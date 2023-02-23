Ingram Micro and C-Facts sign a 5-year deal for Cloud Cost Management

HILVERSUM, Netherlands, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Facts and Ingram Micro signed a 5-years deal, making C-Facts Cloud Cost Management services worldwide available for all Ingram Micro Cloud Partners and their customers.

C-Facts provides a single pane of glass for cloud usage and costs for all Ingram Micro Cloud Partners. On top of that, the partner can provide a user-friendly dashboard to all its customers. Primarily enterprise customers must deal with the complexity around the proliferation of public cloud usage by their organizations with a lack of insights into Cloud costs.

C-Facts Cloud Cost Management gives business insights and automates cross-charging to specific countries, departments, projects, applications and other cost centers. With the C-Facts dashboards providing relevant insights, CFO's can control their Cloud expenses, optimize cloud usage, and lower costs tremendously.

Ingram Micro is one of the world's largest cloud distributors and sees a growing need for automated cloud cost management amongst its partners and customers. By making C-Facts Cloud Cost Management available to its partners, Ingram Micro Cloud enables them to increase their added value for the end-customers.

This strategic cooperation creates mutual benefits for both organizations. Ingram Micro helps C-Facts boost its international sales, and Ingram Micro Cloud can deliver valuable services to its partners and their customers with low-touch handling. Besides cloud usage and cost reporting, C-Facts announced a cloud optimization module that will be available for Ingram Micro Partners in 2023.

C-Facts specializes in automating public Cloud data collection and aggregation. Cloud Service Providers value the easy deployment of C-Facts. Onboarding to C-Facts services is fully automated and takes about 20 minutes. Martijn van Zoeren, CEO of C-Facts: "My Team has their roots in the Cloud and managed services business. We speak the same language as the Ingram Micro Cloud Partners, so we are very well positioned to help the Managed Service Providers optimize their services to the end-customers. I love that part of our job!"

About C-Facts

C-Facts is a privately owned company with Headquarters in The Netherlands. It is run by Cloud veterans with the purpose of helping companies unlock their Cloud usage and data cost potential by creating a transparent view that converts data into business management information.

Detailed information is available at www.c-facts.com or via info@c-facts.com, +31 (0)85 0645 625

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud's complex digital value chain-all powered by CloudBlue technology. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers, and managed service providers by offering More as a Service.

Detailed information is available at www.ingrammicrocloud.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ingram-micro-and-c-facts-sign-a-5-year-deal-for-cloud-cost-management-301754299.html