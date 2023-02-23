Option Care Health, Inc.: Option Care Health Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 and Announces Share Repurchase Authorization

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Option Care Health") (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $1,027.2 million, up 10.8% compared to $927.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Gross profit of $231.1 million, or 22.5% of revenue, up 8.9% compared to $212.2 million, or 22.9% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of 2021

Net income of $47.5 million, or $0.26 earnings per share, inclusive of the impact from the sale of certain of the Company's respiratory therapy assets, compared to net income of $75.5 million, or $0.42 earnings per share, inclusive of a one-time benefit from the elimination of the Company's valuation allowance on deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $94.3 million, or up 8.7% compared to $86.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021

Cash flow from operations of $43.5 million, and cash balances of $294.2 million at the end of the fourth quarter

The Company divested and sold certain respiratory therapy assets in December 2022 for expected total proceeds of $18.4 million, which resulted in a $10.3 million pre-tax gain

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Net revenue of $3,944.7 million, up 14.7% compared to $3,438.6 million in full year 2021

Gross profit of $866.9 million, or 22.0% of revenue, up 11.2% compared to $779.6 million, or 22.7% of revenue, in full year 2021

Net income of $150.6 million, or $0.83 basic earnings per share, compared to net income of $139.9 million, or $0.78 basic earnings per share, in full year 2021

Adjusted EBITDA of $342.9 million, up 18.3% compared to $289.8 million in full year 2021

Cash flow from operations of $267.5 million, up 28.2% compared to $208.6 million in full year 2021



John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Option Care Health team's commitment to high-quality, cost-effective care produced solid financial results in 2022. The strength and resilience of our technology-enabled national network has enabled our ability to navigate market dynamics, execute on organic growth opportunities and to capitalize on strategic investments. We are proud of the financial results we delivered and look to continue to build on this momentum in 2023 as we focus on providing extraordinary patient care in the post-acute and ambulatory settings."

Share Repurchase Program

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $250 million shares of its common stock. The extent to which the Company repurchases shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations, as determined by the Company's management.

Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We continue to believe that disciplined pursuit of acquisitions continues to represent an attractive strategy to deploy capital in an accretive manner. We believe the authorization to repurchase common stock provides additional flexibility and optionality as we focus on capital deployment."

Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2023, Option Care Health expects to deliver the following financial results:

Net revenue of $4.15 billion to $4.375 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $370 million to $390 million

Cash flow from operations of at least $240 million



Additionally, the Company anticipates an effective tax rate of 27% - 29% and net interest expense of approximately $61.0 million to $65.0 million.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members, including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and teammates. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS)(Unaudited)





December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 294,186 $ 119,423 Accounts receivable, net 377,542 338,242 Inventories 224,281 183,095 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,330 69,496 Total current assets 994,339 710,256 NONCURRENT ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 108,321 111,535 Intangible assets, net 22,371 21,433 Referral sources 341,744 344,587 Goodwill 1,533,424 1,477,564 Other noncurrent assets 112,737 125,543 Total noncurrent assets 2,118,597 2,080,662 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,112,936 $ 2,790,918 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 378,763 $ 279,246 Other current liabilities 186,588 180,449 Total current liabilities 565,351 459,695 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,058,204 1,059,900 Other noncurrent liabilities 103,278 95,437 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,161,482 1,155,337 Total liabilities 1,726,833 1,615,032 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,386,103 1,175,886 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,112,936 $ 2,790,918



Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 NET REVENUE $ 1,027,213 $ 927,194 $ 3,944,735 $ 3,438,640 COST OF REVENUE 796,132 714,997 3,077,817 2,659,034 GROSS PROFIT 231,081 212,197 866,918 779,606 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative expenses 148,351 136,777 566,122 525,707 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,538 14,648 60,565 63,058 Total operating expenses 162,889 151,425 626,687 588,765 OPERATING INCOME 68,192 60,772 240,231 190,841 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest expense, net (14,798 ) (14,286 ) (53,806 ) (67,003 ) Other, net 11,387 481 19,343 (7,344 ) Total other expense (3,411 ) (13,805 ) (34,463 ) (74,347 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 64,781 46,967 205,768 116,494 INCOME TAX EXPENSE (BENEFIT) 17,252 (28,500 ) 55,212 (23,404 ) NET INCOME $ 47,529 $ 75,467 $ 150,556 $ 139,898 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.26 $ 0.42 $ 0.83 $ 0.78 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.41 $ 0.83 $ 0.77 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 181,925 179,896 181,105 179,855 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 183,086 181,205 182,075 181,205



Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN THOUSANDS)(Unaudited)





Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 150,556 $ 139,898 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization expense 65,434 68,804 Deferred income taxes - net 49,187 (30,372 ) Other non-cash adjustments 32,147 41,609 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (36,889 ) (4,273 ) Inventories (41,010 ) (22,700 ) Accounts payable 98,885 (10,381 ) Other (50,763 ) 25,984 Net cash provided by operating activities 267,547 208,569 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Acquisition of property and equipment (35,358 ) (25,632 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 14,670 - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (87,364 ) (85,909 ) Net cash used in investing activities (108,052 ) (111,541 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from debt - 855,136 Retirement of debt obligations - (910,345 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises 20,916 - Deferred financing costs - (10,339 ) Other financing cash flows (5,648 ) (11,322 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 15,268 (76,870 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 174,763 20,158 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 119,423 99,265 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 294,186 $ 119,423



Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC.

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)



