 33,607,446 Diluted 34,270,520 37,983,847 36,506,095 36,495,746

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,031 $ 11,262 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $14,766 in 2022 and $17,387 in 2021 284,698 279,053 Contract assets, net of allowance of $33 in 2022 and $88 in 2021 2,583 5,259 Taxes receivable 11,553 14,711 Prepaid expenses 25,092 22,418 Indemnification asset 26,495 24,346 Other current assets 11,864 13,596 Total current assets 378,316 370,645 Fixed assets and capitalized software, net 42,334 50,938 Goodwill 566,004 671,886 Intangible assets, net 34,715 82,577 Deferred tax assets 113,859 90,565 Other assets 42,649 33,891 Total assets $ 1,177,877 $ 1,300,502 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 18,972 $ 8,610 Accrued liabilities 126,810 131,813 Current portion of unrecognized tax benefits 31,919 29,771 Contract liabilities 41,854 51,726 Current portion of long-term debt 70,000 70,000 Other current liabilities 10,937 15,214 Total current liabilities 300,492 307,134 Term Loan, net 345,256 309,672 Term Loan, related party - 142,875 ABL Facility 54,554 39,929 Pension obligations, net 72,590 140,167 Deferred tax liabilities 513 10,798 Other liabilities 22,205 35,212 Total long-term liabilities 495,118 678,653 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Common stock - $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 61,279,379 shares issued and 34,593,837 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022; and 60,830,853 shares issued and 34,145,311 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 613 608 Additional paid-in capital 1,105,701 1,084,288 Treasury stock - 26,685,542 shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (468,879 ) (468,879 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (16,261 ) (8,047 ) Accumulated deficit (238,907 ) (293,255 ) Total stockholders' equity 382,267 314,715 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,177,877 $ 1,300,502

Thryv Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 54,348 $ 101,577 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 88,392 105,473 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,749 4,919 Deferred income taxes (15,119 ) (20,438 ) Provision for credit losses and service credits 25,971 19,394 Stock-based compensation expense 14,628 8,094 Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) (44,612 ) (14,829 ) Impairment charges 102,222 3,611 (Gain) loss on foreign currency exchange rates (1,591 ) 745 Bargain purchase gain (10,883 ) - Other (2,866 ) (2,569 ) Changes in working capital items, excluding acquisitions: Accounts receivable (5,242 ) 74,368 Contract assets 2,764 5,628 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,518 6,084 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (41,105 ) (125,883 ) Other liabilities (26,601 ) 4,397 Net cash provided by operating activities 148,573 170,571 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to fixed assets and capitalized software (29,233 ) (26,849 ) Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets - 6,836 Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired (22,793 ) (175,370 ) Other - (1,192 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (52,026 ) (196,575 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from Term Loan - 418,070 Proceeds from Term Loan, related party - 260,930 Payments of Term Loan (104,165 ) (110,215 ) Payments of Term Loan, related party (8,347 ) (47,785 ) Payments of Senior Term Loan - (335,821 ) Payments of Senior Term Loan, related party - (113,789 ) Proceeds from ABL Facility 976,296 1,046,249 Payments of ABL Facility (961,670 ) (1,085,558 ) Proceeds from exercises of stock options and stock warrants 6,789 20,967 Other - (13,960 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (91,097 ) 39,088 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (827 ) (1,933 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,623 11,151 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 13,557 2,406 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 18,180 $ 13,557 Supplemental Information Cash paid for interest $ 57,084 $ 66,737 Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 58,259 $ 63,893

The following tables summarize the operating results of the Company's reportable segments:

Three Months Ended December 31, Change (in thousands of $) 2022 2021 Amount % Revenue Thryv U.S. (1) Marketing Services $ 187,755 $ 153,555 $ 34,200 22.3 % SaaS 57,938 47,061 10,877 23.1 % Thryv International (2) Marketing Services 32,295 43,409 (11,114 ) (25.6 )% SaaS 1,380 414 966 NM Consolidated Revenue $ 279,368 $ 244,439 $ 34,929 14.3 % Segment Gross Profit Thryv U.S. (1) Marketing Services $ 124,413 $ 97,622 $ 26,791 27.4 % SaaS 34,944 28,710 6,234 21.7 % Thryv International (2) Marketing Services 18,802 25,006 (6,204 ) (24.8 )% SaaS 746 (8 ) 754 NM Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 178,905 $ 151,330 $ 27,575 18.2 % Segment EBITDA Thryv U.S. (1) Marketing Services $ 59,758 $ 40,684 $ 19,074 46.9 % SaaS 83 (6,693 ) 6,776 101.2 % Thryv International (2) Marketing Services 10,657 16,968 (6,311 ) (37.2 )% SaaS (2,305 ) (4,481 ) 2,176 (48.6 )% Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,193 $ 46,478 $ 21,715 46.7 %

(1) Thryv U.S. includes Vivial results of operations subsequent to the January 21, 2022 acquisition date. (2) Thryv International includes Thryv Australia results of operations subsequent to the March 1, 2021 acquisition date.

