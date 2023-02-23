JASPER, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robert B. Nolen, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCBB: PCLB), today announced Pinnacle's results of operations for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022:

For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $4,504,000, which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share to be $4.79. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $4,692,00, which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share of $4.83. Excluding significant unusual items, net income for the years-ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, was approximately $4,327,000 and $3,879,000, respectively and basic/diluted earnings per share was $4.61 and $3.99 for 2022 and 2021, respectively.

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $1,016,000 which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share to be $1.12. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $972,000, which resulted in basic/diluted earnings per share of $1.00 per share. Excluding significant unusual items, net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, was approximately $1,016,000 and $791,000, respectively and basic/diluted earnings per share was $1.12 and $.82.

Provision for loan losses was $125,000 for the three months and year ended for December 31, 2022 and $200,000 for the three months and year ended for 2021.

Company's net interest margin was 3.48% and 3.35%, respectively for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to 3.48% and 3.49% for both the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively.

At December 31, 2022, Pinnacle's allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 2.16%, compared to 2.02% at December 31, 2021. Net charge-offs were $102,000 during 2022 as compared to net recoveries was $45,000 in the prior year. There were no nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022, compared to $130,000 at December 31, 2021. The ratio of nonperforming assets to total loans was .00% at December 31, 2022, compared to .01% at December 31, 2021.

Pinnacle was classified as "well capitalized" at the end of 2022. All capital ratios are significantly higher than the requirements for a well-capitalized institution.

Dividends of $.25 and $1.00 per share were paid to shareholders during the three months and year ended for December 31, 2022, as compared to $.22 and $.88 per share during the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

Effects of Inflation

Inflation has caused a substantial rise in interest rates during 2022 which has had a negative effect in the securities market. As a result of rising interest rates, the Company has recorded an accumulated other comprehensive loss on securities available for sale of approximately $30 million as compared to recording other comprehensive income in the amount of $1.5 million as of December 31, 2021. Thus, this has caused the decrease in total equity during 2022 even though net earnings has been strong. Although these unrealized losses recorded as of December 31, 2022 were significant, management does not anticipate these losses to be other than temporary as these unrealized losses do not currently appear related to any credit deterioration within the portfolio but from higher interest rates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information contained in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking in nature and is subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or expected. Pinnacle undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in Pinnacle's expectations. Certain tabular presentations may not reconcile because of rounding.

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary Pinnacle Bank has seven offices located in central and northwest Alabama.

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. Unaudited Financial Highlights (In Thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 1,016,000 $ 972,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.00 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.29 % 1.17 % Return on average equity 11.45 % 11.44 % Interest rate spread 3.35 % 3.39 % Net interest margin 3.48 % 3.48 % Operating cost to assets 2.57 % 2.13 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,534 970,791 Dividends per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 Provision for loan losses $ 125,000 $ 200,000 Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net income $ 4,504,000 $ 4,692,000 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 4.79 $ 4.83 Performance ratios (annualized): Return on average assets 1.35 % 1.48 % Return on average equity 12.88 % 14.49 % Interest rate spread 3.25 % 3.40 % Net interest margin 3.35 % 3.49 % Operating cost to assets 2.22 % 2.26 % Weighted average basic and diluted shares outstanding 939,575 972,248 Dividends per share $ 1.00 $ 0.88 Provision for loan losses $ 125,000 $ 200,000 (Audited) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Total assets $ 332,905,000 $ 339,710,000 Loans receivable, net $ 115,956,000 $ 122,659,000 Deposits $ 322,260,000 $ 298,693,000 Brokered CD's included in deposits $ 11,756,000 $ 24,937,000 Total stockholders' equity $ 5,738,000 $ 35,659,000 Book value per share (excluding OCI) $ 39.17 $ 35.15 Average Stockholders' equity to assets ratio (excluding OCI) 10.47 % 10.19 % Asset quality ratios: Nonperforming loans as a percent of total loans .00 % .01 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total loans .00 % .01 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans 2.16 % 2.02 %

FINANCIAL INFORMATION PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (Audited) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,054,034 1,730,327 Interest bearing deposits in banks 11,874,886 11,146,497 Securities available for sale 170,580,649 183,516,514 Restricted equity securities 773,600 741,600 Loans 118,516,666 125,196,462 Less Allowance for loan losses 2,561,078 2,537,948 Loans, net 115,955,588 122,658,514 Premises and equipment, net 6,926,632 7,015,537 Right-of-use lease assets - operating 398,364 493,627 Goodwill 306,488 306,488 Bank owned life insurance 10,206,334 9,822,441 Accrued interest receivable 2,070,896 1,917,598 Other assets 11,757,553 361,228 Total assets $ 332,905,024 339,710,371 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 94,783,406 88,430,320 Interest-bearing 227,476,411 210,262,213 Total deposits 322,259,817 298,692,533 Subordinated debentures 3,093,000 3,093,000 Accrued interest payable 111,652 77,843 Operating lease liabilities 398,364 493,627 Other liabilities 1,304,275 1,694,225 Total liabilities 327,167,108 304,051,228 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 2,400,000 authorized; 1,872,313 issued; 909,534 and 970,791 shares outstanding, respectively 18,723 18,723 Additional paid-in capital 8,923,223 8,923,223 Treasury stock (962,779 and 901,522 shares, respectively) (15,588,799 ) (13,533,621 ) Retained earnings 42,274,372 38,710,339 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (29,889,603 ) 1,540,479 Total stockholders' equity 5,737,916 35,659,143 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 332,905,024 $ 339,710,371

