BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. -- TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

TriMas Highlights

Increased net sales for the year by 3.1%, with continued strong order backlog within TriMas' Aerospace and Specialty Products groups

Achieved 2022 operating profit of $99.1 million, a 4.2% increase compared to 2021

Expanded TriMas Packaging group's product offering for the life sciences end market with the foundational acquisitions of Intertech and Omega Plastics

Recently announced the acquisitions of Aarts Packaging and Weldmac Manufacturing

Provided an approximate 3% return of capital yield to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends in 2022

Fourth Quarter 2022

TriMas reported fourth quarter net sales of $203.3 million, a decrease of 2.7% compared to $209.0 million in fourth quarter 2021, as organic growth in TriMas' Aerospace and Specialty Products groups, and acquisition-related sales were more than offset by lower demand for TriMas Packaging's products used in certain consumer goods and industrial applications, and the impact of unfavorable currency exchange. The Company reported operating profit of $26.3 million in fourth quarter 2022 compared to $17.6 million in fourth quarter 2021. Adjusting for Special Items(1), fourth quarter 2022 adjusted operating profit was $36.3 million compared to $24.5 million in the prior year period. During fourth quarter 2022, the favorable impacts of price increases and the successful completion of a property divestiture, resulting in a $17.6 million pre-tax gain, more than offset the impact of lower sales and cost absorption, less favorable product sales mix, and continuing supply and labor constraints.

The Company reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $18.8 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $12.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in fourth quarter 2021. Adjusting for Special Items(1), fourth quarter 2022 adjusted net income(2) was $22.9 million, a 14.0% increase compared to $20.1 million in the prior year period, primarily as a result of higher operating profit in fourth quarter 2022, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) was $0.62, an increase of 10.7% compared to $0.56, in the prior year period.

Full Year 2022

For the full year 2022, TriMas reported net sales of $883.8 million, an increase of 3.1% compared to $857.1 million in 2021, as organic sales growth in TriMas' Specialty Products group and acquisition-related sales more than offset the lower demand for certain TriMas Packaging's products used in consumer goods applications and the impact of unfavorable currency exchange. In addition, stronger than anticipated orders within TriMas' Aerospace group overcame the planned reduction of special stocking orders which benefited TriMas Aerospace in 2021. The Company reported operating profit of $99.1 million in 2022, compared to $95.1 million in 2021. Adjusting for Special Items(1), 2022 adjusted operating profit was $116.2 million, an increase of 3.1% compared to $112.8 million in the prior year period, as the favorable impacts of more than $22 million of pre-tax property divestiture gains and pricing initiatives more than offset lower sales and cost absorption, less favorable product sales mix, higher energy costs, and supply and labor constraints.

The Company reported full year 2022 net income of $66.2 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, compared to $57.3 million, or $1.32 per diluted share, in 2021. Full year 2022 adjusted net income(2) was $75.9 million, a 5.9% decrease compared to $80.6 million in 2021, and adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) was $2.12 compared to $2.24 in 2021. The year-over-year reductions in adjusted net income(2) and adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) were impacted by a higher effective tax rate.

"As we closed out the year, our results came in largely as anticipated," said Thomas Amato, TriMas President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we acknowledge there were macro-economic challenges in the year, we leveraged our TriMas Business Model to flex manufacturing costs where practical, while remaining mindful of what we believed may be a temporary demand effect. We also swiftly executed on two property divestitures to unlock cash and earnings value for the Company, which supplemented our second half 2022 performance."

"During the fourth quarter, we achieved adjusted diluted EPS(2) of $0.62 on a sales decline of 2.7%, with pockets of strength and strong backlogs in certain of our end markets. To date, our proactive operational and treasury actions have enabled TriMas to be well-positioned for unprecedented market conditions, enabling our continued focus on our long-range objectives. Looking to 2023, notwithstanding a more cautious near-term outlook, our ability to generate compelling annual cash flow allows us to continue to invest in innovation, pursue acquisitions, pay a dividend and opportunistically repurchase shares."