Years Ended December 31, Change (in thousands of $) 2022 2021 Amount % Revenue Thryv U.S. (1) Marketing Services $ 820,032 $ 797,493 $ 22,539 2.8 % SaaS 211,801 170,498 41,303 24.2 % Thryv International (2) Marketing Services 166,010 144,837 21,173 14.6 % SaaS 4,545 554 3,991 NM Consolidated Revenue $ 1,202,388 $ 1,113,382 $ 89,006 8.0 % Segment Gross Profit Thryv U.S. (1) Marketing Services $ 539,543 $ 539,866 $ (323 ) (0.1 )% SaaS 130,272 104,944 25,328 24.1 % Thryv International (2) Marketing Services 108,496 60,761 47,735 78.6 % SaaS 2,071 (232 ) 2,303 NM Consolidated Segment Gross Profit $ 780,382 $ 705,339 $ 75,043 10.6 % Segment EBITDA Thryv U.S. (1) Marketing Services $ 271,629 $ 318,230 $ (46,601 ) (14.6 )% SaaS (3,686 ) (14,004 ) 10,318 73.7 % Thryv International (2) Marketing Services 75,106 53,150 21,956 41.3 % SaaS (9,707 ) (6,853 ) (2,854 ) 41.6 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 333,342 $ 350,523 $ (17,181 ) (4.9 )%

(1) Thryv U.S. includes Vivial results subsequent to the January 21, 2022 acquisition date. (2) Thryv International includes Thryv Australia results subsequent to the March 1, 2021 acquisition date.

Non-GAAP Measures

Our results included in this press release include Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted Gross Profit, which are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income and Adjusted Gross Profit to Gross profit. Both Net income and Gross profit are the most comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. However, it is important to note that the particular items we exclude from, or include in, our non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, Net income:

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Net (loss) income $ (50,445 ) $ 5,088 $ 54,348 $ 101,577 Impairment charges 102,000 - 102,222 3,611 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,438 24,798 88,392 105,473 Interest expense 16,318 14,986 60,407 66,374 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,565 (986 ) 44,627 32,737 Restructuring and integration expenses (1) 3,365 3,109 17,804 18,145 Stock-based compensation expense (2) 4,488 1,862 14,628 8,094 Transaction costs (3) 1,322 5,086 6,119 25,059 Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) (4) (39,317 ) (13,831 ) (44,612 ) (14,829 ) Non-cash (gain) loss from remeasurement of indemnification asset (5) (676 ) 1,247 (2,148 ) (1 ) Other (6) 2,135 5,119 (8,445 ) 4,283 Adjusted EBITDA $ 68,193 $ 46,478 $ 333,342 $ 350,523

(1) For the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, expenses relate to periodic efforts to enhance efficiencies and reduce costs, and include severance benefits, loss on disposal of fixed assets and capitalized software, and costs associated with abandoned facilities and system consolidation. (2) We record stock-based compensation expense related to the amortization of grant date fair value of the Company's stock-based compensation awards. (3) Expenses related to the Thryv Australia and Vivial acquisitions and other transaction costs. (4) Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) is from our non-contributory defined benefit pension plans that are currently frozen and incur no additional service costs. The most significant component of Other components of net periodic pension (benefit) relates to the mark-to-market pension remeasurement. (5) In connection with the YP Acquisition, the seller indemnified us for future potential losses associated with certain federal and state tax positions taken in tax returns filed by the seller prior to the acquisition date. (6) During the year ended December 31, 2022, Other primarily represents the bargain purchase gain as a result of the Vivial Acquisition, partially offset by foreign exchange-related expense. During the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, Other primarily includes expenses related to potential non-income based tax liabilities and foreign exchange-related expense.

