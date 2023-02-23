HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. ("Cheniere Partners") (NYSE American: CQP) today announced its financial results for fourth quarter and full year 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Cheniere Partners generated revenues of $4.7 billion and $17.2 billion, respectively, net income of $2.5 billion and $2.5 billion, respectively, and Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1.6 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively.

of $1.6 billion and $5.1 billion, respectively. Declared a cash distribution of $1.07 per common unit to unitholders of record as of February 6, 2023, comprised of a base amount equal to $0.775 and a variable amount equal to $0.295. The common unit distribution and the related general partner distribution was paid on February 14, 2023.

Introducing full year 2023 distribution guidance of $4.00 - $4.25 per common unit.

In February and October 2022, respectively, substantial completion was achieved on Train 6 of the SPL Project (defined below) and the third marine berth at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal.

In November 2022, Cheniere Partners achieved its second investment grade issuer rating from S&P Global Ratings as a result of an upgrade from BB+ to BBB with a stable outlook.

In February 2023, certain subsidiaries of Cheniere Partners initiated the pre-filing review process with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") under the National Environmental Policy Act for the SPL Expansion Project (defined below).

2023 FULL YEAR DISTRIBUTION GUIDANCE 2023 Distribution per Unit $ 4.00 - $ 4.25

SUMMARY AND REVIEW OF FINANCIAL RESULTS (in millions, except LNG data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Revenues $ 4,721 $ 3,257 45 % $ 17,206 $ 9,434 82 % Net income $ 2,511 $ 506 396 % $ 2,498 $ 1,630 53 % Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 1,591 $ 868 83 % $ 5,071 $ 3,076 65 % LNG exported: Number of cargoes 112 97 15 % 423 359 18 % Volumes (TBtu) 407 345 18 % 1,531 1,284 19 % LNG volumes loaded (TBtu) 410 342 20 % 1,533 1,280 20 %

Adjusted EBITDA1 increased $0.7 billion and $2.0 billion during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to increased margins per MMBtu of LNG and increased volumes of LNG delivered. Adjusted EBITDA was also positively impacted by the recognition of the $765 million lump-sum payment made by Chevron U.S.A. Inc. ("Chevron") throughout the six months ended December 31, 2022 related to the previously announced early termination of the Terminal Use Agreement ("TUA") between Sabine Pass LNG, L.P. and Chevron.

Net income increased $2.0 billion and $0.9 billion during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. The increase during the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to non-cash favorable changes in fair value of commodity derivatives, increased margins per MMBtu of LNG, increased volumes of LNG delivered and the recognition of the remaining proceeds of the lump-sum payment related to the early termination of the TUA with Chevron. The increase during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to increased margins per MMBtu of LNG and increased volumes of LNG delivered, the Chevron TUA payment, and was partially offset by non-cash unfavorable changes in fair value of commodity derivatives.

Substantially all derivative gains (losses) are attributable to the recognition at fair value of our long-term Integrated Production Marketing ("IPM") agreement with Tourmaline Oil Marketing Corp. ("Tourmaline"), a natural gas supply contract with pricing indexed to the Platts Japan Korea Marker ("JKM"). Our IPM agreement is structured to provide stable margins on purchases of natural gas and sales of LNG over the life of the agreement and has a fixed fee component, similar to that of LNG sold under our long-term, fixed fee LNG SPAs. However, the long-term duration and international price basis of our IPM agreement makes it particularly susceptible to fluctuations in fair market value from period to period. In addition, accounting requirements prescribe recognition of this long-term gas supply agreement at fair value, but does not currently permit fair value recognition of the associated sale of LNG, resulting in a mismatch of accounting recognition for the purchase of natural gas and sale of LNG. As a result of the significant volatility in the forward JKM curves during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, we recognized approximately $1.4 billion and $(0.8) billion, respectively, of non-cash favorable (unfavorable) changes in fair value attributable to the Tourmaline IPM agreement.

