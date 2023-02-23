FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

23 February 2023

BISICHI PLC

APPOINTMENT OF NEW CHAIRMAN

The Board of Bisichi PLC ("Bisichi" or "the Company") today announces the appointment of Andrew Heller as the new Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect. Andrew has been a director of Bisichi since 1999 and will also continue in his role as the Managing Director of the Company.

ENDS.

For further information, please call:

Garrett Casey

Bisichi PLC

020 7415 5030