The following tables set forth reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin, to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, Gross profit and Gross margin:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 124,413 $ 34,944 $ 18,802 $ 746 $ 178,905 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,419 1,379 3,614 168 9,580 Stock-based compensation expense 81 26 - - 107 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 128,913 $ 36,349 $ 22,416 $ 914 $ 188,592 Gross Margin 66.3 % 60.3 % 58.2 % 54.1 % 64.0 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68.7 % 62.7 % 69.4 % 66.2 % 67.5 %

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 97,622 $ 28,710 $ 25,006 $ (8 ) $ 151,330 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 3,493 1,102 5,594 53 10,242 Stock-based compensation expense 44 16 - - 60 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 101,159 $ 29,828 $ 30,600 $ 45 $ 161,632 Gross Margin 63.6 % 61.0 % 57.6 % (1.9 )% 61.9 % Adjusted Gross Margin 65.9 % 63.4 % 70.5 % 10.9 % 66.1 %

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 539,543 $ 130,272 $ 108,496 $ 2,071 $ 780,382 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 17,800 4,657 15,385 505 38,347 Stock-based compensation expense 332 89 - - 421 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 557,675 $ 135,018 $ 123,881 $ 2,576 $ 819,150 Gross Margin 65.8 % 61.5 % 65.4 % 45.6 % 64.9 % Adjusted Gross Margin 68.0 % 63.7 % 74.6 % 56.7 % 68.1 %

Year Ended December 31, 2021 Thryv U.S. Thryv International (in thousands) Marketing

Services SaaS Marketing

Services SaaS Total Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit Gross profit $ 539,866 $ 104,944 $ 60,761 $ (232 ) $ 705,339 Plus: Depreciation and amortization expense 16,978 3,700 32,463 92 53,233 Stock-based compensation expense 309 71 - - 380 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 557,153 $ 108,715 $ 93,224 $ (140 ) $ 758,952 Gross Margin 67.7 % 61.6 % 42.0 % (41.9 )% 63.4 % Adjusted Gross Margin 69.9 % 63.8 % 64.4 % (25.3 )% 68.2 %

Supplemental Financial Information

The following supplemental financial information provides Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by (i) Marketing Services businesses in the U.S., International and in Total and (ii) SaaS businesses in the U.S., International and in Total. Total SaaS Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. Total Marketing Services Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are also non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the supplemental information presented in the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding segment financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our global SaaS and Marketing Services financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our global SaaS and Marketing Services past financial performance and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that these measures provide additional tools for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 187,755 $ 32,295 $ 220,050 $ 57,938 $ 1,380 $ 59,318 Adjusted EBITDA 59,758 10,657 70,415 83 (2,305 ) (2,222 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 31.8 % 33.0 % 32.0 % 0.1 % (167.0 )% (3.7 )%

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 153,555 $ 43,409 $ 196,964 $ 47,061 $ 414 $ 47,475 Adjusted EBITDA 40,684 16,968 57,652 (6,693 ) (4,481 ) (11,174 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 26.5 % 39.1 % 29.3 % (14.2 )% NM (23.5 )%

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 820,032 $ 166,010 $ 986,042 $ 211,801 $ 4,545 $ 216,346 Adjusted EBITDA 271,629 75,106 346,735 (3,686 ) (9,707 ) (13,393 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.1 % 45.2 % 35.2 % (1.7 )% (213.6 )% (6.2 )%

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Marketing Services SaaS U.S. International Total U.S. International Total Revenue $ 797,493 $ 144,837 $ 942,330 $ 170,498 $ 554 $ 171,052 Adjusted EBITDA 318,230 53,150 371,380 (14,004 ) (6,853 ) (20,857 ) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 39.9 % 36.7 % 39.4 % (8.2 )% NM (12.2 )%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are not historical facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that include the words "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "forecast", "estimate", "expect", "preliminary", "intend", "plan", "target", "project", "outlook", "future", "forward", "guidance" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on us. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. We believe that these factors include, but are not limited to, the risks related to the following: risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's ability to maintain adequate liquidity to fund operations; the Company's future operating and financial performance; the Company's ability to consummate acquisitions, or, if consummated, to successfully integrate acquired businesses into the Company's operations, the Company's ability to recognize the benefits of acquisitions, or the failure of an acquired company to achieve its plans and objectives; limitations on our operating and strategic flexibility and the ability to operate our business, finance our capital needs or expand business strategies under the terms of our credit facilities; our ability to retain existing business and obtain and retain new business; general economic or business conditions affecting the markets we serve; declining use of print yellow page directories by consumers; our ability to collect trade receivables from clients to whom we extend credit; credit risk associated with our reliance on small and medium sized businesses as clients; our ability to attract and retain key managers; increased competition in our markets; our ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or our financial position; our ability to maintain agreements with major Internet search and local media companies; reduced advertising spending and increased contract cancellations by our clients, which causes reduced revenue; and our ability to anticipate or respond effectively to changes in technology and consumer preferences as well as the risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on From 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. For these reasons, we caution you against relying on forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, other than as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today's economy. Over 50,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end operations, which has helped businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for approximately 390,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc, visit thryv.com.