During the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, we recognized in income 410 TBtu and 1,520 TBtu, respectively, of LNG loaded from the SPL Project. Additionally, in the year ended December 31, 2022, approximately 13 TBtu of commissioning LNG was exported from the SPL Project.

BALANCE SHEET MANAGEMENT

Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2022, our total available liquidity was approximately $2.6 billion. We had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $0.9 billion. In addition, we had current restricted cash and cash equivalents of $92 million, $750 million of available commitments under our CQP Credit Facilities, and $872 million of available commitments under the Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC ("SPL") Working Capital Facility.

Recent Key Financial Transactions and Updates

In November and December 2022, SPL issued an aggregate principal amount of $500 million of Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2037, the proceeds of which, together with cash on hand, were used to redeem the remaining outstanding amount of SPL's 5.625% Senior Secured Notes, subsequent to the $300 million redemption in October 2022.

SABINE PASS OVERVIEW

We own natural gas liquefaction facilities consisting of six liquefaction Trains, with a total production capacity of approximately 30 million tonnes per annum ("mtpa") of LNG at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana (the "SPL Project").

As of February 17, 2023, approximately 1,990 cumulative LNG cargoes totaling over 135 million tonnes of LNG have been produced, loaded, and exported from the SPL Project.

SPL Expansion Project

We are developing an expansion adjacent to the SPL Project consisting of up to three natural gas liquefaction trains with an expected total production capacity of approximately 20 mtpa of LNG (the "SPL Expansion Project"). In February 2023, certain of our subsidiaries initiated the pre-filing review process with the FERC.

DISTRIBUTIONS TO UNITHOLDERS

In January 2023, we declared a cash distribution of $1.07 per common unit to unitholders of record as of February 6, 2023, comprised of a base amount equal to $0.775 ($3.10 annualized) and a variable amount equal to $0.295, which takes into consideration, among other things, amounts reserved for annual debt repayment and capital allocation goals, anticipated capital expenditures to be funded with cash, and cash reserves to provide for the proper conduct of the business. The common unit distribution and the related general partner distribution was paid on February 14, 2023.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

_________________ 1 Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for further details.

About Cheniere Partners

Cheniere Partners owns the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, which has natural gas liquefaction facilities consisting of six liquefaction Trains with a total production capacity of approximately 30 mtpa of LNG. The Sabine Pass LNG terminal also has operational regasification facilities that include five LNG storage tanks, vaporizers, and three marine berths. Cheniere Partners also owns the Creole Trail Pipeline, which interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with a number of large interstate and intrastate pipelines.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere Partners website at www.cheniere.com and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the accompanying news release contains a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used to facilitate comparisons of operating performance across periods. This non-GAAP measure should be viewed as a supplement to and not a substitute for our U.S. GAAP measures of performance and the financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and the reconciliation from these results should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Consolidated Statements of Income (in millions, except per unit data)(1) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues LNG revenues $ 2,926 $ 2,582 $ 11,507 $ 7,639 LNG revenues-affiliate 1,300 594 4,568 1,472 LNG revenues-related party - - - 1 Regasification revenues 477 67 1,068 269 Other revenues 18 14 63 53 Total revenues 4,721 3,257 17,206 9,434 Operating costs and expenses Cost of sales (excluding items shown separately below) 1,441 2,112 11,887 5,290 Cost of sales-affiliate 47 22 213 84 Cost of sales-related party - 16 - 17 Operating and maintenance expense 207 170 757 635 Operating and maintenance expense-affiliate 48 39 166 142 Operating and maintenance expense-related party 27 12 72 46 General and administrative expense 2 2 5 9 General and administrative expense-affiliate 22 21 92 85 Depreciation and amortization expense 165 140 634 557 Other - 4 - 11 Other-affiliate - 1 - 1 Total operating costs and expenses 1,959 2,539 13,826 6,877 Income from operations 2,762 718 3,380 2,557 Other income (expense) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest (229 ) (195 ) (870 ) (831 ) Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt (33 ) (20 ) (33 ) (101 ) Other income, net 11 1 21 3 Other income-affiliate - 2 - 2 Total other expense (251 ) (212 ) (882 ) (927 ) Net income $ 2,511 $ 506 $ 2,498 $ 1,630 Basic and diluted net income per common unit (1) $ 4.63 $ 0.93 $ 3.27 $ 3.00 Weighted average basic and diluted number of common units outstanding 484.0 484.0 484.0 484.0