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 1,666,711 $ 1,669,927 $ 6,512,150 $ 6,453,336 Securities available for sale 1,431,684 1,187,083 5,419,511 4,332,287 Other interest 72,494 4,196 170,912 31,000 Total interest income 3,170,889 2,861,206 12,102,573 10,816,623 Interest expense Deposits 184,218 103,069 570,926 386,593 Borrowings 935 1,934 1,745 2,729 Subordinated debentures 38,600 37,550 152,510 151,150 Total interest expense 223,753 142,553 725,181 540,472 Net interest income 2,947,136 2,718,653 11,377,392 10,276,151 Provision for loan losses 125,000 200,000 125,000 200,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,822,136 2,518,653 11,252,392 10,076,151 Other income Fees and service charges on deposit accounts 384,999 397,276 1,504,850 1,490,449 Service fee income, net 758 911 3,292 3,962 Bank owned life insurance 95,975 90,625 383,894 1,106,105 Mortgage fee income 2,700 8,263 30,457 37,901 Net gain on securities available for sale - - - 227,237 Total other income 484,432 497,075 1,922,493 2,865,654 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits 1,095,981 973,561 4,165,501 3,970,530 Occupancy expense 230,977 236,014 891,240 900,124 Marketing and professional expense 88,407 64,551 289,975 262,672 Other operating expenses 609,725 504,497 2,057,305 2,034,747 Total other expenses 2,025,090 1,778,623 7,404,021 7,168,073 Income before income taxes 1,281,478 1,237,105 5,770,864 5,773,732 Income tax expense 265,692 265,425 1,266,668 1,081,975 Net income $ 1,015,786 $ 971,680 $ 4,504,196 $ 4,691,757 Cash dividend per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 1.00 $ 0.88 Basic and diluted earnings per share $ 1.12 $ 1.00 $ 4.79 $ 4.83 Weighted -average basic and diluted shares outstanding 909,534 970,791 939,575 972,248

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income Equity Balance December 31, 2020 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,441,345 ) $ 34,874,072 $ 3,957,193 $ 34,331,866 Net income - - - 4,691,757 - 4,691,757 Cash dividends declared ($.88 per share) - - - - (855,490 ) - (855,490 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (92,276 ) - - (92,276 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (2,416,714 ) (2,416,714 ) Balance December 31, 2021 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,533,621 ) $ 38,710,339 $ 1,540,479 $ 35,659,143

Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Treasury Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Stock Earnings Income (Loss) Equity Balance December 31, 2021 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (13,533,621 ) $ 38,710,339 $ 1,540,479 $ 35,659,143 Net income - - - 4,504,196 - 4,504,196 Cash dividends declared ($1.00 per share) - - - - (940,163 ) - (940,163 ) Purchase of treasury stock - - - (2,055,178 ) - - (2,055,178 ) Other comprehensive loss - - - - - (31,430,082 ) (31,430,082 ) Balance December 31, 2022 1,872,313 $ 18,723 $ 8,923,223 $ (15,588,799 ) $ 42,274,372 $ (29,889,603 ) $ 5,737,916

PINNACLE BANCSHARES, INC, UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 4,504,196 $ 4,691,757 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 424,648 446,694 Provision for loan losses 125,000 200,000 Net investment amortization expense 208,429 318,421 Net increase in bank owned life insurance (383,893 ) (1,106,105 ) Gain on sale of securities available for sale - (227,237 ) Decrease in accrued interest receivable (153,298 ) (426,572 ) Increase (decrease) in accrued interest payable 33,809 (67,983 ) Net other operating activities (96,419 ) 332,950 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,662,472 4,161,925 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net (increase) decrease in loans 6,577,926 (13,429,427 ) Net increase in interest bearing deposits in other banks (728,389 ) (7,039,836 ) Purchase of securities available for sale (41,170,098 ) (68,497,441 ) Proceeds from sale of securities available for sale - 7,752,740 Proceeds from maturing, calls, and payments received on securities available for sale 10,777,596 13,348,008 Net (purchase) redemption of restricted equity securities (32,000 ) 43,900 Proceeds from bank owned life insurance - 1,580,540 Purchase of premises and equipment (335,743 ) (906,785 ) Net cash used in investing activities (24,910,708 ) (67,148,301 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net increase in deposits 23,567,284 63,583,802 Purchase of treasury stock (2,055,178 ) (92,276 ) Payments of cash dividends (940,163 ) (855,490 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 20,571,943 62,636,078 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 323,707 (350,340 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,730,327 2,080,667 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,054,034 $ 1,730,327 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 691,372 $ 608,455 Taxes $ 1,330,568 $ 1,025,679 OTHER NONCASH TRANSACTIONS Real estate acquired through foreclosure $ - $ - Internally financed sales of other real estate owned $ - $ -