"We also continued to make substantial progress on our ESG journey, and we are committed to continuously enhancing our sustainability strategy and positively impacting society. I believe TriMas is better positioned today than ever to create long-term value for our customers, employees and shareholders, while at the same time benefiting our global community. We are confident that TriMas' diversified end market model, commitment to innovation, low leverage, cash generation profile and dedicated global workforce will provide value creating opportunities, even in challenging periods," Amato concluded.

Financial Position

During 2022, the Company used $64.1 million for acquisitions, repurchased nearly 1.3 million shares of its outstanding common stock for $36.9 million, and reduced its net outstanding shares by approximately 2.6%. TriMas also paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of TriMas Corporation stock, totaling $6.9 million, in 2022. In 2022, the Company provided an approximate return of capital yield to its shareholders of 3% between share buybacks and quarterly dividends.

TriMas ended 2022 with $410.0 million of cash and aggregate availability under its revolving credit facility, $112.1 million of cash on hand and a leverage ratio of 1.9x as defined in the Company's credit agreement. TriMas reported total debt of $394.7 million and Net Debt(3) of $282.6 million as of December 31, 2022.

The Company reported net cash provided by operating activities of $25.9 million for fourth quarter 2022, compared to $56.5 million in fourth quarter 2021. On a full year basis, TriMas reported net cash provided by operating activities of $72.6 million, compared to $134.2 million for 2021. As a result, the Company reported Free Cash Flow(4) of $14.2 million for fourth quarter 2022 compared to $43.9 million in fourth quarter 2021. For 2022, TriMas reported Free Cash Flow(4) of $43.1 million compared to $99.6 million in 2021. Please see Appendix I for further details.

Fourth Quarter Segment Results

TriMas' Packaging segment net sales for the fourth quarter decreased 14.5%, including 3.8% of unfavorable currency exchange, compared to the year ago period, as sales from recent acquisitions were more than offset by lower demand, most notably for certain product lines for the personal care and industrial submarkets. Fourth quarter operating profit and the related margin percentage declined, as a result of lower sales levels and the related absorption of costs, and a less favorable product sales mix. During first quarter 2023, the Company closed on the acquisition of Aarts Packaging, an innovative, luxury packaging solutions provider for beauty and lifestyle brands, as well as for customers in the food and life sciences end markets.

TriMas' Aerospace segment net sales for the fourth quarter increased 6.5% compared to the year ago period, driven by increased aerospace production demand and acquisition-related sales, which more than offset the planned reduction in special stocking orders, which were predominantly fulfilled in 2021. Fourth quarter operating profit and the related margin decreased, as the impact of higher sales was more than offset by the impact of continued supply chain and labor constraints, increased input costs, and a less favorable product sales mix related to the 2021 higher margin special stocking orders. During the period, demand increased within TriMas Aerospace commensurate with increased market demand for commercial aerospace applications, adding to the sales backlog. Earlier today, the Company announced an agreement to acquire the operating net assets of Weldmac Manufacturing Company, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance, complex metal fabricated components and assemblies for the aerospace, defense and space launch end markets.

TriMas' Specialty Products segment net sales for the fourth quarter increased 24.2% compared to the year ago period, primarily due to higher demand for steel cylinders used in construction and HVAC applications, as well as increased sales of engines and replacement parts for stationary power generation units, as demand has increased in natural gas and crude oil extraction activity. Fourth quarter operating profit and the related margin level increased, as a result of higher sales and the positive impact of previous factory floor improvement actions more than offset inflationary pressures.

Outlook

The Company expects TriMas' 2023 consolidated sales to increase 10% to 15% compared to 2022. The Company expects full year 2023 adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) to be between $2.00 to $2.20 per share. For first quarter 2023, adjusted diluted earnings per share(2) is anticipated to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.28. In addition, the Company is targeting full year 2023 Free Cash Flow(4) to be greater than 100% of net income.