_________________________ (1) Please refer to the Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in millions, except unit data) (1) December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 904 $ 876 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 92 98 Trade and other receivables, net of current expected credit losses 627 580 Accounts receivable-affiliate 551 232 Accounts receivable-related party - 1 Advances to affiliate 177 141 Inventory 160 176 Current derivative assets 24 21 Margin deposits 35 7 Other current assets 50 80 Total current assets 2,620 2,212 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 16,725 16,830 Operating lease assets 89 98 Debt issuance costs, net of accumulated amortization 8 12 Derivative assets 28 33 Other non-current assets, net 163 173 Total assets $ 19,633 $ 19,358 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 32 $ 21 Accrued liabilities 1,378 1,073 Accrued liabilities-related party 6 4 Due to affiliates 74 67 Deferred revenue 144 155 Deferred revenue-affiliate 3 1 Current operating lease liabilities 10 8 Current derivative liabilities 769 16 Other current liabilities 5 - Total current liabilities 2,421 1,345 Long-term debt, net of premium, discount and debt issuance costs 16,198 17,177 Operating lease liabilities 80 89 Finance lease liabilities 18 - Derivative liabilities 3,024 11 Other non-current liabilities-affiliate 23 18 Commitments and contingencies Partners' equity (deficit) Common unitholders' interest (484.0 million units issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2022 and 2021) (1,118 ) 1,024 General partner's interest (2% interest with 9.9 million units issued and outstanding at both December 31, 2022 and 2021) (1,013 ) (306 ) Total partners' equity (deficit) (2,131 ) 718 Total liabilities and partners' equity (deficit) $ 19,633 $ 19,358

_________________________ (1) Please refer to the Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Regulation G Reconciliations

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table reconciles our Adjusted EBITDA to U.S. GAAP results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in millions):

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income $ 2,511 $ 506 $ 2,498 $ 1,630 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest 229 195 870 831 Loss on modification or extinguishment of debt 33 20 33 101 Other income, net (11 ) (1 ) (21 ) (3 ) Other income-affiliate - (2 ) - (2 ) Income from operations $ 2,762 $ 718 $ 3,380 $ 2,557 Adjustments to reconcile income from operations to Adjusted EBITDA: Depreciation and amortization expense 165 140 634 557 Loss (gain) from changes in fair value of commodity derivatives, net (1) (1,336 ) 5 1,057 (49 ) Other - 5 - 11 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,591 $ 868 $ 5,071 $ 3,076

_________________________ (1) Change in fair value of commodity derivatives prior to contractual delivery or termination

Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and external users of our Consolidated Financial Statements to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, or historical cost basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows from operations or net income as defined by U.S. GAAP and is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information to management, investors and other users of our financial information in evaluating the effectiveness of our operating performance in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of financial and operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by taking net income before interest expense, net of capitalized interest, depreciation and amortization, and adjusting for the effects of certain non-cash items, other non-operating income or expense items and other items not otherwise predictive or indicative of ongoing operating performance, including the effects of modification or extinguishment of debt, impairment expense and loss on disposal of assets, and changes in the fair value of our commodity derivatives prior to contractual delivery or termination. The change in fair value of commodity derivatives is considered in determining Adjusted EBITDA given that the timing of recognizing gains and losses on these derivative contracts differs from the recognition of the related item economically hedged. We believe the exclusion of these items enables investors and other users of our financial information to assess our sequential and year-over-year performance and operating trends on a more comparable basis and is consistent with management's own evaluation of performance.

