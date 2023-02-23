Bisichi Plc - Appointment of New Chairman
London, February 23
23 February 2023
BISICHI PLC
APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN
The Board of Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of Andrew Heller as the new Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Andrew has been a director of Bisichi since 1999 and will also continue in his role as the Managing Director of the Company.