"While we do not customarily provide quarterly guidance, we believe it prudent to provide first quarter guidance today given it is not indicative of our expectations for the remainder of 2023. We are forecasting a demand recovery within TriMas Packaging as we move through 2023, as our customers continue to work through high inventory levels, and we collectively assess changes in consumer confidence. As such, we anticipate first quarter EPS to be lower than the prior year quarter, and are forecasting sequential improvement in the second and third quarters driven by a reversion to a more normalized seasonal selling period, which did not occur in 2022. We remain excited about our prospects for the future, and believe our strategy to deploy our strong cash flow to augment TriMas' core growth with acquisitions will continue to drive long-term value for our shareholders," commented Amato.

The above outlook includes the impact of all announced acquisitions. All of the above amounts considered as 2023 guidance are after adjusting for any current or future amounts that may be considered Special Items, and in the case of adjusted diluted earnings per share, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense for deals that have not yet been consummated. The inability to predict the amount and timing of the impacts of these Special Items makes a detailed reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures impracticable.(1)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this release, certain non-GAAP financial measures are used. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure may be found in Appendix I at the end of this release.

Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided only for the expected impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets for completed acquisitions, as the Company is unable to provide estimates of future Special Items(1) or amortization from future acquisitions without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the financial impact of such items impacting comparability and the periods in which such items may be recognized.

(1) Appendix I details certain costs, expenses and other amounts or charges, collectively described as "Special Items," that are included in the determination of net income, earnings per share and/or cash flows from operating activities under GAAP, but that management believes should be separately considered when evaluating the quality of the Company's core operating results, given they may not reflect the ongoing activities of the business. (2) The Company defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as net income (per GAAP), plus or minus the after-tax impact of Special Items(1), plus the after-tax impact of non-cash acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense. While the acquisition-related intangible assets aid in the Company's revenue generation, the Company adjusts for the non-cash amortization expense because the Company believes it (i) enhances management's and investors' ability to analyze underlying business performance, (ii) facilitates comparisons of financial results over multiple periods, and (iii) provides more relevant comparisons of financial results with the results of other companies as the amortization expense associated with these assets may fluctuate significantly from period to period based on the timing, size, nature, and number of acquisitions. (3) The Company defines Net Debt as Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents. Please see Appendix I for additional details. (4) The Company defines Free Cash Flow as Net Cash Provided by/Used for Operating Activities, excluding the cash impact of Special Items, less Capital Expenditures. Please see Appendix I for additional details.

TriMas Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 112,090 $ 140,740 Receivables, net 132,370 125,630 Inventories 163,360 152,450 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,840 12,950 Total current assets 422,660 431,770 Property and equipment, net 277,750 265,630 Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,280 50,650 Goodwill 339,810 315,490 Other intangibles, net 188,110 196,730 Deferred income taxes 9,400 9,740 Other assets 19,990 33,630 Total assets $ 1,305,000 $ 1,303,640 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 85,210 $ 87,800 Accrued liabilities 46,660 58,980 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 8,280 8,120 Total current liabilities 140,150 154,900 Long-term debt, net 394,730 393,820 Operating lease liabilities 41,010 43,780 Deferred income taxes 20,940 21,260 Other long-term liabilities 56,340 59,030 Total liabilities 653,170 672,790 Total shareholders' equity 651,830 630,850 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,305,000 $ 1,303,640

TriMas Corporation Consolidated Statement of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Net sales $ 203,310 $ 208,970 $ 883,830 $ 857,110 Cost of sales (157,730 ) (159,580 ) (675,530 ) (639,920 ) Gross profit 45,580 49,390 208,300 217,190 Selling, general and administrative expenses (36,710 ) (31,800 ) (131,190 ) (121,970 ) Net gain (loss) on dispositions of assets 17,410 - 21,950 (130 ) Operating profit 26,280 17,590 99,060 95,090 Other expense, net: Interest expense (3,600 ) (3,400 ) (14,110 ) (14,510 ) Debt financing and related expenses - - - (10,520 ) Other income (expense), net 1,870 (150 ) 2,720 (950 ) Other expense, net (1,730 ) (3,550 ) (11,390 ) (25,980 ) Income before income tax expense 24,550 14,040 87,670 69,110 Income tax expense (5,710 ) (1,220 ) (21,500 ) (11,800 ) Net income $ 18,840 $ 12,820 $ 66,170 $ 57,310 Basic earnings per share: Net income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.30 $ 1.57 $ 1.33 Weighted average common shares - basic 41,905,216 42,842,566 42,249,244 43,006,922 Diluted earnings per share: Net income per share $ 0.45 $ 0.30 $ 1.56 $ 1.32 Weighted average common shares - diluted 42,139,729 43,086,974 42,478,015 43,281,076

