Building on the company's longstanding and ongoing success creating seamless in-vehicle digital media experiences, new use cases in digital signage, as well as connected health and fitness devices to be showcased for the first time at MWC2023, Congress Square, Booth CS104

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity, and cloud middleware, will be showcasing brand new infotainment technology use cases set to transform how manufacturers deliver screen experiences to their customers at Mobile World Congress 2023.

With technology trusted by a range of businesses from the largest high-tech and consumer electronics companies to leading content providers, system integrators, industry associations and a strong network of partners, Cinemo continues to develop its unique portfolio, for any digital screen.

Cinemo's established and ongoing success in enabling unparalleled digital media experiences in the complex and competitive automotive market ensures the company is best placed to deliver bespoke use cases in other industries where consumers are engaging with screens on the move.

To provide inspiration for OEMs who want to create their own innovative screen products, the company will be showcasing example use cases to demonstrate how its technology is being used in in-vehicle aftermarket infotainment, connected health and fitness devices, and digital signage, at Booth CS104, Congress Square.

You will be able to experience a variety of real-world scenarios for these markets including:

BYOD screen mirroring, which allows content sharing from a personal mobile device to any screen

Streaming of the world's leading video-on-demand and music services, delivering optimal consumer choice

Enabling a multi-seat experience for joint video viewing and gaming

Synchronized media playback for the most efficient content distribution for use with any screen size and resolution

Whether embedded or delivered through the cloud, Cinemo offers solutions for every implementation requirement. This is achieved by combining high-performance, high-quality, low-footprint, and cutting-edge technologies in a truly system-agnostic design.

"Our experience in automotive has highlighted the increased need for OEMs to be able to deliver fluid, seamless multimedia experiences to enhance the consumer experience, whatever their device category. At MWC we will demonstrate how our technology helps manufacturers in other industries to truly and efficiently differentiate their offerings," says Tristan Kleiner, Director of Business Development at Cinemo. "We make every screen an opportunity. Whether you're looking to create an immersive retail experience or provide gym equipment that gives your customers seamless access to the latest streaming services or content from their own device on your device screen we can help you deliver it."

To schedule your individual demo meeting with Cinemo at MWC 2023, visit www.cinemo.com/mwc2023

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive-grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud-access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive in-vehicle infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive apps enabling powerful new use cases.

Martina Oerther

moerther@cinemo.com