TriMas Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 66,170 $ 57,310 Adjustments to reconcile income to net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition impact: (Gain) loss on dispositions of assets (21,950 ) 130 Depreciation 34,120 31,890 Amortization of intangible assets 19,100 21,560 Amortization of debt issue costs 910 960 Deferred income taxes (1,400 ) 1,680 Non-cash compensation expense 9,840 9,500 Debt financing and related expenses - 10,520 Change in legacy liability estimate 5,590 1,450 Increase in receivables (6,650 ) (11,180 ) Increase in inventories (6,970 ) (960 ) Decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets 6,120 5,030 Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (29,130 ) 2,120 Other operating activities (3,180 ) 4,210 Net cash provided by operating activities 72,570 134,220 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Capital expenditures (45,960 ) (45,060 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (64,100 ) (34,340 ) Cross-currency swap terminations 26,230 - Net proceeds from dispositions of property and equipment 28,790 220 Net cash used for investing activities (55,040 ) (79,180 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Retirement of senior notes - (300,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of senior notes - 400,000 Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities 12,000 - Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities (12,000 ) (48,620 ) Debt financing fees and senior notes redemption premium - (13,570 ) Payments to purchase common stock (36,920 ) (19,090 ) Shares surrendered upon exercise and vesting of equity awards to cover taxes (2,380 ) (5,230 ) Dividends paid (6,880 ) (1,740 ) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (46,180 ) 11,750 Cash and Cash Equivalents: Increase (decrease) for the year (28,650 ) 66,790 At beginning of year 140,740 73,950 At end of year $ 112,090 $ 140,740 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 12,960 $ 13,280 Cash paid for income taxes $ 20,060 $ 10,520

Appendix I

TriMas Corporation Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting Reported GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Packaging Net sales $ 105,640 $ 123,530 $ 522,180 $ 533,260 Operating profit $ 14,280 $ 20,000 $ 81,000 $ 96,490 Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit: Purchase accounting costs - - 760 830 Business restructuring and severance costs 840 2,140 4,440 4,040 Adjusted operating profit $ 15,120 $ 22,140 $ 86,200 $ 101,360 Aerospace Net sales $ 50,760 $ 47,660 $ 188,090 $ 183,340 Operating profit (loss) $ (1,240 ) $ 2,670 $ 8,060 $ 13,270 Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit: Business restructuring and severance costs 2,660 840 3,420 2,490 Purchase accounting costs - - 400 - Adjusted operating profit $ 1,420 $ 3,510 $ 11,880 $ 15,760 Specialty Products Net sales $ 46,910 $ 37,780 $ 173,560 $ 140,510 Operating profit $ 9,480 $ 5,360 $ 30,250 $ 22,550 Corporate Expenses Operating profit (loss) $ 3,760 $ (10,440 ) $ (20,250 ) $ (37,220 ) Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit (loss): Change in legacy liability estimate for asbestos-related costs 5,590 1,450 5,590 1,450 M&A diligence and transaction costs 900 2,070 2,050 2,900 Business restructuring and severance costs - 430 510 5,950 Adjusted operating profit (loss) $ 10,250 $ (6,490 ) $ (12,100 ) $ (26,920 ) Total Company Net sales $ 203,310 $ 208,970 $ 883,830 $ 857,110 Operating profit $ 26,280 $ 17,590 $ 99,060 $ 95,090 Total Special Items to consider in evaluating operating profit 9,990 6,930 17,170 17,660 Adjusted operating profit $ 36,270 $ 24,520 $ 116,230 $ 112,750

Appendix I

TriMas Corporation Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting Reported GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 18,840 $ 12,820 $ 66,170 $ 57,310 Special Items to consider in evaluating quality of net income: Change in legacy liability estimate for asbestos-related costs 5,590 1,450 5,590 1,450 Business restructuring and severance costs 3,500 3,410 8,520 13,090 M&A diligence and transaction costs 900 2,070 2,050 2,900 Purchase accounting costs - - 1,160 830 Reversal of a contingent deferred purchase price liability (3,560 ) - (3,560 ) - Debt financing and related expenses - - - 10,520 Income tax effect of Special Items (1) (2,350 ) 350 (4,060 ) (5,480 ) Adjusted net income $ 22,920 $ 20,100 $ 75,870 $ 80,620 Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.45 $ 0.30 $ 1.56 $ 1.32 Special Items to consider in evaluating quality of EPS: Change in legacy liability estimate for asbestos-related costs 0.13 0.03 0.13 0.03 Business restructuring and severance costs 0.08 0.08 0.20 0.30 M&A diligence and transaction costs 0.02 0.05 0.05 0.07 Purchase accounting costs - - 0.03 0.02 Reversal of a contingent deferred purchase price liability (0.08 ) - (0.08 ) - Debt financing and related expenses - - - 0.24 Income tax effect of Special Items (1) (0.06 ) 0.01 (0.10 ) (0.12 ) Pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 0.11 0.12 0.45 0.50 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.62 $ 0.56 $ 2.12 $ 2.24 Weighted-average shares outstanding (2) 42,139,729 43,086,974 42,478,015 43,281,076

(1) Income tax effect of Special Items and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is calculated on an item-by-item basis, utilizing the tax rate in the jurisdiction where the Special Item or amortization occurred. For the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the income tax effect of Special Items varied from the tax rate inherent in the Company's reported GAAP results, primarily as a result of certain discrete items that occurred during the period for GAAP reporting purposes.

Appendix I

TriMas Corporation Additional Information Regarding Special Items Impacting Reported GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited - dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2022 2021 As reported Special Items As adjusted As reported Special Items As adjusted Net cash provided by operating activities $ 25,930 $ 2,390 $ 28,320 $ 56,480 $ 2,630 $ 59,110 Less: Capital expenditures (14,120 ) - (14,120 ) (15,210 ) - (15,210 ) Free Cash Flow 11,810 2,390 14,200 41,270 2,630 43,900 Net income 18,840 4,080 22,920 12,820 7,280 20,100 Free Cash Flow as a percentage of net income 63 % 62 % 322 % 218 % Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 2021 As reported Special Items As adjusted As reported Special Items As adjusted Net cash provided by operating activities $ 72,570 $ 16,480 $ 89,050 134,220 $ 10,400 $ 144,620 Less: Capital expenditures (45,960 ) - (45,960 ) (45,060 ) - (45,060 ) Free Cash Flow 26,610 16,480 43,090 89,160 10,400 99,560 Net income 66,170 9,700 75,870 57,310 23,310 80,620 Free Cash Flow as a percentage of net income 40 % 57 % 156 % 123 %

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Long-term debt, net $ 394,730 $ 393,820 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 112,090 140,740 Net Debt $ 282,640 $ 253,080

Appendix I

TriMas Corporation Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Forecasted Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance (Unaudited - dollars per share) Twelve months ended December 31, 2023 Low High Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.67 $ 1.87 Pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (1) 0.45 0.45 Income tax benefit on amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (0.12 ) (0.12 ) Impact of Special Items (2) - - Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.00 $ 2.20

(1) These amounts relate to acquisitions announced as of February 23, 2023. The Company is unable to provide forward-looking estimates of future acquisitions, if any, that have not yet been consummated. (2) The Company is unable to provide forward-looking estimates of Special Items without unreasonable effort, due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty of predicting the occurrence and the financial impact of such items and the periods in which such items may be recognized. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

